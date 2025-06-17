Royal insiders are so mad that Duchess Meghan asked ‘people to tell the truth’

Emma Grede and her Aspire podcast team released some quotes and video clips of Grede’s pod interview with the Duchess of Sussex on Monday, the day before the full interview was released (today). These advance quotes gave the Daily Mail and “royal insiders” an opportunity to throw a hysterical tantrum over Meghan’s interview. In one of the advance clips, Grede asked Meghan: “If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything you would do differently?” Which is a GREAT question and Meghan could have gone in many different directions with her answer. What was great about Meghan’s answer was that she doesn’t blame herself – she replied “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” This harkens back to what she said in the ITV Africa documentary in 2019: “I thought it would be fair.” She thought there would be a baseline of honesty and fairness… and there wasn’t. There never was. Well, please enjoy the palace’s hissy fit:
Meghan Markle appears to have taken yet another pop at the Royal Family after she pointedly said that she wanted people to ‘tell the truth’ about her. Emma Grede asked her: ‘If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything you would do differently?’. Meghan wore a determined look and replied: ‘Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth’.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, made the remarks in an upcoming episode of Aspire With Emma Grede, which was released this morning. Royal watchers also noticed that she was wearing $15,000 Birks 2.15ct Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond earrings that she wore no less than nine times to royal events before she and Harry quit as frontline royals. They first appeared on the eve of the royal wedding in 2018.
Her ‘truth’ comments will raise eyebrows in royal circles. Meghan was accused of bullying by two Buckingham Palace aides.
‘There are plenty of people who worked with Harry and Meghan in those difficult years who would love to tell the truth about what happened to them’, one royal insider claimed to MailOnline today.
A second anonymous royal insider said: ‘It takes two to tango so I think many people in the family and the Royal Household might have done things differently and regret how things have turned out. But the fact is Harry and Meghan upset both sides of their family and many of the people who worked for them. They aren’t speaking to most of them. Can it really be everyone’s fault but theirs? If there is a chance of building bridges and moving on, then the Sussexes need to acknowledge their errors as part of that process. I’m not sure Meghan would really want all of the truth to come out though’.
One former staffer, who had to sign a confidentiality agreement, previously urged the palace to lift non-disclosure agreements so they could respond to ‘attacks’ on the royal household from the Sussexes after they emigrated to the US.
Meghan said “I would ask people to tell the truth” – unspecified “people,” not “courtiers” or “the Windsors” or “royal reporters” or “the entirety of the British media.” She spoke in generalities, and yet the first thing unnamed royal insiders did was start screaming and raising their hands. Almost as if they still believe they’re justified in spending the better part of the past decade smearing Meghan. Because “Meghan bullied staff!” And whenever anyone asks how or what Meghan did, they say “you don’t understand, SHE BULLIED STAFF! She made people cry! She looked at someone and MADE that person cry! She wore high heels and assigned tasks!”
Also: the part about Meghan’s earrings is CRAZY. Crazy-obsessive. Are they really mad that Meghan wore a pair of earrings she owns, and has owned for years, and which she wore to royal events?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, 'Aspire' YT screengrabs.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, foreground centre, sits with Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from foreground are seated at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190311- Royals leaving the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, taking place as part of the 2019 Commonwealth Day.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-41710364.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2019
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service.
The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service.
This is a cabal that built narratives on easily proven lies. So many dead bodies left unburied.
“There are plenty of people who worked with Harry and Meghan in those difficult years who would love to tell the truth about what happened to them”
Go ahead and make her day then. Starting with destroying her relationship with her father, the tights, the 5am emails and the hoops you made her jump through.
What are the rats exactly afraid of what she’d reveal?
What in the actual word salad did I read. She wanted people to tell the truth. People who have never met her and have spent damn near a decade of their lives writing about her on a daily basis, creating a persona that serves their agenda and the agenda of their “friends of the prince/king” or “sources close to” when it’s actually just a WhatsApp rage vent from the PoW or a quiet lunch with the King’s Machiavellian assassin / spouse.
As the old saying goes….A hit dog is gonna holler! I can hear those ‘dogs’ hollering all the way across the pond lol! (no offence to dogs. I love dogs!) 🙂
“A hit dog will holler.” I love it when the bullies tell on themselves.
I’m so sorry Dee. I didn’t see your comment until I posted mine. But that is the first thing I thought of when I saw that headline. 🙂
mmhmm. Please, let them speak and describe the concrete ways in which Meghan was a bully. There’s a reason they don’t. Bc it would be laughable to most people.
