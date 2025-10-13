Duchess Meghan posted sweet photos of Lili for International Day of the Girl

The Duchess of Sussex posted a special Instagram for the International Day of the Girl: a new photo and video clip of her four-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet Diana. They just call her “Lili,” I don’t think Meghan or Harry has ever called her “Lilibet” publicly. In the clip, you can see Lili running barefoot through the grass. In the photo, Meghan and Lili are looking at the koi pond on the Sussexes’ property, I’m pretty sure. The kids seem to love the koi pond, and I imagine it’s really relaxing for Harry and Meghan too. That Montecito estate must feel like Shangri-la. Meghan posted this message:
To all the girls – this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you.
It’s your right and our responsibility.
Go get ‘em girl! 🏃♀️
Happy International Day of the Girl
Super-sweet. Meghan is all about empowering girls and women, all while a bunch of rabid, hateful women try to drag her down constantly. As for Lili… she loves pink and her red hair is so long! We’ve been saying it for years, but man, it’s so funny that Meghan and Harry’s children are these fair redheads. Lili is Diana’s only blue-eyed grandchild as well. A fact which drives the royalists absolutely crazy.
I love her posts.. it is the only reason I have an instagram account lol
Same here!
Same!!
Ditto! LOL
Sometimes I feel that I must come across as a stalker or something bcos my page has zero posts and my profile pic is one of H&M’s wedding kiss photos. The only reason I hvnt bought any As ever products is that theyre not yet in my jurisdiction but I can wait. I follow a bunch of other folks that I like but I never visit their site.
O well. H&M are the only hi-profile folks I’m interested in right now.
Lovely pictures!!
I live next door to my nephew that’s 6 and a niece that’s 4 and they are so freaking cute. I’m always like aww they’re Archie and Lili aged, lol. It’s such a fun time. Harry and Meghan must be loving their gorgeous montecito haven with the kids.
Lili is a busy little bee.
Sometimes when girls get older, they tone down their pink love, I have a friend that loves pink, she put pink bows on her Xmas tree.
Don’t talk about pink carpet and appliances 😂.
My friend that I’ve known since elementary school has always been a pink girl. So over 50 years of pink, lol!
I have a number of pink appliances, including a 1959 range, but I don’t even like pink that much. It just looks cool and unexpected in a kitchen appliance.
When my daughter was 7, she asked Santa for a pink Dust Buster lol. Santa happily delivered.
Sweet photo and video. My wish is that some sanity is restored regarding the media coverage of the Sussexes by the time these kids are aware enough to understand what’s going on. I hope that my wish is not in vain.
I dread the idea of them growing up and reading even a few of the nasty comments about Mum, Dad and themselves. There are some terrible people out there. What sort of sick person makes nasty comments about innocent children.
At 6 and 4, both in school, they’ve already heard plenty. Kids are little mimics, whatever Mom and Dad or nanny and gardener and cook talk about goes right to school. Kids gossip and love to pass on “secrets”. I was playground monitor ,(and gym monitor if weather was bad.) I heard a lot.
Just an absolutely darling message and photo. The Sussex homes seems very tranquil.
It was a very sweet post indeed.
Happy for the life the Sussexes are able to give their children because I understand how hard they fought for this right
I agree. I love their happiness and peace
Is there anything more blissful than being barefoot in the back yard with your little one? Sigh … I am years away from those days and miss them still (though my grown-up daughters are excellent and hilarious company, and I’m grateful for these days, too).
Superb messaging and pics. I love the ones where Meghan is cuddling Lili and Harry is walking in the sand with her. Very loving and devoted parents who put their kids first, always. Added bonus: Not a damn word about the school run. Parents take care of their kids AND do a tremendous amount of good work! Having kids does not have to shut down your career, unless you want it to.