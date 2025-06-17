Brad Pitt & a boho-chic Ines de Ramon attended the New York ‘F1’ premiere

Last night, F1 premiered in New York. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrived in New York days earlier, and they were getting photographed constantly over the weekend, with Brad wearing an array of terrible ensembles. He “cleaned up” for the premiere, wearing a navy double-breasted suit and no tie. Ines de Ramon was the one with the wacky style at the premiere – a feathered maxi skirt and a boho-esque midriff-baring top, all with a black belt. Ines has a great figure, but her style is so… odd. And for a jewelry designer, I rarely even notice her jewelry.
This wasn’t their couple-debut at one of Brad’s premieres – Ines attended the Wolfs premiere in Venice last year with Brad. I think this is the first time they’ve done a premiere together on American soil. It speaks to how hard Brad is shilling for F1 – he’s even done multiple photo-ops with Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. Apple financed this catastrophe to the tune of $300 million (likely much more, if you consider the promo budget). Brad also did something like a normal-ish junket this weekend, which was probably his first junket in more than a decade.
In case you were wondering about Brad’s in-the-club-in-1998/palazzo-pants style these days, GQ pointed out something interesting – Brad has apparently hired stylist Taylor McNeill. It seems to be a recent hire, and it’s more than possible that McNeill was hired just to dress Brad throughout F1’s promotion. McNeill is best known as Timothee Chalamet’s longtime stylist, and McNeill has also notably styled Kendrick Lamar this year (for the Super Bowl no less). It makes perfect sense that Brad would want to work with a stylist who is famous for working with much younger men. Brad is 61 going on 26, and that’s not a compliment.
Channeling timothee chamalet…this will go well for sure.
I think he will soon realize that it was a big mistake.
yah but BP is twice TC’s age. those looks are for the young.
Same stylist
brad once again did everything to avoid kissing his beloved. his management will not be happy. in cannes he pissed them off too. and he loves her so much and is happy with her…
Pitt and Glen Powell could be related.
Tragic for Powell. For all we know Pitt brings photos of him to his surgeon when he’s getting work done on his face.
That suit is better than anything he’s worn as of late and it still not good. Ines doesn’t look great either. Such a miss match this pair.
Agreed. Definitely better but he really looks rough these days. Her ensemble looks super dated to me.
Doesn’t help that he’s standing next to Damson and Lewis, two of the finest and best dressed men!
I can’t make any sense of her outfit. It’s tacky, beach resort-y. The black belt and bare midriff (yes she has a nice figure!) and the flowy feathery skirt… I just… why did someone design this and why did someone pick it to wear.
Agree on all points. Her hair and make-up also look meh. I think she just isn’t putting any effort into and it shows. And she doesn’t look happy or comfortable being at his side (nor should she).
Are we interpreting that as a belt? It can across as meaning to be the top of her black underwear showing in some edgy, Miley Cyrus way???
Ines has no fashion sense AND no business sense either, if she is a jewelry designer. Maybe she doesn’t have her own brand but works for one she doesn’t want to advertise. Lewis Hamilton should have topped off his ensemble with a chef hat.
ines is not a designer. she works in the sales department in some managerial position. and that’s it.
I was just coming to say this. She has no design background and has always worked in sales.
Nothing will ever compare to those days of Brangelina’s red carpets. I miss that time. It was pure magic.
as long as brad was having a good day and wasn’t mad that angelina was getting more attention.
An I dream of Jeannie outfit with feathers.
As Charmed went on, they put the cast in increasingly bonkers outfits, especially Alyssa Milano. This looks exactly like something they would have put her in, in the 90s. Some of the outfits were so insane, they made me burst out laughing.
yes, if Jeannie went to Coachella.
I still remember Kendrick’s jeans. From both his shows, the Super Bowl and the amazon one. So something is not translating with BP. This suit is fine, at least in comparison to the last two things we saw him wearing. He is just gross to me.
Me too! from the Gloria jacket to the ‘A’ pendant to flared jeans to his Nike DT Air Maxs.
Vogue had an interesting explanation of the jacket:
“True Kendrick fans will know that “Gloria” serves as the closing track on his 2024 album, GNX. According to outlets such as Genius, Gloria serves as a metaphor for Lamar’s pen game. “The woman Kendrick speaks of serves as a conceit, becoming an extended metaphor for the discussion of his craft,” reads an explanation. “Gloria, which means ‘glory’ in Spanish, becomes a personification of rap glory—his ‘pen’ and the artistic journey it represents.”
Brad has worn the outfits he deserves for his sad little movie debut week. 😁
This is supposed to make us think island wedding? lol
he doesn’t really fit this concept stylistically
He’s trying to go for his Fight Club hotness days and it’s not even happening anymore. This outfit is better than the other mess he has tried out though.
