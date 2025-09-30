Amal Clooney wore an Oscar de la Renta mini to the NYFF ‘Jay Kelly’ premiere

Here are photos from last night’s New York Film Festival screening of Jay Kelly, the awards-buzzy (??) film starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler. As you can tell from the tans and sunburns on George and Amal Clooney, they spent the summer abroad, mostly in Como, Italy. Once again, George doesn’t actually have to deal with the political situation he partially facilitated in America.
Amal’s dress is cute – it’s Oscar de la Renta and it’s a great color for her. Amal is all about her legs – she loves a minidress and mullet dress to showcase her legs. There’s no age limit on miniskirts, but I sort of wish the skirt had a few more inches. Amal’s hair looks healthier. I’m also including pics of my nemesis Laura Dern with her daughter, and Adam Sandler and his wife.
Netflix just released the Jay Kelly trailer yesterday and I get why they’re trying to make this into an awards-season contender. If you ask me, George can’t actually pull it off though? He’s playing a famous movie star who is having an existential crisis and looking back through his life alongside his manager, played by Adam Sandler. This is the kind of high-concept film which would have starred Cary Grant back in the golden age of Hollywood. But… Clooney is just too modern and too cynical for it. They’re trying to play on the fact that George IS a movie star, but that’s the reason why he can’t pull it off an actor, you know? Just my opinion. Dern’s presence is just another layer of bullsh-t for me.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Nothing wrong with mini dresses but I think this dress looks ridiculous on this woman. How old is she, fifty? A few more inches would have made the dress look better on her to me
Mixed feelings because she’s absolutely rockin’ it. I’d feel so exposed.
Imagine how elegant AC’s dress would be knee length.
I’ll watch the movie when it’s released because at our house we love Adam Sandler.
I mean yes she IS rocking it but I tend to agree with just a couple more inches in length. She’d still be showing off her amazing legs, it would still be a mini, but just a tad more–and I HATE that I’m about to say it but I have to–age appropriate. There. I said it.
She never looks comfortable…
Agree. This looks like a prom dress. She needs a couple inches on the skirt.
There’s not an age limit to mini dresses and she can wear whatever she wants at whatever length she wants.
She absolutely can and we can absolutely have an opinion on it.
She used to look wonderfully stylish to me, but now ALL I can see is her long princessy hair, her super short dresses flashing as much leg as possible, and her performative poses with George kissing her hand or helping her navigate past paparazzi. SO thirsty…
Amal always wants to upstage George, and now I pretty sure I know why she hunches so much. I thought it was to copy george or not to tower over him, but it must also be that it’s her wig that must be so heavy. She’s the inspiration for lazy kate’s lion head wig.
Amal looks different.
I can’t decide if it’s bad makeup (ie, too thick) or a few doctor visits or… both.
I’ll go with both.
I’m fine with the short skirt. If I had those legs, absolutely for sure would be wearing short dresses. But why is the hair sooo long. I’m not anti-long hair. I have longish hair but there’s this trend of super long hair and I’m just like why? Just take off a few inches and it’ll still be long and won’t look like you’re ducking your head from the weight of it. The posture, sigh.
My general rule of thumb is a skirt is too short when you can’t sit down without your bare cheeks making contact with the chair. Maybe I should add a corollary – a dress is too short when it’s the same length as your hair.
LOL. Okay those rules are fair.
I say if you’re going for a mini, go for a mini all the way. The dress the length Amal is wearing is fun. If it were longer, it would just be an elaborate short dress.
So yeah, go for the mini all the way, especially with those legs, but for me, the bare cheeks on the chair would be a no go. But maybe there’s just enough fabric there for that not to be the case or maybe it’s not a big deal for her.
@Kaiser: Why is Laura Dern your enemy?
Wait. Why do we hate Laura Dern?! Lol. I’m not usually interested in her, so I must have missed your posts that include your nemesis battle. I will search your archives to find out the goss!
Not a fan of Dern, but have never seen her daughter before. Beautiful!
Also Clooney sucks!
Her acting style is so over the top. I think it works in the right film, with the right director, but other times it’s so annoying.
Adam’s wife and daughters are lovely.
Wow. Clooney is aging like eggs! He looks like shit.
Well, he is 64 years old. I don’t know about in real life, but in that movie trailer, he looks extremely handsome. Now, whether the movie is any good, who knows?
George Clooney is a RatFucker! That is all.
I really don’t understand the Clooney hatred. Should we have just stuck with Biden after the debate?
Yes, because a single debate is not an indicator of ability to govern. And if you think a shit debate should tank all the extensive work that he managed to do to not only clean up Trump’s mess, but put us at the head in the world with our economy, then you aren’t interested in the work, just appearances.
This talking point is disgusting and not only GOT US TRUMP AGAIN, but will lead to us never having another election, because too many can’t get their heads out of their asses. Clooney was being a pissbaby because Biden wouldn’t cater to Amal. So he claimed Biden was senile because after SEVERAL flights, he didn’t show George the deference he wanted at a function in L.A. It’s petty ego bullshit and you’re falling for it.
Thank you SO much, MrsBanjo! I am so freaking tired of the Joe Biden hate, esp given all he accomplished after 45 left the country in abysmal shape. We were the envy of the world post-COVID, and the lack of gratitude and cognitive dissonance of so many Americans got us here, a horror show and pit of hatred and incompetence, and we might never pull out from it. I loathe Clooney and his ilk, including the Obama bros, with the fire of a thousand suns.
Thank you! Cause that’s what happened. He leaped on the debate as the reason but it wasn’t. And he even says in his op-ed later it was because of this mess with Amal. Also Clooney and other wealthy donors were mad as heck that Biden and Harris weren’t taking their calls.
Why am I supposed to care about this film’s premise: the existential crisis of a rich white male actor?
Of course, the juries and academies will love this film: Movie people making movies about themselves.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Adam Sandler is the best dressed at this premiere. That’s a great suit.
This dress does not do her justice. I think this makes her look like a stereotypical influencer rather than the intelligent, accomplished, and glamourous woman she is.
Was. Look at her last several publicity pics. They’re all this over-the-top.
Ever heard the phrase mutton dressed as lamb?
Turns out you *can* be too rich and too thin.
I don’t have a problem with how much leg she’s showing, but the proportions of the dress just look off on her. The waist is too high. Needs more torso fabric (and the hem lowered by an equal amount to keep it balanced, not because her legs need more covering.)