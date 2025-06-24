Things are ‘not good’ in Justin & Hailey Bieber’s marriage these days?

While this isn’t the most popular gossip view, here goes: I’ve always felt sorry for Hailey Bieber. I think she gets a raw deal, and I think it’s always taken a lot for her to deal with Justin Bieber on a daily basis. There has been so much negativity directed at both of them for years, it’s difficult to wade through the noise and figure out if there’s actually trouble in the Bieber marriage, or whether there’s just trouble with Justin, and Hailey is trying to deal with it the best she can. Adding to that, Justin and Hailey welcomed their son less than a year ago, so they’ve got all of that new-parent drama. And it sounds like it took a while for Hailey to recover from her pregnancy and childbirth. Anyway, ever since Hailey sold Rhode, her beauty company, the mood has been different around the Bieber marriage. Hailey stepped out solo in New York last week (the photos in this post) and she even skipped wearing her wedding ring. The rumor mill is churning away:
Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly “struggling” to keep their marriage together. As rumors have continued to swirl over the status of their relationship, a new report claims Justin has been “irritated” by Hailey.
He “feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
Meanwhile, “Justin’s lack of motivation has been upsetting for [Hailey],” the source continued.
While they both want to salvage their marriage, currently, things are “not good,” the source added.
Justin and Hailey’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
Speculation that the two are headed towards divorce intensified after she was spotted without her wedding ring while out and about solo in New York City last week, though she later put it back on. Justin then insinuated that his wife was giving him the silent treatment when he reposted a video of a content creator saying, “Bitch, if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why,” on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.
Again, their son is not even one year old. They are new parents, and they welcomed their son after both Hailey and Justin have had significant health issues. If the marriage falls apart… I will be so sad for Hailey, especially because I feel like this is why she waited several years to have a baby. She could sense that it would put a strain on her marriage. I also think Hailey’s new financial situation has put a strain on the marriage too – she has walking-away money. She could leave and still be set for life. Anyway, I hope Hailey and Justin work on their marriage, honestly.
Also: this happened more than a week ago and it’s become a meme. I’ve seen tons of “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business” tweets in the past week.
You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it? Justin Bieber missing aave like a mf to the paparazzi pic.twitter.com/XFeq8pQphJ
— all reaction videos (@allreactionvids) June 16, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s not clocking to me that I have no fing clue what he just said.
Does he even have any clue what he’s saying himself ?
The side-eye of the bodyguard on the left when Justin says “I’m clocking on business” is priceless!!! LMAO!!
I saw a video of her showing that she is still wearing her ring, but it was on her other hand. I honestly don’t know, but it always seemed like Hailey was Justin’s emotional support system and she now has an actual baby to take care of. That changed the dynamic of the relationship. Justin’s latest antics are probably the result of this change. I hope he gets it together or she finds the strength to walk away, because if he is acting like this in public, I can’t imagine what he is saying to her in private.
I had a mentor once who told me that she Left her husband after she had a baby because she realized she only wanted to take care of one baby. That stuck with me for years. I think it’s a thing that on top of the strain of a first baby on a relationship, there are women out there who realize how little their husbands contribute to their emotional or financial well-being once they have an actual infant to take care of.
I read a while back that there’s a statistic that something over 50% of divorces occur when the children are less than 5 years old. Think there’s definitely the strain of parenthood and make a relationship very rocky.
Definitely. Men can “regress” when a baby comes along. All of the attention is no longer on him.
I am in the midst of a divorce and saw an incredibly accurate meme on a single mom’s page that said, “Women don’t get divorced because they want to be a single parent. They get divorced because they already are.”
Reddit alone is full of stories like this. 😳
This is clocking
LOL. Perfect.
Justin wanted a mommy not a wife. Now that she’s someone else’s mommy, he feels rejected. Happens a lot when you marry a manchild.
100% this is their dynamic + Hailey is now financially independent.
How much will she, personally, actually net from that Rhode deal? Any one have any idea?
Never saw how they became a couple. He still looks like a teenager and she’s a fashion maven. I suppose she wanted to ride on his coat tails but now that she’s rich in her own right, she does not need him anymore.
