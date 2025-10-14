The Sussexes stepped out at Soho House in NYC on Sunday, Meghan wore Chanel

Something really nice about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent New York trip: they were moving around the city with security, but it didn’t seem like a coordinated military operation. The first few times they returned to New York after the 2023 incident – where paparazzi (and others) chased them to the point where they had to hide out in a police station – the NYPD gave the Sussexes overwhelming protection, and really didn’t allow Harry and Meghan to linger on the street whatsoever. But for this trip, they stayed in New York through the weekend, they visited with friends like Serena Williams and Gloria Steinem, they took meetings and there were several “street-view” paparazzi sightings. On Sunday night, the Sussexes went to Soho House with Ed Sheeran, and paps snapped a few exclusive pics of Meghan in her strapless Chanel dress.

Meanwhile, the British press continues to throw tantrums over Meghan’s trip to Paris two weekends ago, and they’re really trying to force the most toxic narratives onto every single part of the trip. One of the worst narratives? That Meghan was making some kind of reference to Princess Diana, or that Meghan was posting on her social media in or around Pont de l’Alma, where Diana sustained fatal injuries. Well, now the Daily Mail – the paper which led the way on this horrific storyline – claims that Harry is furious… that people used his mother to attack Meghan. People Mag covered the story with their own “source.”

Prince Harry is reportedly “hurt and upset” by the criticism his wife, Meghan Markle, received following her recent trip to Paris. While attending Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram showing her riding in a car through the French city with her feet up. However, critics called the move insensitive, saying she was close to the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, tragically died at age 36 in 1997. However, friends told The Daily Mail that it was a “hell of a stretch” to say she purposefully drove past the location — and that Harry was frustrated by the backlash. “Harry was left hurt and upset. Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel,” a source told the outlet. “The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry.” They added, “He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked.” A source close to the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry will always protect his wife and family from what he sees as unkind, negative and agenda-driven media narratives.

Yeah, I always believed that the British press attempted to use “Meghan is a mile away from l’Alma, how rude” as yet another “wedge issue.” This was like “Harry wants the kids to go to boarding school in England, but Meghan hates that idea!” The point is to create a story in which Meghan and Harry disagree, and then the press piles on with lie after lie. They have waged a six-year campaign to convince Harry to divorce Meghan, and they’re using any and all specious arguments to get their desired result. This one used Diana’s memory. I can’t say it was the first time they used Diana’s ghost to bash Meghan.