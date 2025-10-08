Day 4 of ‘Duchess Meghan went to Paris’: how dare she stay at the Plaza Athenee

Almost one year ago exactly, the Duchess of Sussex wore a red dress to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala. The Carolina Herrera dress was actually a repeat – she had worn the exact same dress with a big, flouncy, detachable train a few years prior. Meghan looked sleek and pretty at the 2024 event, she sat at one of the central tables and she had a lovely night out for charity. The British tabloids had a multi-week meltdown over it. In my coverage, I noted that we were on Day 4, Day 5, Day 6 of the “Meghan wore a red dress” controversy. They were STILL complaining about it two months later.
Well, you see where I’m going with this “remember when” story. Meghan’s Paris Fashion Week appearance has got ‘em shook. They’re panicked and angry and confused. How could she look so good? How could she be welcomed in Paris? Why isn’t she begging to come back to the UK? Why does she live in a California mansion? How could Anna Wintour greet her with such friendliness? How can we make Meghan’s Balenciaga experience into something nasty and unpleasant? Well, the Daily Mail did a double-whammy. They contacted some PR experts to analyze Meghan’s PFW appearance, and they also got Amanda Platell to write a nasty column.
According to multiple PR experts, Meghan’s appearance this weekend wasn’t one that was perfectly executed – in fact, it seemed far from it.
‘Paris Fashion Week was Megan’s deliberate re-entry into the cultural elite,’ Sarah Schmidt, President of Interdependence Public Relations, told Daily Mail exclusively. Schmidt shared that Meghan is ‘showing that she’s creating a brand and legacy on her own without the royal rule book.’
But the event she chose to attend may not have been the right choice, according to the expert. ‘This move signals ambition and independence, but the execution was tone deaf,’ Schmidt told Daily Mail. ‘Balenciaga’s shadow still lingers and aligning with this controversy undercuts her credibility,’ she continued. The luxury brand came under fire in 2022 for its campaign, which featured children holding teddy bears that were outfitted in bondage-style leather outfits.
‘For a public figure who’s tied her brand to compassion and advocacy, association matters. It was the right stage, wrong storyline,’ Schmidt said. ‘The goal for her brand moving forward will be credibility and consistency, not contradiction.’
How convenient that the Mail found a “PR expert” who parroted one of the central criticisms featured in the Mail! “But Balenciaga had a controversy a few years ago!” And? The label has hired new people, including a new designer. This was Meghan helping Pierpaolo Piccioli and Balenciaga draw a line under the Demna Gvasalia era. As for Platell’s column, obviously she’s arguing that no one can ever do anything anywhere close to the Pont de l’Alma, where Princess Diana sustained fatal injuries in 1997. They’re really riding this lie that Meghan filmed “by” or “near” l’Alma, which she did not. From Platell’s column:
Does anyone really believe it was coincidence rather than cynical attention-seeking that Meghan’s first solo European trip as Duchess of Sussex was a visit to Paris? The romantic city that Princess Diana loved above all, and the one where she died? Or that it was mere happenstance, after Megs attended a Balenciaga fashion show, that she filmed then posted on social media the late-night, chauffeur-driven journey along the Seine back to her hotel – a route parallel to the one taken on the other side of the river by Diana on the night of her fatal crash.
Why, of all the countless five-star luxury hotels in Paris, did Meghan choose to stay in the Hotel Plaza Athenee just four minutes from the Pont de l’Alma tunnel where Diana’s car crashed? These questions all leave us wondering whether Meghan’s Paris trip was a naked bid to invoke an echo of the mother-in-law she never met, to establish herself in some deluded way as the heir to Diana.
Did she have her Netflix crew in tow to record every moment? I wouldn’t put it past her. Shamefully, Meghan sent her 4.5million Instagram followers pictures of herself with her stilettoed feet up on the seat in the back of her minivan, hauntingly close to where the Princess died.
And this leads us to question of where Harry was during this PR disaster? Why was Meghan making a solo visit? Why, come to think of it, is the Prince appearing less and less in her social media posts, after having been virtually written out of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan? Was Prince Harry sulking at home feeding the organic chooks, unaware of the trip and his wife’s intentions? Surely even dim-witted Harry would have cautioned his wife a trip to Paris was an unwise move, likely to provoke ridicule and anger?
