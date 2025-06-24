King Charles ‘may be just a little bit hurt’ by Prince William’s loud kingship plans

On Monday, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy was back in England, and he was given yet another photo-op with King Charles. British sentiment has always been solidly behind Ukraine, and Charles seems to always be up for anything to do with supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian interests. Charles hosted Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Zelenskyy at Downing Street. These meetings and photocalls occurred ahead of a two-day NATO summit at The Hague. Notably, Donald Trump is already on his way to the summit too. Get comfortable with the phrase “Trump is in The Hague.”
As I noted in an earlier story about Prince William’s plans to attend some football matches in July, I find it interesting that William wasn’t invited to participate in this photocall with Zelenskyy. Was William not invited, or did he just refuse to go? No one is saying, but this is exactly the kind of soft-diplomacy which Charles was known for when he was Prince of Wales. William would rather tell everyone that he has no respect for his father or his father’s reign, and that William plans to do everything differently when he’s king, including barking at prime ministers and aiming for a Medieval-vibe at his coronation. Well, two Charles-loyalists have come out to note that Charles was very likely displeased with William’s “I’m gonna be king soon” birthday profile.
King Charles III “may be just a little bit hurt” by briefings to a major U.K. newspaper that Prince William wants to transform the monarchy, a royal author has told Newsweek. The Sunday Times reported that, according to sources close to William, he wants “an evolution not a revolution” when his time on the throne arrives and wants to make sure the Monarchy has “even more impact.”
Ingrid Seward, author of Charles book My Mother and I, told Newsweek: “His father may be just a little bit hurt by some of these remarks. Understanding but yes, William is right that in order to survive the monarchy has to adapt, as Prince Philip said. This is exactly what William is going to do, he’s going to adapt and I think he’s right to do this. His father hates change, everyone tells me Charles hates change so I don’t think he’ll be 100 percent happy about what William is saying but I think he’d understand. It probably would have been best unsaid. Maybe these views are a little bit insensitive but it’s understandable that he should wish to express them.”
Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, told Newsweek: “It’s nothing really new. A bit odd his people keep talking about his reign. Normally not the thing to do. All monarchs can, and generally do, do things their own way within the constitutional perimeters.”
It really feels like William is his father’s biggest opp, even more than Harry. Harry’s comments about not knowing how much time Charles had left were emotional, and a heartfelt plea for reconciliation. Meanwhile, Charles’s actual heir has been behaving as if Charles already has one foot in the funeral pyre and good riddance. Anyway, “A bit odd his people keep talking about his reign. Normally not the thing to do” is actually pretty scathing from a Charles loyalist, as is “It probably would have been best unsaid.”
Chuck is not hurt, he’s mad. But he’s mostly taking his anger out on Willy’s lazy wife. Easier to throw her under the bus.
Charles pretty much did the same thing to QEII but people seem to have forgotten.
Charles brought this treatment upon himself when he made a pact with William against Harry. William is his liege man. 😂
I do not sympathize with Charles at all. You make your bed, you lay in it.
Yeah, just a little bit hurt? More like mad as hell. Imagine his reaction to the pen times ten.
Chuck is getting what he deserves. The only victim here is the public. The monarchy should not exist and it most definitely should not be sucking the country dry.
I love this for Charles.
And this, from Ingrid, is hilariously British: “It probably would have been best unsaid. Maybe these views are a little bit insensitive but it’s understandable that he should wish to express them.”
Probably. Maybe.
Just say what you mean to say, Ingrid. You have no problem trashing Meghan with your full chest.
And she had no problem writing her Diana bashing books, and goes in for Harry and Meghan bashing now.
If Chuckles has a sense of humour, he would announce the end of the monarchy in his lifetime so Willileaks would have nothing to be briefing about except his own irrelevance.
There, I fixed the whole issue.
The leftovers are fighting… let them destroy themselves from within it might bring the end of the monarchy sooner.
Charles looks horrible.
I can see why William is pontificating about his reign.
It really might be sooner rather than later.
But he continues to work and I applaud that. William is well and is not working.
