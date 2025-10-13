Duchess Meghan posted sweet photos of Lili for International Day of the Girl

The Duchess of Sussex posted a special Instagram for the International Day of the Girl: a new photo and video clip of her four-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet Diana. They just call her “Lili,” I don’t think Meghan or Harry has ever called her “Lilibet” publicly. In the clip, you can see Lili running barefoot through the grass. In the photo, Meghan and Lili are looking at the koi pond on the Sussexes’ property, I’m pretty sure. The kids seem to love the koi pond, and I imagine it’s really relaxing for Harry and Meghan too. That Montecito estate must feel like Shangri-la. Meghan posted this message:

To all the girls – this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! 🏃‍♀️ Happy International Day of the Girl

[From Meghan’s IG]

Super-sweet. Meghan is all about empowering girls and women, all while a bunch of rabid, hateful women try to drag her down constantly. As for Lili… she loves pink and her red hair is so long! We’ve been saying it for years, but man, it’s so funny that Meghan and Harry’s children are these fair redheads. Lili is Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild as well. A fact which drives the royalists absolutely crazy.