They’re only freaking out over M’s comment because they know the whole lot of them (BRF, palace hangers on, toxic media, etc.) are a bunch of lying liars who keep on lying.
I agree with @DEE above… they tell on themselves… and it’s hysterical.
“One former staffer, who had to sign a confidentiality agreement, previously urged the palace to lift non-disclosure agreements so they could respond to ‘attacks’ on the royal household from the Sussexes after they emigrated to the US.”
Was it Knauf? 🤷🏽♀️ Hit dogs will holler!!!
I fully support this courtier! Let them spill their truth with their names attached to it. Lift that NDA!
Meghan keeps receipts, so go ahead, make her day.
Knauf is the only one. They did lift the NDA, then he lied 🤥 and Meghan won in court.
They will never tell the truth. The entire monarchy is built on lies and obfuscation. It is a political institution disguised as a family business.
Wasn’t Melissa Toubati one of the ones with an NDA? Bc honestly that one probably protects her more than anything.
That’s what makes me laugh. He was part of the so called receipts people and got called a liar by the judge.
Amazing. Masterclass. Hit dog hollars indeed. “Things Meghan would like to keep buried,” well- she just asked for you (hollerers) to tell the truth, do it! Just yes. Also these two women are absolutely glowing and stunningly beautiful and brilliant and just wanted to say that too.
Meghan does not behave like someone worried about people telling the actual truth about her. They keep saying stuff like she doesn’t want the truth to get out there, but there’s nothing really stopping them. This is an organization that allowed for an employee to testify against Principals, that encouraged them not to sue against a gross invasion of privacy, that has taken away security, taken away their home, that is rumbling about taking away titles and styles. What do we really believe would be holding them back from releasing that independent report if she was Miranda Priestley?
They KNOW that she was the one that was mistreated. They aren’t fooling anyone with this nonsense at this point.
Also, that earring aside is bonkers. You’re upset that she’s wearing things that belong to her? They really just don’t have anything. I’m confident that this entire endeavor in 15 or 20 years will be taught in sociology and journalism classes regarding controlling institutions and media bias.
Yeah, what’s with the obsession over her earrings? They weren’t gifts from some dictatorship so why focus on them?
Come on grey men, spill! What truths have you not been able to unload to the rats for the last 3, 5, 7 years? 😂
I am mad that Meghan was vilified because she was intelligent, well educated, curious, confident all while being undermined by lowly gate keepers.
True. The dumb lazy shits hated being shown up for incompetence by an intelligent, hard working woman.
Wow Kaiser that last paragraph is *chef’s kiss*!!!
The earrings thing is interesting to me because it is like they are trying to say that the crown/british taxes paid for the earrings- but without saying it- because it is not true.
But even though they know it is not true, and if they lie they risk being corrected- they can lead their already racist, hateful audience to think of the earrings as “Stolen” and “undeserved”.
But again, they cannot be accused of lying about the origin of the earrings of they only allude to it, and don’t actually tell a lie.
I can see a murder-mystery chapter in this somewhere: “The case of the earrings”
They’re very good at being misleading and spreading falsehoods without actually lying. Still feels like lying though despite the technicality.
That is precisely what they are doing here, planting the idea that Meghan stole her own earrings. They have no shame, I hope absolutely all of you are unemployed soon.
She wore those earrings, and other Birks jewellery (I recall at least 2 stacking rings) from so far back. Birks is Canadian and I would bet money she bought it all herself during the years she lived in Toronto filming Suits.
I can understand why you say it’s their intent to elude to it, but like everything they do, it only is believable to people who are gullible and too stupid to put one and one together to equal two. It’s similar to the lie that Charles paid for her clothes when most of the things they would list her wearing while in the UK, were things that she previously had and has pictures as evidence. They also would list repeats every single time as if they were new items, including jewelry like the earrings they are mentioning from this podcast. The numbers also proved them to be liars because the amount they claimed she spent on clothing and accessories didn’t match up with the amount spent by Charles at the end of the year. They claimed that she spent more than Kate did, but the amount didn’t double from the previous year, so it was impossible that any additional clothing expenses were because of her. That’s why those discussions about royal expenses stopped once she left and they don’t list the cost of the new clothes that Kate had to have bought in order to copy Meghan. The truth is that if the media were correct about the costs of Meghan’s clothing and accessories, then Kate has spent the same amount just to copy her, which shows how Kate isn’t unique and inspiring as well as how the media is blatantly biased and willing to protect Kate with lies and omissions.
