Selena Gomez’s grandfather walked her down the aisle, her father was not invited

When we talked about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s weekend wedding in Santa Barbara, I didn’t talk much about the guest list, mostly because I think wedding stories should be about the bride! But we already discussed Selena’s excellent wedding gown and her more low-key wedding photos, released on social media. So let’s talk about the guests! According to many reports, Taylor flew to Santa Barbara last-minute to attend her friend’s wedding. Taylor went solo – Travis was preparing for his Sunday football game, so he wasn’t there. According to People Mag, both Taylor and Ed Sheeran made speeches at the reception. So did Blanco’s parents and Selena’s mother and stepfather. For some reason, I did not realize that Selena is still estranged from her biological father. Well, she didn’t invite her bio dad to her wedding, and Selena’s maternal grandfather walked her down the aisle.
Over the weekend, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco said “I do” in an intimate ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California. For the event, the bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren, the photos were snapped by Petra Collins, and the guest list included close friends like Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Despite it being a very private affair, fans got a glimpse of the nuptials through photos shared on social media, and thanks to a new post from Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, it’s just been revealed who walked the bride down the aisle.
On Sunday, Teefey shared a celebratory post that included one of the happy couple’s wedding photos, over which she typed: “Sunday kind of love.” In her caption, the Wondermind CEO gushed: “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!!”
It was at the end of the caption that Teefey confirmed a specific detail, adding: “It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO.”
Back in April, during a talk on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast with Blanco, Gomez teased that her maternal grandfather, David Michael Cornett, might have a special role in the ceremony. “I am looking to have a special dance with my papa,” she said. “He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle because—good for my mom—she decided to go to Vegas and was like, ‘Wooo.’”
Due to her mom’s elopement, Gomez thought this could be the perfect opportunity to let her grandfather escort a loved one down the aisle. “It’s very cute that they did that, but I wanted to give my grandfather the opportunity to have that,” she added. Gomez has a stepfather, Brian Teefay, who has been married to her mother since 2006. She is not as close to her biological father, Ricardo Joel Gomez.
This is a good option if your father isn’t around for your wedding. I don’t have an issue with Selena not inviting her dad or asking her grandpa to walk her down the aisle. I imagine her stepfather probably would have been open to doing it as well. Something else I like is that it didn’t feel like Selena went bonkers planning the wedding. She and Benny hired a wedding planner and the whole thing had the feel of something planned over the course of a couple of months. She just did whatever made her feel comfortable, which included not inviting her dad.
Photos courtesy of Selena’s Instagram, Avalon Red.
I didn’t invite my abusive father at my wedding either, my father-in-law walked me down the aisle.
Needless to say, anyone who had to say cr@p like “but he’s your blood and flesh!” isn’t on my friends list anymore.
Relatives on his side disregarded his stupid whining altogether and came to enjoy the wedding celebrations.
Happy for you @AlpineWitch!
I wish we, as a society, would learn to shut up about other people’s complicated family dynamics.
Saying “but he’s your father” etc to a person is not only a crappy thing to do, but also puts (often) a victim of abuse in a position where she/he may feel they have to explain- which they shouldn’t.
I would bet Selena’s grandfather was her first father figure. The only dude she’s known since she was a little girl that has always been there for her.
I do love that as women, in a society where we are taught to comfort men’s feelings over our own, so we have to learn to ask for what we want, and to demand it.
That with age, we get better at demanding what we want, We learn to protect our peace.
Selena looks so happy in every pic with Benny. The wedding pics were gorgeous, I hope they have amazing memories of their wedding weekend.
Weddings for grown ass adults – the theme of our wedding is we’re getting married.
Good for her. Ive found having a chill attitude towards the wedding is an indicator of a happy marriage.
Cute.
OTH, why do women still have to be walked down the aisle by a man? Why are we still complying to this patriarchial BS?
From my knowledge it’s a very western Christian tradition. I’m from a Catholic country and we never had that tradition before people saw it on tv.
In our weddings the soon to be married couple came to Church together and walk the isle together
Traditions can evolve into something else. I get what you’re saying, but I doubt Selena felt like a commodity being traded between her feudal overlords. Most people just choose to honor their parents in a different way with the aisle walk, mother/son dance, etc. I mean, you could argue a wedding itself is an anachronistic ritual rooted in wealth exchange, but most people nowadays view it differently.
I didn’t have a wedding at all, but I am so, so very happy to celebrate with people who choose to express their love that way!
I am a female who walked her daughter down the isle instead of her father, who was at the wedding. My youngest daughter has stated that when she gets married that she will walk herself.
I didn’t want to choose between my bio father or step father so I walked myself down the aisle. 25 years ago this October. (still married 🙂
In Jewish weddings, both parents walk their daughter down the aisle.
So diplomatic answering those questions about her family. That is hard to do. It’s great to see her and Benny happy.
Lovely pics. They do look very relaxed. I bet Benny was more of a bridezilla than she was. He has great taste and loves to throw a party
The both look genuinely happy and in love. I wish the best for the new couple. May they live long and prosper, and I hope Serena doesn’t get too sick trying to have babies.
I don’t hear much about her relationship with her father. Her relationship with her mother is widely reported to be very messy, but I guess they’re in a stable enough place now that she attended the wedding?
I’m surprised there aren’t more people talking about how messy Selena is in general. She really tries to present a certain image, and a lot of people fall for it, but she’s problematic and has more drama behind the scenes than most celebs.
Francia Raisa, the woman who donated her kidney to Selena, did not even attend the wedding, so that’s saying something.