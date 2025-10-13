Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry canoodled on a yacht off the Santa Barbara coast

So much crazy sh-t has happened this year, I honestly forgot about this storyline. Back in July, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen (and photographed) out on a dinner date. Katy had only recently confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom, but I would argue that Katy and Orlando were probably done months before they confirmed anything. It still felt like a rebound for Katy, and as typical for celebrity rebounds, the coupling made absolutely no sense. A 40-year-old fading pop star with the former Canadian prime minister? It was just weird. After several weeks of heated gossip stories about their burgeoning romance, the whole thing seemed to fizzle out. We were told that they were cooling things down and giving each other some space. That was in August. Well, two months later, and they’re canoodling on a yacht.

Nothing comes close to the golden coast … for PDA, apparently. “California Gurls” singer Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing while on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Oct. 12. Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, could also be seen embracing and cuddling. In one photo, Trudeau is cradling Perry’s backside while they rode the waves. PEOPLE reached out to Perry’s representative for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. A rep for Trudeau declined to comment. The rumored couple first linked in July when they were seen walking a dog before stepping out for a meal together at Montreal’s Le Violon. At the time, Perry had announced her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, one month prior. Meanwhile, Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire, with whom he shares three children, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

[From People]

During the summer, I thought it was weird to see this relationship rollout considering Katy was still in the middle of her world tour. Seeing these photos, I thought “oh, maybe the tour is over and she finally has time to focus on her love life.” But her tour is still happening – she still has concerts scheduled through early December. I guess she’s just on a break from touring at the moment, and so she decided to have a yacht holiday with Trudeau? Honestly, I still hate this for both of them.

See photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau passionately kissing and cuddling on singer’s yacht https://t.co/dZnF7rU4kh pic.twitter.com/FBWC5loZRG — Page Six (@PageSix) October 12, 2025