Meghan had a whole decade and more of work in an industry where they will call you out if you are difficult, especially if you aren’t super famous and powerful. And we are to believe that with zero past of being difficult she suddenly turned into an unreasonable person once she moved to the UK?
To piggyback on you mentioning her previous career, how do we know that she’s not including experiences in her acting career with that statement? Those dumbarses across the pond are telling on themselves. Talk about an own goal!
It’s just sour grapes. They wish their lily-white left-behinds were charming and charismatic and funny, could be creative and speak intelligently, could focus and work hard, could receive awards for their accomplishments instead of just gifts from Daddy.
So, they still hammer away at their tried-and-failed method of elevating Kate by putting Meghan down. They know it isn’t working, but what else can they do?
A hit dog will holler. I mean Meghan could very well be talking about her father and not the Palace. The Palace knows that they’ve done a lot of things to Meghan and they’re lucky she hasn’t spoken about of the worst of it. As for the earrings, the DM is trying to intimate that they were bought with funds from the Royal Family but as we’ve all figured out by now Meghan was not funded by Charles so it’s best they stop talking about that.
If Meghan were ever to write a book about her time at the palace, she could title it, The Degree Wife.
I think her saying she wasn’t allowed help when she was pregnant and suicidal is about as bad as it can get. That and she was a hostage because they took her passport. Everything else is small potatoes after that.
The dumbest lie they told (which says a lot because they told a lot of lies), the BRF is protecting her by not breaking NDAs. The same BRF who threw her and her husband under the bus, took their security, their safe home, made her the target of white supremacists wants you to believe they are protecting Meghan.
Breaking NDAs isn’t a criminal offense. The tabloids pay for any fines for NDAs all the time if the story is good. They made one of Andrew’s house staff the first page news with her face, name on the headline. She obviously broke any NDA she signed and revealed stories about Andrew and his weird teddy bears. If the staff has any credible bad story about Meghan, sure sh*t they would buy those NDAs and make it first page news for a week.
Knauf provided texts to the tabloid lawyer without a court order requiring him to do so. He broke the NDA by doing that.
Volunteering information is not the same as a court ordering you to produce it. There is no such order.
That really was the dumbest lie because I can’t believe that anyone believed it. I think anyone who said they believed it were only saying that because they wanted to gaslight people into believing that the royal family are good people. No family that takes away security and a home from children care to protect them or their parents. The royal family’s actions speak louder than any lies they’ve put out and all of their actions have been to not protect Meghan or her children. I would go as far as to say that they’ve never really protected Harry.
Yeah, this is the part that gets me. If there was any truth to the claims that Meghan mistreated anyone, they would have called all of their rota buddies immediately.
They are terrified of Meghan, because they know she is an intelligent woman who is smart enough to keep a paper trail. This has nothing to do with breaking NDAs, and everything to do with Meghan being an inherently kind person.
After what they’ve written about Whitney Decker, i would hope that no one will ever click on any daily mail articles again.
On a shallow note, whilst she of course can wear it however she likes, I wish she would cut a good fair chunk of hair, it feels (to me !) like there is a little too much weight in the middle and the ends don’t look as good as they could. I loved loved her early married day lenght and darker color !
I had to laugh at the DM getting upset about Meghan wearing the same pair of earrings 9 times, what a terrible sin. Wonder who went to the trouble to count up. Anyway Charles refused her funds to buy the equipment for the job, so blame Charles instead.
That made me laugh also because it’s something that she purchased prior to marrying into the royal family. The same way they kept reporting on the cost of her wardrobe while she was a working royal, even though so much of what she wore were things she owned and paid for prior to marrying Harry. They keep ignoring the fact that not only was she well connected with stylists and people in the fashion industry before marrying into that family, but she was an actual millionaire. It also brings to mind how they are now counting their money and trying to say that they are going bankrupt, even though they have no access to all of their financial assets and Meghan was able to financially become independently wealthy without royalty or titles.
If the palace wanted the truth to be told, they wouldn’t make people sign NDAs in the first place. Nor would they leak anonymously.
The criticisms about Meghan come from unnamed sources the praise comes from named sources. What are the unnamed sources afraid of, being taken to court for lying?
If that bullying claim was true, they would’ve released the report after the interview with Oprah. They can’t release something that does not exist, it was created because they didn’t know what she was going to say in the interview. I think they’re aware that Meghan will sue, if they release some made up bs report.
I do not know when this was recorded, but liar Brooke too precious Shields comes to mind too as the most recent one.
