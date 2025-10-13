People: Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon are ‘fully living together’ in a new home

Last week, Angelina Jolie responded to Brad Pitt’s demand, in their long-running lawsuit over Chateau Miraval, that she turn over her private communications between her lawyers and her team from 2016 and 2017. Angelina’s lawyer argued that the communications are about attorney-client privilege. Angelina is now asking the court to order Pitt to pay for the specific legal fees around this issue, and as part of that, she submitted a declaration in which she described what happened and her actual mindset in the early years of the divorce. As in, after Brad abused her and their six kids and terrorized them on a private plane in 2016, Angelina left Brad, never once stepped foot in Miraval ever again and never asked for alimony as a way to “calm” him. Brad, in turn, has spent the better part of a decade smearing her and punishing her for leaving. On the heels of Angelina’s declaration becoming public, you’ll never believe the exclusive published in People Magazine.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, his girlfriend of three years, have taken the next step in their relationship. A source tells PEOPLE that Pitt, 61, and de Ramon, 32, are now “fully living together” and have moved into a new home. “Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together,” the source says. “They are really making their home into a home.” The F1 actor and de Ramon have been linked since 2022, but only made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. This year, the jewelry designer was by his side for much of the press run for the Formula One-inspired movie. “They are happier than ever,” another source says, noting the couple is “going really strong.” Of Pitt, the insider adds, “He’s so happy and in love” as the pair plans for the future. Following de Ramon’s appearance alongside Pitt at the F1 world premiere in New York City in June, a separate source told PEOPLE that Pitt “loved having Ines by his side.” “She’s no drama, very supportive and they’re doing really well,” the source added at the time. Later in August, after Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, died at age 84, a source told PEOPLE that de Ramon was supporting Brad as he grieves his mother’s loss. “She wants to be there for him, and Brad is very much letting her be that person,” the source said.

If I worked for People Magazine, I would be embarrassed to run such naked pro-Pitt propaganda in the wake of Angelina once again speaking about Pitt’s financial, physical and emotional abuse. My guess is that Pitt’s team probably wanted some specific slams about Angelina in this piece, and People’s editors were like “yeah, we’re not going to do that, but we’ll use the stuff about Ines.” At least I hope that’s the way it was handled. As for the story itself… let’s hope Ines is getting something out of this. This relationship has always had the whiff of “arrangement” to it, but she better get a bonus for moving in with him. Twenty bucks says she’s still keeping her own apartment though! I hope Ines is paying attention to what Angelina is saying too – once Angelina left, Brad didn’t even allow their children to return to their LA home to pick up their clothes or toys. Ines would be smart to keep her own place, just in her name, you know?