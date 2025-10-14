Pierpaolo Piccioli: ‘Meghan & I met some years ago & we’ve been texting ever since’

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week two Saturdays ago really shook things up. The British media predictably screamed, cried and carried on, but it’s worth noting that the fashion media was stunned as well. Everyone knew that Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first collection for Balenciaga would be a major moment for PFW and for the Balenciaga label. Everyone knew that A-listers would come out for the show. But Meghan turning up for her first fashion-show appearance in a decade? Meghan strutting out in a Balenciaga cape, and then changing into a sexy, slinky Balenciaga dress for the afterparty? Meghan AND Balenciaga garnered global headlines. Well, Piccioli was profiled by The Cut after the show, and of course they put Meghan’s name in the headline and asked him specifically how that moment happened.
The Cut:You had just a few months to deliver this debut collection.
Piccioli: I arrived in June, but I officially began after July, when Demna left. It was the first time two creative directors were working in the same house, and I found that fascinating: It was less about ego, more about evolution. So the idea of transformation itself became part of the passing of the torch — that’s what I wanted to feel. I didn’t come with 20 people to replace everyone — I wanted to change the culture, not the faces. We had to align quickly, to learn from one another. When everyone moves with the same energy, that’s when the magic appears.
The Cut: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at her first Paris Fashion Week show, wearing two custom looks. How did that happen?
Piccioli: Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since. She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.
Meghan reached out? Interesting. There was some conversation about whether Meghan received an appearance fee for this. What Piccioli says here doesn’t preclude that – it could be a case where both things are true, Meghan contacted him and expressed an interest in coming to the show AND she could have gotten an appearance fee or (at the very least) an all-expenses-paid deal for Meghan and her team. Some people got their back up about the idea that Meghan got paid, but that’s the way these kinds of things work. Given the mountain of free press for Balenciaga and Piccioli, it would have been well worth a seven-figure appearance fee for Meghan.
Incidentally, Tom Sykes called this a “withering put-down” from Piccioli. On his Royalist Substack, Sykes accuses Meghan of… misrepresenting her friendship with Piccioli, a misrepresentation which only works because Sykes is cherrypicking Piccioli’s quotes. I’ve seen this on social media, the Derangers have been workshopping some talking points about Meghan’s PFW appearance for over a week now. The talking points: Meghan wasn’t really invited to the Balenciaga show, Meghan invited herself, people were mad that she came uninvited, Meghan isn’t really liked by the fashion community, Meghan doesn’t even have a relationship with Piccioli. I take all of that as evidence that Meghan’s trip to Paris scared the everloving sh-t out of a lot of people.
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her Paris Fashion Week debut at Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Spring/Summer 2026 show.
🎥 by Tianwei Zhang (IG) pic.twitter.com/iw7UUGfPgq
— art8amby (@art8amby) October 4, 2025
“She has long admired Piccioli's craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different” – Spokesperson for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess and Pierpaolo Piccioli at his debut #Balenciaga fashion show.#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/2HRKstpMId
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 4, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
There’s a video floating around of Ppp talking about this with the journalist and h the print version is curiously edited down. He talks about sharing his vision for the collection with Meghan over text and her saying she’d love to see it. A pretty organic exchange for friends texting. It didn’t sound like a withering out-down, lol. Paris got them shook.
Here’s a link. It’s a little different from the print, more context, and you can feel the good vibes as he talks about Meghan.
https://x.com/magalidmathias/status/1977447869247349066?s=46
I accidentally came across that clip as well, and it clearly shows why Meghan would express a desire to see his first collection for Balenciaga. The Cut did some shady editing to give a completely different impression. I used to enjoy reading The Cut, but I stopped reading them after their profile on Meghan. Wonderful photo-shoot from the article, though.
