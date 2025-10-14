The Sussexes stepped out at Soho House in NYC on Sunday, Meghan wore Chanel

Something really nice about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent New York trip: they were moving around the city with security, but it didn’t seem like a coordinated military operation. The first few times they returned to New York after the 2023 incident – where paparazzi (and others) chased them to the point where they had to hide out in a police station – the NYPD gave the Sussexes overwhelming protection, and really didn’t allow Harry and Meghan to linger on the street whatsoever. But for this trip, they stayed in New York through the weekend, they visited with friends like Serena Williams and Gloria Steinem, they took meetings and there were several “street-view” paparazzi sightings. On Sunday night, the Sussexes went to Soho House with Ed Sheeran, and paps snapped a few exclusive pics of Meghan in her strapless Chanel dress.
Meanwhile, the British press continues to throw tantrums over Meghan’s trip to Paris two weekends ago, and they’re really trying to force the most toxic narratives onto every single part of the trip. One of the worst narratives? That Meghan was making some kind of reference to Princess Diana, or that Meghan was posting on her social media in or around Pont de l’Alma, where Diana sustained fatal injuries. Well, now the Daily Mail – the paper which led the way on this horrific storyline – claims that Harry is furious… that people used his mother to attack Meghan. People Mag covered the story with their own “source.”
Prince Harry is reportedly “hurt and upset” by the criticism his wife, Meghan Markle, received following her recent trip to Paris.
While attending Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram showing her riding in a car through the French city with her feet up. However, critics called the move insensitive, saying she was close to the Pont d’Alma tunnel, where Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, tragically died at age 36 in 1997.
However, friends told The Daily Mail that it was a “hell of a stretch” to say she purposefully drove past the location — and that Harry was frustrated by the backlash.
“Harry was left hurt and upset. Diana’s death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel,” a source told the outlet. “The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry.”
They added, “He was left feeling hurt, but the depressing thing is he wasn’t even that surprised. He was more despondent than shocked.”
A source close to the Duke of Sussex tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry will always protect his wife and family from what he sees as unkind, negative and agenda-driven media narratives.
Yeah, I always believed that the British press attempted to use “Meghan is a mile away from l’Alma, how rude” as yet another “wedge issue.” This was like “Harry wants the kids to go to boarding school in England, but Meghan hates that idea!” The point is to create a story in which Meghan and Harry disagree, and then the press piles on with lie after lie. They have waged a six-year campaign to convince Harry to divorce Meghan, and they’re using any and all specious arguments to get their desired result. This one used Diana’s memory. I can’t say it was the first time they used Diana’s ghost to bash Meghan.
Yeah, the British press, the DM in particular are doing everything they can to drive a wedge between Harry and Meghan. To use his mother is just evil especially when it was the British press that caused Diana’s death. Anyway, I’m glad they had a nice time in NY. They’re such a photogenic couple.
What chapter is this if Meg went to Paris? Chapter 29? How many more ways are they going to throw up about her trip? Now Harry is angry at the negativity that Meg is getting from the gutter rats? I think Harry isn’t paying it any attention and that makes them all the more furious and they want a response.
Yeah, I don’t think Prince Harry is paying this nonsense any attention. I believe the People “source close to the couple” is the person (people TBH) that tweeted on twitter about how Meghan was being unfairly targeted for the something many other royals did/have done before but were never even mentioned. Charles and Camilla at the Ritz, WanK-ers in Paris blowjobbing their brains out etc, but nobody at this horrible tabloids said a thing, There has been a lot of pushback on social media about this, one reminder being that prince Harry himself drove through the tunnel, and nobody accused him or disrespect to his own mother. So now the tabloids are trying to backtrack but using prince Harry as the one and only reason they’re backing off while in actuality, the idiots fumbled yet another bag. They dish it out but can’t take it, those moronic wankers.
Whenever I see a story in the media that quotes “sources close to the couple” or some similar phrase, I know immediately that it’s garbage. Nobody close to Harry and Meghan deals stories about them out to the gutter media. If they did, they wouldn’t be “close” for long.
At this point it looks like desperation is the only avenue left for those gutter rags. Harry and Meghan are solid as a rock and Harry will do all within his power to protect his family. Sickening to see a country trying to create a wedge between a man and his family with children involved but hey we are writing about a toxic gutter rag who stalked Harry’s mother even as she was dying. Happy Harry clapped back. As though this mother would leave the country without her husband’s permission. The New York trip should have squashed that nonsense because it showed how deeply in love this couple is.
