Prince William & Kate will probably take part in another state visit in December

One of the most interesting parts of the Princess of Wales’s 2024 months-long absence from public life was that even after she “came back,” she wasn’t allowed to attend evening receptions or any event in which she could wear a tiara. It felt like she was being punished, like “no tiaras for you, Waity!” When the Macrons came to England for a state visit in July, it was the first time Kate had been allowed to attend a tiara-wearing evening event since early December 2023. Then last month, Kate once again wore a tiara for the Trumps’ state banquet. She was pleased as punch to look every inch the MAGA princess. Well, they’re letting her wear a tiara again in December. Her punishment is officially over, it seems.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready for a third dazzling evening of tiaras and jewels later this year. The prince and princess are likely to help host King Charles and Queen Camilla during another state visit scheduled for later this year, which means dusting off the royal jewels for another glittering occasion. This time, it’s the turn of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Frau Elke Büdenbender to visit Windsor Castle from December 3. They are in the country until December 5, Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 13. Not only is it the third such visit by a head of state to the U.K. this year, following that of the French President Emmanuel Macron in July and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in September, it is also the first time for 27 years that a German President has been welcomed in this way. While the details of the three-day visit have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace yet, it is likely that, like in previous occasions, there will be a glittering state banquet at the castle and that William and Kate, both 43, will help welcome the German couple. With Buckingham Palace undergoing renovations, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Frau Elke Büdenbender will stay at Windsor Castle, where nearly 1,000 years of royal history permeate the thick stone walls. It is a significant visit for the U.K. as Charles, 76, and Camilla, 78, undertook their first overseas tour of Charles’ reign to Germany in March 2023.

[From People]

This sort of goes to show that whenever the courtiers sniff about how the royal schedules are set in stone for years in advance, it’s all bullsh-t. This was almost definitely something the Starmer government wanted, just like the Trump state visit. For the Trumps, Charles even had to change his summer holiday plans and return to Windsor ahead of schedule. Anyway, I’m sure Kate and William will be called upon to show up for the welcome ceremony and the state banquet. I doubt they’ll be called upon to do much else. Also happening in early December: the annual diplomatic reception, usually hosted at Buckingham Palace. I kind of wonder if they’ll make the diplomats trek to Windsor and Charles will just do the reception in the castle.