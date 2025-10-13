Taylor Swift & Caitlin Clark hung out in the VIP box during the Chiefs game

Embed from Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs won a game! They beat the Detroit Lions last night at Arrowhead. For the past two seasons, Taylor Swift has tried to make all of the Chiefs’ home games. This season, Taylor has been attending the home games, but she’s found a way to really hide from the cameras. No more pap-strolls in the tunnel, no more front-and-center in the VIP box. We were told that it was mostly a security issue, and I believe that. I believe her security was a big reason. But I also think she was making a point to go underground ahead of her album release too.

Well, in any case, at last night’s game, Taylor was seen and photographed a little bit. Getty got some photos of her in the VIP box, and ESPN had some cutaways to Taylor as well – People Mag had some screengrabs, including Taylor wearing her large diamond engagement ring. In the broadcast cutaways, you could see Taylor hugging Ed Kelce (Travis’s father) even though he was fully giving interviews to everybody about their engagement! LOL. Interestingly, it also looks like Taylor invited Caitlin Clark to the game, and Caitlin was in the VIP box as well. Caitlin has been battling injuries for months, so I guess she has some free time right now.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images