Will the Wales family undertake a royal tour of Australia next year?

The photos in this post are from Prince William and Kate’s 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, a tour which went so poorly, it completely changed the way the Windsors conduct royal tours. Since William and Kate’s poorly-managed, tone-deaf and downright racist tour of Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize, they have not stepped foot in a British Commonwealth country or a British realm. Since then, Kate has only left the UK for vacations, plus one trip to Jordan (for a royal wedding) and for the Boston Earthshot mess in late 2022. Since the 2022 Flop Tour, William largely travels without Kate and never to any country which will eventually call him “king.” Of course, I believe that whatever deal Kate struck with the institution last year involved a refusal to travel except for vacations and never for work. So… now they’re trying to say that William, Kate and the kids will undertake a royal tour of Australia? LMAO. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Prince William and Princess Kate could soon be heading Down Under with their three children, according to reports. It follows an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his 90 minute sit-down meeting with King Charles at Balmoral Castle on the weekend. Albanese was ‘hopeful’ and that there was a ‘standing invitation’ for Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Australia in the ‘coming period’. ‘I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia,’ he told News Corp. ‘It was wonderful to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to Australia recently, that had a very successful visit and His Majesty is very engaged and I hope that the Prince and Princess of Wales are able to visit as well and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period.’ It’s understood the royal visit will most likely happen in mid-2026, according to Sunrise royal editor Rob Jobson. ‘The period, I think, is probably going to be the summer of the UK when the kids not in school,’ he told the program on Monday. ‘I can’t see William and Kate going down to Australia leaving the kids behind.’ Prince William and Princess Kate last visited Australia in 2014 with their eldest son George, now 12, who was a baby at the time.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s pretty wild that Australia’s future king has refused to step foot in the country for eleven years. He had a perfect opening in 2023, when England’s Lionesses made it to the women’s World Cup final. Alas, he was too lazy to break off his summer vacation and travel to a British realm to support one of his royal patronages. This is also a reminder that… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018 was considered one of the most successful royal tours in years, and none of the left-behinds have been able to replicate that energy since. Anyway, I do not think the Wales family will go to Australia next summer. If a trip happens, it would probably just be for William, and even then, why would he travel when he could just tweet his support for Oz? Or even better, William’s staff could tweet their support while William is buried in some rose bushes.





