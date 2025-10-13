Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison went into lockdown so she could have a mystery meeting

Ghislaine Maxwell is still in federal prison, although Donald Trump’s people had Ghislaine transferred to a minimum-security facility in Texas. Ghislaine gets special privileges there, and in exchange, she swore up and down that she never personally witnessed Trump receiving any kind of massage, especially not from an underage girl trafficked from Mar-a-Lago. Trump also recently said that he “would take a look” at pardoning Ghislaine, especially since she’s playing along with this farce. Speaking of, Ghislaine has so much power that this Texas prison literally went into lockdown so that Ghislaine could meet with “visitors” in August.

On a weekend in mid-August, hundreds of inmates at a minimum-security prison in Bryan, Texas, were locked down during their usual time for strolling the grassy campus and visiting with family and friends. All except one: Ghislaine Maxwell, the 63-year-old associate of Jeffrey Epstein convicted for her role in helping him sexually abuse underage teens. While her fellow inmates were confined to their dormitories after breakfast, Maxwell met with several visitors in the federal prison camp’s chapel, according to people familiar with the matter. Less than three weeks earlier, the Justice Department had moved Maxwell to Federal Prison Camp Bryan from a higher-security facility in Tallahassee, Fla. Under Federal Bureau of Prisons rules, prisoners with sex-crime convictions like Maxwell’s don’t ordinarily qualify to serve their time in such camps. The transfer followed an interview with senior Justice Department official Todd Blanche during which Maxwell said she had never seen President Trump, during his long association with Epstein, doing anything inappropriate or illegal. Maxwell’s unexpected arrival upset the camp’s usually relaxed atmosphere, leading to more frequent lockdowns, the addition of armed guards and other changes. Current and former inmates said in interviews that Maxwell appeared to receive unusually favorable treatment at times, sparking resentment from other inmates. It couldn’t be determined whom Maxwell met with in the chapel that day. Some prisoners heard the lockdown was needed to accommodate important visitors. David Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, declined to comment. One inmate recalled seeing Maxwell return to the Madison dormitory unit that day with a smile on her face. When that inmate asked Maxwell about the meeting, she said it went really well, but didn’t share any other information. Less than a week later, the Justice Department released a transcript of Blanche’s July interview with Maxwell. A spokesman for the Justice Department, which oversees the Bureau of Prisons, declined to comment.

[From The Wall Street Journal]

I love a good mystery, but this sounds like Ghislaine was speaking at length to DOJ officials. The prison probably went into lockdown because the DOJ officials were pretty high-ranking. Now, do I also think Ghislaine has been provided with orders and a script from Trump’s people? For sure. Do I also think that every part of this, from Ghislaine’s transfer to this mystery lockdown to her public statements, indicate Trump’s guilt? Yes. Ghislaine wouldn’t be treated this way if she truly had no incriminating information about Trump. There’s so much kompromat on Trump, he’s being blackmailed by like fifty different people, countries and entities.

Incidentally, I continue to be fascinated by the fact that the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal continues to doggedly pursue the Trump-Epstein-Maxwell links. Ol’ Rupert Murdoch also has some links to Ghislaine.

