KP: The video of Prince William confronting a photographer is a ‘breach of privacy’

On Sunday, I saw the video of Prince William angrily confronting a paparazzo/videographer. The video was on YouTube and on some social media sites, but it’s been removed from most places and I am not going to publish it. As soon as I saw it on Sunday, I know that Kensington Palace’s lawyers would be issuing takedown notices and threatening to sue outlets who published it. The video was apparently filmed in Norfolk in January 2021, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out with their children somewhere close to Anmer Hall. KP only confirmed the video to say that it was a breach of privacy:
Kensington Palace has said a video of Prince William confronting a paparazzi photographer in Sandringham is a breach of privacy. The YouTube clip, said to have been recorded in January last year, shows the Duke of Cambridge in a row with a photographer allegedly filming his family on a bike ride near their Anmer Hall home in Sandringham.
During the clip, an angry Prince William can be seen telling the photographer: “You were out here looking for us.” His wife Kate Middleton can be heard saying: “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our house.” The duchess and the royal couple’s three children are not visible in the video.
In the video, the off-screen photographer claims he was only using public roads and denies any wrong doing. The clip of the 2021 incident was posted on social media last week and had been viewed more than 20,000 times as of Monday (27 June).
Kensington Palace said the video is a breach of the family’s privacy, The Telegraph reports. The newspaper adds that it understood staff were trying to get the video removed. The footage is no longer available on the poster’s YouTube channel at the time of writing.
During the clip, William says: “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children? I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are…Why are you here? Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now,” William reportedly says as he rides off.
[From The Independent]
By the photographer’s account, this was January 2021, when there were still lockdown rules in place and rules about how many people could congregate, even if it was outside. The Wessexes and Cambridges were breaking lockdown rules just a few weeks beforehand, and the photographer was documenting the Cambridges to see if they were breaking lockdown rules again. They were also on a public road when William confronted the photographer. Just weeks and months before this, the Cambridges and Wessexes were publicly breaking lockdown rules at Windsor Castle, and this was probably one month after William and Kate’s awful Covid Choo-Choo Tour, which was so bad that even senior politicians and Tory operatives criticized them.
All that being said, this is such a big whatever – of course William lost it and confronted a photographer. The guy was probably out there alone, acting creepy and taking photos of the kids. It’s also interesting because there was no security around whatsoever – in the video, William can be seen calling his security to come and deal with this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-Upon-Tweed.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-Upon-Tweed.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-Upon-Tweed.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick-Upon-Tweed.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Cardiff Castle to meet local university students and hear about some of the challenges they have experienced during the pandemic,
with a particular focus on mental health.
Their Royal Highnesses will join students from Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University and the University of South Wales at ÔChristmas at the CastleŐ Đ a festival of Christmas activities and attractions hosted by the Castle throughout December.
The Duke and Duchess will hear how the students have been supported with their mental health by their universities and student unions during this challenging year, before joining a group as they unwrap their ÔSecret SantaŐ gifts to one another.
During the visit, there will be a performance by ÔSamba GalezŐ, WalesŐ longest running Samba Band, who have been supported during the pandemic through the UK GovernmentŐs Culture Recovery Fund.
CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak with members of the public during a visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrive at Windsor castle to thank local volunteers and key workers in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic in London.
Pictured: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duche
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic in London.
Pictured: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duche
Yet PC or PH pretended HM security concerns were invalid in run up to Jubby. interesting.
This man is disgusting! And sorry, but in my opinion he can take photos as much as he wants!!! He and the rest of the people in England pay the royals to see their photos and learn about their lives. They aren’t there for anything better! That’s just how it is. They bring nothing for the general public and they only cost money. If you don’t want that then you have to do it like H&M!
Besides, what do Willi and Kate actually think, what they could allow themselves!?! Anything that doesn’t suit them must be deleted? Otherwise the life of the person who took the photo or video will be destroyed!?! Sorry, but this isn’t China or Russia, where everything that the government doesn’t like is immediately deleted
Exactly and on point.
This photographer was stalking them and their children. Minor children have a right to privacy. The taxpayers pay for children to live in the White House and we respect that children living there are off limits.
There is no evidence the photographer was stalking them. Even if he was , he is allowed to film them in public spaces. There are no rules protecting other children from being filmed in public spaces so why would the Cambridge kids be above the law.
Regardless of any of this, this video does not show the children at all. It should never have been removed. This is the royals abusing their power once again.
@MeganC, You mean the kids in the WH should be off limits, but I’ve seen very little of this behaviour towards them. Instead, we saw in real time as the press and public tried their best to bring them down. The Bush girls, Chelsea Clinton, and the Obama girls. Interestingly, all female. Baron should also be on this list, unlike his criminal siblings.
MeganC
Then the childrens faces can be blurred.
The man posed no threat to the Cambridges who were out breaking quarantine in a public area. Why did they do this? Because tax funds pay for their entirely lives. They are figures to “ooo” and “aaaah” at. They contribute nothing to the world (beyond smiles) while taking heavily.
William routinely endangered the lives of his sibling and his SIL. He colluded with the press to do so. He called his mother paranoid when she felt she was being stalked. This man has no ground to stand on.
Well said. Totally agree.
MeganC, where do you live that you missed the right wing attacks on Chelsea Clinton (so awful I can’t repeat them here because they violate at least 3 TOS) and the Obama girls, their obsession with calling them sexualized names and close ups of their skirt lengths.
Sorry, but while your imagination is correct about how it should be here, it’s not at all correct about how it is.
William is quite an entittled, arrogant hypocritocal as*hoje. If he behaves like that, harassing the photographer like this in a public space, while being an heir to the throne who does NOTHING to justify the money the people ok UK has to give to pay his Bill, can you imagine how it will be when and if he ever becomes a King? I see a tyrant in the making. Good luck UK… keep on stepping in Harry’s and Meghan’s heads, and leste we talk when UK becomes a second North Korea. William is already as much of a joke as Kim Jong-Un!
Oh, so KP can come to William’s defense regarding his privacy, but it’s not okay for Harry to ask for privacy?
I totally understand not wanting to be harassed by paparazzi, I could never be a public figure of any type. The fact William never willingly signed up for this and his attitude in general makes me think his ego is tied in other ways tictocer matta of fact has some interesting angles on the royals…. I see William(post Meghan) as a monster now. This has cemented it. Can I say that here?
If it was a public area, how was it a breach of privacy?
Watching the video, the most telling part was when William asked the man how he knew they’d be on that path and the guy goes, “I didn’t know, did I.” This takes Wills aback and he asks what route he took. That really was the moment when it became clear William was actually in the wrong and the guy really was going about his business and happened upon them. And it was weird because it looked like the man was trying to leave and William kept stalking HIM! Granted, it’s edited, out of context video, but that’s how it reads at the present time.
