Eden: Misha Nonoo’s business might be folding, is it because of Duchess Meghan?

In your opinion, is the Duchess of Sussex cursed, or does she “curse” the people around her? I would say no on both counts – she’s not cursed, nor does she curse the people around her. If anything, the wheels of karma have had their way with Meghan’s enemies and most unhinged critics – mysterious ailments, huge professional setbacks, passing out live on a daytime talk show, etc. I was considering the idea of curses because of one of Richard Eden’s latest Mail columns: “Has the curse of Meghan struck again? The smart set’s latest whispers about her once closest confidante.” Again, what curse? This is about Misha Nonoo, Meghan’s good friend and fashion designer.
Misha Nonoo has often been called the Duchess of Sussex’s best friend, ever since Meghan turned up at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, hand in hand with Prince Harry, in ripped jeans and a £137 shirt known as ‘The Husband’, designed by Misha.
But has Misha, 39, been jinxed by the association – at least where her fashion business is concerned? I ask only because her eponymous online brand has seemingly been put on hold.
Its website bears the promise ‘Launching Soon’, but a link for would-be subscribers leads only to a bleak notice saying: ‘Page Not Found’.
A similar fate awaits those attempting to find out more via Misha’s Instagram account, which says her brand offers ‘chic, sustainable fashion for Women on the Go’.
My inquiry to the company goes unanswered. Misha may, of course, have decided family comes first. After divorcing suave Old Etonian Alexander Gilkes, she wed oil tycoon Michael Hess in Rome in 2019, with Harry and Meghan among the guests, and now has two young children.
Fun fact, Misha’s first husband Alexander Gilkes is now Maria Sharapova’s partner and baby-daddy. Misha’s second husband, Michael Hess, is rich AF. It’s more than possible that Misha hit pause on some of her businesses after welcoming two children. It’s possible that she’s planning a relaunch and her social media and brand site are in flux. It’s bizarre to assume that Misha – a wealthy, well-connected woman – is somehow “cursed” by her association with Meghan, or that Misha’s business has suffered because of her association with Meghan. Meghan has a Midas Touch when it comes to anything fashion as well – if Misha is about to launch something else in fashion, all Meghan has to do is wear one of those items and the Sussex Squad will buy every item they can get.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Has she even worn any of her clothes in recent years?
That’s like saying Kate caused the collapse of vampire’s wife (if that was the name). But in that case I can actually see it. She did wear a dress during the Caribbean flop tour.
Or saying Kate chased Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen. Maureen should polish his resume. It’s clear that ratchet doesn’t have enough work to do. He has a writing style worthy of an unemployment line.
That dress was fug too, that Kate wore on the Flop Tour. The Vampires wife brand was truly awful, in my opinion, and that’s why it went down, even though Kate and the York sisters wore their crap too.
Did they design the scarlett going to Ashley s party gown for Kate. That she wore on the flop tour
I agree, absolutely fugly. Aristos seemed to love it, it played to their aesthetic. Just no one else!
Omg. Somewhere. Out there. A woman may be possibly re evaluating her priorities and her business/ brand structure.
I suppose it’s the idea of someone actively seeking change or personal growth that is so fundamentally shocking to this cartoon villian, who has been running from self awareness and introspection for decades. He sees change and growth as foundational instability and as such is telling on himself. Centering the woman who has caused tectonic alterations to his mental landscap in another woman’s life and choices.
Anyway. Good for her if these things are coming from a proactive positive place. Women should always be checking in to see what’s feeding them and what’s starving them, mentally, emotionally etc. It’s a fantastic approach to life.
And – shocking to this reporter – we can talk about women’s choices without making their entire decision tree/ priority tree about another person.
From a much more macro perspective – clothing companies are hard to keep
Solvent. And we are starting down a global recession, possible multiple pandemics and war on a scale that hasn’t been seen in generations. Then if you think about the current effects of supply / demand in trade – esp textiles – the profit margins are tighter.
Maybe she’s just waiting to see what the heck is gonna happen to the world. Maybe she no longer wants to design clothes, or clothes for adults. Maybe her priorities have shifted and she’s finding fulfillment elsewhere in her life.
Whatever the case, it’s not Meghan’s fault. Meghan has made Etsy shops into thriving businesses. A woman
– even a woman who is friends with Meghan – can make life choices that are unrelated to her friend.
@Friendly Crow. All of this.
It’s hard to start a business. It’s even harder to start a business as a parent if you want to be hands-on at work and at home (even if you have help at one or both).
I should know … I’m doing it now and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done (and I was a big firm lawyer in a past life). Most days I just want to cry and hide, but I need to support my family so I keep at it.