Yeah, Meghan needs to sue all of these people. I know Harry’s trial against the Mail starts in a few months, but still. Sue these f–kers. “Why did she stay in a hotel close to the tunnel” Jesus Christ – the Hotel Plaza Athenee is one of the grandest hotels in Paris, it’s where most celebrities stay when they’re in town for PFW. This column, more than anything else, really shows how angry the British media is that Meghan went to Paris specifically, and even more specifically, to Paris Fashion Week. They’re incandescent with jealousy and trying to make the visit as toxic as possible so that she’ll never step foot in Paris again.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
You might as well ask, why is the British Embassy so close to the tunnel? Why doesn’t it get up & move?!?!?
good point. Also Amanda should ask Why the French did not close the tunnel and turned it into a shrine
And fancy Platell thinking that Harry didn’t know Meghan was in Paris when the whole world knew she was there (and actually putting this in writing). Intervention required, methinks …. Nurse!!! She’s out again 😅🤣😂
Derangers,theme song is how Meghan wants to be the new Diana. And trash her. Yet when keen wears outfits like Diana s the same derangers swoon with joy some even saying she’s better than Diana. Dm quotes judgemental bitter people
Keen doesn’t even wear any outfit until Meghan has already worn it. Other than the dowdy ones.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, ask Balenciaga if this was a PR disaster.
My sentiment exactly, after reading ZILCH of the Platel excerpts. I don’t care about what the Britshit media writes, in fact, I don’t care about what any of the tabloids, both British and American write about the Sussexes. The monarchy and all their tabloid media minions have all tried for 9 years to ruin and destroy the Sussexes, and they all failed miserably. The Sussexes still stand with their heads held up high and getting on with their business. Duchess Meghan (I hope this is true) collected a 7-figure amount of money and laughed all the way to the bank, she is millions richer now while all the whole lot of them continue to stew in their own bile. Whatever they write with their poisonous pens doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, the Sussexes have already won this battle. Let all the hit dogs continue to holler.
It is just vile and absolutely unforgivable what these people put Meghan through.
Outside of the UK, no one else is still talking about Meghan’s Paris visit. She showed up, she looked great, and she left. If the tabloids want to manufacture fake outrage, let them. Everyone else has moved on.
How many miles does her hotel need to be from a bridge to be acceptable? It’s just dumb, Meghan’s not stopping on the bridge and posing for pictures and if she drives over the bridge or through the tunnel so what?
Where was Amanda’s outrage when the Wails grinned in front of the Eiffel Tower, a mere kilometer from the tunnel? Why were they grinning instead of mourning, why were they in Paris in the first place?
Where was Amanda’s outrage when Charles and Camilla visited Paris (more than once) and chose to stay at the Ritz Carlton of all grand hotels available?
How dare Meghan not use a helicopter or demand a new street built just for her so she can avoid being anywhere near the tunnel? Did Amanda ever look at a city map of Paris? This tunnel is on the other side of the Seine, as even Amanda noticed. There are only so many streets available to come and go to the hotels, fashion week venues, and the airport. Why didn’t Paris close the tunnel off and when they were on it, the area in a radius of 10, 20 km? Sensitive persons have to be protected from the sad memory!
Everyone on the planet is allowed go to Paris, except for Meghan, apparently. These people don’t listen to themselves.
I hope harry brings this up in court testimony against the fail
So was it a coincidence that kate’s first royal scandal was in France. The country Diana loved above all else but didnt consider moving there?
Also, how far away from the tunnel where Diana was unalived was Kate middleton’s nudes sunbathing?
PR disaster? Really? A hotel 4 minutes from where Diana was killed? Really? They can’t stand that they have absolutely no control over where she goes and what she does that they can’t think straight. She was a big hit!!! Their lazy princess is not. The sky is falling!!
The same writers or some who complain about Meghan near the tunnel wrote nasty articles about Diana and gaslit her. And continued to do so after she died.
The tunnel where she died being hunted down by the same press pushing this story. Talk about chutzpah!