What’s interesting is that the photographer insists that he wasn’t intentionally looking for them but he keeps recording. It seems to me someone leaked William’s location to him and that he didn’t expect that reaction.
Honestly it looks like the kind of video you would make if someone in a position of power was threatening you. William is pretty aggressive in this. We didn’t see any children or anyone in the video except William, so I don’t know if it’s fair to assume this person was really trying to get footage.
Selene
It read like the man stumbled upon them and he both sees an opportunity In William’s aggressive behaviors and is filming for his own protection.
THAT was my strong impression.
William probably wanted the photographer’s name so he could get him fired.
Kate says in the background that she saw him by their house earlier – the implication was they felt he had been waiting for and stalking them. He denied being by their house but it seems pretty clear that William and Kate felt they had reason to believe he had been stalking them. I get why they’d be upset by that. I’m sure Harry would feel the same way, it’s understandable. Also I don’t think there’s anyone saying that they were breaking any quarantine rules on this bike ride – I think the context was that this was filmed shortly aftet there was criticism in the press that Will and Kate might have broken some of the strict quarantine rules that England had at the time when they went to something outdoors at a similar time as Edward and Sophie’s family ( someone probably knows more abkut that scandal than I do). And that after that scandal, there were press stalking them to see if they might do anything that could be perceived as breaking a covid rule again.
Siobhan
If Kate saw him why did she not alert security?
Also, have you seen any of their homes? They’re nestled in multiple protective layers with landscaping to obstruct view.
Just the distance alone you would need X-ray vision and eagle eyes.
Kate is someone that eggs on and if she hadn’t proven herself a liar so continuously I would speculate.
This, equality. He’s trying to make it illegal for the free press to operate legally. This is what they’ve done for years, when the majority of what the press does re. them and their kids is legal. As long as they aren’t harassing, it is legal to film in public places.
It all goes back to people siding with ‘poor william’ and ‘poor kate’. Recall the topless photo incident? They were at Linleys hotel (it isn’t run as a private residence, it is run as a high-end hotel). That *should* have meant something in the legal ruling but it didn’t. Photographing onto hotel property from a public road vs. photographing from a public road onto private property. At a hotel there’s no expectation of privacy in public spaces of that hotel (ie. patio). That meant no one focused on W&K 1) lying to the Paralympians because they didn’t want to show up for those events 2) lying to the press and saying a) William was working and b) they were preparing for a tour.
Notice when it is a PR op they stage, they allow the public photos of the kids to stand. Keen and her anti-William Mustique trip. The Houghton Horse trials. Riding bikes at Scilly in their Charles and Diana cosplay. But when they don’t want to be seen, suddenly it is ‘illegal’.
It wasn’t a breach. They were just caught breaking Covid regulations at the time and William had a fit. They easily let their kids be photographed when they want good PR. This wasn’t one of those times.
It’s a public road, they have huge estates, if they were that concerned then bring the RPOs, but it seems none were around.
The timing of their video being released does suggest that someone wanted a diversion from the cash suitcase story. It also shows the absolute hypocrisy in being difficult with Harry wanting security for his kids when he visits the UK.
There would have been RPOs there, they always have security. At least one for each of the kids, plus all the RPOs for W&K. William may have thought he was getting some good strongman PR out of this by confronting the photographer. Epic fail. Wm went far beyond acceptable behavior – because he was caught breaking rules. He always freaks out the most when he’s caught doing something wrong – Rose affair, dad dancing, breaking COVID rules. Wanted to scream and threaten the person with the video in to silence.
Exactly. I saw the video yesterday; they’re on a public bike path. There’s no expectation of privacy when you’re riding bikes on a public bike path. W&K’s reaction was way out of line. And probably more bothersome were the opening words in the video, where the guy mentions how the Cambridges & Wessexes were out recently together in a large group violating then-current pandemic protocols. It very clearly demonstrated one set of rules for us & one for the royals (i.e., no rules).
A photographer wanting to document whether elites are flagrantly breaking Covid rules while walking in a public space? Sounds like something that has a public interest and a right for the public to know. If he’s stalking the kids, that’s one thing, but there’s not clear evidence of this in the video.
Well that’s not exactly true, there is an implicit agreement with the British press that their children will not be filmed / photographed while they are spending private time as a family and the quid pro quo for that is providing occasional photos of the children to the British public and also trotting them out to certain official events as they get older. Harry aluded in the Oprah interview to some of the issues that arise when the royal family has quid pro quo expectations and agreements with the British press so it’s not that these expectations can’t be problematic, but there is an existing expectation of a certain level of privacy from the British press. Now random bystanders or tourists that spot them out in public that’s different (they seem to think this individual is a pap who had been waiting by their house earlier before they went out on the bike ride based on what Kate said in the video however). Also foreign press is different, and some paps who aren’t very scrupulous might sell photos or film to foreign press outlets who might publish them. But just wanted to point out that there is an existing agreement and expectation that British media will not film/photograph or publish their kids when they’re in private. Whether it’s ok if the faces aren’t shown I’m not sure about however.
It does sound like the photographer was recording them breaking COVID rules with the intent of exposing them doing it – like the grainy video we got of them all at some outdoor event during lockdown.
They were in a public space and were caught breaking lockdown rules at the time – if they wanted privacy they should have stayed on the grounds of the Amner estate or at the very least went to the Sandringham estate which is bigger.
Betcha they won’t get find like their Tory friends either.
Seeing as the video put on you tube does not show anyone other than William, then even the informal agreement provided only to the Cambridge kids and not any other UK child, was met. There remains zero reason to remove that video. And they were in a public space which is open to all citizens at least until the royals try to get further rules for them.
@Siobhan I get you want to defend the Cambridges, but there is a problem with this comment –
“there is an implicit agreement with the British press that their children will not be filmed / photographed while they are spending private time as a family ”
The correct comment is that there is an implicit agree with the british press that their children will only be filmed/photographed when the Cambridges need the “pap shot” for their own PR. See: kate getting ice cream with the kids. See: pub lunch. See: FlyBe stunt. the cambridges are 100% okay with photos of the kids as long as it serves their PR. And that’s their right I guess, they’re the parents, but lets not act like the Cambridges consistently shut down any and all pictures of their kids. They do not.
Also, back to my comment below – even if there is an “implicit agreement,” it doesn’t mean this photographer was doing anything illegal. Maybe some members of the press don’t like the invisible contract.
That’s what I don’t understand. It’s a public road. How can they said it was an invasion of privacy?
