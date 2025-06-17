Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez are ‘essentially buying Venice’ for their wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding is coming up soon. I forgot that this is supposed to be a three-day affair in Venice – June 26-28. While that hasn’t been solidly confirmed, the New York Times had a story about Italians organizing protests and demonstrations against Bezos for those dates. So far, about 300 Italians are planning something. But I don’t think they’ll do much to disrupt what sounds like a huge military operation at this point. This is Jeff Bezos using his money to rent out one of the most famous cities in the world for three days.
In a little under two weeks, Bezos will marry Lauren Sánchez in a ceremony that will be markedly different from his first. This time, Bezos is essentially buying Venice.
However, at times like this it’s important to retain some sense of relativity. Sure, the wedding party has reportedly booked out five luxury hotels for the three-day bash as well as an island monastery that has twice hosted G7 summits, and it has commandeered the city’s entire fleet of water taxis; plus, Elton John and Lady Gaga are apparently playing at the reception. And, sure, the wedding itself might happen onboard Bezos’s $500 million super-yacht, Koru—a boat so ostentatious that it requires an additional $75 million yacht to trail it—which has to be moored away from the center of Venice because its size will disrupt the eco-system. But, still, let’s not forget that this is the pared-back version.
No, really. Rumors initially pegged the Bezos-Sánchez union for Aspen, which would host a $600 million blowout event. But that idea was shelved, possibly as a response to the almighty blowback the couple experienced when Bezos flew Sánchez to space with Katy Perry in matching skintight designer jumpsuits. Instead, they have chosen to be what one guest described as “less Marie Antoinette” about it, limiting themselves to a low-key $10 million bash. Try telling that to the locals, though.
That said, it should be pointed out that Venice wanted this. In fact, it actively lobbied for it, with the city council’s director general, Morris Ceron, being tipped off about it seven months beforehand by none other than Domenico Dolce, half of the Dolce & Gabbana design duo. “We were in competition with other places but we won out,” bragged Mayor Luigi Brugnaro of Ceron’s hustle. Or, as local activist Matteo Secchi told The Telegraph, “This is Venice behaving as a prostitute.”
In truth, for all its city-stopping spectacle, the most awe-inspiring thing about the Bezos-Sánchez marriage might be the pre-nup. Described by the Economic Times as “ironclad” and “on par with a major business merger, the deal has been months in the making and was apparently drafted because Bezos endured such a hit during his last divorce that his lawyers expressly forbade him from marrying Sánchez until something unsinkable had been put into place. After all, true love might be eternal, but so are those 007 rights. And let’s be honest, those are probably harder to replace.
Honestly, I understand the perspective of the Venice officials though – if they work with Bezos and lay some ground rules, things will move along smoothly and there won’t be any catastrophic damage to the delicate Venice ecosystem. People are acting like Bezos is going to drop the Koru’s anchor in the middle of a Venice canal – that is not what this is, although I think it’s accurate to describe it as “renting out an entire city.” As for the prenup… we’ve heard about that before, and it’s one of the least notable gossip stories. Of course Bezos is getting a prenup! He actually doesn’t need one though – Lauren isn’t leaving him.
Tacky tacky tacky. Boycott every company this low class psycho owns.
Me immediately being like – wait so they get in on the 26th, check into their hotel etc and then leave the 28th?! Check out is usually 11 so that’s only one day ….
And then realizing that no. Nothing in my lived experience compares with whatever the hell this is. And honestly? I’m so happy about that. I’ve been to Italy. I’ve wandered ancient ruins with a tour guide who had a degree in history and archeology and who loved that I was a sponge for every single tidbit of information. I don’t see any rich people traveling to learn and explore and try new things. It’s always just new scenery in their same bubble. Their life seems so boring. You can only go to the same party so many times before you want something real.
her face no longer looks human
Right? She has crossed the uncanny valley.
How she mutilated herself for that man blows my mind!
Nah. She started doing this to herself way before she met Bezos. Besides she’s not some 25 year old waitress; she is a fairly accomplished woman in her own right.
In that last picture with her hand on his chest she looks like a badly drawn character from a comic book. I can’t unsee it!
She looks like an actual actual jibjab cartoon.
All I can see is a mask from The Purge.
https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/e70AAOSwZDBZ0~xL/s-l1200.jpg
She’s starting to look like a geriatric Jessica Rabbit.
“After all, true love might be eternal, but so are those 007 rights. And let’s be honest, those are probably harder to replace.”
Zing! Wonder who his lawyers are. They’re not optimistic about the marriage 😏
I cracked up at the line about his lawyers expressly forbidding him to marry again without a prenup! Lawyers WISH they could expressly forbid their clients from doing things. Their jobs would be so much easier.
I’m #sorrynotsorry but Lauren looks like The Joker from Batman the Animated Series.
I have a long standing beef with Bezos. I used to work HR at Amazon. Working at Amazon made me reevaluate my life choices. I went back to school got my Masters in Social Work. The way he ran that company is awful he doesn’t care about anyone. So I hope the wedding weekend is miserable and everyone comes out to protest.
