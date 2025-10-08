Prince William & Kate take George & Charlotte to the pub for pub-quizzes

One of the funniest things Kensington Palace tries to do is convince people that the Prince and Princess of Wales are secretly very intelligent and “credible experts” in multiple fields. It really is the palace’s communications office trying to sell William and Kate this way, because William and Kate have shown time and time again that they are not very smart. I’m not saying that they’re complete idiots, by the way. I think Kate is “smart” in a sly, conniving, manipulative way, and hey, she’s figured out a way to survive within that institution (which isn’t nothing). William isn’t even clever in a sly way though, let’s be honest. Every time William opens his mouth, courtiers wince. Well, here’s some PR fluff: William and Kate take their kids down to a local pub for the pub quiz nights.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some trivial pursuits after setting up a family pub-quiz team. William, Kate and their two eldest children George, 12, and Charlotte, ten, regularly take part in a weekly quiz in a pub near one of the royal homes.
One rival said: “The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun. My lips are sealed on whether ‘Team Wales’ has ever won first prize.”
During his Apple TV+ interview with actor Eugene Levy last week, William admitted he struggles with history and said George is “way better”. But the Aston Villa fan impressed with his footie knowledge when he appeared on TNT Sports before last season’s Champions League clash with PSG.
William and Kate, both 43, have degrees from the University of St Andrews. Wills earned a 2:1 in Geography and Kate got a 2:1 in Modern Art.
Their children go to fee-paying Lambrook near Ascot, Berks, recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 prep schools. Kate and Wills were regular pub quizzers when they lived in North Wales following their 2011 wedding.
[From The Sun]
I know pubs also serve food and family members of all ages are welcome in pubs, but it’s fascinating to hear that William and Kate are basically taking their kids to a bar so they can play bar games. This is one of those “if poor people did it, it would be looked down upon” situations. But as I said, this is just some PR fluff, some we’re-so-normal blokery. The Sun was being shady with “a pub near one of the royal homes,” which makes me wonder if this is happening in Norfolk or Windsor? Anyway, the story reminds me so much of all of the weird and fake sightings of Kate in 2024. “We saw Kate in a chocolate shop, we saw Kate at her kids’ practice, we saw Kate at the farmer’s market!” Pics or it didn’t happen (and even then, the pics might be faked).
Who on earth does this?
Are kids even allowed?
Are the questions child friendly?
LOL lots of people, typically yes, and typically yes. depending on the trivia company or person. at least in the US.
So you voluntary take your kids to a place where there is heavy drinking?
LMAO! So you’ve never been to a trivia night at your local bar? It’s pretty much the same as taking them out to a restaurant, since most trivia nights are in restaurants.
what a funny comment.
@Inge while some people absolutely go to the pub to get hammered, for many it’s a social venue where you might have a drink but you might not. If it’s a quiz night the focus is probably more on that than how much people can drink.
I’m off to take a shower, feels weird defending any of their choices.
Can concur. Children are at bars or breweries with trivia. It’s fun. There’s usually food too. These kids are also probably regularly watching jeopardy with the parents or grandparents too.
@SarahCS i know, lmao. I’m telling myself I’m defending trivia nights and not them bc I don’t think they go. They probably went once over the summer so now we have this story.
@Inge
Do you take your kids to sports events? Concerts? Because there’s heavy drinking at those, often more than you’d see at a pub trivia night.
Lots of smaller towns only have a few places to eat out and they serve liquor. The pubs in the UK aren’t bars in the nightclub sense. They serve food and alcohol and in most of North America there are similar places where kids show up without issue.
Really the question here is why they left Louis home. He’s 7 not a baby.
I regularly took my son (age 10 or 12) to trivia night at a local restaurant/bar. I found that trivia folks don’t get trashed because they want to win. And my son was just ok at sports, but excelled in history/pop culture/sports trivia, and it was a good confidence builder.
Yeah this really isn’t that odd. I went to Scotland a few years ago on a tour of the Highlands and around 5pm the entire pub had kids and babies in it. It’s not really odd when you think about the fact that this may be one of the only child friendly restaurants in the area, it definitely was in the small town that we were spending the night in. There were other restaurants but they were clearly ” fancy” adult restaurants. Also the section where the kids were was a little bit off from where the actual “I’m standing at the bar” section was. So I really don’t see it as being any different than taking your kids to Chili’s or TGI Fridays if you’re in the US.