Exactly. Diana was hounded by the tabloids and paps in Paris. Meghan visited Paris. And now the same type papers are hounding Meghan for…visiting Paris. They’re not making the case they think they are. But they are making the case for being on the same old hate train, proving nothing has changed since Diana.
Meghan is living her best life and dreams far away from toxic island and those folks cannot cope. She is valued by those who matter in her life , therefore, this excludes the toxicity she ignores. Far too late to try and spoil this event, she came, she saw and she conquered. This was indeed a successful event for her and the house she represented. Walking in in all white flanked by six bodyguards dressed in all black was chief’s kiss.
These are the same people who tried to convince their readers that Meghan made Harry bicycle to LA for ice cream while she was pregnant. They have no idea how maps work, and they think their readers don’t, either.
Why does everything she does have to be hidden and private? She can’t be happy to travel and post a video? She has to view a fashion show from the ramparts like the Phantom of the Opera? Should restaurants feed her in the alley like The Lady and the Tramp? They hope that if she isn’t seen that people would lose interest in her, but simultaneously will write articles asking where has she been if she’s not papped for any period of time, or doesn’t attend any events.
Her husband was at home, like she was when he came to the UK a month ago, because they can travel separately. She stayed at that hotel because she wanted to, no other explanation to people required who aren’t opening their wallets. Her husband isn’t in her TV show because it’s not a show about her an her husband, and Harry rarely appears on her Instagram but who do they think is filming her most of the time? You hear his voice all the time. Also, why is this any of your business?
Saying that something was a PR failure, when photos of her attendance went viral the entire weekend, was referenced by several fashion magazines as” the” moment for PFW is just silly sour grapes. The British media is literally the only media that is saying that this was some sort of failure. This is why she pays you all dust. You hate her and is angry she won’t make herself available for you to hate in person.
It’s really just the Mail that’s going on about it being a failure. The Times, Telegraph and Guardian, although a bit snarky, acknowledge that her appearance was good PR by the brand. The only outlet really loosing its mind is the Mail.
The Daily Fail which is in William and Camilla’s pockets. And Harry is suing and Meghan successfully sued. Got it. I think they might be just a tiny bit biased.
Sun, Mirror, Express, Evening Standard and even LBC fell in behind, too. Shameful 😡
@Beth The Sun, Express, Mirror and Standard are all tabloids with no credibility that regurgitate anything. LBC is also very tabloid like in its news coverage. I didn’t include those because outside the UK they are irrelevant! It hasn’t got wall to wall coverage on the UK talk shows either.
Perhaps Harry was doing the sacred school run! When William does it it is so gentlemanly and loving of him, but when Harry does it, it is ….
THE SCHOOL RUNS ARE MINE HAROLD – Willy, probably
I think the British tabs have punched themselves out. Try as they might, they have lost the ability to land a punch on Meghan. Everyone knows it and just laughs at each new desperate attempt that just falls flat. Next!
Exactly. There’s really no point expending energy in explaining to the tabloids why they’re wrong. They know they’re lying and they aren’t going to change. The people who count (in this case the fashion world) know the truth and that this trip was a triumph.
Yah honestly I only saw this story covered here and discussed by a few squaddie accounts I follow. No one else cares. She broke the internet on the weekend, showed her enormous influence globally and everyone saw it. Now normal people move on. She’s going to be out tomorrow and the UK media will find something to critique her but honestly they are just hurting themselves and the royals at this point.
Exactly! There unhinged articles don’t travel anymore. Other publications just write an article stating their hate is unhinged which further undermines British media credibility. They are no longer hurting Meghan just themselves.
Meghan shouldn’t have gone to the Balenciaga show because of the bondage teddies incident, but no criticism when Kate chose a Chanel bag for a Holocaust memorial (or wore a cutesy floral dress to a concentration camp, or hot pink to the 9/11 Memorial…)?
Kate’s hot pink dress at the 9/11 memorial made me angry, and showcased Kate’s stupidity. Has the British media forgotten all the times that Kate wore dresses that swirled up and literally showed her ass? What about waving at the little black children who were safely behind a chain link fence? Then here comes Meghan, looking absolutely regal. PFW belonged to her this year and was a PR coup for Balenciaga. The DM is choking on its’ rage that she dared to look fabulous and that she was welcomed so warmly. In so many ways she already is a Queen.
