Pierpaolo Piccioli: ‘Meghan & I met some years ago & we’ve been texting ever since’

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week two Saturdays ago really shook things up. The British media predictably screamed, cried and carried on, but it’s worth noting that the fashion media was stunned as well. Everyone knew that Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first collection for Balenciaga would be a major moment for PFW and for the Balenciaga label. Everyone knew that A-listers would come out for the show. But Meghan turning up for her first fashion-show appearance in a decade? Meghan strutting out in a Balenciaga cape, and then changing into a sexy, slinky Balenciaga dress for the afterparty? Meghan AND Balenciaga garnered global headlines. Well, Piccioli was profiled by The Cut after the show, and of course they put Meghan’s name in the headline and asked him specifically how that moment happened.

The Cut:You had just a few months to deliver this debut collection.

Piccioli: I arrived in June, but I officially began after July, when Demna left. It was the first time two creative directors were working in the same house, and I found that fascinating: It was less about ego, more about evolution. So the idea of transformation itself became part of the passing of the torch — that’s what I wanted to feel. I didn’t come with 20 people to replace everyone — I wanted to change the culture, not the faces. We had to align quickly, to learn from one another. When everyone moves with the same energy, that’s when the magic appears. The Cut: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at her first Paris Fashion Week show, wearing two custom looks. How did that happen?

Piccioli: Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since. She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.

Meghan reached out? Interesting. There was some conversation about whether Meghan received an appearance fee for this. What Piccioli says here doesn’t preclude that – it could be a case where both things are true, Meghan contacted him and expressed an interest in coming to the show AND she could have gotten an appearance fee or (at the very least) an all-expenses-paid deal for Meghan and her team. Some people got their back up about the idea that Meghan got paid, but that’s the way these kinds of things work. Given the mountain of free press for Balenciaga and Piccioli, it would have been well worth a seven-figure appearance fee for Meghan.

Incidentally, Tom Sykes called this a “withering put-down” from Piccioli. On his Royalist Substack, Sykes accuses Meghan of… misrepresenting her friendship with Piccioli, a misrepresentation which only works because Sykes is cherrypicking Piccioli’s quotes. I’ve seen this on social media, the Derangers have been workshopping some talking points about Meghan’s PFW appearance for over a week now. The talking points: Meghan wasn’t really invited to the Balenciaga show, Meghan invited herself, people were mad that she came uninvited, Meghan isn’t really liked by the fashion community, Meghan doesn’t even have a relationship with Piccioli. I take all of that as evidence that Meghan’s trip to Paris scared the everloving sh-t out of a lot of people.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her Paris Fashion Week debut at Balenciaga by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. 🎥 by Tianwei Zhang (IG) pic.twitter.com/iw7UUGfPgq — art8amby (@art8amby) October 4, 2025

“She has long admired Piccioli's craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different” – Spokesperson for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex The Duchess and Pierpaolo Piccioli at his debut #Balenciaga fashion show.#MeghanSussex pic.twitter.com/2HRKstpMId — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 4, 2025