Can validate. I worked in a pub in Edinburgh that hosted “pub quiz” nights, and it was super family friendly. I love taking my kids to them now (yes, we also watch Jeopardy). FYI, I don’t drink at all.
I will note that quiz nights in Edinburgh were VERY heavy on celebrity gossip and entertainment — nothing intellectually highbrow like a lot of the pub trivia you find in the States. Form what I recall, most questions were about British reality TV.
So, yeah, I could buy Wills and Kate participating in this level of intellectual rigor.
I’m in Ireland so licensing laws might be different, but minors are off the premises by 9pm, when on the premises must be supervised at all times. I worked my way through college in a pub and any quizzes were starting time of 8.30 or 9pm, so no kids. Even during the day it was rare to have a child in the pub. This was a pub that served lunches too, people were not impressed when anybody showed up with a child, it was very much seen as an adult space.
There are definitely bars that are not kid friendly and trivia games that are adult only here in the states. But some places are geared to be more family friendly so the trivia would be starting well before 9. Which is good bc yeah there are some places where bringing in kids would get a side eye. So both type places exist.
Yeah there are bars here where we don’t bring our kids. but in my town there are very few places that are “just” bars, most are restaurants that have a bar area or the bar is just in the restaurant. Trivia nights are designed to bring in business on nights when the business might otherwise be less busy, so kids are definitely welcome, because the parents’ money is welcome.
Also in my state, the bar/restaurant culture changed drastically when they banned smoking in bars. (smoking was banned in restaurants for a few years before that but the ban in bars really changed things.)
in a college town or even a big city the culture may be different, but here, no one bats an eye.
It also sounds like it might be a cultural difference between Europe and the US with trivia nights but maybe in the UK its changing a bit in smaller towns?
Pubs in England are indeed places you bring a family. Not all pubs, but some, definitely. I’ve gone to many pubs with families having meals, kids running around outside etc. Doesn’t seem crazy there would be family friendly pub quizzes
We used to have a cheap taco tuesday out of the kitchen at my favorite neighborhood bar, and there were children who came to have dinner with their parents- it was slightly disconcerting seeing them at the bar though.
Mostly their parents kept them out on the patio (smoking was still legal in bars in Louisiana at the time).
But the prize for trivia at that bar was a free mind eraser….. so, no children came to trivia night.
Not defending Wills and K because this story is probably just a bogus “they’re just like us!” story but bars and pubs in the UK and Europe are definitely different with different laws and norms than in the states.
I have actually been more shocked when my family was asked to leave establishments in the States when 1. My kid wasn’t bothering anyone and no one was bothered. But licensing rules were such
Afterwards of course you don’t take them to a nightclub or a place where people are doing heavy drinking but just saying kids at a calm respectful bar in Europe is not outside the norm
this is all so interesting to me bc some are saying that kids AREN’T welcome in pubs in the UK, or only certain areas and during certain hours.
In the US it depends a lot on the state and county/city regs. For example in my state kids are not allowed to actually sit at the bar, but can be in most bars at a table (I’ve never taken them anywhere that doesn’t serve food though.)
there is a push at many wineries and breweries in my extended area to go kid free because parents were just getting drunk and not watching their kids. but other breweries have huge playgrounds so it depends.
The breweries near me are built next to the playgrounds and dog parks on purpose? So yeah, it’s different in different places. But I can see wanting to go kid-free if parents are losing their kids, yikes. And some adults prefer to not have kids around which I can also get. There’s also bars/restaurants that still allow smoking inside…only if kids are not allowed in at all. As in no kids under 18 can ever go in. And people are sitting at the bar drinking smoking and eating. I had thought it was just a regular restaurant and walked in and was shocked. Thought I went back in time.
@Becks1 — it really depends on the pub. In smaller, more intimate populations, it is not uncommon at all. In the heart of London maybe not so much.
There are also very strict pour laws — you don’t see bartenders free pouring Jack Daniels — so fewer (in my experience) all out drunks at the bar.