Solidarity ✊️ I swore off working at tech companies (did stints at FB & Twitter) for similar reasons.
Why get married? I guess they are so bored that they planned another vulgar display of wealth to occupy their time for a short while.
What a couple of useless and vapid human beings. Wait – are they actually human?
Wealthy people like to make other wealthy people jealous especially first generation founder-entrepreneurs eg Chindian billionaires. I’m surprised Jeff didn’t invite Elon and Bill Gates.
Still, Jeff could have chosen someone less vulgar but he is a man of no taste. So let him have his midlife crisis. I’m sure the Temu billionaire is waiting in the wings to buy him out.
They should use their wealth to buy some class, awareness and a mirror for her to see what she’s done to her, oh, let’s call it… face.
McKenzie helped him start Amazon, worked on the biz and supported him through all those years. It’s disgusting to describe money she’s entitled to as HIM taking a hit. Such mysoginistic garbage.
I’m sure McKenzie is eternally grateful she’s out of his life. Even Bill Gates hasn’t chosen someone as vulgar as Lauren.
I hope McKenzie is living her best life!
I agree. My comment though was about the suggestion that she took HIS money. It wasn’t HIS it was theirs.
In an alternative universe, McKenzie and Melinda and Oprah and others would be buying out the Washington Post and Murdoch‘s empire because their lies caused the collapse of the American economy.
@Blogger – I wish for that alternative universe🌈
🎯
This is all awful and disgustingly self-indulgent, but my big takeaway from the article is that I’m really disappointed in Gaga for performing at the wedding. She’s smart enough to know better.
Bummed to see Gaga as a performer too-hopefully that’s just a rumor thrown out to get attention for this tacky couple?
If they rented out Venice’s entire fleet of water taxis, how will anyone else visiting there get around? I’ve been to Venice and that’s the main way to get around Venice besides walking and you can’t walk everywhere-need a boat to get to different areas and islands. Are they not allowing any other tourists into Venice for 3-4 days? That’s nuts.
These two are disgusting and they represent everything that’s wrong with this stupid, awful country, where I feel more trapped and horrified by each day. I absolutely hate being an American-it’s embarrassing and shameful at this point.
My guess is they rented out all the very fancy classic mahogany water taxis that people like George Clooney use when they arrive to a premiere at the Venice Film Festival – the vaporettos (basically the equivalent of a city bus) will be available for all the normal people.
Same with Elton John. Hope they charged $100M for an appearance fee.
Same. I really didn’t expect this from Elton John either.
I forgot about this wedding. I’m going to guess Lauren gets a bridal feature in Vogue like Melania did when she married Trump.
She sure thinks she’s something with those bolt ons and lips like a prolapsed butthole, doesn’t she? Vulgar in every description of the word.
Her face will be unrecognisable at the wedding. Nip tucked into oblivion. These two found each other.
Can’t wait to see her tacky Temu wedding dress with her goodyear blimps shoved up to her chin.
So tacky. Small children are probably terrified of Lauren’s face.
Never forget that these two are cheaters.
What horrible people. Venice is one of my favourite places on earth – and I would avoid it like the plague while these two vulgar POS are there… I also don’t buy that they’ve rented “all” the water taxis – that’s some performative nonsense I’m sure….
That first photo actually scared me
She has done these horrible things to her face and body because it’s what HE wants. People who have known her from the pre Bezos days say she is a nice person, intelligent and interesting and fun. If the original Lauren is the person he fell in love with, why the need to change her into something unrecognizable?? Red flags all over. Why is she going along with this?
I mentioned something similar above, Libra. She willingly mutilated herself for him! She was a bright, highly accomplished and successful woman without him. Why would she do any of this?
I was shocked when I saw her images pre Bezos. She was absolutely beautiful. She is unrecognizable
Sanchez is smart and accomplished in her own right. She’s probably been disciplined about her health and is one of those women who likely would have aged really well, even moreso with her ready access to top-notch skincare, estheticians, dermatologists, nonsurgical procedures, and experts in nutrition, fitness and health. I truly am baffled by why so many women like her who can afford the best care go the surgerized, overfilled Joker route.
HER FACE….There are no words….I don’t like talking about another women’s looks….BUT HER FACE…..I mean….HER FACE!!!!!
The world’s most gruesome twosome.
Does this ‘lady’ own a dress that isn’t super low cut and floor length?
You know for the grocery or bowling…
I have to wonder…. do men not notice all the obviously bad face surgery ? Like, in those circles, none of the women still have their original face or chest anymore, so it has become normal?
We were in Venice in May 2023 and it was my understanding that they’d soon begin charging day rates for tourists who wouldn’t be staying more than one night in the city. A smart move in order to protect and preserve. We were there for four days. You learn pretty quickly that it’s not just one island but an archipelago. Lido is where clowns like these people go and is the one where the celebs and rich expats all live and where the film festival is held. It is not near the main tourist attractions or more working class residential areas such as Cannaregio and San Marco. I’m guessing Lido (which has its own airport) is where this spectacle is actually occurring. Still obnoxious asf.