I’m not sure what the laws are in England or whether this was legal or not. But I completely get how it can be frustrating for William, to just want to go for a bike ride in a quiet area of the countryside, and have paparazzi there waiting for him and his children.
That said, I keep thinking what people would say if this was Harry, or when Harry talked about how triggering photographers were for him, etc. There was zero sympathy for him from a large sector of royal fans.
This is the hypocrisy here. The absolute unwillingness to consider Harry’s security concerns, which were way more than just being filmed on a public road, but here somehow it’s privacy when you don’t want to be filmed. And William had zero issues letting Knauf hand over texts with Meghan to a tabloid, which is way more of a privacy breach than whatever happened here. He was just mad that there would be proof of being caught breaking Covid regulations again. We don’t even see the kids anywhere, but even if they had , if they were on a public road, it’s not a privacy breach.
While it was an issue when long distance lenses are used to film people on their on property, I don’t see how a bike ride on a public road is a privacy breach at all. Sure it sucks to be followed by press, but these are the same people who work with the press to let their relatives have their personal correspondence published.
Well said. The hypocrisy of PW. Unbelievable.
No reasonable person would conclude the photographer was there by accident or whimsy. While the road is public property, it is a rather enclosed area. One doesn’t just happen to be there.
I would have been pissed in a similar situation, though probably I wouldn’t have engaged.
How do we know it was a photographer?
One doesn’t just happen to be there? The grounds at Sandringham are open for visitors. The guy apparently videoed with a cellphone. Did Will video him and show an actual camera?
If it’s a public road, then yes, someone might just happen to be there. I haven’t seen the video so I don’t know what was said etc, but the idea that no one has the right to be on a public road bc its close to Anmer is just stupid.
Is it public? Yes. Is it busy, open, or in any way inviting strangers to follow with cameras? No.
So it’s public and legal. I don’t argue that. All the same, if this had happened in Montecito, we’d be sore.
I don’t understand that argument. This wouldn’t happen in Montecito because Harry and Meghan understand privacy laws and conduct their behavior as they desire accordingly around said laws. They have been snapped in public and it hasn’t really been an issue – even on this site there is an article where they were papped on the way to Oprah’s by an actual honest-to-God paparazzo and while tedious nobody is getting out of the car to threaten anybody. William is behaving as if all passersby in public are an invasion of his privacy and is pretty much threatening someone who appears to be a regular person over it. If this person was actually trying to follow them to obtain footage then, yes it is egregious. But the circumstances don’t favor that conclusion. This wasn’t in the backyard of Kensington 1A or Anmer.
What do you mean, if this happened in Montecito? If harry approached someone taking pictures of him and his children and was aggressive towards them? Harry doesn’t do that bc he knows on the public roads the photographers have a right to be there. (generally speaking)
I mean the Sussexes were literally just papped going to Oprah’s, so they know the paps are there and they know there is a chance of being photographed. they don’t like it, but they know it happens. Their objections have come when the pictures are illegally obtained.
Here, there doesn’t seem to have been anything illegal going on. do I expect William to love it? No. But the person wasn’t doing anything illegal (that we know of). You don’t have to love everything that is legal, but that doesnt make it illegal.
@carrot This take is kinda ridiculous. While I agree I’d be pissed in that situation, I’m not famous and living off the ppl’s taxes. They know good and damn well that anytime they step out in public they’re likely to be photographed/videos. Whether it be by a regular phone carrying member of the public or a paparazzi. They are the largest land owners in the UK. They have tons of private space to ride their bikes. The anger was bc they got caught doing something wrong. And the audacity of it bc they have the easiest to not break protocol.
Specifically, I think it’s likely the photographer was following and if I’d been in a similar situation, I’d be unhappy as well. It’s creepy.
As for whether the video posted of William’s reaction being an invasion, at the point where William decided to engage with a camera, it’s fair game in my opinion. William doesn’t get a pass for being adversarial on account of bearing a meaningless title.
I just happen to think that the photographer being there in the first place wasn’t by chance and that William wasn’t wrong to be angry to begin with. How it all played out is something else. Perhaps I’m not writing it well enough.
@Carrot I do think there are two different issues here. the photographer being there in the first place (maybe it was innocent as @M says below, maybe he was waiting for them, I don’t know) and whether that’s an invasion of privacy, and then whether the video of William’s reaction is an invasion of privacy that KP should be able to scrub from the internet.
I go back and forth on the first, because if its like @M says, then it sounds like W was being an overbearing ass and he was in the wrong. If it’s not, and the person was there waiting, then like I said in my original comment, I can understand why he was upset. It doesn’t mean the photog was doing anything illegal, but something can be legal and still bother someone.
but either way, I think William’s reaction was fair game and once he became angry/belligerent/aggressive(haven’t seen the video) then I don’t blame the guy for recording it. And I think its a really big problem that KP can get things removed from the internet just bc it makes William look bad.
Meghan and Archie were in fact photographed when she was bringing him to day care. She did not have a fit with the paparazzi. And when Archie was photographed when she was in BC, again she did not aggressively confront the photographer but dealt with it through other less violent means.
So it did happen in montecito and no one acted like an entitled arrogant and violent ass like William did.
This guy isn’t a paparazzo, he’s a legit photographer. He doesn’t even photograph the royals as far as I can tell. He was on a public road making his way to photograph a shoot on the Sandringham estate. I’m curious to know how William recognized him.
Also, Robert Jobsen reported on this incident a few months ago and actually pointed out that it was a misunderstanding on Williams part. He confirmed that the photographer didn’t have his camera out at any point and when the police arrived, they moved them both along. If the photographer did anything wrong, the police would have done something about it.
Whoa, that’s interesting bc I actually thought it was about investigating the breaking of Covid protocols? So the photographer was just going to a photo shoot in sandringham? Do you have a link? More interesting is the fact that the photographer didn’t even have his camera out at any point? So he didn’t even film the kids?
If that’s true then it is really interesting and I lose all sympathy for William in this situation.
Hmm…then that confirms my initial impression. William & Kate were upset because they got caught breaking protocols. Nothing to do with the kids.
“I’m curious to know how William recognized him.”
If he was going to photograph something on the Sandringham estate, he probably had one or more camera bags with him, even if no cameras were out. Will may have seen that and just thought “photographer”.
What’s interesting were the intro slides to the video, which mentioned the breach of Covid protocols we saw with the Cambridges and other RF members around the previous holidays. And IIRC, one of those slides specifically said the photographer had seen other RF members around that day (didn’t say who) which suggests, the guy saw something Will didn’t want him to, i.e., the family breaking protocol again, and Will didn’t want to chance any pictures.
