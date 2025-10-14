Mail: ‘It’s Meghan 3.0. She’s on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch’

The Duchess of Sussex is due in Washington, DC today for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women. It looks like the Sussexes arrived in New York last Wednesday, and they were in the city through the weekend. They probably traveled down to DC on Monday. That’s just a guess, I have no insider information. It’s been really nice seeing them out and about. While the British press likes to lie and misrepresent how often or how infrequently we see them, Harry and Meghan have the habit of being quiet for several months, then coming out and doing their work with a flurry of headlines, then they’re quiet again. We’ve seen that pattern for years. And yet, every time Meghan (in particular) is visible, the British press jumps down her throat and tries to narrate her life. Speaking of:
Meghan Markle appears to be on ‘manoeuvres’ after a string of public events in the US and Europe with more on the way this week. The Duchess of Sussex is set to lecture on life as a ‘high-profile business founder’ as she makes an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC. Last week Meghan made a string of public appearances in New York with Prince Harry where the couple were handed a Humanitarians of the Year award and were stars at a Mental Health Day Festival.
The Sussexes were also pictured heading for a slap-up lunch with friend and tennis legend Serena Williams in the Big Apple’s Soho House. But experts suspect a PR blitz with a photograph emerging today of her said to be holding a solo meeting with the new editor of American Vogue, Chloe Malle, in a quiet corner of the luxurious Whitby Hotel in Manhattan. The Daily Mail has asked both the Sussexes and Vogue to comment on the talks. Meghan was also spotted without her husband visiting her friend Gloria Steinem, arguably one of America’s most influential liberal activists and feminists who has been a vocal supporter of Meghan post-Megxit.
And in a flurry of activity in October, Meghan popped up in Paris at the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2026 show nine days ago where her daring white and black outfits made headlines around the world.
One leading PR guru with clients in the US and UK told the Daily Mail: ‘It’s Meghan 3.0. She’s on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch.’
And in a flurry of activity in October, Meghan popped up in Paris at the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2026 show nine days ago where her daring white and black outfits made headlines around the world. But insiders in the fashion world have said while there were a number of controversies on the trip, her Parisian adventure has been well received in that cossetted world and more appearances at these type of events could follow.
While the Mail continued to whine and lie about Meghan’s activities, I could actually feel the hum of excitement – they would love nothing more than to see Meghan out and about with more frequency. The British press knows that Meghan sells, and they’re truly excited and trying to anticipate her next moves. And no, this isn’t “Meghan 3.0.” This is just… Meghan, as ever.
Meanwhile, Meghan posted a cute compilation of their trip to New York. Harry can be seen filming Meghan as she goes through all of the clothes she brought, and all of those heels! Meghan is such a shoe girl. There are also appearances by Jill Smoller (agent to Meghan and Serena Williams) and Gloria Steinem. The Mail is calling her “out of touch” for… owning shoes and clothes. LMAO. They’re so mad.
They be like where is the ginger when Meghan is vlogging. Baby he is right there to my annoyance😭pic.twitter.com/LVHU4KqViO
— ⚜️TV Fanatic⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) October 14, 2025
Meghan wins…again and again
They wish she was unsuccessful and had to “re-launch “ but that’s not the case just another lie about a very successful, beautiful, biracial, smart and engaged woman enjoying the fruits of her labor who also happens to have a Prince of a husband and father to her lovely children!! Suck it haters!!
Firstly the fail didn’t reveal anything. The designer spoke to the cut about Meghan’s appearance. I can’t even be bothered to get into their silly “she invited herself” narrative.
It’s funny that the fail believes they are entitled to an explanation as to why Meghan & Chloe met. Anyway keep your aquzurras on necks Meghan! Looking forward to her DC appearance today
I expect this is how most celebrities get invited to fashion shows. They have a relationship with the designer and the possibility of them attending comes up in conversation and they are sent an official invite. Designers cultivate relationships with celebrities and vice versa. It’s mutually beneficial.
But Julia, it’s really spoiling the Fail’s “Meghan Markle is universally hated” narrative. And their claim that she and Harry are “irrelevant”. The Fail do get their diapers in a twist when she keeps proving that people are fascinated with her, everything she wears, everything she cooks, everything she does, and every cause she supports. The garbage mongers can’t keep up!
Julia…Meghan did contact the designer and request an invite. He said yes. It not up for debate. He confirmed it 3 days after the show.
Yeah she invited herself to his fashion show that he didn’t want her at, he didn’t say no don’t come and she walked in wearing clothes from his collection? They don’t even hear how stupid that sounds. Their discussing his plans and direction for the fashion show and their embrace and talking with one another in Paris showed their fondness and respect for one another. Them texting and being friends before PFW shows that the Fail has lost the plot. One of her best looks on the Moroccan tour was the gorgeous red dress that he designed for her to wear when she was fully pregnant and they had arrived in Morocco. That was more than six years ago. So her going to Paris for him was a show of respect and admiration for his work.
“This is just… Meghan, as ever.” 👏🏼
Just because she went outside does not mean she’s on a relaunch lol
Right? She is booked and busy, we see her when she’s on business.
Unlike another DIL of the king who has to convince royal sycophants to rebrand her laziness every year, only deigning to step out of her mansion-cottage wearing things other people wore better when clout chasing the schedules of H&M … I mean she actually tried to rebrand her visuals post-Archer flit by tacking a dead capybara onto her head. You can smell the burning stench of desperation, but it’s definitely wafting in from Windsor Great Park, and not Montecito.
Why is this woman such a threat to anyone!!?? It’s pure insanity!!
Because she is spectacular like her mother in law and the British Royal Family now must live in her shadow.
I love how many shoes she travels with 💞 that’s always a priority imo.
Prince Harry’s brother is the one rebranding and relaunching right now. He is busy trying to shed the image of the man that is “always enraged, incensed, incandescent with rage, furious” whenever his brother’s name is mentioned, and adopting the illusion of a “thoughtful, caring, emotional” future scooter King.
True. Tina Brown did just tell the nyt how important it is for William to be seen as something more than Harry’s stoic brother before he becomes king. I’m still not over how silly that was.
Really? Is that why we now have William as the Cryin’ King? Tina Brown should have left him alone with his clenched jaws and balled fists.
Scooter is not stoic. Tina is wanting a title perhaps?
Lol at relaunch. They literally have done this EVERY single autumn since 2021. Her and Harry have some sort of event or trip to New York where they speak or attend an awards show in September October November ( Dealbook, Women of Vision awards, RFK human rights Gala), they do a lot of traveling around that time frame, then they chill out around the holidays, release a holiday photo through Archewell Foundation and then you see them again early in the spring late winter. They’re going to be sick if Meghan goes to the rescheduled gala in LA later this week.
I would even go as far as to say since 2023 they have been pretty visible every fall at known events. They tried to make an entire storyline around them getting divorced this time last year when Harry traveled to New York and to Africa by himself doing several events. They are out often, maybe not as much as some fans would like, but we can name a lot of charity events, galas, interviews, international trips that they have done since then including for Archewell and Invictus.
Having this article on the same day as the Wales moving to their fourth forever home was funny. The Sussexes paying for their own lifestyle, and the taxpayers forking out for the Wales The Mail not able to read the room
Re-launch? Please. Meghan has never failed her launch. Baybee, she’s a Supernova ✨✨✨
Haven’t read this yet, and I’m sure there’s threads of the usual racism, misogyny, and xenophobia, but I wonder if this is also cultural? As a Black American woman, I reinvent myself every few years to become even more myself and be authentic to who I am today. Hmm.
I don’t think she’s doing any real relaunch, definitely not professionally, but not even personally. I think she’s becoming more open and it’s a return to form to how she was pre working Royal/BRF active member 2017-2020.
I think the issue is that the British media assigns you a role, and you are that role for life. Even if it’s a caricature of who you actually are. There’s no room for growth, or learning, or changing. You’re the strong silent one, you’re the funny one, you’re the dedicated loyal one, you’re the diligent one, you’re the fashionable one, you’re the smart one, you’re the dim one.
It’s why they keep longing for “‘old Harry”, like it’s at all unexpected that a 41-year-old married man with children would behave differently than a single 25 year old. He had a role and stepping outside of that isn’t allowed. She’s not a complex, nuanced individual with many interests and passions, she’s Harry’s outspoken, uppity, American actress wife. That’s it.
Yeah. That’s what I was getting at. Americans don’t tend to “stay in our lane.” We do what we want and it becomes our lane.
i think that’s the crux of the matter. she’s not staying in the lane she was assigned by the british media.
i don’t think she is reinventing herself, but I also don’t think reinvention is necessarily a bad thing. As we grow, we change – our looks change, our fashion changes, our priorities change – and our behavior and activities will reflect that. They’re trying to make it sound like something nefarious when I think what we’re seeing over the past few years is Meghan being authentically Meghan, kind of like what @Tuesday said – I think she’s really gotten her mojo back after a few horrible years and we’re seeing that play out. The happiness and confidence on her face is driving the british press insane.
Someone should tell them at the DM — yet again — that “Renaissance woman” is actually a thing. No “relaunch” needed — she’s launched, glowing and growing.
I love that Meghan’s interests — so well-presented in The Tig — are continuing to evolve.
Meow: But I totally get that the current crop of Royal watchers might not be used to this, given the focus of their day jobs.
This is the Fails 3,000,000.0 relaunch of pretending as if their issue with Meghan isn’t that she’s biracial, beautiful, intelligent, accomplished, classy, charismatic, a self made millionaire and everything that their left behind royals could never be. They write articles about Meghan every single day calling her irrelevant and saying that she is relaunching herself when in actuality she hasn’t changed who she is or what her interest are. She’s naturally has evolved from being a single successful woman to a married successful woman and now a married successful mother. The only thing that has relaunched is the Fail and other racist and misogynistic haters created characterization of who she is because they have never known her and so they created their own distorted perception of who she must be based on their narrow minded beliefs of what an America person of color woman is.
This is what happens when the British press has no access to someone. They don’t know anything about Meghan’s life so they have to be guessing, speculating and anticipating about what she’s doing.
What the hell is a “slap up” lunch?
They are so mad that she still has friends and is invited to all these spaces. They have spent years trying to portray her as someone no one wants to associate it. Two weeks they are still talking about Paris?? No one is talking about Peg and wiglet. No one is talking about his Apple TV appearance. They cannot admit they dropped the ball. They can’t stand that she looks beautiful glowing and happy.
It means a lavish, first-class meal.
It must be so frustrating for them to be so wrong for so long. – “Grrr, why isn’t she the way we say she is?!! Grrr!!!”
@BLUESKY
“…They are so mad that she still has friends… ”
It’s taken nearly a decade but FINALLY, the UK tabloids have given up on the “she ghosts” everyone narrative. 😐
At this point when the brits say “out of touch” I just hear “for a black woman” because how can people who cover the royals with their multiple residences and golden carriages call a woman owning 6 pairs of designer shoes out of touch? They really just mean its to nice “for a Black woman”.
Also she owns and wears expensive jewelry! She’s come so far from her Straight Outta Compton roots!
ugh.
This all started with her and Harry having the audacity to think she was appropriate for the royal family / England/ British citizenship. And then she had the audacity to reject all that and leave. In another century herself and Harry would have been exiled and if they didn’t cooperate with their banishment they would have been executed. It’s not melodrama, royal rivals murdered each other throughout history.
she and Harry refuse to cooperate with their banishment. Harry continues to use the British infrastructure to challenge his punishment (no security / media lawsuits). This couple existing and thriving and being feted internationally threatens the nature / power of the monarchy, the media, the rule of law.
That insta vid was so cute. Harry looked really mad in those grey sweatpants y’all…LOL. That man is proud and happy for his wife going to Paris and rocking it. He supports her love for fashion and getting cute and dressed up. I still remember how in the Netflix series he was laughing and having a good time while the team from Carolina Herrera was getting her ready in that red dress.
Kate is going to Zapruder that Insta reel of Meghan’s clothes and shoes LOL.
She is going to be taking copious notes.
When Meghan needs a land grab and evicts people from their homes and stops paying people from using the park near their property so that she can store her shoes, then and only then will I care if she has 300 million pairs of shoes. Imagine Kate and Willy abusing the taxpayers so they can continue their house collection greed and the British media is having a full blown meltdown because Meghan bought and paid for her own shoes. Well Madame duchess, I love looking at your shoes because I too love shoes and yours always inspire me to want the ones you have or something similar so pretty please, I beg you to keep on sharing your shoe collection with me . The British media can f all the way off