I really like that strapless dress, and I would love that material and color in a full suit for myself. The weirdest thing about the Paris bridge narrative, was that they were framing it like they were telling Harry he should be upset about it as if he was unaware that his wife was in Paris.
They presented it like out of all the people in the world they had more of a right to be upset by it, than Diana’s son. The media doesn’t own Diana’s memory. If something was insensitive to her memory the only person that Meghan would have to deal with about that is her husband, because that’s the only person that she would need to make it right with not random strangers on the internet.
The British media is too used to warring sides, and dueling narratives in people’s marriages because they act like they are a third party where Meghan and Harry have to use them as a facilitator. Even if all of their generated storylines were true, and Harry didn’t know she was going to paris, didn’t know that she would be driving past the tunnel, and was angry, it still wouldn’t have anything to do with them.
@Dee (2). 100% agree with your assessment. The gutter press created the scenario which enhanced the danger for Harry’s mother and should always recuse themselves from any conversation surrounding her. But instead they want to impose feeling on Harry.
🎯
Some in the media wrote awful thing s about Diana before and after her death. And some that wrote this stuff use Diana to trash Meghan. The derangers were wanting divorce even before harry and Meghan got married.
Poor insignifiant H & M shunned by the A-list. s/
The jokes write themselves.
I really love how the Sussexes have gotten to enjoy a fall trip in nyc and catch up with friends. It’s good to see. ❤️
What is there left for us to say. The Daily Mail lies constantly and manufacture faux outrage.
So why keep discussing their lies? The UK tabloids are never going to change. But one correction: the outrage felt by Sussex supporters is very real.
Because the attacks on Meghan should not be left unwitnessed and unacknowledged by the public.
It is propaganda. And some believe the lies spread about them. No matter what. The tabloids would never had done this if the Queen and Charles put an end to it.
I hope they had a great weekend. Good for them
I’ve loved pretty much everything she’s worn this trip but that strapless dress is absolutely stunning.
I can see the narrative re: Diana being especially painful for Harry. hes spoken and written about his trauma surrounding his mother’s death and its HIS trauma. it’s not something for the British press to use as a stick to beat him with.
It just feels especially evil and/or sinister that they are using one of the most important women in his life to hurt the other most important woman.
It was lovely and surprising with the fabric choice! It looks tweedy, I wonder if it is. Grade A!! They are a gorgeous couple.
On an aside, is it me, or does she look just a little bit different- brows a bit lower maybe? Yeah, I think it may be botox.
Someone from Meida’s network said that all these right-wing media outlets are trying to exhaust people with ever faster, even more absurd statements, so that any criticism of their malicious, manipulative, criminal and blatantly greedy outbursts will eventually lead to resignation.
That will not happen. There are too many of us, and one of us can always❣️
This dress is fabulous, and I am so happy that these two people are doing well. No one else has to suffer because these two people are doing well.
I was thinking last night how awful the last couple of years has been and came up with the idea I need to have a T-shirt printed that says ‘you can’t break my soul’. Hopefully Bey won’t ask for royalties, lol.
I can’t believe she rewore the Chanel tweed!!! Also does this mean she still has all the other pieces in her closet from all her photo shoots? Proenza Schouler pantsuit and Galvan green gown rewear when????? And I really loved the Anine Bing jacket she wore to see Gloria
Also
H&M have truly spooked KP. They’ve been in NI since yesterday and they’ve announced engagements today 😂
I would DIE for a rewear of the Proenza Schouler suit. They made a post on their SM that it was custom-made for Meghan. Of course Sarah Burton then copied their design for Kate. That still makes me angry.
I didnt realize some of these were rewears! I loved this dress so much lol. That’s how to do tweed without looking matronly.
So now Harry reads the fail and believes what they write and may get a divorce because of the fail? That’s the theory? 🤣🤣🤣.
The past couple of weeks have been wonderful Sussex content. I mainly love the content we got from Meghan’s social media posts. This last one was especially sweet to see them both BTS. Seeing glimpses of their beautiful relationship as a couple is a sweet reminder of this amazing life they have created for their children even when there were and are forces that try to destroy that. It’s a gentle reminder that finding the right one for you can impact your life in the most amazing and beautiful of ways. I also love that they can have their little moments to get away together and really date again to keep their relationship fresh and new.
The daily fail is just screaming into the void. Meghan’s IG is far more reliable source of how Harry feels about his wife and unless you are already hater the DF is fooling no one.
The black suit is gorgeous but the strapless dress is not Chanel’s best — it’s way too heavy of a knit for that style of dress.