The Palace will never release cause Meghan’s lawyers said flat out if there’s a report, they had the right to review and rebut. They are never letting that thing see the light of day.
Wait, there are Birks that cost $15k?!
I believe this refers to Birk’s Jewelers.
They always reveal themselves in their responses to whatever she does or says. Good decent people who haven’t lied about her wouldn’t assume that she was talking about them unless they actually lied about her. The entire royal staff at KP haven’t honored NDAs since Meghan entered the picture so what exactly are they even talking about? We wouldn’t have known about them dating before they were ready to make their relationship public, 5am emails, them having cruel nicknames for her, her and Harry wanting to move to Africa and then Canada, her suffering with mental health issues while pregnant with Archie, her seeking help from the people in KP only to be turned away or the lie that Meghan made Kate cry. The royal staff have don’t nothing but go against NDAs. That’s why Knauf was so easily given permission to provide lies in court to try and make her lose a case that she rightfully won. That’s why Knauf is still heavily linked to his partner William. I also recall when the royal family conveniently released the accusations of bullying against her exactly three days before the Oprah interview and there were talks about there being an investigation into the bullying claims, it was Meghan who asked for full transparency and asked that once the investigation was complete for them to release the findings and details of the accusations. It was the royal family who refused to be transparent and truthful in those findings. It was the royal family that “made changes to their policies and procedures” which to me reflected on the mistakes and bullying of the royal family and not on Meghan.
Meghan says she would ask people to tell the truth and all the liars respond with lies. Some of their UK staff followed the Sussexes to the USA and this article claiming none of their former staff speak to them being the most obvious. Aren’t they tired yet?
On that podcast Meghan shared a quote that she loves which is “a lie doesn’t live forever” she said 8 yrs is a long time but it doesn’t live forever and If she ever thinks of those people she must wonder when they’ll tire of it. Especially since most people don’t believe them anymore yet they insist on lying.
‘that’s part of the reason why the British media was so mad, and why they’ve been absolutely furious with Meghan’s Instagram this whole time. Meghan keeps reminding everyone that she has an actual life – a full, beautiful, joyful life – away from their bullsh-t tabloid narratives’.
This 💯…they no longer have control of the narrative. They are big big mad about that.
I loved this podcast. The energy, the questions, the answers and how relaxed and comfortable they were with each other. Meghan always has this ability to relate with whoever she’s talking to and it was especially obvious in this podcast. She was able to ask questions that you hoped she’d asked of Meghan and the flow of the entire podcast was just inspiring and calming at the same time. I had never heard of Emma Grede before but I’m looking forward to listening to her other podcasts.
Well she could ask them to tell the truth all day long but the wouldn’t actually do it, duh.
They’d just use that as another example of her being ‘bossy’
I don’t think Meghan expects them to start being truthful. The point is that Meghan has put “truth” out there and thinking people conclude the RR and trolls lie.
I can’t believe that remark about Meghan’s earrings- an attempt to imply she absconded with jewelry bought by duchy money? Birks is a major Canadian jewelry company. I think there is evidence that Meghan was a regular Birks customer while she lived in Toronto. Is there no end to their pettiness, and proof that they live under a rock?
I’ve listened to the podcast- it’s a very compelling conversation between Meghan and Emma-quite wide-ranging and frank. Meghan paints a clear picture of where she’s at mentally and emotionally. Anyone other than RR and certified Meghan hater would conclude that she is living a happy and purposeful life.
“she was wearing $15,000 Birks 2.15ct Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond earrings”
Royal watchers must have a foot cam to feed their royal podophilia.
Reading this brought mind poor Filene’s Basement Kate and her tatterdemalion vestments.
Why are they obsessed with her earrings and what they cost? What does that have to do with the entirety of the podcast. They are beyond obsessed. It really is bonkers. It was a very good podcast and gave sone insight into Meghan’s work brain. She is a curious and creative person with a lot going on. She noted she will not be doing another podcast right away but will be focusing on the AsEver business.
Rich woman owns expensive earrings.
“Royal watchers also noticed that she was wearing $15,000 Birks 2.15ct Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond earrings that she wore no less than nine times to royal events before she and Harry quit as frontline royals.“
— 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Also: the bots are out, in full force, on twitter. Wonder what’s up.
Don’t forget the most important and revealing part about their focus on the earrings… “They first appeared on the EVE of the royal wedding”.
I love how they use the term “frontline” to talk about the royals because it’s the word they used during Covid for people who actually worked. The Windsors don’t work, they’re not frontline.