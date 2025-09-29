Bad Bunny, noted ICE critic, is the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime headliner

For what it’s worth, I actually thought Adele would have been an interesting choice for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Like, I actually thought that they could have found a way to make it really cool and moving. But it turns out, that was just a random rumor. Next year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer will be…Bad Bunny. Roc Nation produces the Halftime Show for the NFL, and it looks like they want the controversy of this. Bad Bunny (Benito) recently spoke out about the Trump administration and ICE in widely-published comments. Benito refuses to tour in the US because “f–king ICE could be outside” and he doesn’t want anything to happen to his fans in America. Choosing Bad Bunny as the Halftime performer is a HUGE f–k you to ICE and to the Trump admin.
Bad Bunny will be headlining Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set to kick off Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., he announced via Instagram Sunday. The Reggaeton superstar, 31, shared the exciting news with a video — set to his hit song “Callaita” — of him sitting on top of a goal post in a football end zone. He captioned the social media post, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026. #AppleMusicHalftime.”
Bad Bunny said in a press release obtained by Page Six following the announcement, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”
He added in Spanish, “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” which translates to, “Go and tell your grandmother, that we are the halftime show of the super bowl.”
Bad Bunny is fresh off concluding his sold-out residency in Puerto Rico, which recently made history as the most-watched Amazon Music livestream ever, per Rolling Stone. The Grammy winner is also no stranger to the Super Bowl stage. He was a special guest when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the 2020 halftime show in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.
I’m really proud of Benito, and I find it amazing that he would take this gig even with his clearly-stated reasons for not touring in America these days. He wanted to give his American fans something, at least one performance in America. But the Super Bowl is global as well, and Bad Bunny is already a global superstar. The NFL is lucky to book him. I’m assuming that this deal came with several caveats, including security and the NFL having Benito’s back if he speaks out again about ICE and the Trump administration.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Did anyone really believe the Adele rumor? It really didn’t make sense. Bad Bunny is a good choice. Since the Super Bowl is global I doubt ICE will be around. But then again the Trump administration isn’t known for intelligence.
Can you tailgate the Super Bowl, like you can regular-season games? I assumed security wouldn’t permit it.
I don’t think Latinos would show up. Same for FIFA; it’s not worth the risk, even if you are a US citizen.
It depends on the stadium but I am like you, security might not permit it. Plus, ticket prices are so high, no one can afford to go to these games and the coverage is way better on TV.
The Super Bowl is in Santa Clara – Latinos will be there (I hope! Strength in numbers!).
I’m sure Newsom is doing his part as well.
This isn’t a mid-season, Sunday afternoon game in Buffalo were anyone can wonder around the parking lot and tailgate. It’s the Super Bowl. Random fans won’t get within 5 miles of that stadium.
I believed it because I think Adele herself said it, right? Not necessarily for this year but I thought she said in an interview that she was asked a few years ago and said no, which I think was the right choice. She has an amazing voice but isn’t known for the kind of spectacle performances people expect at the SB.
Grabbing my popcorn bc I can’t wait for MAGA heads to explode.
They are crying already. Their heads will explode on gameday. They have hated most of the half time shows in recent years. They want to take it back to the 80’s when it was “family wholesome” like Up With People and Disney. It didn’t start getting good until well into the 90’s:
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/full-list-of-every-super-bowl-halftime-performer-in-history-bad-bunny-to-headline-show-in-2026/
It’s going to be a great show. He’s so high energy.
Cue four months of white people crying about how they’re not gonna watch the Super Bowl ever again and then ratings being the highest of all time.
His Coachella set was incredible, this is an excellent choice. Really excited to see what he puts together for the halftime show!
I watched his set (not in person) and loved every minute of it.
I love his proud representation of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷
💃🏾
🎺🪘 🎼
NUEVAYOL
PARA SIEMPRE
I am shocked that the NFL is giving a big middle finger to Dear Leader. I’m sorry, NFL, I wasn’t familiar with your game.
Well played NFL.
This is going to be so great. Bad Bunny is brilliant. And yes, the MAGA crashout is going to be so enjoyable.
Between this and the Nexstar/Sinclair capitulation on Jimmy Kimmel … well, it’s nice to get a couple of much-needed wins.
Roc Nation, NFL, and Bad Bunny, well played.
MAGA is going to be crying and vomiting that the halftime show is going to be in Spanish. I can’t wait.
Yep!
I remember him saying that he may do one concert in USA and apparently he was talking about Superbowl 😭😭 So cool, they chose him. I am sure they were negotiating behind the scenes for some time and we didn’t get any leaks about it. The Roc Nation is really good at this.
Awww, I guess maga can’t support the NFL any longer. Oh well -FAFO
If MAGA renounces the NFL because of this I will be so happy. I love the game and my Bills. Especially since my team has a real chance of winning the Super Bowl this year and I cringe at the thought of them going to the WH in its current state (my hope is they’ll boycott it if they win and they do get an invite).
I’m excited! I think he’ll put on a great show. I’m not really familiar with his music but he seems like a great performer and I love that in a halftime show.
My favorites in recent years have been Shakira/JLo, Dr. Dre/Eminem/etc and then I ended up loving kendrick lamar last year, even though like Bad Bunny i’m not that familiar with his music. But a great performance is a great performance.
Loved Shakira/JLo! Especially Shakira! What a performance! If you didn’t know who she was you know now!
Check out the shows Prince and Madonna did! Peak halftime! 🙌
This was a good get. And the entertainment value is increased with each MAGA vein that explodes.
Though I am disappointed, I truly hoped they’d go with Metallica for a change.
Kendrick last year followed by Bad Bunny. ❤❤❤
I wonder when Trump will start whining about it. The NFL will cave in a heartbeat.
Much-needed good news.
He’s gonna blow the roof off!
(hmmm – does this stadium even have a roof?)
Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I hope Trump shows up.
I hope he doesn’t speak a lick of english, and the MAGA heads explode! 🇵🇷
WORD UP.
So Roc and J have been booking the Super Bowl for a while now. The NFL is happy as long as they get the numbers, which they especially got last got with Lamar. But when does that contract end? I’m just gonna laugh when it does bc if the NFL starts booking their country artists as a reaction with, what’s that guy, Jason Aldean, I’m gonna be noping out so hard.
I was personally hoping it was going to be Metallica but Bad Bunny puts on a great show