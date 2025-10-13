Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry canoodled on a yacht off the Santa Barbara coast

So much crazy sh-t has happened this year, I honestly forgot about this storyline. Back in July, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen (and photographed) out on a dinner date. Katy had only recently confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom, but I would argue that Katy and Orlando were probably done months before they confirmed anything. It still felt like a rebound for Katy, and as typical for celebrity rebounds, the coupling made absolutely no sense. A 40-year-old fading pop star with the former Canadian prime minister? It was just weird. After several weeks of heated gossip stories about their burgeoning romance, the whole thing seemed to fizzle out. We were told that they were cooling things down and giving each other some space. That was in August. Well, two months later, and they’re canoodling on a yacht.

Nothing comes close to the golden coast … for PDA, apparently. “California Gurls” singer Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing while on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Oct. 12.

Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, could also be seen embracing and cuddling. In one photo, Trudeau is cradling Perry’s backside while they rode the waves.

PEOPLE reached out to Perry’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. A rep for Trudeau declined to comment.

The rumored couple first linked in July when they were seen walking a dog before stepping out for a meal together at Montreal’s Le Violon. At the time, Perry had announced her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, one month prior. Meanwhile, Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire, with whom he shares three children, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

During the summer, I thought it was weird to see this relationship rollout considering Katy was still in the middle of her world tour. Seeing these photos, I thought “oh, maybe the tour is over and she finally has time to focus on her love life.” But her tour is still happening – she still has concerts scheduled through early December. I guess she’s just on a break from touring at the moment, and so she decided to have a yacht holiday with Trudeau? Honestly, I still hate this for both of them.

12 Responses to “Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry canoodled on a yacht off the Santa Barbara coast”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 13, 2025 at 7:17 am

    Ewww…

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      October 13, 2025 at 7:49 am

      I’m right there with you… to me this just downgraded JT hotness, it may not be fair but I can’t unsee these photos and that’s not fair either.

      Reply
      • Smatone99 says:
        October 13, 2025 at 8:24 am

        Same! A lot of people hate him for legit reasons but Katy has always been trashy to me. And not talented. But I am biased, I accept that. Don’t like her. He may be problematic but he can do so much better. Ugh.

  2. Jezz says:
    October 13, 2025 at 7:23 am

    Oh. My. Gawd!!! This is the most exciting Canadian gossip! Love it!

    Reply
  3. Maddy says:
    October 13, 2025 at 7:27 am

    Does it say anywhere when these pictures were taken? Katy’s been (back) on tour in Europe for over a week now. The timing of the pictures being released now is kind of weird, unless they are preparing us for him to join her on tour.

    Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    October 13, 2025 at 7:28 am

    Standing like that suggests they wanted to be photographed.

    Reply
  5. Denise says:
    October 13, 2025 at 7:45 am

    I wonder if the “cooling down” news were just a distraction so that people would look away. Because it did say how they found the attention very intense, even though they’re both public figures

    Reply
  6. Ana Maria says:
    October 13, 2025 at 8:14 am

    why wear jeans on a yacht???

    Reply
  7. Kebbie says:
    October 13, 2025 at 8:20 am

    That picture of her tour costume is taking me out, it’s so bad!

    Reply
  8. Alicia says:
    October 13, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Poor man’s version of his father.

    Reply