Clock it.
I’ve been Team Hailey for a while now. And I agree with the above commenters. Justin is a narcissist spoiled brat and can’t stand that his wife’s attention is on their child. He posted on her very first Mother’s Day “Mother’s Day sucks ass” and some other rude remark. Who does that? I don’t care that he deleted it and followed up with some consolation post and showed the gift he got her – he said what he said. No take-sies back-sies.
I’m done with “but he had it so hard as a child star.” Yeah, he did. Go to therapy and grow the f up, Justin. None of that is an excuse for how he treats Hailey.
Narcissist spoiled brat with some very clear mental health and substance abuse issues. He’s always needed far more help than someone like Hailey could provide. Add in a baby and a billion dollars and yeah, I bet he’s crashing out.
Especially after being a parent, he has no excuse for not getting help he needs. Culkin brothers had an awful home life and they were child actors. It brings me joy seeing both of them to become good parents and husbands. They obviously dealt with their issues and have been raising their families in a healthy environment unlike what they got.
@sevenblue – Macaulay Culkin is an excellent example of someone who had as much of an extreme level of fame as a child as Justin did. And he certainly went through the ringer. I agree – it’s wonderful to see him recover and have such a happy family life now.
Ok. So I get the point about the Culkins, but they’re much older than Bieber. Was Mac all squared away, clean, and healed by therapy at 31? No.
And neither was Lindsay Lohan. I’m not saying Justin doesn’t have issues that need to be worked on, but we’re comparing him to the success stories of child stars…and many of them were still a mess at Biebers current age. With any luck ten years from now we’ll be happy to see he made it through his troubles, too.
@ Tuesday – I said that Macaulay had been through the ringer. I didn’t ignore that fact.
@Tuesday, yeah there is an age difference here. But, Justin chose to be a parent now. They waited to get pregnant after getting married. So, I assume they felt ready to be parents. That is why he needs to get help. That baby deserves to have a healthy father.
There’s a lot about how she was a fan and worked to get him… and now she’s stuck having won her prize (and reminds me of another tbh) but I hope she gets out. It’s not her responsibility to manage his emotions. It’s not her job to minimise her successes so he feels superior. She’s not his mommy, she IS a mommy and she should not feel guilty that’s where her priority lies. And she should get out now before things escalate. Or he learns enough therapy speak to gaslight her and make her feel worthless. It is OKAY to realise the prize wasn’t worth winning and walk away.
He needs to work on himself alone. Go to a licensed medical professional for therapy, deal with trauma instead of using it as an excuse to be an ass, and learn to feel great alongside the top woman in his life feeling great. It’s not a scarce resource where he gets to feel good while she feels bad.
So honestly, I hope they don’t work on their marriage. I hope they work on being their best individual selves and best parental self apart from each other. She could have waited a decade; he would still not be capable of accepting their infant child comes first.
This part! Worked to get him is a kind way of saying her pursuit and stalking was dogged. But he is deeply,.deeply troubled. I feel sorry for them.both.
I hope they each work on themselves for their child and if that makes the marriage work great.
But honestly, marrying a troubled teen idol.you’ve been chasing for years less then three months after he got out of a years long relationship is probably not a great recipe for martial success.
I’m glad Hailey has had so much career success because I think it helps her if she ever wants to leave.
Didn’t know she was a rebound. Oh well, it’s a surprise they’ve lasted this long. Time to take care of the baby. And your sanity.
I agree with everything you wrote. This will escalate. He’s comfortable calling her a bitch in public – imagine what he is like in private. She needs to get her kid and get out of there.
I mean there is no winner but Selena might finally realize she wanted someone who doesn’t truly exist anymore. Back in the day at least he was hot and everyone was young. As for H. she’s the mature one, Justin is such a troubled kid, she has him but does she want him anymore? He was like a trophy.
@liriel, Selena talked about being in an emotionally abusive relationship before. Their relationship sounded toxic to me just like with Hailey. I saw some of his posts from before, he was posting photos of models wearing the same dresses Selena wore to show her that they wore it better. His behavior is same with Hailey, posting about how he told her she will never get a Vogue cover while congratulating her.
