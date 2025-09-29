Will the Wales family undertake a royal tour of Australia next year?

The photos in this post are from Prince William and Kate’s 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, a tour which went so poorly, it completely changed the way the Windsors conduct royal tours. Since William and Kate’s poorly-managed, tone-deaf and downright racist tour of Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize, they have not stepped foot in a British Commonwealth country or a British realm. Since then, Kate has only left the UK for vacations, plus one trip to Jordan (for a royal wedding) and for the Boston Earthshot mess in late 2022. Since the 2022 Flop Tour, William largely travels without Kate and never to any country which will eventually call him “king.” Of course, I believe that whatever deal Kate struck with the institution last year involved a refusal to travel except for vacations and never for work. So… now they’re trying to say that William, Kate and the kids will undertake a royal tour of Australia? LMAO. I’ll believe it when I see it.
Prince William and Princess Kate could soon be heading Down Under with their three children, according to reports. It follows an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his 90 minute sit-down meeting with King Charles at Balmoral Castle on the weekend.
Albanese was ‘hopeful’ and that there was a ‘standing invitation’ for Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Australia in the ‘coming period’.
‘I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia,’ he told News Corp. ‘It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, that had a very successful visit and His Majesty is very engaged and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period.’
It’s understood the royal visit will most likely happen in mid-2026, according to Sunrise royal editor Rob Jobson. ‘The period, I think, is probably going to be the summer of the UK when the kids not in school,’ he told the program on Monday. ‘I can’t see William and Kate going down to Australia leaving the kids behind.’
Prince William and Princess Kate last visited Australia in 2014 with their eldest son George, now 12, who was a baby at the time.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s pretty wild that Australia’s future king has refused to step foot in the country for eleven years. He had a perfect opening in 2023, when England’s Lionesses made it to the women’s World Cup final. Alas, he was too lazy to break off his summer vacation and travel to a British realm to support one of his royal patronages. This is also a reminder that… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018 was considered one of the most successful royal tours in years, and none of the left-behinds have been able to replicate that energy since. Anyway, I do not think the Wales family will go to Australia next summer. If a trip happens, it would probably just be for William, and even then, why would he travel when he could just tweet his support for Oz? Or even better, William’s staff could tweet their support while William is buried in some rose bushes.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
North America Rights Only – Grand Bahama, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke of Cambridge observes the guard of honour during a departure ceremony at Lynden Pindling International Airport as they depart the Bahamas, at the end of their tour of the Caribbean taken on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William joins young footballers on the football pitch during a visit to Trenchtown as Catherine Duchess of Cmabridge watches on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Will anyone care? I doubt it.
I think there are some that will care. Some because they are royalists and others because they aren’t and want australian independence.
In any case, these two will not give up their precious 6 weeks of summer holidays to do a royal tour
I think Australians will care about the expense & probably the traffic delays, that’s about it.
This Australian also cares about an opportunity to wave yellow signs in Peg’s face 😉
😁
The framing is weird here, the Australian prime minister says that they have a ” standing invitation”, and that he would love to see them visit. I don’t see how from that comment they got that they would be making a trip in the summer of 2026. What Rob Johnson mentions is just speculation that they could go in the summer next year, because they would probably want to take their kids, so that would work best timewise. Nothing indicates that they have been invited nor that they intend to go. I have a standing invitation to have dinner with my brother and sister-in-law, doesn’t mean we’re having dinner on Wednesday.
I doubt for all the reasons mentioned in the article regarding Harry and Meghan, that the first Royal tour that they undertake in years would be to Australia. It would just open up nothing but direct comparisons for crowd size, activities that are undertaken, speeches given, and impact.
Jobson said before Harry’s visit to the UK that there was no way he would see his Dad. Jobson has no insider info anymore. He just makes things up.
Yeah, there’s no there there, for all the reasons you mention. This is wishcasting that the Wales will do a foreign tour. Good luck getting them to even do something near Windsor.
The green outfit, Keen channeling Scarlett at Ashley’s Birthday Party outfit in green instead of red. Peggs can play global statesman in Australia.
The green dress Svarlet O’Hara dress with the bad botox grimace is a great symbol of that flop tour.
@TESSA, Well the outfit was factually right. In the book the dress was green. In the movie it was red. But I doubt Kate has perused either. Kate is like a broken clock but even a broken clock can be right twice a day. 😂
Didn’t Kate say after the disastrous “you’re fired” tour that she would never go on tours again? Or am I just misremembering?
Wank are always great at “working” when it’s some far off future date.. this tour isn’t happening they just need to make it look like they have plans to work.
Huh. Well, if the Wales did ever start going on royal tours again, I could kind of see them bringing the kids as way of deflecting criticism. Hoping that no one will boo them or call them out if the kids are around. But I think that would backfire spectacularly.
If they go on a tour of Australia, it will just be another taxpayer funded vacation so of course they would take the kids. they’d probably go for 2 weeks and work 5 or 6 days and spend the other days “privately.” That’s how they view tours and the press let them get away with it until the Caribbean tour.
Wonder if Carole will be there too secretly like the last tour.
I think it’s way more likely that the Wales’ would do a 6 week family vacation through Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, with the Middletons of course, and then Will, and to a lesser extent Kate, would throw in just enough “public engagements” to justify the security expenses for the taxpayers.
They would 100% do a whole family visit to the zoo though, complete with the Irwin family, to get the photos and PR to ride out the rest of the trip.
That’s true. But even if they went on a fully private vacation to Australia, they’d still get full-security. Unlike the others, I don’t believe their security is dependent on whether they’re doing a work event. I’m sure Charlotte and Louis get full security. But throwing in some work events while there might look better.
A royal source told me that Will is hot, hip and happening so he tweets rather than travels these days!
If he thinks that, he really is delusional!
Is Lady Digby joking? Sarcasm? Is this royal source in the room with us now?
Working during the sacred Summer vacation? Don’t hold your breath. Also, whose Summer? The UK and Australia do not have the same seasonal cycle.
The quoted article literally says “The period, I think, is probably going to be the summer of the UK when the kids not in school”.
They might accept an invitation to Australia for a free holiday but it’s highly unlikely they’ll agree to go on a royal tour.
They might consider it, so long as Albanase is still the PM – he declared recently that he wouldn’t hold a referendum on the monarchy question. So the Wales are at least less likely to risk being fired directly to their faces while on tour, which I think is one of the only lessons the palace internalized from that cursed Caribbean debacle.
Pigs will be winging through the trees when this happens. Which I personally would kind of dig seeing, so I hope they go.
Willy and Cathy can go to Australia and stay there I am sure Australia would love to keep them as permanent residents.
Like hell we would.
NOOOOOOOO!
They will only go to places that they want to vacay in – I think it was Peggy who was quoted as saying that he asked Kate for a list of places she wanted to visit and then made the visits happen as ‘royal tours’. Tracks with these 2 – they both love their freebies.
I don’t believe this is going to happen. The only way William goes to Australia is if Earthshot is going to be staged there and Kate will not be going with him.
What a golden opportunity for Global Statesman Willy! A (mostly) friendly country and the kids can watch kangaroos.
It will never happen. This is wishful thinking from the Australians and the rota who want something besides “William Hates Harry” to write about.