That’s why the BM tried to ride her coattails at first by claiming that her trip to Paris was an attempt to return to the UK.
@Debbie
LOL! Were they insinuating that her plane intended to run out of fuel over London but somehow glide into Paris by accident? These people are deranged! Love Meghan’s triumphant PFW! Umm BTW, where has Kate been for the last two weeks?
lolz her last insta post before paris was basically a very thirsty photo of her lusting over her husband. they can’t even lie very well. he is all over her instagram and recently went on her friend’s podcast and talked about how hot she thinks he is.
I mean, it’s all fake and projection and ridiculous. I wish we could just laugh but some crazy people might read it and believe it.
So they keep banging on this point?
This is so moronic. So all of Paris is suddenly off limits for Meghan? And why wouldn’t Harry know about this trip and her “intentions” her intentions was to attend Paris Fashion week and promote Balenciagas new line. Which she did beautifully.
It is so sad that they try to take away this proud lovely moment for her and also Harry. This relentless bullying at the world stage is unheard of it needs to stop.
That part is making me laugh. To wonder if Harry doesn’t even know about her trip to Paris to attend fashion week? Yes, the woman who loves to make her family breakfast is just randomly not at home for a few days and Harry has no idea? LOL. Talk about having lost the plot.
He also sent her a card to her hotel room “knock them dead” as seen in the short clip with her glam team.
Well, there you go. Not only did he know but he supported her going to Paris. Which was a given. Unless you’re a DM writer trying to sell the fact that Harry is just wandering around Montecito wondering where Meghan is.
I mean that cracked me up. These people are seriously unwell. The idea that Harry didn’t know she was in Paris or what her “intentions” were – what on earth were her intentions??? To support a friend’s new collection and enjoy herself a bit? they make it sound so sinister.
I think part of the issue is that the british press really doesn’t get that they are a team. they’re not joined at the hip, but they’re always a team. harry and Meghan don’t “ask permission” from each other but they do discuss their plans, discuss schedules, timing, etc. (I mean i’m assuming lol.) so of course harry knew she was in Paris and was supportive of the trip.
They always act like Harry has no idea of what’s going on with his family. They’ll ask if he’s going to be ok with the photos or videos of their kids she posts, or her speaking about something ( as if she needs his permission) like he’s oblivious. They want for their marriage to be troubled so badly. And I don’t know if it’s projection of their own marriages or the one they won’t speak of.
So I think its projection, but I also think its their way of (maybe subconsciously) giving Harry a way out. If he wanted to leave Meghan, leave his kids, and return to the UK, the excuse would be “Meghan made him do all those things.” They act like he has no agency and blame her for everything because it gives Harry a path back to the UK and being a working royal.
Well they do live in a gigantic mansion that requires GPS to navigate!
Amanda Platell Is so full of spite, what does it say about her? What makes her even think that Meghan knew of the connection, Meghan isn’t exactly a local to Paris.
Excellent point. Whenever they go on these rants, I think to myself the average American is just not plugged into the details of British royalty . Before Meghan, I was only aware of Diana, the Queen, C&C, K&W and Andrew. I knew nothing of PP, Anne, Edward or their spouses and children. The constant implication that Meghan is trying to be like Diana just for wearing the same color is ridiculous when you have Kate literally wearing replicas of Diana’s clothing. M had her own style way before Harry and the way she dresses now is pretty much a continuation of her own personal style. It’s only royalists who see these things because why? THEY ARE ROYALISTS. The rest of us are just normal people enjoying Meghan’s fashionable Paris outing.
There’s an inevitability that the UK media becomes hysterically unhinged whenever Meghan steps outside of the house.
And the more successful her events are, the crazier the British media’s reaction.
They’re just so big mad because it totally refutes all their dumb narratives in real time: On the brink of bankruptcy; Meghan travels in first class style. So unhappy; Meghan looks radiant and confident. Nobody cares; Meghan steals all the headlines. H & M are shunned by the A list; the most powerful people in the industry are literally falling all over themselves to welcome her.
I truly believe Meghan upending their narratives was the source of their anger on Sunday and possibly Monday but now I feel they’re unhinged just to counter all the positive publicity Meghan is getting. The bigger her success the louder, longer, and more unhinged is their response.