Selena dodged a bullet.
Benny Blanco doesn’t seem like the prize everyone says he is, he was making fun of her in 2020 which Selena admitted saying “he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever dated”, he’s on the record saying “I met Selena age 16 and now I get to kiss her”, etc.
Not to mention that absolutely repulsive bathtub of queso, but that’s a separate thing.
Regarding the ‘silent treatment’ post, do we think he calls her bitch behind closed doors? I mean if he’s comfortable enough to throw that out there for the whole world to see, there’s no telling what he says to her that doesn’t get broadcast. Take your money and your son and run, Hailey.
Yeah, that is a very clear sign there is no marriage here to save. He doesn’t respect her = time to get out.
Agree with this. IMO, I think Justin is low-key abusive and has been acting out since she sold her business for a billion dollars. Deep down, he knows he’s lost control of her.
He’s got to be a handful. It’s like she now has two children to care for.
One thing to remember is Hailey was raised fundie Christian so she will likely stick in the marriage longer than most because she likely won’t have the same level of family support many would have.
I really think Justin needs significant time in a residential treatment facility where he can focus on his own demons.
If they do get divorced I hope she signed a pre-nup before they married. One of those what’s yours is yours mine is mine type. If she didn’t he will get half her money since they live in California, a community property state. She was worth 20 million to his 300 million. If they divorce he could end up the billionaire instead of her.
There have been married less than ten years though.
Never marry a man-child. They’ll burden you with all their real or imagined complaints until you want to tear your hair out. I’ve been there. Bieber has shown again and again that’s he’s incapable of growing up. A typical issue with kids who are shoved into child stardom. But he has to stop with the whiny-baby pandering to the press. His wife isn’t his mommy, in fact she appears to be the solid, business-minded, mature one in the marriage but how long before she gets sick of his constant wallowing in self-pity?
I don’t think I’ve ever been the target market for anything coming from Justin or Hailey, but I, too have developed a soft spot for her and hope Justin gets his shit together, or that she walks away from him and thrives.
I never heard of Hailey until she & Bieb-y got together. He’s always been a spoiled bratty child. I remember pics when his bodyguards? security guys? had to actually carry him to his vehicle because he didn’t want to walk.
I’ve never understood how any woman would consider him as a mate or even find his behaviors attractive enough to voluntarily spend time with him.
I always got the sense she’s had to clean up the mess his mother and faith left him in from childhood stardom and drug abuse, and now that there’s a baby, she has a more vulnerable person to care for that takes attention from him. I’ve no doubt she suddenly seems “superficial” if she’s not giving him constant free therapy balancing a kid and her business. A lot of men are fine up until the baby comes precisely because they don’t have to share the spotlight. Then it all changes.
It’s dismaying how widespread a problem this is—and it ain’t a new one. It’s like a clock in some men’s heads gets completely reset…and the baby is taking their new mom away. I thought if men are grown enough to decide to marry and have kids, they’ve come to terms with adulting. Guess not.
And wives should never be men’s therapists. It’s an impossible situation—and the kind of extra emotional labor that eventually causes wife to give up.
She always seems so grounded, and I know Justin’s dealing with a lot of trauma – it’s too bad it all falls on her to have to deal with. He would benefit from a team of good people helping him. He probably needs a ton of therapy.
I’m always rooting for this couple for some reason. I hope he can heal and find peace and be a better father/husband before it’s too late, because she seems like a truly caring soul. I’d be afraid of what direction his life would take if they got divorced.
If I were her, I would bail. In a New York minute
( 32 seconds).
I read some borderline thing online that the massive sale of Rhodes was intended to be payment to Justin for whatever diddy things he’s dealing with. Some connection with the e.l.f. CEO, but I don’t know wha 🤷🏼♀️ I hope she doesn’t let their fundie church ppl “support” her into staying.
If that were true he wouldn’t be spiraling at her recent successes tbh. But I read he does need money because of insane spending.