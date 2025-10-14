Mail: ‘It’s Meghan 3.0. She’s on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch’

The Duchess of Sussex is due in Washington, DC today for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women. It looks like the Sussexes arrived in New York last Wednesday, and they were in the city through the weekend. They probably traveled down to DC on Monday. That’s just a guess, I have no insider information. It’s been really nice seeing them out and about. While the British press likes to lie and misrepresent how often or how infrequently we see them, Harry and Meghan have the habit of being quiet for several months, then coming out and doing their work with a flurry of headlines, then they’re quiet again. We’ve seen that pattern for years. And yet, every time Meghan (in particular) is visible, the British press jumps down her throat and tries to narrate her life. Speaking of:

Meghan Markle appears to be on ‘manoeuvres’ after a string of public events in the US and Europe with more on the way this week. The Duchess of Sussex is set to lecture on life as a ‘high-profile business founder’ as she makes an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC. Last week Meghan made a string of public appearances in New York with Prince Harry where the couple were handed a Humanitarians of the Year award and were stars at a Mental Health Day Festival. The Sussexes were also pictured heading for a slap-up lunch with friend and tennis legend Serena Williams in the Big Apple’s Soho House. But experts suspect a PR blitz with a photograph emerging today of her said to be holding a solo meeting with the new editor of American Vogue, Chloe Malle, in a quiet corner of the luxurious Whitby Hotel in Manhattan. The Daily Mail has asked both the Sussexes and Vogue to comment on the talks. Meghan was also spotted without her husband visiting her friend Gloria Steinem, arguably one of America’s most influential liberal activists and feminists who has been a vocal supporter of Meghan post-Megxit. And in a flurry of activity in October, Meghan popped up in Paris at the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2026 show nine days ago where her daring white and black outfits made headlines around the world. One leading PR guru with clients in the US and UK told the Daily Mail: ‘It’s Meghan 3.0. She’s on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch.’ And in a flurry of activity in October, Meghan popped up in Paris at the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2026 show nine days ago where her daring white and black outfits made headlines around the world. Today the Daily Mail revealed that she had asked the brand’s top designer if she could attend – rather than receiving an invite. But insiders in the fashion world have said while there were a number of controversies on the trip, her Parisian adventure has been well received in that cossetted world and more appearances at these type of events could follow.

[From The Daily Mail]

While the Mail continued to whine and lie about Meghan’s activities, I could actually feel the hum of excitement – they would love nothing more than to see Meghan out and about with more frequency. The British press knows that Meghan sells, and they’re truly excited and trying to anticipate her next moves. And no, this isn’t “Meghan 3.0.” This is just… Meghan, as ever.

Meanwhile, Meghan posted a cute compilation of their trip to New York. Harry can be seen filming Meghan as she goes through all of the clothes she brought, and all of those heels! Meghan is such a shoe girl. There are also appearances by Jill Smoller (agent to Meghan and Serena Williams) and Gloria Steinem. The Mail is calling her “out of touch” for… owning shoes and clothes. LMAO. They’re so mad.

They be like where is the ginger when Meghan is vlogging. Baby he is right there to my annoyance😭pic.twitter.com/LVHU4KqViO — ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) October 14, 2025