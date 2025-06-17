Eden: Misha Nonoo’s business might be folding, is it because of Duchess Meghan?

Embed from Getty Images

In your opinion, is the Duchess of Sussex cursed, or does she “curse” the people around her? I would say no on both counts – she’s not cursed, nor does she curse the people around her. If anything, the wheels of karma have had their way with Meghan’s enemies and most unhinged critics – mysterious ailments, huge professional setbacks, passing out live on a daytime talk show, etc. I was considering the idea of curses because of one of Richard Eden’s latest Mail columns: “Has the curse of Meghan struck again? The smart set’s latest whispers about her once closest confidante.” Again, what curse? This is about Misha Nonoo, Meghan’s good friend and fashion designer.

Misha Nonoo has often been called the Duchess of Sussex’s best friend, ever since Meghan turned up at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, hand in hand with Prince Harry, in ripped jeans and a £137 shirt known as ‘The Husband’, designed by Misha. But has Misha, 39, been jinxed by the association – at least where her fashion business is concerned? I ask only because her eponymous online brand has seemingly been put on hold. Its website bears the promise ‘Launching Soon’, but a link for would-be subscribers leads only to a bleak notice saying: ‘Page Not Found’. A similar fate awaits those attempting to find out more via Misha’s Instagram account, which says her brand offers ‘chic, sustainable fashion for Women on the Go’. My inquiry to the company goes unanswered. Misha may, of course, have decided family comes first. After divorcing suave Old Etonian Alexander Gilkes, she wed oil tycoon Michael Hess in Rome in 2019, with Harry and Meghan among the guests, and now has two young children.

[From The Daily Mail]

Fun fact, Misha’s first husband Alexander Gilkes is now Maria Sharapova’s partner and baby-daddy. Misha’s second husband, Michael Hess, is rich AF. It’s more than possible that Misha hit pause on some of her businesses after welcoming two children. It’s possible that she’s planning a relaunch and her social media and brand site are in flux. It’s bizarre to assume that Misha – a wealthy, well-connected woman – is somehow “cursed” by her association with Meghan, or that Misha’s business has suffered because of her association with Meghan. Meghan has a Midas Touch when it comes to anything fashion as well – if Misha is about to launch something else in fashion, all Meghan has to do is wear one of those items and the Sussex Squad will buy every item they can get.

