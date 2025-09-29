Selena Gomez wore Ralph Lauren for her Santa Barbara wedding with Benny Blanco

Which do you prefer, when celebrities post more lowkey, homespun wedding photos on their social media, or when they sell or give their wedding exclusive to a magazine? In recent years, so many celebrities have been giving or selling their wedding photos to magazines. Vogue is a big one, and I thought Selena Gomez would go that route for her wedding to Benny Blanco. Benny and Selena married in Santa Barbara on Saturday. While Vogue was given some exclusive-ish details, the magazine did not get exclusive photos. Instead, Selena just posted a carousel on Instagram, and some of the photos don’t even feel like professional portraits whatsoever. I dig it? It’s nice to have a celebrity wedding presented in a less formal way.

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who are now officially married. The couple, who became engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating, said “I do” today in Santa Barbara. The weekend affair kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening at a mansion in the private community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County, nestled among the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. The ceremony itself reportedly took place at the lush Sea Crest Nursery, in front of around 170 of the couple’s family and friends (and staffed with extra security). Large white tents were erected at the site for eating, dancing, and celebrating throughout the night. Guests included Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, as well as Paul Rudd and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie were also present. Gomez previously told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that “Marty [Short] is due to give a speech,” while “Steve [Martin] will probably pull out his banjo”—although that hasn’t been confirmed just yet. The bride wore a custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress with embroidery—with a bouquet of lily of the valley—while the groom opted for a black tuxedo. Both were dressed by Ralph Lauren.

[From Vogue]

Her Ralph Lauren gown was beautiful – at times, Selena has the tendency to pour herself into too-tight gowns for red carpets, but there was none of that at her wedding. The gown was a halter, with her girls covered up and a floral applique at the neck. It’s lovely. She was a beautiful bride. She and Benny seem well-suited and I truly hope it lasts.

PS… Page Six reported that Selena & Benny used the same wedding planners hired by Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin in 2019. Sigh…