These tabs are just looking for clickbait because Meghan sells and the others don’t.
This is silly. Small clothing lines shut down all the time, for various reasons including that the owner wants to move on to something else. Also why wouldn’t the other people that are famous that wear her clothes be part of a ” curse”.
This honestly sounds like projection because haven’t a few clothing lines favored by Kate shut down in the past two or three years? I know that line Vampire’s Wife did for sure. So according to Richard Eden clothing lines that Kate wears all the time to show her ” relatability” shut down, no curse in sight ( never mind the patronages). Clothing line Meghan has worn a few times doesn’t update it’s website as it’s founder has two small children, it’s totally because of her.
The company that produced Kate’s blue engagement dress also shut down if I remember correctly. I think the name of the fashion house was “Issa”.
This. Fashion is a high risk low margin business for the most part, that takes a huge amount of time and energy. I can totally see stepping back, especially if you have the means to make a comeback later.
Oh no, the Wicked Witch of the West Coast strikes again! 🙄🙄
Hahahahahaha
The British media keeps proving me right. They write these articles knowing we will bring up the fact that Kate drove her engagement dress designer to bankruptcy. Her friend Beulah London with the prairie dresses also went bankrupt. Vampire dresses. So, Eden just wanted to remind people of the Kate curse.
It wasn’t just that Issa London (the engagement dress label) went bankrupt; the designer actually said that she had to step back because she was so stressed and overwhelmed that HER HAIR STARTED TO FALL OUT. Now THAT is a curse.
Whoa. What happened there?!? I hope the designer is in a much better place now
“I left because I couldn’t take any more,” Halayel told the Mail. “I felt so stressed that my hair went white and started falling out. I was broken by the end of it. I had a great business, which I’d built up on my own over a decade. To watch it evaporate was heartbreaking.”
https://www.self.com/story/what-happened-to-issa
It was a big mess at the time. For years when Kate was going out with William before the marriage Issa provided, for free, all kinds of clothes for Kate to wear. Well Helayel had hoped to design her wedding gown but she never heard from Kate and she wasn’t invited to the wedding. This became known and Kensington Palace lied and said that she had been invited this was not true and easily confirmed because Kensington Palace issued the list of invitees to the wedding. And, Helayel’s name was not on the list. Well, because there was this kerfuffle apparently Issa was targeted for a bunch of hate and she lost a lot of clients. So, Kate caused it to close down by being a bitch and not even inviting her to the wedding.
The same thing happened to the designer that made mom Middleton’s dress for the wedding that she then decided to not wear or pay for. The milliner as well who had made a coordinating hat. That designer received a lot of hate and ended up closing her shop as well.
Did not Jigsaw almost go under too?
Scraping the barrel for content. This isn’t even interesting, Maureen.
Is she Meghan’s best friend? I’ve never heard her mentioned once, but I wasn’t following 8 years ago.
No she isn’t. Everyone is Meghan’s best friend for the article’s sake. Casual acquaintances, people that they hired for one-off events, people that interviewed Meghan on the red carpet once or twice.
In this case though I think that they were friends or at least strong acquaintances. She wore her boyfriend shirt when her and Harry made their debut at Invictus in 2017, and they were both invited to her wedding.
They are good friends. There was pictures of her with Meghan on vacation in the documentary. They met up at an event in the Hamptons last year. She was interviewed on The Tig; Misha dressed Meghan for the CFDA awards when she (Misha) was being honored, etc. They both went to each others weddings, etc. She knew Meghan before she met Harry.
Maureen needs to be careful pissing off well-connected people. He’s a little fly they can easily swat. At this stage, he’s a gnat but one day, like Dan Wootton, he’ll bite off more than he can chew and he’ll implode like the rest of them.
As for cursed people, what about Party Pieces Maureen?
Misha has a rich husband and doesn’t need to work if she doesn’t want to. Unlike Lazy who wanted the Crown but forgot the public funding bit.
Richard Eden could have written this piece without mentioning Meghan. But his obsession with her know no bounds. I’d love Misha to be on Season 2 of Meghan’s podcast.
Without mentioning Meghan no one would read this:))))
This is a mess. She has two small kids, I am sure it’s on hold. And also, talk about digging for something. Good grief.
Misha Nonoo is an executive at Spanx now, some leadership role so if her brand is no longer active, it may have something to do with that more than anything Meghan. Assume it’s a demanding job.
Eye roll…more claiming up is down by the rota. The more Meghan speaks publicly about her influence the more they lie to deny it. I have to wonder if they take a shot or a hit of something before they write these lies because how is it not soul crushingly humiliating to constantly lie so blatantly and stupidly?