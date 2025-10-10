Jeff Bridges: Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages

Embed from Getty Images
Jeff Bridges was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote Tron: Ares, which is out today. I love that he keeps gracing those movies with his presence. As the saying goes, a rising Jeff Bridges lifts all films. Tron, of course, is a Disney property, much like ABC, the network Jimmy’s show is on. That made it all the more delicious when Jeff walked on set celebrating Jimmy’s return, saying “The people have spoken! And Disney answered!” Jeff is a really good egg, and Jimmy tried to start the interview by getting Jeff to share how he always has such a joyful vibe. That question didn’t pan out so well, though, as Jeff’s response was that he pretty much wakes up every morning with dread these days. Folks, this is how low we’ve sunk as a civilization — we’ve totally killed Jeff Bridges’ good vibes! Ok, not completely, but I do think Nostradamus had a verse warning of troubles ahead should this dude be bummed out. So to turn things around, Jimmy invited Jeff to please address the nation as The Dude for a mood-lifting pep talk:
Nearly 30 years later, ‘The Dude’ still abides and he encourages the rest of the world take his cue.
Jeff Bridges channeled his titular role from the Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski (1998) to deliver some much needed wisdom to late-night television audiences, donning the character’s signature cardigan and sipping on a White Russian.
“Hey, world. Yeah, the Dude here. Can we just all calm the f–k down? I mean, come on,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“I’m talking about all the wars, the fighting, the cancelling. I mean, let’s just chill out, man. Come on, tone it down. You know? We’re at like a nine. We oughta be at zero, or zero and a half, at max.” added Bridges. “Right, Guillermo?”
The audience laughed as Guillermo was revealed wearing his own matching cardigan and sipping on the same cocktail.
Bridges continued, “And yeah… ICE? Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages. This aggression will not stand, right? So, let’s just abide, abide together. Yes, we can do this. Now, that’s just like my opinion.”
In The Big Lebowski, thugs mistake the titular slacker (Bridges) for the wealthy Jeffrey Lebowski, sending him on a wild investigation with his pal Walter (John Goodman) into a ransom plot involving Lebowski’s young wife (Tara Reid).
Oh, I needed that, The Dude imparting his Valley Guy wisdom! I mean, I could still do with a White Russian (just hold the vodka, which I guess makes it a Kahlua & Cream), but Jeff seamlessly taking up his Dude persona is an excellent pick-me-up. I think my favorite part was him saying, “zero and a half, at max.” That’s my speed too, man. My one disagreement is the notion we’re only at nine; sorry Dude, but it’s more like 112.
Anyway, his whole appearance makes for a delightful 13 minutes, with a bit of breaking news from Jeff. Coming soon: Jeff’s line of muumuus! Only he just calls his design the “mu.” Seriously, he even shared photographic evidence of him donning one, with a very befuddled looking floof named Monty in his arms. (And as a daughter of San Francisco, I couldn’t help but notice that in the pic he’s standing in front of a poster of the lost but not forgotten Sutro Baths.) At 75 years young, Jeff noted that comfort is king these days, hence how he became fond of the mu
umuu. No idea yet when his designs will be available, but they will feature his own art and are being made with Cozy Earth. The Dude abides… wearing a dress.
Photos credit: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon, Getty and screenshots from YouTube
Thank you for this post, I’m sending it around to all my friends…we all need some Dude right now, perfect timing 👍
Also, Patrick Wilson is my fantasy husband who fights ghosts and demons in a cardigan, makes me a perfect pot roast and sings like a god (and still looks like one…ROWR). That photo is from his studio recording of Brigadoon’s Almost Like Being in Love and it gives me chills every time I hear it
I’m so glad we have Jeff Bridges.
I don’t have anything to add beyond ‘Ditto!’
This is for Americans specifically: can anyone explain a bit more what’s going on with people dressed up as frogs protesting ICE?
I’m LMAO about it, but is there a specific reason it’s frogs?
I’m in Portland where the frogs are found, along with other people in funny suits. It’s essentially an absurdist way to protest — like how dumb does ICE look being afraid of a guy in a blow up frog suit? It helps people around the country and the world know that Portlanders are not rioting in the streets or enduring a warzone, and it pokes fun at ICE, which is another form of protest. Here’s an interview with the chicken suit guy who stared down Kristi Noem:
https://www.wweek.com/culture/2025/10/09/an-interview-with-the-portland-chicken/
(Apologies if links aren’t allowed!)
The dude would absolutely abide this!
Thanks for explaining and for the link 🙂
It’s a brilliant tactic.
Wish the protesters in Portland and the rest of the USA all the best from Europe 🙂
Omg! Love this movie and love that sweater. The Dude had a sense of style!
I have been a fan of his since the movie Starman. I’m so ready to just chill!!!!
@Susan Collins … OMG! I love “Starman!” Jeff was SO robbed of the Oscar that year. No offense to F. Murray Abraham, but … damn.
Having lived in both the valley and Venice in the ‘90s (the best decade without question) and being a Lebowski superfan I feel obliged to point out that The Dude and his rug live in Venice, so he is not in fact a Valley Boy. Love this interview, love Jeff Bridges, thanks for covering it!
The Dude abides. Long live the Dude. and FU Creedence.
I’m so here for The Dude and his cozy, chill vibes. Much-needed soothing.