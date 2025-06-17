Duchess Meghan’s As Ever products will be back on sale on June 20

Well, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex really plans to do “seasonal drops” for As Ever. If you subscribe to As Ever, y’all probably received Meghan’s big announcement: As Ever products will be back on sale on Friday, June 20th, the first official day of summer. Her first product drop happened in early April, and the entire line sold out in less than an hour. In the two-months-plus since then, Meghan has played a bit fast and loose with when a restock would be coming. As I said, it’s really looks like she’s doing the “seasonal drop” plan that she’s mentioned a few times. From the As Ever email:
First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As ever absolutely extraordinary. We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise.
We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we’re going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises.
More details and exact timing will be shared soon.
On the As Ever site and Instagram, Meghan even put a time on the drop – new products will come online at 8 am Pacific Time, or 11 am EST. My prediction: her jam will sell out in under an hour AGAIN. I am excited to see the new products though! I really hope that I get a chance to grab multiple jars of monarchy-destroying jam/spread.
Photos courtesy of As Ever, and As Ever’s IG.
Monarchy destroying Jam is my Jam 😅
I have my alarm set so I won’t forget.
I have not tried any “As Ever” products. Are they really superior?
Enquiring minds want to know! LOL!
I only really like raspberry jam & the as ever spread is best I’ve ever tasted. The peppermint tea is fab too. I was meh on the hibiscus tea – don’t love the flavour generally so hope I can get a green tea next time
I want to get as ever honey as honey is my sugar substitute & I know it will be incredible quality
I don’t even consider myself a super jam-loving person but the raspberry was kind of insane. Was eating it by the spoonful. Am definitely going to try and get some more. I wasn’t able to get anything else last time so I can’t speak to the rest.
I concur, Meghan’s jam is the best I’ve ever had. I am not a person who likes overly sweet things, and there’s a perfect amount of citrus.
My favorite way to eat it is drizzled over Greek yogurt. I am at the dregs of my last jar, so I really hope it restocks!
Alarms ⏰ and reminders were the first things that I did.. I missed out on that jam the first time so 🤞🏼🙏🏼 I’m quick enough in a few days lol.
Same here! Multiple alerts for the hour before drop, to keep refreshing lol
I am literally on my last spoon of jam; I’ve been a Scrooge with it, so as to hope to not run out before more was available! I can’t wait! Doing hand/finger exercises to be sure to be nimble enough to grab some ASAP when they drop!
Hope some “new products” include the strawberry spread Meg and Lili were making 😊
Hoping to get more than one jar of jam this time. Also hoping that she does strawberry jam. I hope this announcement though satisfies all the people that were complaining two weeks ago about strategy and all of that other stuff. She said from the beginning she would do seasonal drops. The first day of summer in the northern hemisphere is June 20th. Can’t get more on the nose than that.
When you ordered last time can you tell me how long shipping took?
I am leaving June 28th and will be traveling for 4 months. I will have my mail forwarded for part of the time but they don’t forward packages and I can’t have packages delivered where I’ll be staying. I’m totally bummed out and I’ll actually be out of the country in September through mid Oct and won’t be around for the fall drop.
I don’t remember exactly but I want to say from order to door was seven calendar days? Maybe a little less? It wasn’t long at all for something ordered speciality.
Have it shipped to a relative’s or friend’s home. Have a great trip.
It was faster than I expected.
Thank you! I don’t know what is so hard about this. Everyone criticizes her when she’s been telling us via her instagram and As Ever (which I get via email) when this was happening.
One princess: does airy fairy larky larky videos of herself and her family, burbling about THE SEASONS, BECAUSE THERE ARE SEASONS, AND THEY OCCUR REGULARLY, AND THEY ARE GREAT AND MAKE ME FEEL GOOD AND SUCH. Oh, thank you Duchy of Cornwall and British taxpayers, JUST LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME ALL UP IN MY NATURE FEELS IN RETOUCHED BACKLIT GLORY
One princess: does seasonal drops from her new business, providing products people love, makes money herself instead of depending on taxpayers, gives great content in a partnership with the biggest worldwide streaming platform….
So just like I said previously when people were discussing alleged issues with comms – when the restock etc is ready there would be a newsletter & an As ever IG update.
I personally haven’t seen that level of comms for restock on other brands. I have just seen on a beyonce fan account that Cecred’s v popular edge drops are back in stock. This isn’t something that cecred’s or Ulta beauty’s Sm has posted about. And yet so much scrutiny around comms for As ever. Meghan is really held to some unbelievable standards
Yep. Beyonce had teaser emails out and then it dropped and that was about it.
Yum, I’m excited and appreciate the heads up. Hopefully I can get some raspberry jam and flower sprinkles.
I ordered the honey on the last drop and they let me know that they had sold out faster than the orders were processed. BUT as a result they were sending me a new item from the new drop (it’s more honey but a summer version) as well as an another item. They emailed me last night to confirm. That is customer service! (Still going to buy more!)
I LOVE that they are doing this- and that you are one of the beneficiaries! A bonus gift!
I did not order honey last time, but i did get what i ordered (holy crap the jam is great).
And i wasn’t going to go on this week, to let people who didn’t get in last time have a chance, but if there is different flavored jam….. i will have to try for that.
This is so awesome!
I got the email about the restock and hinting new items yesterday. I will be refreshing the site by the minute on June 20. It’s my turn peoples!
People just had to be patient and not listen to the tabloid lies about Meghan’s business.
So happy Meghan is dropping her new line at 8:00 am PST! Release times for limited edition stuff are usually the worst for Cali girls to jump on. Meghan is literally thinking about her neighbors, and this is such a thoughtful detail.
🥳🥳🥳
I will not lose this time!! I’m getting the spread, honey and flower sprinkles!!!
Missed out on everything last time, but am waiting with bated breath and alarms set this time.