Idk Becks.
I’m isn’t the queen the largest private land owner in the world? I’m sure there are many bike suitable trails on their private properties.
William shouldn’t act as if he owns the world. He’s a lazy, dim prince by chance.
oh I’m sure there are. but Anmer is on a public road, so depending on where they were going, they may have wanted to use the public road. IDK. I can understand him generally being frustrated, but then someone above said it wasn’t a paparazzo waiting there for him, so that makes his reaction just….wrong, lol.
@becks1 my issue is I don’t care that Amber is in a public road. Nobody in the UK had more convenient options for following safety protocols than the royal family. If they wanted to be able to be outside with tons of space and no risk of being papp’d they could have settled elsewhere for the lockdown. We were a year in at that point. The issue here is that he was caught blatantly flaunting protocols.
@Steph that may be. I don’t know what the UK protocols were at the time. Here, I was always able to go for a walk or bike ride with my family. but I get that W&K just broke COVID protocols all the time. I’m not defending him, LOL!
British people were allowed to go out once a day for exercise, only with people from their own household or bubble.
I’m torn. I don’t think losing it over a paparazzo staked out to take pics of the children, even on a public road, even if they were breaking lockdown rules (which a bike ride with your household doesn’t seem to be), is unjustified. Is this Bulliam handling the situation badly and incandescently? Likely so. I’m more interested in how effectively KP is in getting stuff taken down off the internet. Proof again, like we needed it, that they could have protected Meghan if they’d wanted to, but when you’re the leaker you can’t also be the protector.
But did he take any pictures of the children? Only PW was in the video.
The video doesn’t include the kids at all though. It’s just William so there was zero reason to take it down for privacy reasons.
If he’s mad that his kids were possibly filmed, that only confirms everything we have said for years that the kids are only ever seen when the Cambridges want them seen despite what derangers try to pretend. There are never any casual photos. The fly be incident, the picnic photos, all of it was planned. Because it’s clear William is not cool with random snaps of his kids.
Yup, I said something similar. If this is about William protecting the kids privacy (which I’m okay with it as a basic threshold matter), then it tells us that he’s using the kids for PR reasons the other times they are papped and the pictures are published, especially in the UK.
Hes no a paparazzo nor was he stalking them. That’s what William accused him of. He is a photographer who was making his way to photograph a shoot on the estate. He didn’t have his camera out and only started filming on his phone when William started yelling at him.
VERRRRY interesting! Thanks for the facts @M!
That is interesting. I can definitely understand why’d he whip out his phone to video a very aggressive and ranting William, especially in defense of himself if William wanted to cause him trouble afterwards.
Unless it’s an official event or sanctioned, I don’t think anyone should be taking pictures of those children.
this is what’s interesting, because to me it tells me that all the other times the kids have been papped, its sanctioned. (at the airport, getting ice cream, loading up the car at Windsor, lunch at the local pub, etc.)
I think that’s what @Equality seems to be alluding to, and Kaiser states above; that only William was on camera and that neither the children nor Kate were onscreen. In fact, only Kate’s voice was heard.
The video doesn’t include the kids though. And like Becks1 said, it’s more than obvious this confirms flybe was a total set up. The kids would never be filmed without William agreeing to it. The picnic incident as well. None of it is casual based on William’s fit here.
The kids weren’t in the video. Not even Kate was in it, we just heard her voice accusing him of being near their house, which he was outraged by and denied completely.
Sounded like Kate knows exactly how to feed into Bill’s rage and the two of them are manipulative liars, given that police didn’t take action.
Fuuny how he never says my WIFE and kids, i know they are kids and are obviously the most defenseless. But most husbands would have said leave my wife AND kids alone.
It’s interesting to me that he doesn’t try to protect them in any way by putting himself in between the videographer and his family. He’s ridden on ahead of them. And the videographer doesn’t even capture any images of the rest of the family (in the video that I saw). He’s just trained on TOB the whole time.
That’s what’s weird. We don’t see or hear a peep from the kids and William just starts riding off without them and ranting at the photographer. It’s just odd.
@Ginger It is odd. At first I was right there on Wills’s side (like I was way back in the early days when someone took pics of Khate topless with Wills on vacay and he went off in on a letter in her defense), but my allegiance shifted when Wills realized—as did we—that HE was on a public road and happened upon this man who didn’t follow them there. HE ran into the paparazzo and couldn’t admit that part. What a ball-bag.
I can’t believe I’m about to defend William here but if he thought they were filming the kids, if he peels off and goes in front, he can easily see who the photographer was filming. If he places his body between the kids and the photographer, the photographer will for sure get video of the kids.
Again it’s a public space and it is allowed. They have for years gotten RPOs to intimidate members of the public and have them delete photos when they go in public. And even if the kids were filmed, they could make a phone call and it would be removed in an instant. But in this case, there is no video of the kids at all. It should never have been removed.
Look, I have no love for the Cambridges but I don’t blame them for getting pissed off. I’m sure it was hella creepy. Now, them breaking lockdown rules and not having security with them are whole other stories.
PS. I saw the video before it got taken down.
Never any exception of privacy in a public area.
I saw this video yesterday and it was super creepy. In fact, I linked to it on this site but it was removed and I’m sorry if posting it was the wrong thing to have done. Anyway, I’m glad that KP have complained about this because it sounded as if the children had been upset by it and that must have been awful. But I think the big issue is how security seem to have been nowhere nearby. Anything could have happened here!
The kids weren’t upset, but the biggest child there, William, was and the kids were more likely upset by their father’s behaviour. The kids were not shown on the video, this was nothing more than a PR stunt. I’m glad he put it on his YouTube channel because it clearly shows William losing his shit over basically nothing, and Kate clearly lied about him hovering around their house.
Exactly this. Will probably scared his kids with his yelling. Unless they’re used to their dad screaming and pitching a fit.
It’s odd that William was out with his kids on a public road and didn’t have security.
If William really felt threatened and was worried for his kids ( who did not make a sound , which is odd) he should have quickly got away and have his security deal with it. Also, William really struggled with using his cellphone. It was a very odd video.
And interesting that KP got that video removed quickly but those vile Meghan videos are never taken down.
This whole situation was so weird but it does show how quickly they can act when it affects them personally yet again which we already know.
Also why are some Sussex fans acting like a PR arm for Will and Kate.
You can’t claim they are irrelevant and they are publicity hungry when you are the one giving them attention on social media. This is how the deranged act with Meghan.
I don’t generally care about Will and Kate so just move on when I see something about them that I don’t find interesting.
But I refuse to actively promote anything they do or say whether positive or negative after what they’ve done to Meghan and Harry especially as they are trying to “takeover America.”