The photo shoot was gorgeous. That tweed Chanel dress Meghan just wore was from that shoot. It’s a bummer bc one of my favorite headlines ever came from The Cut when talking about Kate’s behavior at the CW and they said, “Imagine being rude in this dumb little hat.” That was a glorious and funny headline but it was years ago and times change. I used to read nymag when I lived in nyc bc it has good local stuff. But now I’m like eh. They also employed Olivia Nuzzi so the integrity ain’t exactly there. The Cut is kind of separate but still falls under that umbrella.
Love how this appearance developed and love the friendship between them. Happy Meghan attended bringing her star power with her.You cannot put a price tag on what Meghan represented or did for this artistic director. For hiim to outfit her and to have her make her entrance in the manner she did suggest he knew what her presence would mean for his showing.
Meghan and Pierpaolo clearly have a lovely friendship based on respect. Meghan wouldn’t have asked to come and support her friend’s first show for Balenciaga if they didn’t have respect and administration for each other
These people don’t understand what that entails. So they twist, turn and lie about what really went down even after the facts have come out of Mr. Piccioli’s mouth.
They really took what he said and ran with the most uncharitable version that they really could. Because at the end of the day what really bothers them is that Meghan gets invited and welcomed into these spaces. Because the talking points don’t even make sense when you compare them to what we saw occur.
She wasn’t invited, that’s why they sent the car with security to pick her up and escort her to her seat. As the very last guest to be seated in the front row. Meghan isn’t like by the fashion community that’s why Anna Wintour told her she looked lovely and made a point to speak with her, and Chloe Malle took videos of everyone taking videos of her. And Meghan doesn’t have a relationship with Piccioli, which is why they have been texting back and forth for years, he’s designed stuff for her at Valentino and now at Balenciaga, she had his number to reach out directly and say I’d like to come to your new show, and he facilitated that occurring, with no relationship?
The wild part is that if all of that were true, it would show how important she is because people broke their backs to accommodate her rather than humiliate her by turning her away at the door.
If you watch the video of the interview it is actually The Cut that is not being clear about what Piccoioli actually said. He says they met years ago and have been texting. He was explaining to her his vision for Balenciaga and she said she would like to come to the show. he doesn’t say she ‘reached out’ that’s the Cut’s interpretation. I would advise everyone to find the video of him talking and watch it because the Cut’s interpretation is pretty shady and not what was actually said! Sykes is just a miserable bully who uses any opportunity to misrepresent things in order to have a go a Meghan. I’m not sure we should take him seriously at all. He might have some lukewarm tea from his Eton acquaintances but other than that he’s just a hack, desperate for attention!
@Julia, i have watched the clip that Jais posted and i still believe the Cut is absolute💩. Meghan has attended fashion shows on Toronto & New York. Tom Sykes, as most royalists are, is a delusional liar.
Correction:”in Toronto..*
The Cut magazine is a piece of shit, they have the interview and wrote a total bullshit article, trying to make Meghan look desperate.
Yeah what is The Cut’s problem with Meghan? She did that front page story with them back in 2022, but I feel like for the past 2 years or so they’ve had knives out for her and every story that they write is somehow snarky or minimizing.
The Cut really have it out for the Sussexes. I used to follow them on Instagram and they always had the worst tabloids takes on both Meghan and Harry.
Even that piece was full of snarks and tabloid narratives. There is probably someone in the management team who is a hater. Someone should check their brits connections.
I’m still not over her walking in that white cape, absolutely stunning.. I don’t care how she ended up at the show that’s not really a storyline that is relevant because after she showed up PFW became the Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex fashion week. People can cry all they want Meghans influence and power is only growing imo.
Yes. This is all correct.
They feel so threatened every. single. time. she steps out of her house NOT looking like a runaway slave. Racism is a helluva drug.
Rota, she’s RICH.
SHE IS A RICH BLACK WOMAN.
SHE WAS RICH BEFORE SHE MET HARRY.
End your days mad, Salty Island.
Can you imagine what it’s like stewing all day in that headspace?
They do like to twist words. She would love to see it is being taken out of context by the derangers. She didn’t say I must be at your opening make it happen she said she would love to see his new collection that he and she had been texting about but sure the derangers want it to be that she begged.