Fortunately that little island can’t drown out the global coverage Meghan receives.
So now they admit Diana’s accident was on the other side of the river, but Meghan is still wrong because her car took a parallel route? That’s some creative pivoting. And I wonder how much the DM pays these PR “experts” for this pompous BS. When it comes to fashion, Meghan’s already got the identity, hence the attention from Anna Wintour, and this show dominating the PFW headlines. It’s Balenciaga looking to rebrand itself, and the expert Ms. Schmidt is overlooking the obvious in her brief to dump on Meghan – whoever does Balenciaga’s PR hit it out of the park. Meghan’s just helping out a friend, having a nice experience, and hopefully making a few bucks. I wonder how many other invitations are in her future from designers falling all over themselves hoping she’ll attend their shows. My problem on Day 4 of yet another BM meltdown is now, I’ve got an Aretha Franklin ear worm, “Knew you’d be a vision in white”. Of course, that involves car imagery, so I guess that’s a no no too.
The press are not only jealous of Meghan but also angry that they have no control over her.
Can we just take a minute to talk about her SKIN?! She is GLOWING!!! I would love if she did a Netflix series on how to look so effortlessly gorgeous/stylish/cool.
Keep doing you, Meghan! That’s the best weapon.
I know! When I saw the photos, I wished she would do one of those Vogue videos on her skincare routine.
That article is really reaching — she needs to try harder.
One thing that stood out to me was Platell calling Harry “dim-witted.” These so-called royal reporters insult and degrade Harry and Meghan on a daily basis, yet they wonder why the couple — especially Meghan — want nothing to do with Britain. If we’re comparing intelligence, does she honestly believe William is smarter than Harry, or that Kate is smarter than Meghan? Please. It’s no wonder William and Kate come across as lazy and dull-minded — these reporters have inflated their egos and fed them a false sense of superiority.
The Daily Fail of all entities should not be chastising anyone about a terrible past and the need for reputational repair. They are a rag that gives rags a bad reputation. Anyway, Meghan was a huge success, I’m sure even she was shocked at the response, and those pictures will be part of fashion history, especially the one in the black dress where she’s looking over her shoulder. Chef’s kiss!!!
If you hadn’t seen any pics of her in Paris, or seen any of the positive coverage- just from the palace/british “media” freak out- you would automatically know that she looked gorgeous, was adored by everyone who saw her, and had an incredibly successful trip, gaining positive headlines that eclipsed every british royal for the last month, combined.
They wouldn’t still be freaking out if she wasn’t so gorgeous and welcomed and joyful.
hahahahaha
But Meghan wasn’t wearing stilettoes in that clip which showed her feet on the seat. So Platell is lying again, as usual. And didn’t she write a column headlined “Stay away from Britain Meghan: You’re not welcome here”? So why is she so obsessed with that the unwelcome lady is doing in a completely different country? Oh right – without writing about Meghan, she and her fellow cretins would absolutely starve. As M would say, “they’ve got bills to pay” and they’re just writing about this caricature they’ve created in order to keep writing those lies.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but this was “fashion week” right? So if Meghan appearing at this event was such a “failure “, why is it the only event that anyone is talking about? Were there no other shows during the week? I haven’t seen or heard of anyone else’s appearance at any of the other events.
These people are so childish that it makes me just wanna stick my tongue out and say nanana booboo suck it.
If Meghan does something, they say why is she doing something? If she is quietly working and not seen, they say where is she? why is she not doing something so we can attack her for doing something?
The logic is totally illogical. POOR SOULS, it’s got to be really hard being them!
The sick irony is that the same press trying to whip up additional hate against Meghan for her trip to Paris also created the conditions that got Diana killed in that tunnel.
Exactly!
How dare she?!….
Clutching at straws. I remember the hotel cause of SATC, and the afternoon tea I was able to have there for a big birthday.
This commentary is just getting dumber and more hysterical by the day. Like what do they think they can do about it at this stage? I bet all eyes will be on Balenciaga’s next show for Autumn/Winter. I hope Meghan goes to that one too.
— “a route parallel to the one taken on the other side of the river by Diana on the night of her fatal crash.” ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE RIVER.