@wendy this is very interesting to me. In London we took our kids to pubs but we mostly went to the chain pubs (I actually just looked it up….a lot were Greene King pubs?) and we have always pretty much stuck to the super touristy areas so far, and never late at night (never really past 5, I crash early on vacations, lol.) And we’re always going for a meal too, not to just hang out and drink while the kids run around or something.
we did notice that the beers are a lot lower in ABV than we’re used to here.
Fascinating how different things like these are not just in different countries but within a country or city.
One can’t be very good at pub trivia if one is bombed on crack babies!
If this is true, poor Lou. While he may not be old enough for trivia, wouldn’t he like to be part of the family outing? Actually, if Incandescent and Incapable were my parents, I’d be “sick” for family time.
I don’t get why Louis can’t attend? He will be 8 in the spring. I have a very active and noisy 8 year old who I have to take everywhere (no 60 person support staff) and honestly just bring something to entertain him while the others play trivia. The constant exclusion of him is so odd.
It is starting to get weird that Louis doesn’t seem to be allowed anywhere. Even if he can’t answer all the questions…is he not considered old enough for family time at the bar? Can’t he color while the others try to answer the trivia questions?
Just came here to say the same myself.
It’s a pub too so it’s not like it’s a fancy restaurant where you have to be quiet.
This story only seems to make them look odd for excluding their school age child.
Exactly my thought as well. Where is Louis? I am wondering for a while where Louis is. The last time I can remember he was at an event at the Trooping of the colours. He has not been at any of the football or rugby matches George or Charlotte attended, activities he might have enjoyed. Louis is now seven years old.
Before Kate’s cancer diagnosis she would bring all the children to some events such as meeting the Scouts or bringing them to food banks, helping out. There would be some photos or articles of the event afterwards. Nothing of this recently. I can only remember the Trooping of the Colours and the sports events George and Charlotte attended recently.
I am wondering what they reasoning is behind this. Is it to protect Louis? However it is still strange that he is not even mentioned in an article about a private family outing.
Or is it to protect George from being overshadowed by Louis and to avoid the heir/spare dynamic? When Louis is out and about he normally steals the show.
For me it has a little bit of a weird feeling for Louis being even excluded from family events.
I think with Louis there’s a difference between bringing kids Charlotte and George’s age along to a (family oriented time) pub, and bringing an 8-year-old. Even if Louis was not rambunctious by nature (the press trying to paint him that way already is maddening), from a mom’s perspective it’s more work watching over them/keeping them well behaved than for 10- and 12-year olds….
That seems like a simpler explanation to me rather than WHY ARE THEY HIDING LOUIS AWAY? I’m assuming William does bugger all about helping out with the kids even if they’re all together, so this all rests on Kate and I could see why Louis would stay home…I doubt she’s dragging the nanny along to Quiz Time. That goes double for formal public events. Even Moms get to relax sometimes, and let Louis be an 8 year old while he can!
Most 7 year olds can handle going to a family restaurant. He’s not a toddler at this point but in school. And the few times he’s been seen in public he seems fine.
A pub is a local gathering place that serves beer. It’s not a Michelin star location.
@Lady Esther Remember they are hands on parents who put family first. That’s why they can’t work. It is really odd to leave Louis behind.
It seems strange that William is not interested in history when British history is about his ancestors. Perhaps he doesn’t want to know that his claim to the throne is through a usurper who’s army killed the legal King.
Which one, LOL? There have been so many! The history of the BRF is strewn with blood and bodies.
Can’t hate on this even a little bit – Sunday pub roast lunch with the kids, date night pub quizzes etc are all part of village life and one of the best parts IMO. Lovely way to spend your time and money locally supporting a community ❤️
Wank taking their kids to pubs/bars makes me cringe, even if they serve food. I never liked to be around people who drink especially with my children.
I’m not going to judge the pub stuff too much because it does seem like a very cultural thing. And they definitely always want to give off the vibes that they’re just a simple English countryside family, even if they live in a mansion in that countryside. So this is probably based around Norfolk, because they always like to reference Norfolk when they’re trying to seem very salt of the Earth.
That said I don’t expect them to be geniuses, but William’s job is basically to be a diplomat. He’s a college graduate, in his mid-40s, who claims to be a global statesman and he’s saying that his 12 year old is better at history than him? Unless George is some sort of child prodigy, you probably should be concerned about that. And then to follow it up with but he’s really good at football statistics? Depth of a puddle. No wonder the foreign office doesn’t want him to go anywhere.
