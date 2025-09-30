Amal Clooney wore an Oscar de la Renta mini to the NYFF ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere

Here are photos from last night’s New York Film Festival screening of Jay Kelly, the awards-buzzy (??) film starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. As you can tell from the tans and sunburns on George and Amal Clooney, they spent the summer abroad, mostly in Como, Italy. Once again, George doesn’t actually have to deal with the political situation he partially facilitated in America.

Amal’s dress is cute – it’s Oscar de la Renta and it’s a great color for her. Amal is all about her legs – she loves a minidress and mullet dress to showcase her legs. There’s no age limit on miniskirts, but I sort of wish the skirt had a few more inches. Amal’s hair looks healthier. I’m also including pics of my nemesis Laura Dern with her daughter, and Adam Sandler and his wife.

Netflix just released the Jay Kelly trailer yesterday and I get why they’re trying to make this into an awards-season contender. If you ask me, George can’t actually pull it off though? He’s playing a famous movie star who is having an existential crisis and looking back through his life alongside his manager, played by Adam Sandler. This is the kind of high-concept film which would have starred Cary Grant back in the golden age of Hollywood. But… Clooney is just too modern and too cynical for it. They’re trying to play on the fact that George IS a movie star, but that’s the reason why he can’t pull it off an actor, you know? Just my opinion. Dern’s presence is just another layer of bullsh-t for me.