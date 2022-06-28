KP: The video of Prince William confronting a photographer is a ‘breach of privacy’

On Sunday, I saw the video of Prince William angrily confronting a paparazzo/videographer. The video was on YouTube and on some social media sites, but it’s been removed from most places and I am not going to publish it. As soon as I saw it on Sunday, I know that Kensington Palace’s lawyers would be issuing takedown notices and threatening to sue outlets who published it. The video was apparently filmed in Norfolk in January 2021, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out with their children somewhere close to Anmer Hall. KP only confirmed the video to say that it was a breach of privacy:

Kensington Palace has said a video of Prince William confronting a paparazzi photographer in Sandringham is a breach of privacy. The YouTube clip, said to have been recorded in January last year, shows the Duke of Cambridge in a row with a photographer allegedly filming his family on a bike ride near their Anmer Hall home in Sandringham. During the clip, an angry Prince William can be seen telling the photographer: “You were out here looking for us.” His wife Kate Middleton can be heard saying: “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our house.” The duchess and the royal couple’s three children are not visible in the video. In the video, the off-screen photographer claims he was only using public roads and denies any wrong doing. The clip of the 2021 incident was posted on social media last week and had been viewed more than 20,000 times as of Monday (27 June). Kensington Palace said the video is a breach of the family’s privacy, The Telegraph reports. The newspaper adds that it understood staff were trying to get the video removed. The footage is no longer available on the poster’s YouTube channel at the time of writing. During the clip, William says: “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children? I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are…Why are you here? Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now,” William reportedly says as he rides off.

[From The Independent]

By the photographer’s account, this was January 2021, when there were still lockdown rules in place and rules about how many people could congregate, even if it was outside. The Wessexes and Cambridges were breaking lockdown rules just a few weeks beforehand, and the photographer was documenting the Cambridges to see if they were breaking lockdown rules again. They were also on a public road when William confronted the photographer. Just weeks and months before this, the Cambridges and Wessexes were publicly breaking lockdown rules at Windsor Castle, and this was probably one month after William and Kate’s awful Covid Choo-Choo Tour, which was so bad that even senior politicians and Tory operatives criticized them.

All that being said, this is such a big whatever – of course William lost it and confronted a photographer. The guy was probably out there alone, acting creepy and taking photos of the kids. It’s also interesting because there was no security around whatsoever – in the video, William can be seen calling his security to come and deal with this.