I never understand this complaint from some Sussex supporters on Twitter. They complain about this every few weeks and I just have to say, people can post what they want on their own timelines. The people who don’t like it can simply unfollow, mute or block. It doesn’t make sense to complain about the same thing. I’m always puzzled when they do this. I always want to ask why keep following the same people knowing what they post then turn around and complain every few weeks?
As for the Cambridges, they missed their moment after the wedding. That was the time they should have established themselves. Now, they can only hold on to Meghan and Harry’s coattails to give themselves some media attention because everything else they do fizzles out quickly.
It seemed like a set up to me because it’s one of those threatened Karen videos where the person is screaming that they’re terrified for their life…and yet TOB slowly rides his bike, walks the bike, stops several times to use his phone and berate the videographer, and didn’t once appear to be checking on his wife or children, etc. If he really felt threatened, shouldn’t they all pedaled out of there asap instead of standing around to say how threatened they were? Or at least sent the rest of the family ahead while he followed behind to assure their safety?
As to having it removed, they only did that because TOB is showing his incandescent raging self because we’ve seen plenty of paparazzi pics of eating burgers and the like that are never removed…and again, the double standard of protective legal action for the white royals, while for Meghan there was no legal defense whatsoever, no matter the lie or slander.
Not to mention the video footage from Windsor back in Easter..why didn’t they removed that video? It’s pretty weird…
So maybe he thought it would go across well and make him look like the concerned, protective dad but the actual reaction was that he looked like an arrogant, rageaholic and his security looked ineffective?
That was weird to me too – why wouldn’t Kate and the kids ride on ahead and then William could stay and call security and make sure the photographer didn’t film or follow the family?
Royals apparently receive training on what to do in “threatening” situations and they didn’t seem to know what to do here.
I don’t think anyone should be filmed during private time with kids, but how William reacted really does say a lot about him.
Because William and Kate are idiots.
I saw the video too. It had these weird, disjointed statements about breaking covid lockdown rules and about another royal family being on the road at the same time. So maybe the Wessexes were biking with them, and the FFK and FFQC were again breaking lockdown rules, thus the extra added incandescence from the Burger King about being stalked? Otherwise, why the unnecessary lead up about breaking covid rules?
It’s all bizarre – the video, the scenario, all of it.
It doesn’t make him look good at all – whether it’s staged or not, he’s ranting and berating someone in front of his children, centering himself and his own feelings (as usual) rather than deescalating the situation so as not to further upset or panic the children instead of working everyone up into a frenzy.
IDK, it’s all so weird and my big takeaway is that if it was real, it’s categorically insane that with all the reported crime on these royal estates the FFK and his young children are just wandering around without security. So, to me it’s either: stupid and reckless or performative and weird, and neither is a great look.
The more I think about this, the less it makes sense. Every article referencing this incident just says “it was posted to social media” – so the photographer himself posted it? Doesn’t that remove all the drama, as KP would know exactly who they needed to sue?
To that point, how/why does the video even exist? Why would KP run around threatening to sue for posting the video 1 year after it was taken when Will or his security or the police or lawyers or anyone could have made the photographer delete the video from the start?
And, why post the video now? Why wait, why not post it when the cambridges were in the news for breaking protocol with the wessexes? Or, why not when all the drama was going around about the tories flouting lockdown rules? Why now?
None of it makes any sense whatsoever, but it all stinks to high heaven.
Isn’t one of the excuses for the BRF’s gigantic estates because they need the space for privacy so they can go outside without the press hounding them? Sandringham is over 8 hectares of land! It just seems like this was a stunt so William can say “see we NEED to move to Windsor and get a fourth house, for privacyyyy”
I just don’t trust anything from Keen and Peen…..
💯 Lala!
Excellent deduction!!
Given that they were on a public road, Baldemorts looks like the one with egg on his face, not the photographer. My gawd, it’s one temper tantrum after another with this simpleton…..
I have no doubt the photog was being gross but it so clearly highlights H&M’s basis for heavy-handedness across the board in relation to press intrusion, as well as W&K’s hypocrisy in relation to the silence around all the press machinations around them.
The whole thing was weird. Where was his and his children security? I mean, he’s the heir… he went for a bicycle ride with his family all alone? I can understand his fury over this breach of his privacy but I don’t understand why he kept talking and riding…leaving his children back vulnerable to a photo…anyway, what’s amazing is the fact that they (KP) can erase anything they want from the internet easily if they want.
Why was this video released yesterday when it was shot over a year ago? Was it meant to distract from PC’S bags of cash controversy?
BINGO! There was an article by Robert Jobson about this incident closer to when it happened. Something about William shouting off a photographer at Sandringham while biking with his kids. Jobson is considered Charles’ mouthpiece, so the existence of this video has to be known in Charles’ camp. I wouldn’t put it past Charles to tell the photographer that if he released his video now, there would be a payoff for him in the future. I don’t necessarily buy the idea that William would want this footage of him out in the public but Charles needs a good distraction from the Fortnum & Mason bags o’cash headlines.
Hmm…Bill yelling at the press, just like Diana. This whole scenario is strange.
His father also acted out about the media when he did not realize the microphones were on
Makes me wonder if Kate will start doing a cosplay of Diana and confronting photographers it would not surprise me
This video seemed staged to justify their move to a fourth house. There were no kids in the video. Kate ( or Rose?) can be heard but is not in the frame. Is she standing right next to the photographer? Why didn’t she peddle off with William?
If rose were there will would get super upset
I had the same feeling as Kaiser about this. I just find it interesting that some press and the Cambridge fans could be outraged about this when they’ve been saying the opposite when it comes to Harry and Meghan and the issue of security and press intrusion. Whatever indeed.
Hope they have the same energy for Harry and his family, but of course they cannot have the same conversation.
A man with 4 homes on stolen land screaming at someone over an unwarranted expectation of privacy on a public road. Do we have any evidence this person was actually harassing the Cambridges? I’m beyond skeptical.
That’s where I’m at. This is a public road. The man can be on a public road. Now if he’s taking pics of the kids then yeah, he needs to stop. But he can technically walk on the road. William doesn’t own it. He prob thinks he does though.
It makes me wonder what will is like behind closed doors does he rage on about harry and Meghan that way
Is will now going to make a statement to the media
I saw the video on Twitter—multiple duplicates are still there—and it seemed extremely edited, like the photographer probably took footage of the whole family but for whatever reason what is out there now is only some cropped clips of William yelling and walking/riding away alone. I guess because I’m American, and our laws don’t give any expectation of privacy for anyone if you are on a public street, unless the photog was blocking their path or trying to touch them, William seems pretty over the top screaming in the guy’s face.