They both look strange. The Fug Girls have a very funny post about Brad’s fashion desperation.
He and Cruise do need to make another movie together, both to talk about how the difference between how it works when you won’t speak to your kid, as opposed to your kids refusing to speak to you.
But also, Tom’s plastic surgery is better, Brad needs to get better work.
Again, i wonder if Ines is paid per appearance or on a monthly basis.
i also wonder if they actually live together. because honestly it doesn’t look like brad likes spending time with her or even looking at her.
They have zero chemistry. I don’t buy that these two are romantic in any way.
They look fine here, I guess. I don’t hate her outfit. It’s giving more Palm Springs/Coachella vibes than movie premiere though.
Coachella was what I was thinking too.
Zero chemistry, zero connection, they are completely mismatched, just like his clothes. This is obviously a PR relationship and he’s putting his hand on her behind. As if to show intimacy. More like to show yeah I am boning this lady, I’m hot! No brad it’s clear from her face in every single picture with him she’s got the ick. He’s grossing her out. Her expression when she’s supposed to be smiling with him looks like she’s having a hard time not recoiling. He looks like an old washed up empty hollow a hole that is trying to recreate his glory days. The problem is that was before we knew how you treated your wives. The way he dropped Aniston for jolie because he was bored and wanted babies. Babies and jolie he ended up drunkenly abusing and terrorizing. No one wants to be terrified by an abusive drunk. There’s no coming back from that and being a fun funny handsome beloved movie star. He’s a class a pr@$k. We are done with you Brad. You’ve shown yourself to be a cruel, heartless, selfish, arrogant, and now no one, man, woman or child find you attractive anymore. Your words and actions have shown you to be a hideous asshat. Once your boyfriend hits your kids, see Maddox on the plane, his attractiveness quickly disappears. You’re done Brad. The only thing that could ever help is true change, owning up to your mistakes, getting sober, soul searching, and repairing your relationships with all of the kids you ever had anything to do with. That takes guts, nerve, and heart to get into that kind of work. It’s the hardest work of all but the only way for him to ever find even a shred of redemption for being a complete ahole his entire life.
I agree with everything, except what you wrote about ines. she wants it the most, and the faces she makes are the result of brad not paying enough attention to her and not being able to “play” real intimacy, which irritates her. and she wants to finally show everyone that brad really loves her. maybe she even hopes that he will actually start to feel something for her. it’s him that radiates a slight aversion to her. she tries to hang herself on him, he limits contact to the necessary minimum.
I agree. She is acting desperate the more he rebuffs the more she keeps grabbing on to him. Its all really awkward.
Smelly Brad isn’t a major draw anymore, and wearing sloppy outfits and hiring a fake girlfriend will not change that.
TMZ is really pushing the “look at Brad’s HOT girlfriend on his arm, that means he’s Winning”…
this is so sad/dumb/basic/low vibration….
Heidi Fleiss wants her face back
Heidi Fleiss + that Vienna from Bachelor Jake’s season = her dwerp face
I think she’s trying to morph into a mix between Amal Clooney and Angelina Jolie.
No amount of make overs and no name thirsty young women fawn over Pitt hex still perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt who abused his wife and six minor children.. please don’t forget
Heidi Fleiss isn’t a jewelry designer just a model at Anita ko that’s why there us zero evidence of what she’s designed
I fully laughed out loud at Ines’s outfit. 😂 all that Pitt money and no stylist and no style. Oh honey. Brad looks better than whatever the F he was wearing the last few days but still ill-fitting. Call Tom Ford, have them send you a suit. The end.
Ines is a sales women at Anita ko and one if their models especially after she started dating the children choking father, only since Anita ko started promoting her sales women .. and I’m not going to lie I don’t like her nor him because they are complicit in smear campaigns against Angelina Jolie and her children.
As always, a big thank you to Kaiser and all the comments here, given everything he’s done to try and manage his image I love reading him being rightly read for the filth that he is.
Ugh that dress is just BAD.
“financed this catastrophe”
Brad’s container is slumping.
One had to first realize that these are largely hollow people, like chocolate Easter bunnies.
The androgynous Dune star’s dresser seems an odd choice, but considering what he was photographed wearing over the weekend (and in a taped piece this Tuesday morning on the Today show), anyone with a degree of taste might be able to shift Pitt out of swinger Garanimals.
They both look terrible. He’s not aging well at all and her outfit is unflattering and forgettable. No glam ….
Looks like Ines is in Cher cosplay. Lol. And she looks like a tanner cross between Amal and Angelina. Brad looks pale and is trying too hard next to the other actors. Karma