All the other Royal Families have heirs with, or currently receiving, the education and training you would expect of a career diplomat or civil servant. Fred of Denmark for all his reputation as a partier did his Masters on international relations in the Baltic sea
Not sure if this is true. Maybe heavy handed p r for huevo spin of approachable future king
Does he expect the other pub goers to call him Sir?
@Tessa, my first thought. Why are we assuming this is true?? Given the reputation of the tabloids, who lie at the drop of a hat, this may just be a fanciful, silly dream thought up by someone who had an adult beverage with lunch.
No mention of Charlotte doing well just the heir
At least she’s allowed to go to the pub. Louis is benched, again.
I’ve heard, no idea if it’s true, that Louis is a little bit neurodiverse and doesn’t do well with loud noises/crowds. That would make sense to me.
We take our kids to trivia night at the local bar. We only stopped bc they found it boring by the end, lol. (we still go, they stay home.) Its not really a big deal to bring kids.
that said….i don’t for one minute believe they are going to trivia nights and if they are, the kids are carrying that team (some trivia formats and questions are a lot easier for kids, because they are learning a lot of those things in school. such as the lend lease act or the names of the normandy beaches used as landing sites on D-Day. yes two questions we didn’t know but my then 11 year old did lol.)
and if they are, its definitely in norfolk which is another interesting layer.
The kids are carrying that team is making me laugh. Mostly this just sounds made-up but who knows? Was it supposed to be recently? Bc Kate’s not been seen in over a week. Maybe she’s somewhere with Louis and William took the two oldest.
i said this in another comment somewhere but my guess is they stopped a pub once that had trivia and that’s where this story came from.
I loved the trivia nights at the sports bars my parents took us to when I was a kid here in the Midwest. There’s definitely ones that are more kid friendly (movies/tv/US geography) and can see younger kids liking going bad feeling “grownup” with their parents.
also, can I say that I LOVE how this story is meant to humanize W&K and make them seem more interesting and we’re all focused on how kid friendly bars/restaurants/pubs are in various parts of the US and UK lol.
Based on pubs I’ve been to while visiting the UK, it’s basically like taking the kids to like, a more homey, quaint Applebee’s? So taking kids there is nothing, really. But damn, being worse at history than your 11-year-old? When no small part of that history is literally just your own family? You’d think a narcissist would be more into that, but I guess all William thinks he needs to know is “my blood is special, so I get to be an asshole”.
Perhaps he is embarrassed about some of it.
That would take self-awareness. So, no.
Neither of the keens really used the degrees. Keen got the degree in Mrs bit with art history degree knew nothing about faberge eggs. Peggs brags about knowing little about history or interested in learning.
William’s faux modesty is really a contempt for knowledge (“experts”) coded as matey-ness or as another commentator called it “blokery” — brilliant word. It’s like he’s dumbing himself down for the public in some noble effort to muck in with the masses, but truly, he’s just not that exalted to begin with. He’s narrow-minded, parochial, point-scoring, & fairly crude.
Just like Trump.
If the Sussex family did this the derangers would call Child Services and the Fail and others would write multiple pieces attacking H&M with at least one calling for Charles to “take possession of Archie and Lilibet”
That’s so weird. Pub quiz night is a big thing in the UK but I’ve never heard of bringing kids. Also wouldn’t people have noticed them. 🤷♀️
I’ve never seen children at pub quizzes either.
Do they have game nights at home. For the kids. I wonder if this story is true did they keep out the regulars who goto the pub for family privacy
A pub quiz with only one team, well I suppose it is one way of winning.
There are so many great books with biographies of peggs royal ancestors. It speaks volumes that he is not interested.
Apparently there are no laws in the UK that prohibit taking pictures of children in public spaces. I find it very hard to believe that nobody has taken picture of them, selling them to the toxic press and publish them.
So I think their RPOs prevent photos from being taken, but even if they were the press wouldn’t publish them. The few “candid” pictures of the kids are completely sanctioned (think of the pictures a few years ago of them having lunch at a pub, which was posted by the DM I think for a few days and then taken down. That was clearly part of the deal.)