There is only an agreement with the media that the Cambridge kids are put in the tabloids without the Cambridge permission. Other children wouldn’t get that protection if they were filmed biking on a public road. Privileges for the royals as usual.
Yes but I don’t think there is a market for videos of random kids, so paps aren’t an issue for most random kids. Now celebrity kids are an exception, and I’m not sure the laws and rules on them in England, but in the U.S. although it’s legal, I think several celebrities including Jennifer Garner have tried to lobby Congress to change laws regarding their children being stalked, photographed and photos sold and published in the press.
And these kids weren’t even in the video so William was freaking out over nothing. He was mad that someone dare cross his path despite being in a public space. Why are we even discussing the kids when nothing about them was ever posted?
The video is William having a fit and it should never have been removed. No one was invading privacy here and even Jobson confirmed that William mistook the photographer who was hired to do a shoot at Sandringham that day.
So really William should be apologizing for his unjustified fit. He was in the wrong.
And it’s not a crime to film the Cambridge kids when they are in public. It is simply an agreement with the media that no other child benefits from. Why do the Cambridge kids get more privacy rights than the average UK child? William knows that no media outlet in the Uk would have ever published anything with the kids without his ok, so going off the handle and calling this guy disgusting was out of line and irrational. He’s got serious anger issues.
Will did not get upset at the apparently unauthorized pictures of his wife and children exiting the fly be plane he needed that to try to put down Harry in a pr stunt
Like everyone else-I’m interested in how they scrub this from the internet. What else has been put up and taken down before we could see it?
Also why is this leaking over a year and a half later? Couldn’t have had anything to do with Charles and his suitcase of cash I suppose. Throwing the kids under the bus as per usual
Finally we see the raging prince in action screaming “you are outrageous” and “you are disgusting”
@Noor
I was surprised by his limited vocabulary. I thought he would be more articulate than what he was. I didn’t expect expletives but, I did expect him (of all people) to have a more intelligent way of using the English language.
You do remember how his mother died right? He hates the press.
@Elsa and yes I do have some sympathy for him BUT when Harry has a go at the press for intruding on his privacy the internet goes into a meltdown. Harry has said that too many cameras trigger him and he is openly mocked for it. It should also be remembered that like his Mother William is not adverse to using the press for his own ends. Especially, when it comes to articles slating his brother and his wife.
I’ve seen the video clip and commented on it in another thread. I was totally on his side right up until after he called security (IMHO he was right to do so.) However, that is when he should have let it go, instead he kept barking at the guy and behaving like a petulant child.
And yet he works with the press to abuse his brother and SIL.
Right?? His mother died being pursued by paparazzi because of press attention and abuse that was partially stoked by the royals the exact same way William does to Harry.
Not to mention she didn’t have security because she didn’t trust them – another parallel.
@Elsa
Is that a joke? Bulliam hates the press? Then why does he make deals with them all the time? Pull the other one.
given what the paparazzi did to his mother I can’t fault William for this. I would imagine that it’s still triggering, even all these years on.
Oh, I can fault him for this, because even if it triggers him, he was happy to leak Harry’s location at various times, and Meghan’s location during her baby shower and increase the incredible risks of danger for both them that were far beyond paparazzi shots (if this even was the press, which it sounds like it was just some guy on a public road). He was happy to collude with the Sun, the sister paper of the defunct News of the World which literally hacked into his and Kate’s phone messages, to leak exclusives and information about Harry and Meghan. He gets far less sympathy from me for this than I would otherwise give him.
Yip but, when Harry said that too many cameras clicking triggers him he is openly mocked for it. So, yes I do have some sympathy for William however, it would be nice if people would remember that Harry also has triggers!
I’ll fault him for it too for all C wrote, but also he took his family out during a pandemic and without security in public roads and he’s mad someone recorded him on public land?
He’s a racist monster that endangers everyone he doesn’t personally benefit from.
And anything about his mother has been off limits ever since he called her paranoid and crazy including references to her security fears. Is William being paranoid now too?
Good work, Charles. I see you trying to drum up drama for everyone else but you! This is such a nonburger story from 2021. Charles should have leaked that William was the one concerned with Archie’s skin color.
I watched the video yesterday. Guiltily enjoyed seeing a casual Wills put on one of his infamous displays of incandescence in real time. I don’t blame him for being angry in this situation, whether he was on a public road or not. That said, his demeanor didn’t seem too kingly to me. Just saying. The photographer was a jerk, proven by the fact that he continued to film the entire encounter. Par for the course for paparazzi. It takes a special kind of scumbag to do that job. P.S. Pretty nice weather for January! Is that typical for England?
If a public figure was yelling and screaming at you, you wouldn’t film? I’m not paparazzi but if I were on a public road and a public figure threw a fit at me, I would video him. If the palace gave as much attention to having video and photos of H&M removed as they do for PW, I might find it easier to feel sympathetic.
Exactly this. My inlaws live in Kings Lynn, AKA Norfolk, near Anmer Hall and Sandringham. I like to go for a wander as it’s a nice change of pace from living in a tiny flat in London. I can tell you for certain that even in the areas around Anmer and Sandringham, there are a heck of a lot of public roads, public paths, and places to get ‘lost.’ This was completely unnecessary by William. I take a zillion pictures, though just with my iphone. I will continue to go wandering and enjoy the beautiful countryside. Heaven help me if I see this happen, because this ain’t it. He has literally thousands of acres he is entitled to roam with expectations of privacy. These people, I just can’t. They wouldn’t last a single day in my tiny flat.
Edited to add- sometimes January can be lovely and June can be awful lol, especially near-ish the sea, like where they are in Norfolk.
Wait a minute, I thought being a royal meant that you didn’t have the right to privacy? Isn’t that what they told Meghan? Interesting.
Also, William looked like an unhinged man child. He doesn’t know how to handle a tricky situation like an adult. He probably scared his kids to. You expect a so-called leader to keep his emotions in check yet he flew off the handle. The photographer seemed much more mature and level headed than Egg.
The side by side of William on the phone and BBQ Becky on the phone is both hilarious and accurate. Both were entitled while people trying to exclude others from public spaces.
I actually don’t think William’s reputation will be hurt by this at all, celebs and royals alike often score points by raging against press coverage. And I completely agree that if this reporter was taking video of the children, that would be reason enough for concern. Do we know if this is a reporter/ pap? Or just a member of the public?
But it also tells us that the Cambridges can and will push back on unauthorized media – remember the family burger date? The Flybe stunt? We should assume any and all photos of the happy family going forward are with the explicit approval of the Cambridges.