No way Charles would appreciate William constantly briefing that he’s screwing everything up and anyway has one foot in the grave. Charles raised William to be self-involved and cruel, and it’s paying off now.
The cycle continues. Charles couldn’t wait for Elizabeth to die, William can’t wait for Charles to die, George won’t be able to wait until William dies . . .
So yeah, while I didn’t pay much attention, I have to imagine there were times when Charles briefed about his future reign while the queen was still alive. At least William hasn’t staged a courtier coup a la ousting Geist with Edward Young. Camilla is his protection against that. The bigger issue to me is that William keeps doing these briefings specifically during his dad’s news cycle. The coronation, Trooping etc, is when he does these briefings as opposed to a week when Charles isn’t doing some big event. The timing is purposeful and he knows it will piss Charles off.
Also idiots at the Fail were writing articles when QE2 was alive saying Chuck was too old to take over and that the crown should pass to Will instead?!! No one, after the hash Will made of 2024 ,wants him to be King a moment sooner than absolutely necessary!! He froze in the headlights according to Tina Brown sources. He hid behind his wife and kids for months. When he haltingly returned to work, swayed and was unsteady. He made a horse’s ass of himself at the BAFTAS with some horrible gaffs and THAT photo of him grossing out talented, young actresses . Everybody could see that he was drunk, unprepared, inept and 💯 not ready for primetime. This wuss couldn’t manage a whelk stall let alone be King. No wonder KC feels insulted by junior ‘s pretension to be superior to him or an improvement when he’s not even adequate!
If true, this is Charles fault. He raised a lazy monster now he’s dealing with what he created.
Like him or not chucky is a good diplomat when it does not involve his H&M. I want him to be on the throne until in his 90s. Bully Boy does not need to be near the throne.
Yep. Charles understands that appearing rageful and vindictive is not a good look. Bulliam never got that message.
Charles did not understand that when he had tantrums with the pens. And he was vindictive to Diana. Like father like son. William is worse because he is even more vindictive and also lazy
I’ve been saying that ever since Charles diagnosis. So gross of the Wales with how they can’t hardly wait for Charles demise to become the laziest K&Q.
This is absolutely despicable and William looks and sounds like an asshole, but he is the son Charles deserves. Normally I would feel sorry for him, but I remember how he treated Diana, when she died (!), how he treated his younger son, how he threw him out of the house that HM got from the Queen, which they renovated themselves, how he took away their security and how he appealed to other countries to do the same. (I still can’t believe he went that far). So I don’t give a damn about him and his pie.
Charles sided with William and let him drive out Harry. Charles indeed gets what he richly deserves, an heir looking forward to his taking over and releasing reports of “what he will do” when he’s King. William could bring down the monarchy especially if he goes in for feverish plans to remove titles from the Sussex family, it will come back to bite him when the question is raised as to why any royal needs titles. Including William’s younger children.
Why is William expressing these views “understandable”, but when Harry, coming from a place of genuine concern and respect, acknowledged that his father isn’t immortal and that life is too short to hold these grudges, he got crucified?
Because William will become king and Harry won’t.
Yep. Hierarchy.
I can’t imagine that William was invited to meet Zelensky. Can’t think of anything he’d add to it, like what’s he going to say – that helping Ukraine will be his life’s mission? Nor can I see that Charles would want to give up part of the spotlight for him. especially if he’s already mad at him.
Elizabeth trained him far better than he’s training William at least for the job. The ‘human’ part is left wanting from both.
When I remember how obviously delighted Chuckles was when QE2 died, how The Fab Four posed for pictures, looking absolutely over the moon, I can’t summons any sympathy for Charles. He was giddy!
But Pegs would be wise to realize that what goes around, comes around.
Hey Ingrid, Pegs is not going to “adapt” he will go on with his lazy ways. Ingrid will have to make up more excuses then.
The Windsor heirs are weak, insecure, power-hungry bullies. Then when they begin to reap what they’ve sown, they start to suffer from victimhood.
If there is one thing that inspires me to hope Charles lives at least another twenty years it’s the thought of William sitting at home singing “I can’t wait to be King”.