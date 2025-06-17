Royal insiders are so mad that Duchess Meghan asked ‘people to tell the truth’

Emma Grede and her Aspire podcast team released some quotes and video clips of Grede’s pod interview with the Duchess of Sussex on Monday, the day before the full interview was released (today). These advance quotes gave the Daily Mail and “royal insiders” an opportunity to throw a hysterical tantrum over Meghan’s interview. In one of the advance clips, Grede asked Meghan: “If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything you would do differently?” Which is a GREAT question and Meghan could have gone in many different directions with her answer. What was great about Meghan’s answer was that she doesn’t blame herself – she replied “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” This harkens back to what she said in the ITV Africa documentary in 2019: “I thought it would be fair.” She thought there would be a baseline of honesty and fairness… and there wasn’t. There never was. Well, please enjoy the palace’s hissy fit:

Meghan Markle appears to have taken yet another pop at the Royal Family after she pointedly said that she wanted people to ‘tell the truth’ about her. Emma Grede asked her: ‘If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything you would do differently?’. Meghan wore a determined look and replied: ‘Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth’. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made the remarks in an upcoming episode of Aspire With Emma Grede, which was released this morning. Royal watchers also noticed that she was wearing $15,000 Birks 2.15ct Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond earrings that she wore no less than nine times to royal events before she and Harry quit as frontline royals. They first appeared on the eve of the royal wedding in 2018. Her ‘truth’ comments will raise eyebrows in royal circles. Meghan was accused of bullying by two Buckingham Palace aides. ‘There are plenty of people who worked with Harry and Meghan in those difficult years who would love to tell the truth about what happened to them’, one royal insider claimed to MailOnline today. A second anonymous royal insider said: ‘It takes two to tango so I think many people in the family and the Royal Household might have done things differently and regret how things have turned out. But the fact is Harry and Meghan upset both sides of their family and many of the people who worked for them. They aren’t speaking to most of them. Can it really be everyone’s fault but theirs? If there is a chance of building bridges and moving on, then the Sussexes need to acknowledge their errors as part of that process. I’m not sure Meghan would really want all of the truth to come out though’. One former staffer, who had to sign a confidentiality agreement, previously urged the palace to lift non-disclosure agreements so they could respond to ‘attacks’ on the royal household from the Sussexes after they emigrated to the US.

[From The Daily Mail]

Meghan said “I would ask people to tell the truth” – unspecified “people,” not “courtiers” or “the Windsors” or “royal reporters” or “the entirety of the British media.” She spoke in generalities, and yet the first thing unnamed royal insiders did was start screaming and raising their hands. Almost as if they still believe they’re justified in spending the better part of the past decade smearing Meghan. Because “Meghan bullied staff!” And whenever anyone asks how or what Meghan did, they say “you don’t understand, SHE BULLIED STAFF! She made people cry! She looked at someone and MADE that person cry! She wore high heels and assigned tasks!”

Also: the part about Meghan’s earrings is CRAZY. Crazy-obsessive. Are they really mad that Meghan wore a pair of earrings she owns, and has owned for years, and which she wore to royal events?