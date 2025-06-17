Duchess Meghan says her baby-mama dance was part of showing her authenticity

A few days ago, the promos began… the Duchess of Sussex would make an appearance on another podcast. Meghan’s first podcast interview (as the subject) was on her friend Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast. Now Meghan took part in her second-ever pod interview, this time with Emma Grede’s Aspire pod. Emma Grede is a huge name behind the scenes – she’s the founding partner of Skims (Kim Kardashian’s multi-billion-dollar company) and CEO of Good American (Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand). Grede is exceptionally well-connected and she’s also British! It’s great to see a British person enthusiastically interview Meghan – Grede does not have an axe to grind, she’s not spouting tabloid talking points, she’s just really into hearing Meghan’s story as a founder and entrepreneur.

There were two notable moments already being endlessly previewed on Monday. Grede asked Meghan: “I want to say this to you in the best way, because I wonder: If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything that you would do differently?” Meghan replied: “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” Meghan also brought up the “baby mama dance” video she posted on her IG:

“You have to be authentic,” Meghan, who launched her lifestyle brand As ever, earlier this year, says, before asking with a laugh, “Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance?” Grede, who was born and raised in London and lives in L.A. with her husband, Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, and their four children, said she had: “We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, is that, is that her? Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers…I was like, okay…good on Harry, let’s go. But that’s you, right? Like that’s you in a way that we kind of haven’t been able to see you before….And I did like a little secret cheer, cause I was like, well, that’s what I kind of want to see from you. Like I wanna see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don’t give a f—’ kind of thing.” Meghan points out that the video was several years old and that the clip serves as a reminder that people aren’t getting the entire picture when it comes to her life. “That was four years ago,” she says. “So it’s also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that’s happening behind the scenes…. I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.”

“There’s still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that’s happening behind the scenes” – that’s part of the reason why the British media was so mad, and why they’ve been absolutely furious with Meghan’s Instagram this whole time. Meghan keeps reminding everyone that she has an actual life – a full, beautiful, joyful life – away from their bullsh-t tabloid narratives.