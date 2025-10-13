Duchess Meghan was seen having lunch with Vogue’s new editor Chloe Malle

When the Duchess of Sussex was in Paris two weekends ago, she greeted Anna Wintour outside the Balenciaga show. There is a video, and you can see and hear Anna’s glee at seeing Meghan. They cheek-kissed and Anna introduced Meghan to Baz Luhrmann, then they walked into the event together. That one video demolished years of tabloid lies about Meghan’s relationship with Wintour and with the fashion elite. It also said, to me, that Wintour would have loved to put Meghan on a Vogue cover but Meghan was almost definitely the one turning it down.

Well, since Meghan’s PFW appearance, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s next for Meg in the fashion world. A brand ambassadorship? An ad campaign for a major fashion house? A possible American Vogue cover? Well, the Vogue cover could be happening. While the Sussexes were in New York, Meghan was seen dining with Chloe Malle, Vogue’s new editor-in-chief (note: Wintour is still in charge, overall, of all of Conde Nast’s content). The thing that’s so funny to me is that this lunch date (?) happened on Friday, you can tell because Meghan is still wearing her striped Ralph Lauren shirt. While RL will always be popular within the pages of Vogue, Meghan still went to see Vogue’s new EIC in an old RL blouse which is far from her best look.

Anyway… the rumors of an American Vogue cover are even circulating in the British media now. I really hope it happens, but I’ve been wanting this for years! I have the feeling that Meghan has turned down so many American magazine covers in the past five years, not just Vogue, but Elle, Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, etc.

Duchess Meghan was spotted with the new vogue editor Chloe Malle. 📸 _duchess_of_sussex pic.twitter.com/qIadXu3DPl — best of duchess meghan (@mmeghansource) October 12, 2025

The new Vogue Chief in Editor, Chloe Malle, shared pictures of Duchess Meghan to her instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/T6CT9puIvD — best of duchess meghan (@mmeghansource) October 5, 2025

Meghan Duchess of Sussex greeting Anna Wintour at Balenciaga Fashion Show 😍 pic.twitter.com/2d7he31Kkz — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) October 4, 2025