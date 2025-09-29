Selena Gomez wore Ralph Lauren for her Santa Barbara wedding with Benny Blanco

Which do you prefer, when celebrities post more lowkey, homespun wedding photos on their social media, or when they sell or give their wedding exclusive to a magazine? In recent years, so many celebrities have been giving or selling their wedding photos to magazines. Vogue is a big one, and I thought Selena Gomez would go that route for her wedding to Benny Blanco. Benny and Selena married in Santa Barbara on Saturday. While Vogue was given some exclusive-ish details, the magazine did not get exclusive photos. Instead, Selena just posted a carousel on Instagram, and some of the photos don’t even feel like professional portraits whatsoever. I dig it? It’s nice to have a celebrity wedding presented in a less formal way.

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who are now officially married. The couple, who became engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating, said “I do” today in Santa Barbara.

The weekend affair kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening at a mansion in the private community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County, nestled among the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

The ceremony itself reportedly took place at the lush Sea Crest Nursery, in front of around 170 of the couple’s family and friends (and staffed with extra security). Large white tents were erected at the site for eating, dancing, and celebrating throughout the night.

Guests included Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, as well as Paul Rudd and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, and Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie were also present. Gomez previously told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show that “Marty [Short] is due to give a speech,” while “Steve [Martin] will probably pull out his banjo”—although that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

The bride wore a custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress with embroidery—with a bouquet of lily of the valley—while the groom opted for a black tuxedo. Both were dressed by Ralph Lauren.

[From Vogue]

Her Ralph Lauren gown was beautiful – at times, Selena has the tendency to pour herself into too-tight gowns for red carpets, but there was none of that at her wedding. The gown was a halter, with her girls covered up and a floral applique at the neck. It’s lovely. She was a beautiful bride. She and Benny seem well-suited and I truly hope it lasts.

PS… Page Six reported that Selena & Benny used the same wedding planners hired by Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin in 2019. Sigh…

Photos courtesy of Selena’s Instagram and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to “Selena Gomez wore Ralph Lauren for her Santa Barbara wedding with Benny Blanco”

  1. Normades says:
    September 29, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Congrats to Selena and Benny. The only surprise on that list was Paris Hilton. I had no idea they were friends

    Reply
  2. Seraphina says:
    September 29, 2025 at 8:00 am

    Congratulations 🍾 to the newly wed couple. And I too love the pics and how they were presented to all those peeking in.

    Reply
  3. Aimee says:
    September 29, 2025 at 8:01 am

    I just don’t get his appeal but to each their own. I hope he treats her like the goddess she is. Congratulations to them both.

    Reply
    • Sophia says:
      September 29, 2025 at 8:09 am

      I never get why people say stuff like this. You don’t know the man and are basing it on how he looks. Time to grow up

      Reply
      • seraphina says:
        September 29, 2025 at 9:51 am

        @Sophia, Aimee never mentioned his looks. She used the word “appeal”. Appeal could mean a number of different things. There are many times I don’t find someone appealing due to their personality, maturity, how they express their views or intellect. I understand as humans we presume “appeal” refers to looks, but Aimee never called out how he looks physically on the outside.

    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      September 29, 2025 at 8:38 am

      I think he’s affectionate, successful, and emotionally mature. A nice Jewish boy. A lot of men would run the other way from the gigantic scar she must have from getting a kidney transplant. He seems like a good guy to me.

      Reply
      • Joanne says:
        September 29, 2025 at 9:10 am

        I cannot imagine being so shallow that a scar from a life saving surgery would scare anyone off. I would never think to ask anyone if they have a scar or be put off by it. My husband is covered in scars from a lung transplant and when I see them, all I think is how strong he is to have survived several surgeries and the tubes. It’s a sign of strong character.

      • Jaded says:
        September 29, 2025 at 4:25 pm

        I’m all scarred up from several cancer surgeries and that’s never put off Mr. Jaded. He loves me the way I am and thinks I’m so strong, a true survivor.

    • Eleonor says:
      September 29, 2025 at 9:00 am

      I listened him talking.
      He is a walking green flag, and seems like a really decent guy. He adores her and he is proud of her success.
      I am digging these two.

      Reply
    • Catman says:
      September 29, 2025 at 9:45 am

      That seems rude. What do you know about him that’s unappealing? Or are you basing it on looks?

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        September 29, 2025 at 2:34 pm

        Seriously, maybe just say “congratulations” on an article about their actual wedding and keep it moving. Benny has so many green flags he could be a poster child for what a loving partner should look like. It’s pretty obvious what “appeal” means to you.

    • Charlotte says:
      September 29, 2025 at 11:52 am

      You might check out the dual interview Selena and Benny did with Jessie and Lenny Ware on Table Manners — Benny and Jessie go way back, and it’s very sweet, and makes it clear how much they love each other. It’s very sweet, he’s crazy about her and sounds like a lovely guy, and very much sounds like a dude who really likes women. Mazel tov kids!

      Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    September 29, 2025 at 8:26 am

    I don’t think that Vogue holds as much weight it once did. It’s not completely irrelevant but it’s not as appealing to the younger generation it would seem.

    She looks stunning from head to toe. Her gown in perfection on her and Benny looks great too.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    September 29, 2025 at 8:29 am

    I loved her dress – I thought it was gorgeous and looked amazing on her. wishing them all the best.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    September 29, 2025 at 8:46 am

    Her gown is lovely

    Reply
  7. Rai says:
    September 29, 2025 at 9:08 am

    That man talls about her like a romantasy MMC after the magical bond kicks in… I adore how happy they both are and genuinely wish them the all the good things.

    Reply
  8. Lilpeppa40 says:
    September 29, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Aww congrats to them. I have a soft spot for her and he seems to love her so loudly and proudly that it warms my heart. Re the wedding planner tho, Mindy Weiss is a huge celebrity event planning name so it’s not as if she dug up some obscure person just because the Biebers used them.

    Reply
  9. Betsy says:
    September 29, 2025 at 9:15 am

    It’s not like either of them need the money, so it’s nice to give back to fans.

    Also, when dinosaurs walked the earth I was told I couldn’t have lily of the valley for my bouquet because it was September, out of season. STILL BITTER

    Reply
  10. ariel says:
    September 29, 2025 at 9:21 am

    I know it is an effect in the photography- but she is just glowing with joy. Love how happy and at ease she looks.
    I hope it works out for them.
    She looked stunning and elegant and again, joyful. Lovely.
    Appreciate her sharing those pics.
    I love the one of them on the couch cuddled up looking at his phone.

    And i hope the helicopters flying over their wedding site didn’t impact their day.

    Reply
    • Carolina says:
      September 29, 2025 at 1:54 pm

      Ariel, agree with you 💯. They look joyful and in love. It was lovely for
      Selena to share some of the beautiful moments of their wedding. Selena looks stunning! Benny looks good too! Wish them years of peace, love and happiness🙏🙏

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      September 29, 2025 at 1:55 pm

      Ariel, agree with you 💯. They look joyful and in love. It was lovely for
      Selena to share some of the beautiful moments of their wedding. Selena looks stunning! Benny looks good too! Wish them years of peace, love and happiness🙏🙏

      Reply
  11. SIde Eye says:
    September 29, 2025 at 9:25 am

    She is so stunning and gorgeous! I love the pics, the gown, the bouquet! He is adorable and I love them together! The way he looks at her…swoon! I love her hair this length. Just wow.

    I am so happy to see her radiant and overwhelmed with happiness.

    Her Oscar dress is still a favourite of mine!

    Reply
  12. Kiki says:
    September 29, 2025 at 9:57 am

    They look amazing and happy. I like the way they shared the photos. This looked so real and very lovely. I wish them all happiness 🤍

    Reply
  13. jais says:
    September 29, 2025 at 10:06 am

    The pics are glowy and gorgeous. It seems like they were going for an old fashioned photo style and it really worked here.

    Reply
  14. Isabella says:
    September 29, 2025 at 11:02 am

    I always wondered if magazines paid in the past? Like People with baby photos? Maybe they’ve stopped that. She looks so happy and relaxed. Nice to see.

    Reply
    • DaveW says:
      September 29, 2025 at 12:13 pm

      The first big payday for an “exclusive” that I remember was something Brad and Angelina related. Maybe baby pics with Shiloh? They donated the money IIRC. After that seems almost every celeb and reality “star” sold their wedding or baby pics to People, US, etc.

      Reply
  15. strah says:
    September 29, 2025 at 11:06 am

    Happy for them etc… however, I really wish I could see the pictures without that filter.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 29, 2025 at 4:14 pm

      The polaroids were nice enough, but I really hope they had a professional photographer utilizing all their professional skills. These photos already look like they faded. They look like a very happy couple & Selena looked so lovely.

      Reply
  16. Sue says:
    September 29, 2025 at 11:14 am

    Thank you Selena’s IG, Vogue and CB for confirming what Selena’s wedding gown looked like. Man, there were. a lot of fake photos of Selena in different wedding dresses popping up on the socials yesterday. I do love her actual look. Congrats!

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    September 29, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    She looks gorgeous and happy.

    Reply
  18. Lady Digby says:
    September 29, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    Congratulations to the happy couple. Martin and Meryl are next!

    Reply
  19. Libra says:
    September 29, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    I remember her as a young girl on Wizards of Waverly Place. Watched faithfully with my granddaughters who adored her. So nice now to see her grown up and married. Best wishes to you both.

    Reply
  20. Nev says:
    September 29, 2025 at 4:37 pm

    Congratulations!!

    Reply
  21. Deedee says:
    September 29, 2025 at 5:01 pm

    She haa never looked better since she started dating him, imo. Hope they gave a wonderful life together. She really dodged a bullet with Bibes.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment