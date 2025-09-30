Jodie Turner-Smith wore a Schiaparelli dress made with computer parts & cell phones

Embed from Getty Images

Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10 and the press tour is in full swing. It stars Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto, and Evan Peters. As we gear up for the premiere, I hope we get a lot of fun sound bites. Just by looking at that cast list, I *know* we’re in for some good red carpet fashion. In fact, it’s already begun! At a photocall in Paris recently, Jodie totally slayed in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was made from old electronic parts and antiquated technology. It had a matching clutch, too.

Forget diamonds—Jodie Turner-Smith is proving that old computer chips are a girl’s best friend. The British actress stunned the fashion world by stepping out in Paris for a photocall for her new film, Tron: Ares, wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was built from electronic waste and relics of outdated technology. The striking, silver-and-green piece, dubbed the “motherboard” dress, has fans calling the look “the mostest” and praising the star for her commitment to method dressing. The architectural mini-dress, from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2024 couture collection, was a dramatic fusion of technology and art. Designer Daniel Roseberry crafted the gown from salvaged relics—including a Blackberry Curve, various computer chipsets, USB drives, and even a clunky calculator placed near the hip. These components created a dress the designer claims is “part human, part something else, [and] totally Schiaparelli.” The actress posted the look on Instagram. The genius of the dress, according to one fan, was that it successfully blended high-concept fashion with the film’s aesthetic: “Circuit Board Baddie!!!!!” Another agreed, writing “so many queens are gonna try to copy this. you’re exquisite.” Fans also loved how Turner-Smith leaned into pure theatricality of the dress. One posted on Reddit, “this is very fun and an excellent outfit choice to promote a film ,” confirming that on the red carpet, Turner-Smith remains in a category all her own.

This may be a controversial opinion, but I freaking love this dress so damn much. Not only is it perfectly on-theme for a Tron movie, it’s also just so interesting. Granted, Jodie can make anything look good, but look at how fun that dress is! It’s sparkly, it’s made from recycled materials, it comes with its own built-in “I Spy…” game. What’s not to love? We can see the calculator, motherboards, and old cell phones in the front. The back of the dress has an old digital camera on it. More often than not, busy dresses like this one can be just too much. That is not the case here. She’s in a movie that is making a statement on technology and artificial intelligence. Why not make fashion statement, too?

Meanwhile, Greta Lee absolutely killed it in an exquisitely tailored blue Luar suit. She looks so good and is serving you-know-what. I am so here for this look on her. I couldn’t find an ID on Jared Leto’s outfit, but he wore a long, open-front silk top with matching black leather pants. I’ve seen reports that his shirt was black, but in certain pictures, it looks like it could also be navy? Either way, he looked like a hot mess.

