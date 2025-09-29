Mail: Prince Harry believes ‘the men in grey suits should stay out of it’

As we discussed, on late Friday/early Saturday, the Sun published a curious exclusive. Originally, they claimed that “insiders” told them that Prince Harry was surprised with the formality of his September 10th meeting with his father inside Clarence House. The sources quoted by the Sun proclaimed to have insider information about both Harry’s manner and King Charles’s manner, and even had details about what was discussed, what food was served and what father and son gave to each other. The Sun originally said that Harry gave his father a photo of himself, Meghan, Archie and Lili. Well, within hours, Harry’s spokesperson responded to the story, and then the Sun responded as well:
“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false,” Harry’s spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE on Sept. 27. “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”
The spokesperson also confirmed that Harry presented his father with a framed photograph, but clarified that it did not include Harry or Meghan Markle. “While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” the spokesperson added. The statement suggests instead that the picture featured only the King’s grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, whom he has not seen in more than three years.
In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for The Sun said, “In his statement, Prince Harry confirms the exchange of gifts, including a family photograph. The office of the Duke of Sussex was given full right of reply yesterday in advance of publication and opted not to give a response to The Sun’s carefully sourced account of the meeting. We have today updated the online article to include his new statement.”
The more I think about it, the more I wonder which camp is really behind it. Harry’s statement indicates that he believes the courtiers – mostly his father’s courtiers? – are the ones behind this particular story. But… The Sun is owned by NGN (the Murdochs) and Kensington Palace gives so many stories to both the Sun and the Times. Plus, we know that Prince William and his staff love to “forge” Harry’s signature, and I believe they consistently position themselves as “sources close to Harry,” and they spread lies and smears about the Sussexes as they pose as “friends of the Sussexes.” You see what I’m saying? The actual story feels like it’s from Charles’s camp, but the M.O. is pure Peggy. Saboteurs are in both royal courts though, so your guess is as good as mine. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail had an exclusive in which “sources” also blame the palace courtiers.
Prince Harry last night lambasted ‘men in grey suits’ at Buckingham Palace, accusing aides of trying to sabotage his reconciliation with the King. The Duke’s furious broadside is an extraordinary echo of his mother Princess Diana’s criticism of shadowy royal courtiers – who she also derided as ‘the men in grey suits’ and accused of undermining her. Harry is understood to be infuriated at what he sees as a concerted campaign by unnamed Palace officials to torpedo his efforts to strike a rapprochement with his father by giving hostile briefings to newspapers.
‘The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,’ a source close to the Duke told The Mail on Sunday. ‘The men in grey suits should stay out of it.’
The increasingly bitter war of words between Harry’s camp and Palace officials erupted after this newspaper revealed last weekend that talks were under way between aides to gradually bring the King and his younger son together in a public show of unity. The MoS disclosed that as part of cautious plans to foster a reconciliation, the Duke might take part in more public events in Britain, though not as a working member of the Royal Family. But within hours of the MoS publishing its story, insiders began briefing journalists that Harry will never be allowed to return as a ‘half-in, half-out’ working royal – despite such a claim not appearing in this newspaper’s report. In a waspish comment about the significance of the Duke’s meeting with Charles, one unnamed source suggested those in Team Harry had ‘mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles’.
“In a waspish comment” – many believe this is the Mail pointing to Clive Alderton, Charles’s private secretary, who Harry described as “The Wasp” in Spare. As in, Harry believes that Charles’s courtiers, including Alderton, are sabotaging his reconciliation attempts with his father, and the Daily Mail is suggesting in their special way that Harry is correct. Now, about this: “But within hours of the MoS publishing its story, insiders began briefing journalists that Harry will never be allowed to return as a ‘half-in, half-out’ working royal.” I still don’t even know how much of this is just Charles vs. William, with Harry as collateral damage. I’m really glad that Harry issued a statement though, and that he’s pushing back on the past three weeks of insanity.
Harry never blames anyone in particular, the assertion that he did is just further putting words in his mouth.
Yep. And Alderton, Charles’ private secretary, yes. Likely working with William and his people. But Charles has a new, unbiased, DEPUTY private secretary now and I think Andreae, Charles’ Comms guy (who’s actually been working with Harry’s people), may have hit back at all the shenanigans with ‘waspish’ through his old MoS contacts. Trouble in paradise 😅🤣😂
Would any of us want ourselves or our loved ones anywhere near this nest of vipers?
True he just sights sources but doesn’t give a clue on who they actually are. It’s a very sad situation. Harry just wanted to have some semblance of a relationship with his father. He doesn’t want to come back and work half in half out just visit. There are so many Peg, Horsilla , the gutter rats who want to mess with that situation out of jealousy and hate. Maybe Harry will now just call it done that he did his best to have something with his father and the powers that be and Chuckles won’t let that happen. Their loss!
@Leesa
Yes, Harry’s statement said “sources” and did not identify a person or group of people. The Daily Mail invoked the ‘men in grey suits’ narrative to trigger Charles into reliving memories from his days with Diana. It’s in bold fonts for almost the entire cover of the Mail on Sunday. It’s a calculated, cruel move but they hate Harry so they want Charles to sever ties completely. Other outlets followed the narrative with their online coverage.
How much do the uk population spend time reading or even believing this garbage ?
Unclear to me why H hasn’t washed off his hands yet … his father can’t change!
The tone starts at the top. The chaos all rests on Charles’ shoulders regardless of which courtiers are briefing about private meetings. Even after the Sussexes moved away, QEII was able to have private meetings with the Sussexes without anyone knowing about the details of the meetings. Charles is unable to accomplish what an ailing 90+ years old QEII was able to do. It demonstrates his weak leadership as Monarch and Head of the House of Windsor. 🤷🏽♀️
I agree, the fish rots from the head, Charles could put a stop to it and clean up his courtier work culture and the fact that he doesn’t shows his priorities. We know from the kerfuffle over how he treats his gardeners that he has no problem firing people for the smallest of perceived violations or incompetencies. Poor leadership, period.
Of course, it’s William. It’s the “Last Days of Elizabeth” all over again, only now it’s happening to Charles.
Charles and Andrew worked together to oust Geidt from the Queen and put in their guy Edward Young. So Charles really should be anticipating William doing something similar. Curious to see if Charles will clean house or just leave things as they are.
It’s both camps in the sense that is Charles’ courtiers working with William. They are trying to get in where they can fit in, and they know that the KP staffers are incompetent. This is their CV. The real question is who’s going to come out on top, because Jason is obviously biding his time for a senior role in King William’s Court.
And you know it’s all William and the courtiers because they have to end every single thing with, Harry can’t come back as a working royal. Which is something Harry has said numerous times that he does not want, and which I am sure he has said numerous times to Charles’ direct face. That is William and Charles’s courtiers biggest fear though, for different reasons.
Yes, your analysis sounds sensible. We don’t know any of these people in real life, but I really feel for Harry just wanting a personal relationship with his father again before he passes and being sabotaged left to right by people who refuse to accept that this family could also have interpersonal relationships that have nothing to do with their formal roles.
Yes – Let’s just imagine, for the sake of argument, that Harry did come back in some official capacity. Would he do so with Alderton and Jason and the others still in place? It’s one thing if Harry had come back years ago, broke and begging for a job – but he and Meghan have become hugely successful in the interim and they have more PR power now that they didn’t have before. Harry is a threat and it doesn’t matter that he’s said he doesn’t want to come back because liars never believe when someone is telling the truth.
A servant is a master in disguise. Continental Europeans wisely decided to do without servants.
