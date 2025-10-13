Duchess Meghan was seen having lunch with Vogue’s new editor Chloe Malle

When the Duchess of Sussex was in Paris two weekends ago, she greeted Anna Wintour outside the Balenciaga show. There is a video, and you can see and hear Anna’s glee at seeing Meghan. They cheek-kissed and Anna introduced Meghan to Baz Luhrmann, then they walked into the event together. That one video demolished years of tabloid lies about Meghan’s relationship with Wintour and with the fashion elite. It also said, to me, that Wintour would have loved to put Meghan on a Vogue cover but Meghan was almost definitely the one turning it down.
Well, since Meghan’s PFW appearance, there’s been a lot of talk about what’s next for Meg in the fashion world. A brand ambassadorship? An ad campaign for a major fashion house? A possible American Vogue cover? Well, the Vogue cover could be happening. While the Sussexes were in New York, Meghan was seen dining with Chloe Malle, Vogue’s new editor-in-chief (note: Wintour is still in charge, overall, of all of Conde Nast’s content). The thing that’s so funny to me is that this lunch date (?) happened on Friday, you can tell because Meghan is still wearing her striped Ralph Lauren shirt. While RL will always be popular within the pages of Vogue, Meghan still went to see Vogue’s new EIC in an old RL blouse which is far from her best look.
Anyway… the rumors of an American Vogue cover are even circulating in the British media now. I really hope it happens, but I’ve been wanting this for years! I have the feeling that Meghan has turned down so many American magazine covers in the past five years, not just Vogue, but Elle, Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, etc.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
I wish all good things for Meg. Brand ambassadorships and lots of magazine covers!!
You know, I could really see her actually working for Vogue and helping to steer it strategically in the future. Yes, Megs is beautiful and charismatic and definitely an asset to a brand, but she’s also a woman of substance — and print magazines are a dying breed. I’d love to see her behind a campaign to launch the next iteration of Vogue that has a real future in whatever dystopia we’re living in.
Cover and co chair of the Met gala is my guess.
I hope she is doing a cover to coincide with her With Love, Meghan Christmas release 🎄…
This is what I am thinking. I hope it’s true. Chloe seems to like Meghan so it might happen.
If this is what Meghan wants, I support her
I loved that outfit LOL.
This could be about a cover, or maybe just about maintaining good connections on both sides? Like maybe nothing specific is happening now but they’re in discussions about something else. I’m sure both women are very busy so I doubt they would schedule a working lunch like this just to catch up.
I can only see M being on the cover if it’s tied to something philanthropic.
I was thinking the same thing. She’s the new editor so it doesn’t hurt to maintain good communication and relationships with her, especially since you know that she is a fan based off of her social media. And Chloe isn’t part of the British media she has enough sense to realize that it would be a coup to get Meghan on the cover, or to work in conjunction with her on an issue. She has to know how many covers she’s turned down as well, coming in this would set this tone very well for her.
I don’t think it would be only about philanthropy. Meghan’s establishing herself as a kind of renaissance woman. Renaissance as in multiple interests – philanthropy, business, entertainment, and with the recognition she’s been receiving from leaders in all her fields of interest – but also, as in the “rebirth” of who she is, . The Balenciaga show was another bit of icing on the cake. This would be a great story for both her and Vogue.
I loved that outfit too. I really like that Ralph Lauren shirt every time I see it. Street style/ business casual Meghan is one of my favourites
I’m not reading too much into the lunch yet. They maybe briefly connected in Paris & this is a follow up one to one. If Meghan wants to eventually do stuff in fashion or beauty as she’s indicated she’s interested in, makes sense to connect with these editors
I’ve been a RL fan foreva…and I ✨️ADORE✨️ a classic stripped men’s tailored shirt❣️ Brown & Blue & White is one of my most DELICIOUS outfit preference 💙🤍🤎 because you have to do the “tone” right & Mrs. Sussex got it RIGHT! My fave thing about this is how she didn’t change outfits because she was interviewing with Vogue when you’re booked & busy & confident in what you put on in the first place…you rock TF outta it…this is the ONE thing I MISS about working…is being able to let the 🌏 be my fashion runway
I wish all good things for HRH Princess Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Whatever she wants to do, I hope it happens for her.
Forget the shirt. I wana know where they’re eating bc that was some interesting furniture. That was some grandma upholstered chair. Nvmd. Just read the caption lol. The Whitby. They were in the tea room I think. Funky upholstery.
Meghan has definitely turned down the cover of every publication on earth including Vogue. I do not blame her. These publications all seem to be run by Karens who can’t help but be awful even when handed access to a guaranteed money maker. I would absolutely love a Vogue cover as it would send salty island into a tailspin but I also get if Meghan wants to protect her peace. Still it makes sense to keep good lines of communications with certain US publications.
Ralph needs to make a Meghan shirt, I need a new one. is this why Enniful has been spreading negative stories about Meghan you are Out En and she endures .
I mean it can’t hurt to talk to the new editor of US Vogue but it doesn’t mean that Meghan is going to be on the cover or that’s she’s interested in that. As for outfit, I thought she looked good and I think her not dressing up to meet Chloe Malle shows that she just a down to earth person who doesn’t feel that she has to impress anybody. I love that.
It seems like Meghan has had a very busy NY trip. Her agent at WME, Jill Smoller, was also around during this trip so I expect something big soon. Also I just realized one of the reasons she’s stuck around so much longer than usual is because she has that event in DC this week before her other event in CA. Sussextober strikes again!