— a hotel “four minutes from the Pont de l’Alma tunnel where Diana’s car crashed.” FOUR MINUTES AWAY.
Amanda, you’re going to pull a muscle with all of that reaching.
Amanda really is displaying bitter B syndrome. Cry a little harder you toad. Maybe, just maybe, Amanda could take a step off her envious train for 5 minutes and ask why Kate the button princess isn’t going with her equally work shy husband to Brazil . Surely if Harry should be seen everywhere with Meghan then certainly the same expectation should be expected of wank and wiglet
Kate has “Con-cer” you know and she definitely can’t travel unless there are skis and a giant yacht involved. I thought everyone understood that?
Eighteen months after Princess Diana had stayed at the Ritz and died just minutes later, Charles stayed at the same hotel with his girlfriend. He smiled happily at the crowd of photographers who had probably photographed and followed Diana and Dodi eighteen months earlier. These people should never talk about other people’s lack of conscience, empathy or taste.
Let me interpret Amanda Platell’s story. Meghan woke up one day and said “I think I will go to the Paris Fashion Week, I will stay at a hotel that is 4 minutes away from where Harry’s mom died, I will get to my hotel by being driven parallel to Diana’s route on the opposite bank of the river, and I will take a photo of a bridge that had nothing to do with the accident, and I wont tell my husband what I’m going to do”. This is the most insane and vile story Platell has ever written attacking Meghan. How many Parisians drive through the tunnel where Diana died each day? is there a no-go zone?
As for the PR experts I can’t think it does their reputations any good by joining the Daily Mail’s bash Meghan group.
Anyone can call themselves a PR expert, or an expert on royalty, or a fashion expert, you don’t need qualifications for those.
I finally saw the stills of this outfit and WOW, it looked amazing, totally different than when she is moving. Highly structural, minimal, but it didnt overpower her or her presence.
OMG I had a bondage teddy when I was about 17 and going through my edgy goth phase. The teddies weren’t controversial at all, and so many designers have had genuine controversies, this really is a reach.
That I have heard or know of, Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan were the most hideous and vile, but collectively, the British press has made pigs of themselves. At the end of their lives, are they going to be proud of this “journalism”? I looked up Hotel Athenee, and it is lovely, and I don’t think I will be staying there unless someone gifts me. Gorgeous.
Of course the hotel could be the one recommended by the French police as the best one for keeping her safe. Of course if the RF and the British press hadn’t run a hate campaign against her it wouldn’t be necessary for her to have all this security.
Why did she eat a bun near the shop where Diana once ate a bun???!?!?
Aieeeeeeeeeee!!!!
FFS the BRF is really making hating Meghan its whole personality through the BM.
Well, if any of the brf go to Paris in future, I can see what social media will be talking about. The bm has set the brf up–you gotta laugh.
It’s hard to believe they get paid for such nonsensical drivel.
She looks lovely. I have always appreciated her style—classic, minimal, monotone. I dress this the best I can on my wee budget and aspire to her level
of sophisticated glamorous simplicity.
I do wish that designers and stylists would do away with the oversized pieces. I’m just jealous. Oversized jackets and tops with wide leg, pleated or barrel legged bottoms on my short and mid-sized frame always look sloppy age me 30 years.
They’re mostly mad that the trip was a surprise!
It kills them that nobody is leakin’ nothin’ to them from Team Sussex.
This part! They have no idea what either Sussexes are doing unless they choose to share that information. No way was Balenciaga or Meghan’s team going to give anyone a heads up on this trip. It would be like him revealing his collection before the show. They want to put Meghan in this little box and they can’t handle that they have zero input in her life, that she moves in rarefied spaces , and she’s charismatic and glamorous. They tried so hard to strip her personality and personhood, and she just shines through.
Someone on SM made a good point, maybe thenotoriousjtb, that it disproves all those times they claim that insiders close to the Sussexes say or think this. If they really had ANY insiders whatsoever with or near the sussexes, they all would have been camped out in Paris. So they’ve got nothing. They front like people close to Harry or Meghan are talking to them but they’re really not. At best, maybe some of them talk to all those old friends who made racist and nasty jokes. And those old friends are no longer in the Sussex circle and they know next to nothing.