How’s about Will and senior courtiers keeping calm and carrying on with actual work instead of malicious misinformation? I can’t be the only UK taxpayer fed up with these so called adults squabbling like toddlers over something that ISN’T happening. Son has modest hope of an occasional meeting with his father when he returns to the land of his birth. He had a brief meeting with dad 3 weeks ago and all hell broke loose. He’s determined to come back and push Will to one side and steal his birthright! Absolute nonsense Harry is realistic about even a tentative reunion given the strength and volubility of the opposition. It is a private relationship with dad that he wants not reinstatement of any public role. He had his meeting and that may never be repeated but Harry tried his best under intolerable pressure to reconcile so he has no regrets on that score. Harry knows better than anyone what the score is. He saw his dad again and that was important for him. The fallout is disappointing because it proves powerful factions aim to prevent even the slimmest reunion from happening. Who gains from all this toxicity? No one: it makes all those fomenting trouble look horrible and Charles weak for failing to issue orders to stop the rot. The vindictive leading the vicious is just revolting and reprehensible on every level.
It sounds like Clive “The Wasp” Alderton directly briefed the Mail with the Versailles comment at least, and the Mail’s language around “In a waspish comment…” is meant to hint at that. Certainly Alderton would feel threatened if Harry returned, after Alderton’s been trashing Harry to the media for years and years.
Otherwise, it does seem like Alderton and maybe Andreae could be passing along tidbits to KP/William as part of vying for positions in William’s future court. Either Alderton/Andreae thought they were just keeping William informed, or they knowingly knew William would brief the tabloids about whatever they passed along to him–or both, or they didn’t care which. Either way, the whole thing about the picture including Meghan and Harry indicates that someone involved in briefing the Sun didn’t actually know much about what happened.
As a PS, would Bulliam actually bring Jason Knauf back from exile in his cushy sinecure at Earthshot, after Jason had to leave for lying about Meghan to a judge? William might do that, I guess.
My question is, if Alderton is indeed passing info along to William, has Charles been aware of this for a while now or is it something he is just leaning? Or does he even realize at all?
Alderton, Charles’ private secretary, yes. Likely working with William and his people. But Charles has a new, unbiased, DEPUTY private secretary now and I think Andreae, Charles’ Comms guy (who’s actually been working with Harry’s people), may have hit back at all the shenanigans with ‘waspish’ through his old MoS contacts to implicate Alderton. Trouble in paradise 😅🤣😂
Would any of us want ourselves or our loved ones anywhere near this nest of vipers?
LOL. So wait. Maybe Tobyn Andrae and Alderton are fighting and Andrae deliberately implicated Alderton? I could see that. Andrae was seen actually talking with the sussex people so it would suggest he’s maybe okay with the King and Harry privately reconciling. Whereas Alderton is clearly not okay with Harry being anywhere near the king. If the King is taking Andrae’s advice more than Alderton’s, it might explain why there are rumors that Alderton may retire soon and could be courting favor with William. Messy.
This MoS piece wasn’t written by Charlotte Griffiths. I think that’s to pretend she’s not being briefed by the very same people who briefed the Sun about the meeting. The MoS are not innocent parties in this situation. And I agree that sometimes sources close to Harry is William’s team.
I wonder if anyone at Clarence House would be so foolish as to leak the picture of the grandchildren. There would be no way to accuse Harry of doing that, given how protective the Sussexes are of their children’s images. It would certainly end any unrealistic hope that the kids would be safe visiting the UK.
Harry just wants a relationship with his dad, outside of the firm. It must be so frustrating & defeating. At least when Charles passes, this should be the end of it, as Will & Harry will have zero communication. There will be nothing to report on.
Agreed @Sharon it is so sad that something which Harry ‘s grandmother managed as Queen is beyond Charles. He has the power by keeping sctum himself and insist his courtiers don’t invent crap to share with the press. At least Harry had the meeting with his dad even if it’s not repeated. He tried his best but it really is a vipers nest. Harry has his established life and home with Meghan and their kids to sustain him. He leads a good and positive life and recent events prove he was right to leave the Firm behind him. Once Charles has passed Will can be as awful as possible over the funeral but that will be Harry ‘ s last ordeal at his hands. Harry will still have Meghan and the kids whilst Will will have Clive, Jason, all those other back stabbers doing his bidding but Harry will be out of his range.
It’s probably a framed picture of Guy.