Selena Gomez wore Ralph Lauren for her Santa Barbara wedding with Benny Blanco

Which do you prefer, when celebrities post more lowkey, homespun wedding photos on their social media, or when they sell or give their wedding exclusive to a magazine? In recent years, so many celebrities have been giving or selling their wedding photos to magazines. Vogue is a big one, and I thought Selena Gomez would go that route for her wedding to Benny Blanco. Benny and Selena married in Santa Barbara on Saturday. While Vogue was given some exclusive-ish details, the magazine did not get exclusive photos. Instead, Selena just posted a carousel on Instagram, and some of the photos don’t even feel like professional portraits whatsoever. I dig it? It’s nice to have a celebrity wedding presented in a less formal way.
Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who are now officially married. The couple, who became engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating, said “I do” today in Santa Barbara.
The weekend affair kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening at a mansion in the private community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County, nestled among the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
The ceremony itself reportedly took place at the lush Sea Crest Nursery, in front of around 170 of the couple’s family and friends (and staffed with extra security). Large white tents were erected at the site for eating, dancing, and celebrating throughout the night.
Guests included Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, as well as Paul Rudd and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie were also present. Gomez previously told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that “Marty [Short] is due to give a speech,” while “Steve [Martin] will probably pull out his banjo”—although that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.
The bride wore a custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress with embroidery—with a bouquet of lily of the valley—while the groom opted for a black tuxedo. Both were dressed by Ralph Lauren.
Her Ralph Lauren gown was beautiful – at times, Selena has the tendency to pour herself into too-tight gowns for red carpets, but there was none of that at her wedding. The gown was a halter, with her girls covered up and a floral applique at the neck. It’s lovely. She was a beautiful bride. She and Benny seem well-suited and I truly hope it lasts.
PS… Page Six reported that Selena & Benny used the same wedding planners hired by Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin in 2019. Sigh…
Congrats to Selena and Benny. The only surprise on that list was Paris Hilton. I had no idea they were friends
Congratulations 🍾 to the newly wed couple. And I too love the pics and how they were presented to all those peeking in.
I just don’t get his appeal but to each their own. I hope he treats her like the goddess she is. Congratulations to them both.
I never get why people say stuff like this. You don’t know the man and are basing it on how he looks. Time to grow up
@Sophia, Aimee never mentioned his looks. She used the word “appeal”. Appeal could mean a number of different things. There are many times I don’t find someone appealing due to their personality, maturity, how they express their views or intellect. I understand as humans we presume “appeal” refers to looks, but Aimee never called out how he looks physically on the outside.
I think he’s affectionate, successful, and emotionally mature. A nice Jewish boy. A lot of men would run the other way from the gigantic scar she must have from getting a kidney transplant. He seems like a good guy to me.
I cannot imagine being so shallow that a scar from a life saving surgery would scare anyone off. I would never think to ask anyone if they have a scar or be put off by it. My husband is covered in scars from a lung transplant and when I see them, all I think is how strong he is to have survived several surgeries and the tubes. It’s a sign of strong character.
I’m all scarred up from several cancer surgeries and that’s never put off Mr. Jaded. He loves me the way I am and thinks I’m so strong, a true survivor.
I listened him talking.
He is a walking green flag, and seems like a really decent guy. He adores her and he is proud of her success.
I am digging these two.
That seems rude. What do you know about him that’s unappealing? Or are you basing it on looks?
Seriously, maybe just say “congratulations” on an article about their actual wedding and keep it moving. Benny has so many green flags he could be a poster child for what a loving partner should look like. It’s pretty obvious what “appeal” means to you.
You might check out the dual interview Selena and Benny did with Jessie and Lenny Ware on Table Manners — Benny and Jessie go way back, and it’s very sweet, and makes it clear how much they love each other. It’s very sweet, he’s crazy about her and sounds like a lovely guy, and very much sounds like a dude who really likes women. Mazel tov kids!
I don’t think that Vogue holds as much weight it once did. It’s not completely irrelevant but it’s not as appealing to the younger generation it would seem.
She looks stunning from head to toe. Her gown in perfection on her and Benny looks great too.
I loved her dress – I thought it was gorgeous and looked amazing on her. wishing them all the best.
I loved it too. It has a little bit of a vintage appeal in all the right ways.
Her gown is lovely
That man talls about her like a romantasy MMC after the magical bond kicks in… I adore how happy they both are and genuinely wish them the all the good things.
Aww congrats to them. I have a soft spot for her and he seems to love her so loudly and proudly that it warms my heart. Re the wedding planner tho, Mindy Weiss is a huge celebrity event planning name so it’s not as if she dug up some obscure person just because the Biebers used them.
It’s not like either of them need the money, so it’s nice to give back to fans.
Also, when dinosaurs walked the earth I was told I couldn’t have lily of the valley for my bouquet because it was September, out of season. STILL BITTER
😉
I know it is an effect in the photography- but she is just glowing with joy. Love how happy and at ease she looks.
I hope it works out for them.
She looked stunning and elegant and again, joyful. Lovely.
Appreciate her sharing those pics.
I love the one of them on the couch cuddled up looking at his phone.
And i hope the helicopters flying over their wedding site didn’t impact their day.
Ariel, agree with you 💯. They look joyful and in love. It was lovely for
Selena to share some of the beautiful moments of their wedding. Selena looks stunning! Benny looks good too! Wish them years of peace, love and happiness🙏🙏
She is so stunning and gorgeous! I love the pics, the gown, the bouquet! He is adorable and I love them together! The way he looks at her…swoon! I love her hair this length. Just wow.
I am so happy to see her radiant and overwhelmed with happiness.
Her Oscar dress is still a favourite of mine!
They look amazing and happy. I like the way they shared the photos. This looked so real and very lovely. I wish them all happiness 🤍
The pics are glowy and gorgeous. It seems like they were going for an old fashioned photo style and it really worked here.
I always wondered if magazines paid in the past? Like People with baby photos? Maybe they’ve stopped that. She looks so happy and relaxed. Nice to see.
The first big payday for an “exclusive” that I remember was something Brad and Angelina related. Maybe baby pics with Shiloh? They donated the money IIRC. After that seems almost every celeb and reality “star” sold their wedding or baby pics to People, US, etc.
Happy for them etc… however, I really wish I could see the pictures without that filter.
The polaroids were nice enough, but I really hope they had a professional photographer utilizing all their professional skills. These photos already look like they faded. They look like a very happy couple & Selena looked so lovely.
Thank you Selena’s IG, Vogue and CB for confirming what Selena’s wedding gown looked like. Man, there were. a lot of fake photos of Selena in different wedding dresses popping up on the socials yesterday. I do love her actual look. Congrats!
She looks gorgeous and happy.
Congratulations to the happy couple. Martin and Meryl are next!
I remember her as a young girl on Wizards of Waverly Place. Watched faithfully with my granddaughters who adored her. So nice now to see her grown up and married. Best wishes to you both.
Congratulations!!
She haa never looked better since she started dating him, imo. Hope they gave a wonderful life together. She really dodged a bullet with Bibes.