Prince William & Kate take George & Charlotte to the pub for pub-quizzes

One of the funniest things Kensington Palace tries to do is convince people that the Prince and Princess of Wales are secretly very intelligent and “credible experts” in multiple fields. It really is the palace’s communications office trying to sell William and Kate this way, because William and Kate have shown time and time again that they are not very smart. I’m not saying that they’re complete idiots, by the way. I think Kate is “smart” in a sly, conniving, manipulative way, and hey, she’s figured out a way to survive within that institution (which isn’t nothing). William isn’t even clever in a sly way though, let’s be honest. Every time William opens his mouth, courtiers wince. Well, here’s some PR fluff: William and Kate take their kids down to a local pub for the pub quiz nights.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some trivial pursuits after setting up a family pub-quiz team. William, Kate and their two eldest children George, 12, and Charlotte, ten, regularly take part in a weekly quiz in a pub near one of the royal homes. One rival said: “The quiz is actually very tricky but also a lot of fun. My lips are sealed on whether ‘Team Wales’ has ever won first prize.” During his Apple TV+ interview with actor Eugene Levy last week, William admitted he struggles with history and said George is “way better”. But the Aston Villa fan impressed with his footie knowledge when he appeared on TNT Sports before last season’s Champions League clash with PSG. William and Kate, both 43, have degrees from the University of St Andrews. Wills earned a 2:1 in Geography and Kate got a 2:1 in Modern Art. Their children go to fee-paying Lambrook near Ascot, Berks, recognised as one of the UK’s top 100 prep schools. Kate and Wills were regular pub quizzers when they lived in North Wales following their 2011 wedding.

[From The Sun]

I know pubs also serve food and family members of all ages are welcome in pubs, but it’s fascinating to hear that William and Kate are basically taking their kids to a bar so they can play bar games. This is one of those “if poor people did it, it would be looked down upon” situations. But as I said, this is just some PR fluff, some we’re-so-normal blokery. The Sun was being shady with “a pub near one of the royal homes,” which makes me wonder if this is happening in Norfolk or Windsor? Anyway, the story reminds me so much of all of the weird and fake sightings of Kate in 2024. “We saw Kate in a chocolate shop, we saw Kate at her kids’ practice, we saw Kate at the farmer’s market!” Pics or it didn’t happen (and even then, the pics might be faked).