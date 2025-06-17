Brad Pitt & a boho-chic Ines de Ramon attended the New York ‘F1’ premiere

Last night, F1 premiered in New York. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrived in New York days earlier, and they were getting photographed constantly over the weekend, with Brad wearing an array of terrible ensembles. He “cleaned up” for the premiere, wearing a navy double-breasted suit and no tie. Ines de Ramon was the one with the wacky style at the premiere – a feathered maxi skirt and a boho-esque midriff-baring top, all with a black belt. Ines has a great figure, but her style is so… odd. And for a jewelry designer, I rarely even notice her jewelry.

This wasn’t their couple-debut at one of Brad’s premieres – Ines attended the Wolfs premiere in Venice last year with Brad. I think this is the first time they’ve done a premiere together on American soil. It speaks to how hard Brad is shilling for F1 – he’s even done multiple photo-ops with Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. Apple financed this catastrophe to the tune of $300 million (likely much more, if you consider the promo budget). Brad also did something like a normal-ish junket this weekend, which was probably his first junket in more than a decade.

In case you were wondering about Brad’s in-the-club-in-1998/palazzo-pants style these days, GQ pointed out something interesting – Brad has apparently hired stylist Taylor McNeill. It seems to be a recent hire, and it’s more than possible that McNeill was hired just to dress Brad throughout F1’s promotion. McNeill is best known as Timothee Chalamet’s longtime stylist, and McNeill has also notably styled Kendrick Lamar this year (for the Super Bowl no less). It makes perfect sense that Brad would want to work with a stylist who is famous for working with much younger men. Brad is 61 going on 26, and that’s not a compliment.