What’s odd is the timing – why is this being published six months later? Why would one family, presumably isolating together, out on a bike ride be newsworthy? I haven’t seen the video, but it says the children are not in it. Is Kate actually shown in the video, or do we just hear a woman’s voice? Could it be that he was out and about in Norfolk with someone other than Kate? Now that might cause this level of panic from KP.
Yes anytime we see the kids now, we can turn to this incident which confirms the kids are only seen in the media if the Cambridges agree to it. We have been saying this for years, but this confirms the fly be incident and the Norfolk picnic were agreed to.
I suspect the timing may be linked to Charles. This is from Jan 2021 and Jobson wrote a story about it later in and so it’s likely that a few calls were made to have this video posted. It should never have been removed though. It’s only of William and there is no breach of privacy here. But William acts like he is above the law. After all doesn’t his grandmother do the same regarding human rights and environmental laws? It’s arrogance descended from generation to generation.
I agree that those might have been agreed to (although were they published in the UK press or other foreign press? I can’t remember). I also can’t remember if the informal agreement that they have with the UK press about not taking and publishing pictures of their kids depends upon whether their faces are shown or not – were faces when in any of the budget airline or picnic photos? Can’t remember, and honestly don’t know if that’s a distinguishing factor in their quid pro quo with the British press anyway. Pictures of the Cambridge children at private non events (like on vacation) are published in foreign, non British press however
You’ve posted a lot defending them and it’s tiresome. You can’t justify William having a total freak out over a guy who didn’t even film his kids and then say there is no agreement based in faces being shown. Bs. Any photo of the Cambridge kids in the UK has consent from William. End of. Some photos may show for a day online and get pulled but unless it’s a European tabloids, it won’t have the kids without William and Kate agreeing to it and always for their own PR.
This.^ A narrative is being made. What’s the narrative you say? “Look at the effeminate, man-child on display.” This was not about flouted covid rules, public roads vs. private roads, or paparazzi and pics of royal children. And a year and a half after the fact. No, this was about constructing -slowly a narrative of an individual unfit to wear the crown. Another communication dust-up again Billy (Saturn in your third house). Yes, some would say this is small. A tiny drip if you will. My guess- more to come. Looks like some proxy palace war. KP vs CH. My money is on CH. Charles, let’s see is Scorpio Sun and has Pluto in the 1st house ( his ascendent) in his natal chart. YIKES!!!
Love this comment, minny! It is small, but as you say, indicative of something brewing. This has CH’s handprints all over it. He was not diplomatic in the slightest. There’s a video of Miley Cyrus at 15 being polite and calm (but appropriately stern) to paps who literally hit her car and continued shoving cameras in her face. That she could be in that stressful situation at such a young age and have poise and grace under stress, but RegularEverydayNormalBill acts like this to someone on public land literally not threatening or harassing him at all?? Not a good look, especially just after he turned 40. Things are not looking good (not that they ever did).
To Original Minny, could we not use the term ” effiminate” in a derogatory manner? By describing a male in this way, it sounds to me as it’s a put down of women, as in being feminine is somehow less then masculine. Nothing personal against you, some words just hit me the wrong way. Thank you.
@Original Minny — William is many things but he’s not effeminate. A completely unnecessary use of the word and, I might add, a slight against both women and gay men.
Julie K. I’m sorry to offend. I’m sure you speak for others who read my comment. I was trying to point out poorly – my fault- that the video was leaked to speak to a particular consumer (Hint not Gen Z’s or Millies)- that William in the most patriarchal framing is not up for the job. My first thought was he looks so “Not Kingly and also what subtle messaging is being communicated (Saturn in the 3rd house) about the FFK.
Kate could be heard saying she had seen him by the house, so why did they venture out with the children and no security when they had advance warning he was out there?
See my comment below. I think it was a setup that backfired big time.
Totally agree. There are way too many glaring questions. And we’re supposed to be ignoring the new allegations against Andrew and Chuck’s pay-for-honors BS, right? And now they’re nervous about H&M visiting their good friend and neighbor, Oprah. The GM is already nervous about another “tell-all interview.” I love it.
MTE, that’s what gives it away. They’ve been at this for a long time, they’ve had kids for a long time and we’ve hardly ever seen candid photos of them (now we know the ones we have seen have been sanctioned) so they know what they are doing so going out in public without their RPOs anywhere near them AFTER claiming they had seen someone by the house? Totally sus and I don’t buy it at all.
He’s being harassed by a stranger and is angrily defending his family. I don’t blame him one bit.
He’s the one harassing.
He’s the one being a typical big ole royal !!!B*U*L*L*Y!!!
Shouldnt BP investigate THAT?
He wasn’t being harassed by the photographer, who was just minding his own business, walking to Sandringham ON A PUBLIC ROAD to do a photo shoot there. He didn’t *need* to defend his family, the fellow wasn’t a paparazzi, nor was he photographing the children. He only started filming on his phone because William was threatening him and calling security, which were undoubtedly nearby. This was a total PR move.
He’s randomly making violent threats to someone in a public space which in most normal cases counts as assault. If it wasn’t William, he would easily have been charged for his actions against the man.
The real story here is that the photographer found William spending time with Kate voluntarily when he wasn’t required too (yeah they were with the kids but he could have told her to stay home)
There is no confirmation that the female voice belonged to kHATE.
Ha! Alrighty then!
Good point Charm! Maybe that is why Bill was incandescent!
Would William go bicycling with his kids with a woman other than Kate though? I’m pretty sure she’d hit the ceiling if she found out he was with another woman along with the children. She’d probably be telling him to keep his sordid affairs away from the kids.
I only heard an apology from the man Bill was berating and calling disguising.
I heard Cathy say she saw him by their house, I highly doubt it or they would have alerted their 24/7 security and he would have been dealt with at that time.
It’s so interesting how Kate chose to fan the flames by claiming she saw him driving by their house, which I seriously question and doubt given what we’ve seen of Anmer Hall’s setup. And like others said, why keep quiet about it until that point if she DID see him earlier? Regardless, she stoked William’s rage more with that comment and stood back afterward. She’s quite the instigator, isn’t she? I feel like we’ve been getting quite the insight into their family & marriage dynamics this month, from the Jubilee display to this video now.
This. As in she literally saw this man creeping outside her house and didn’t report it beforehand? Just mentioning it now in the heat of the moment? That’s suspect and insidious. Imagine if that man didn’t have his cell phone to record what was happening. Now if he’s actually credibly accused of creeping with evidence, ok sure, but that’s just not what’s happening in this video. Since this is an old vid and there have been no court reports of a creeper stalking amber hall that we know of, this just doesn’t seem to be the case.
