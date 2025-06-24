Things are ‘not good’ in Justin & Hailey Bieber’s marriage these days?

While this isn’t the most popular gossip view, here goes: I’ve always felt sorry for Hailey Bieber. I think she gets a raw deal, and I think it’s always taken a lot for her to deal with Justin Bieber on a daily basis. There has been so much negativity directed at both of them for years, it’s difficult to wade through the noise and figure out if there’s actually trouble in the Bieber marriage, or whether there’s just trouble with Justin, and Hailey is trying to deal with it the best she can. Adding to that, Justin and Hailey welcomed their son less than a year ago, so they’ve got all of that new-parent drama. And it sounds like it took a while for Hailey to recover from her pregnancy and childbirth. Anyway, ever since Hailey sold Rhode, her beauty company, the mood has been different around the Bieber marriage. Hailey stepped out solo in New York last week (the photos in this post) and she even skipped wearing her wedding ring. The rumor mill is churning away:

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly “struggling” to keep their marriage together. As rumors have continued to swirl over the status of their relationship, a new report claims Justin has been “irritated” by Hailey. He “feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, “Justin’s lack of motivation has been upsetting for [Hailey],” the source continued. While they both want to salvage their marriage, currently, things are “not good,” the source added. Justin and Hailey’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Speculation that the two are headed towards divorce intensified after she was spotted without her wedding ring while out and about solo in New York City last week, though she later put it back on. Justin then insinuated that his wife was giving him the silent treatment when he reposted a video of a content creator saying, “Bitch, if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why,” on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Again, their son is not even one year old. They are new parents, and they welcomed their son after both Hailey and Justin have had significant health issues. If the marriage falls apart… I will be so sad for Hailey, especially because I feel like this is why she waited several years to have a baby. She could sense that it would put a strain on her marriage. I also think Hailey’s new financial situation has put a strain on the marriage too – she has walking-away money. She could leave and still be set for life. Anyway, I hope Hailey and Justin work on their marriage, honestly.

