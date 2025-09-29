Bad Bunny, noted ICE critic, is the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime headliner

For what it’s worth, I actually thought Adele would have been an interesting choice for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Like, I actually thought that they could have found a way to make it really cool and moving. But it turns out, that was just a random rumor. Next year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer will be…Bad Bunny. Roc Nation produces the Halftime Show for the NFL, and it looks like they want the controversy of this. Bad Bunny (Benito) recently spoke out about the Trump administration and ICE in widely-published comments. Benito refuses to tour in the US because “f–king ICE could be outside” and he doesn’t want anything to happen to his fans in America. Choosing Bad Bunny as the Halftime performer is a HUGE f–k you to ICE and to the Trump admin.

Bad Bunny will be headlining Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set to kick off Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., he announced via Instagram Sunday. The Reggaeton superstar, 31, shared the exciting news with a video — set to his hit song “Callaita” — of him sitting on top of a goal post in a football end zone. He captioned the social media post, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026. #AppleMusicHalftime.” Bad Bunny said in a press release obtained by Page Six following the announcement, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.” He added in Spanish, “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” which translates to, “Go and tell your grandmother, that we are the halftime show of the super bowl.” Bad Bunny is fresh off concluding his sold-out residency in Puerto Rico, which recently made history as the most-watched Amazon Music livestream ever, per Rolling Stone. The Grammy winner is also no stranger to the Super Bowl stage. He was a special guest when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the 2020 halftime show in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

[From Page Six]

I’m really proud of Benito, and I find it amazing that he would take this gig even with his clearly-stated reasons for not touring in America these days. He wanted to give his American fans something, at least one performance in America. But the Super Bowl is global as well, and Bad Bunny is already a global superstar. The NFL is lucky to book him. I’m assuming that this deal came with several caveats, including security and the NFL having Benito’s back if he speaks out again about ICE and the Trump administration.