The world has moved on from Paris Fashion Week. No normal person cares why Meghan was there. Only that she looked fabulous. So their trolling will go nowhere.
The video of the interview gives more context. Meghan and Pierpaolo have been texting for years and he was telling her about his vision for the show and she said she would love to see it. It’s clear that she got free clothes and Balenciaga paid for her team to go. Meghan hasn’t represented this any other way except that she went to support her friend.
What is the Cut’s problem this is the second time they’ve written something diminishing Meghans work. We are now in October they started the work Jun/July they would have had to have several meetings for measuring and fitting, Meghan would have had time to plan her Schedule coordinate with Harry’s schedule, Daniel’s & Mark’s schedules, buy plane tickets and book hotel rooms alomg with all the other things going on
Unlike people from salty island neither PPP neither Megan need their attention to be relevant.
Also: I am still mad at Valentino for replacing him with Alessandro Michele.
The derangers truly earn their nickname lol. Meghan’s PFW appearance undid so many tabloid narratives and was such a global hit that 2 weeks later the uk press is still scrambling to figure out how to convince people it was a failure.
Watching the firm and british media broadcast how much Meghan doing well and living her life in another country bothers them is so enlightening. It really illustrates that her complete destruction is what they were after. If not her leaving and never engaging with them would be enough for them.
this is what this sounds like to me (I have a lot of friends whose kids are in school and community theater):
“P is so busy this summer, she’s in two shows at X theater.”
Me: “oh what shows?
Friend – Phantom and Cats (no, not the real shows lol). She’s christine in phantom and super nervous.
Me: “oh I’d love to come support her! Send me the dates and ticket info. Can you save a seat for me?”
I guess in this context I’m “reaching out” and friend is not specifically inviting me, but its also just part of the general undertone that I am welcome to attend and my support is appreciated.
That’s just kind of how I imagine this went. “oh you’ve worked so hard on this show, I think the designs are wonderful, I’d love to come see it in person and support you.” and PP says omg that would be incredible, yes lets make it work.
They’re trying to make it sound like gatecrashing or something but its just how people communicate.
Love the exchange and your last sentence hits the bullseye. This is how normal people communicate, but it’s not how the royals communicate. Apart from the animus, royal reporters and “experts” work through royal language and behavior. They can’t imagine that Meghan (and Harry) communicate differently.
The thing is, Meghan did not “reach out.” That makes it sound like it’s something she did it out of the blue, made a cold-call to PPP. He said in the clip that he had been talking about his collection to her. I imagine they’d have to be frequent testers and that they know each other quite well for that type of conversation to take place. Meghan expressing a desire to see the show seems to have been an organic response to the conversation.
Exactly! Its not like she cold called him out of the blue and asked to attend.
but honestly, even if she did – so what? I’m sure lots of celebrities call various fashion houses to ask about attending their shows, especially if they’ve heard good things about the new line or something. I don’t know, I’m not a celebrity, lol But they make it sound like if she did reach out with no prior conversation, it makes her desperate or something. but I think its just how these things work sometimes.
(but again I think it was just part of the conversation.)
They’re so salty because they cannot imagine Kate pulling off an appearance like this. It’s beyond Kate’s capabilities. She doesn’t have the social skills to make a new friend … she wouldn’t care to support that friend … she doesn’t have the style or presence to wow even the jaded FW crowds, like Meghan did.
Kate has so many fashion contacts that she gets invited no where and doesn’t have the connections to go anywhere. Forget what they’ll say, oh it’s unroyal blah blah. If Kate had the opportunity to get a seat at NYFW or PFW, she’d leave skidmarks she’d move so fast to get there.
I’m sure Meghan was aware of the previous controversy with Balenciaga so I feel she would have been happy to help Pierpaolo turn the page and show it’s a new day. That’s what friends do, help each other. Tom Sucks can kick all the rocks on this one. This doesn’t show any withering, this shows Meghan has clout.