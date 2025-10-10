Jeff Bridges: Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages

Embed from Getty Images

Jeff Bridges was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote Tron: Ares, which is out today. I love that he keeps gracing those movies with his presence. As the saying goes, a rising Jeff Bridges lifts all films. Tron, of course, is a Disney property, much like ABC, the network Jimmy’s show is on. That made it all the more delicious when Jeff walked on set celebrating Jimmy’s return, saying “The people have spoken! And Disney answered!” Jeff is a really good egg, and Jimmy tried to start the interview by getting Jeff to share how he always has such a joyful vibe. That question didn’t pan out so well, though, as Jeff’s response was that he pretty much wakes up every morning with dread these days. Folks, this is how low we’ve sunk as a civilization — we’ve totally killed Jeff Bridges’ good vibes! Ok, not completely, but I do think Nostradamus had a verse warning of troubles ahead should this dude be bummed out. So to turn things around, Jimmy invited Jeff to please address the nation as The Dude for a mood-lifting pep talk:

Nearly 30 years later, ‘The Dude’ still abides and he encourages the rest of the world take his cue. Jeff Bridges channeled his titular role from the Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski (1998) to deliver some much needed wisdom to late-night television audiences, donning the character’s signature cardigan and sipping on a White Russian. “Hey, world. Yeah, the Dude here. Can we just all calm the f–k down? I mean, come on,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’m talking about all the wars, the fighting, the cancelling. I mean, let’s just chill out, man. Come on, tone it down. You know? We’re at like a nine. We oughta be at zero, or zero and a half, at max.” added Bridges. “Right, Guillermo?” The audience laughed as Guillermo was revealed wearing his own matching cardigan and sipping on the same cocktail. Bridges continued, “And yeah… ICE? Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages. This aggression will not stand, right? So, let’s just abide, abide together. Yes, we can do this. Now, that’s just like my opinion.” In The Big Lebowski, thugs mistake the titular slacker (Bridges) for the wealthy Jeffrey Lebowski, sending him on a wild investigation with his pal Walter (John Goodman) into a ransom plot involving Lebowski’s young wife (Tara Reid).

[From Deadline]

Oh, I needed that, The Dude imparting his Valley Guy wisdom! I mean, I could still do with a White Russian (just hold the vodka, which I guess makes it a Kahlua & Cream), but Jeff seamlessly taking up his Dude persona is an excellent pick-me-up. I think my favorite part was him saying, “zero and a half, at max.” That’s my speed too, man. My one disagreement is the notion we’re only at nine; sorry Dude, but it’s more like 112.

Anyway, his whole appearance makes for a delightful 13 minutes, with a bit of breaking news from Jeff. Coming soon: Jeff’s line of muumuus! Only he just calls his design the “mu.” Seriously, he even shared photographic evidence of him donning one, with a very befuddled looking floof named Monty in his arms. (And as a daughter of San Francisco, I couldn’t help but notice that in the pic he’s standing in front of a poster of the lost but not forgotten Sutro Baths.) At 75 years young, Jeff noted that comfort is king these days, hence how he became fond of the mu umuu . No idea yet when his designs will be available, but they will feature his own art and are being made with Cozy Earth. The Dude abides… wearing a dress.