Not a problem, Kirsten. I’ll take the strapless Chanel and love it. You can have the black suit.
I recently read an article about Victoria Beckham- I think it was in People Magazine. The article was about her opening up about having an eating disorder in her Netflix documentary. It struck me as so odd. The article was very matter of fact. No sources, no opposing points of view, no implications of her being a liar. It was so odd to me because I never read an article about Meghan that is just neutral. She went here, saw this person, and spoke about this issue. End of story. It never happens- even in People Magazine.
Yes, and she had a Netflix documentary as well following the one about her husband. No going on about the cameras following them around , no going on about ‘trashing people’ or ‘cashing in’. No analysing every frame and every utterance for the slightest inconsistency. It’s mad that people have forgotten that what has been done to Meghan and Harry is *not* normal, it’s unhinged. Meghan is criticised for wearing a coat when haters deem it warm. It’s so obviously finding things to be pissed with her about? Up is down and day is night, her husband touches her back – he’s angry with her, he’s furious! She smiles- it’s an awkward red carpet fail! At this point get the pictures from the net and an LLM can make up the rest for you surely, do the British papers really think that kind of Madlibs B Eating Crackers content is worth any money? (comedian Munya Chalwa has a good YT skit on this, it a British tab newspaper room and they are just using random flashcards to come up with the ‘Meghan did’ headline, I fully expect a ‘…ate my hamster’ to be published one day…)
I only heard about the Beckham doc when it came out, same with the one on Robbie Williams. The Beckhams obviously have a deal with Netflix (and I suspected this was coming after the first one came out as I thought it notable the way the Beckham doc didn’t really cover too much of Victoria’s life even though there would have been a lot to say). How come we didn’t get a big deal announcement in the press with exaggerated rumours of the value setting them up to fail? And talk about how much output was expected? And, honestly, I haven’t really seen Victoria or David do the thing Harry and Meghan have also been criticised for namely promoting hard. Williams for sure just dropped his doc, I don’t think he promoted it all.
I always thought the really intense coverage of the Sussex content deal was unusual for the industry and this Beckham rollout makes me think I was right. It would be nice if the Sussexes were also allowed to get on with things in peace. I genuinely don’t believe either they or NF benefit from providing blow by blow updates. I don’t think a single person signed up to Netflix because they knew Harry and Meghan was coming. All they had to do was advertise it when it was almost ready to show and promote on the front page, instead we got endless negative coverage and speculation, drama over the director, hidden mikes, Netflix vans – all that only benefitted the MDS hate industry.
IMO, Rihanna had a unexceptional lingerie line and an unexceptional sportswear line before she came out with Fenty Beauty which has been followed up, my perception, with an unexceptional skincare line. Beyonce has tried a hundred side hustles that don’t set the world alight. Its the shame the Sussexes aren’t just allowed to try and fail like everyone else.
I think the right word is “disgusted”. But I hope Harry is paying this BS no mind.
I love this tweed dress. It’s gorgeous, and I love the silhouette.
The DM is just churning out crap for crap’s sake. I wonder if at this point Harry just has someone monitor it for him. I can’t imagine that he’d subject himself to its idiocy.
Meghan looked absolutely gorgeous. The camera loves her. Harry looked really good too. I doubt that H&M are reading all the ridiculous garbage the rags put out. This power couple is way too busy focusing on more productive use of their time. They probably have assistants that read the “articles “ and give them the gist. Hopefully, they can laugh it off and move on.
These two really are hot especially when dressed up like this . No wonder willy and kitty are visibly aging like spoiled milk. They can’t compete or compare because it’s not only the clothes and moisturizer that makes Harry and Meghan hot, it’s that you can see how in love with each other they really are and how completely happy and comfortable they are with each other. Kitty and willy are the complete opposite of happy and comfortable and in love with each other and it shows in everything they try to do together.
They really are not getting over the Paris trip anytime soon. They are still crashing out over it. The excitement around her and how fabulous she looked is really getting to them. I loved all her looks in New York, Everything was polished and showcased her distinct style. I’ll even forgive the neutrals lol. Harry was looking good and that clip of him watching her get ready is adorable. They did a lot on this trip and they should be rightfully proud of their work.
These attacks are published online for all the world to see. It’s not like there’s a secret society conspiring to ruin H&M, it’s the royal family and everyone knows it. My point is why get mad about what a tabloid publishes? The National Enquirer used to print the most insane stories about popular celebrities but readers never took issue because they knew it was disposable and largely made-up gossip. I like Harry and Meghan but I don’t like rehashing negative articles about them. That’s just my opinion.