Duchess Meghan’s As Ever products will be back on sale on June 20

Well, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex really plans to do “seasonal drops” for As Ever. If you subscribe to As Ever, y’all probably received Meghan’s big announcement: As Ever products will be back on sale on Friday, June 20th, the first official day of summer. Her first product drop happened in early April, and the entire line sold out in less than an hour. In the two-months-plus since then, Meghan has played a bit fast and loose with when a restock would be coming. As I said, it’s really looks like she’s doing the “seasonal drop” plan that she’s mentioned a few times. From the As Ever email:

First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As ever absolutely extraordinary. We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise. We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we’re going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises. More details and exact timing will be shared soon.

[From As Ever]

On the As Ever site and Instagram, Meghan even put a time on the drop – new products will come online at 8 am Pacific Time, or 11 am EST. My prediction: her jam will sell out in under an hour AGAIN. I am excited to see the new products though! I really hope that I get a chance to grab multiple jars of monarchy-destroying jam/spread.