A while back the RPOs tried to get people in a park delete photos of Kate out with George when she was in London. It is possible the RPOs make the same threats in a pub too.
That said there are a ton of phones out there and while no UK paper would print the photos, you would see something in social media.
Kate and William also verbally attacked and surrounded while on bicycles an older man wandering in sandringham they accused of taking photos of them who was on a totally public path. The video of the confrontation emerged but the alleged photos never did. It’s always been weird and shrouded in weirdness. https://www.celebitchy.com/773074/kp_the_video_of_prince_william_confronting_a_photographer_is_a_breach_of_privacy/
It’s so funny but you have to be careful with the pr strategy of “they’re so regular” “they’re just like us.” If people think they are too much like normal people – than why do they deserve tax payer covered properties etc?
They’re just so relatable, right? A quiz night near one of their many homes, indeed. How very normal. It’s almost as if they don’t need a 150 acre cordon around them to keep the peasants away.
(No, sorry, I don’t believe it).
I can’t speak for all pubs the UK over but lots of pubs have a bar & à lounge, the lounge tends to be a more relaxed area and where most pubs serve food & have their quiz nights if there’s a lounge available.
It’s often not unusual to see signs in pubs asking that children be kept in the lounge area if they’re permitted in the pub at all.
So it wouldn’t surprise me if this story is true that the older 2 are taken to participate in the quiz if it’s held in à lounge rather than bar. Also just want to add that kids usually have to be out of the pub (if there’s no food served) by a certain time, usually around 8pm.
Why is the 3rd child always left behind?
In their case it’s because he tends to misbehave at public events.
I’ve begun to suspect that William is the one who has dyslexia instead of Harry and that it’s pretty severe. It would be completely on brand for the BRF to not get the Heir help and encourage him to hide the issue and be ashamed even though dyslexia is known to occur in Victoria’s descendants.
The reason I don’t believe this is that William is a hothead and also dumb as a brick. I can’t imagine that he’d take losing very graciously.
I guess it’s possible that the kids get the history questions and William handles the sports-related ones. Still, it seems unlikely.
Also LOL at this: One rival said: “The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun. My lips are sealed on whether ‘Team Wales’ has ever won first prize.”
If the quiz is tricky, there’s no way that Team Wales has won.
I’m sure they don’t win on merit or knowledge, but who is going to let the future king lose? I think that comment was shady and indicated they let Team Wales win on purpose lol.
I don’t believe it for a second, because Kate (and her mama) didn’t climb that social ladder in the hopes of being FQ to go hang out among the peasants at a pub’s trivia night.
Hmm, I don’t know about this.
Pub culture is huge in the UK and most pubs are family friendly. It’s very very normal to take kids into a family pub.
But pubs basically all exclude children after a certain time in the evening, and in my experience pub quizzes (which I’ve done, and I’ve won twice!) are in the evening and are adults only. I’ve never seen a pub quiz with kids present. Maybe this is a special daytime event aimed at kids/families but if so it should be easy to find online.
I’m a bit sceptical that the family who kicked a bunch of people out of their homes and forcibly closed a 150 acre park to locals, because they have North Sentinal Islander obsession with privacy, would just casually bring their kids to a public place, then announce it to the media?
Surely announcing it to the media means they can’t go anymore, as the risk from stalkers would be too great? So at best they’re telling the truth but now having to make the kids give up a hobby, so they can use it for PR.
I guess poor Louis knows his place in that gutter family.
I do feel for the kids. Gotta suck with such insecure, inauthentic, unintelligent parents.
So who here thinks the pub story is to counteract the 150 acre grab – effectively changing people’s dog walks, horse riding, and runs ? by the just regular folks guy and his wife at their 5 th forever home?
So does this “regular family” enforce a 150-foot buffer zone inside the pub where no one can approach them? What about the parking lot?
Where do these people live? I’m seriously asking. Do they move every week, or every other week, from house to house, that no one can name where they live? Do the children have identical things at each location, or do staff pack them up while they are at school and it’s a surprise where Will takes them on the afternoon school ride home? Harry and Meghan have one nice mansion on a handful of acres and they treat that like it’s a crime. But they don’t even know where this family lives, but that’s normal as cake? Make it make sense.