Someone floated the theory a while back that William may not have known the real story behind the crying incident and that he might have actually believed it when Kate put out the story of Meghan making her cry. After all would kate really let William know that she yelled at Meghan during a bridesmaid fitting and told her Harry would cheat like his brother, getting Meghan upset and Harry mad enough that Kate had to send flowers and a note of apology? So perhaps this false story added to William’s issues with Harry and Meghan and fanned the flame.
Didn’t we also have stories as to how kate and William were closer than ever in 2020 as they worked together to smear Meghan and Harry in the media?
I think as with everything else, the true label for Kate may not be peacemaker but instead instigator. Her comments in this brief video were false and only served to anger William even more.
And the obvious distancing by William (the Sandringham zoom room change) occurred after the Oprah interview in early 2021…. So maybe he realized just what Kate had done to Meghan. And of course Carole and uncle gary also smeared Meghan based on the false crying story. Not that William likes Meghan much now, but perhaps he realizes post Oprah interview how duped he was by Kate and the Middletons. William’s issues always seemed to be focused more on Harry and his general jealousy of Harry leaving the gilded cage and not being a scapegoat.
It is alleged that Kate told the Fail newspaper that William is triggered when anyone ‘goes after’ her.
This is actual evidence of the statement/allegation.
All de heirs to de throne out on a bike ride on a public road without security in front or behind them, are u having a laugh !! Also Kate saw them outside her house ,.lol do they live on a main road ??
Have to agree screams Stunt !
He only mentioned the children
@Well Wisher: Yeah, but Kate doesn’t appear to have felt threatened by this man if she (supposedly) saw him earlier and said nothing to Will, nothing to their security, and just ventured outside with the children. Also, did the photographer “go after” Kate, when he didn’t target her verbally, and didn’t even videotape her. Nope, if William was triggered, as you put it, that’s just his natural state. And Kate egging him on seems to be just her default setting too. Who knows, maybe that’s the only way she can get attention from William at this stage of their marriage.
All of this. When confrontations like this happen, you’ll typically see the wife try to de-escalate things, encouraging her partner to ignore and leave the situation. Kate did the exact opposite and stoked the flames as William got more and more pissed.
This is clearly her thing, something she does all the time, hence the constant propaganda from the Middleton camp about how she “calms” and “stablizes” William’s incandescent rage. She instigates and pushes him and that’s why I still think she and her mother were the ones who started the smear campaign to torture and ruin Meghan. It’s no coincidence that things went to level 10 after the crying lie. that’s when William decided Meghan had to be destroyed.
I said the same below before I scrolled through. Of course she did NOT see anyone around her house or she would have set their 24/7 security on him.
If that’s Kate’s voice in the video (and with William, that’s a big “if”), and if Kate didn’t really see anyone lurking about from inside her house (their royal grounds must be very huge, and that person would have had to be trespassing to be close enough to be seen/recognized, and the Cambridges have guards and security details, and Kate didn’t say anything earlier); then Kate’s saying that to William is some high level Karen behavior, because we’re talking about people with armed guards who would feel justified in taking action against an alleged “stalker.” Then again, I guess it would display the same callous attitude that hounded Meghan while she was pregnant with no regard to the consequences.
So Willnot is out biking around with his kids and Kate on a public road, with no RPO’s? That’s bullshite. Any time they’re out in public they have security. Maybe the RPO’s weren’t close to them but guaranteed they were there. This all looks VERY performative to me, Dad protecting his family from a stranger, accusing him of stalking them when he very likely just *stumbled* upon them and immediately Willnot loses his sh*t. I think he took advantage of the situation and blew it up out of all proportion, and the photographer filmed it on his phone because he wanted to protect himself from being thrown to the ground by Willnot’s goons.
PS – I watched the video before it was taken down and incandescent does not begin to describe Willnot’s behaviour. He is sick.
He really does a very good impression of a Karen. It chills me to think about what he may be like behind closed doors.
I must be in the minority because before I saw the video I was thinking he was going to be even more aggressive on it given what we’ve heard of him. I thought his response was actually pretty normal if he believed that they were being stalked, which I take him and Kate in the video at their words that they did think he was stalking him and had seen him earlier around their house. I thought we were going to see an Alec Baldwin moment but while he called the guy outrageous etc. several times he wasn’t really screaming or acting particularly physically aggressive or anything. What’s more interesting is who leaked this – the photographer, or did royal security or police or whoever came take this guy’s cell phone whenever they showed up and someone on that end leaked it? That is the most curious part to me……. And at whose directive?
If it wasn’t William Windsor he could have been charged for assault, which doesn’t require physical contact. He’s making threats and calling in security which is enough considering the other guy was on a public road. It was not a reasonable reaction to act like that even if the guy was filming the kids, which the guy didn’t do.
If you think you are being stalked that would be normal? My normal would be removing myself and the children from the situation, not confronting someone I thought was stalking me.
This was clear a PR stunt how much each party knew of what exactly would happen is up for debate but its clearly a PR stunt. For one, it wasn’t on any reputable news outlets nor did it trend on twitter for longer than a second if that.
Tinfoil hat theory: This is a stunt to show how much of his mother Billy is but I do think we will see a slew of articles about how only he and Harry know how triggering this is as a way to get H to reach out and then banging on H for not doing so. H won’t though b/c he knows just how much security Billy has and knows its a game but I do think that’s all this is.
End of the day the royals are there to be looked at. They are also racist and elitist. So they get no pity. This world isn’t kind to the everyday person and no one should act better than another. William needs to understand this.
They went on a bike ride, yelled at someone doing nothing in front of their kids likely scaring them.
Clearly it wasn’t a breach of privacy but a breach of Covid rules. And it was William who violated that. But the fawning British tabloids are deliberately not taking this angle/spin against William and his family. For this future king it’s always do as I say not as I do. A very privileged and entitled welfare king.
I’m still fascinated by this story for a few reasons – who leaked this now and why? The photographer? Security that eventually came and confiscated the phone/video? And also I have to say that while it seems odd that security was so far away at the time that it took them so long to come it makes me so happy if that means the kids have a relatively normalish chikdhood where they can go on bike rides without a protection officer right by them. I also wonder if this incident could have happened on the larger Sandringham estate which might sometimes be open to the public (probably not during lockdown?), but within which there might be more freedom for them to bike ride, etc. Without protection officer directly by their side – especially during lockdown I wonder if they became more lax with protection officers right by them – all those things are what I’m confused and want to understand more about in this story.
Enjoy the video they are trying to scrub
https://petapixel.com/2022/06/28/prince-willaim-is-filmed-berating-photographer-for-stalking-his-kids/