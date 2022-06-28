“‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has made over a $1 billion worldwide” links

Top Gun: Maverick has made $1 billion worldwide. Congrats to Tom Cruise. [Dlisted]
Angelina Jolie went shopping with Zahara in Rome. They stopped by Valentino & Zara. I feel like Zahara is the kid who loves to shop? [LaineyGossip]
I’ve never had a cat who likes water or baths. [OMG Blog]
The “we will adopt your baby” thing is so f–king creepy. [Jezebel]
Lana Condor wore Valentino, surprisingly not a hot pink piece. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Westworld reinvented itself yet again. [Pajiba]
Robert Pattinson still wears his mask, yay. [JustJared]
Tamron Hall won an Emmy! [GFY]
Chris Evans really is good at red carpets. [Buzzfeed]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is still a contemptible moron. [Towleroad]
French tennis player Lola Marandel is very pretty. Hot, even. [Egotastic]
Women are not incubators ffs. It’s creepy and why are they not adopting children who need homes currently? It’s disgusting.
I’d honestly like to know how many pro-life a$$holes have actually adopted a child? I bet very few. Also, how about they pay more taxes so that women who are forced to have a child get their medical treatment (ultrasounds, delivery costs, etc.) fully paid for? I mean, that’s the least they could do considering they are forcing a woman to give birth to a child she didn’t want to have. Let’s call it the “pro-life tax”.
Oh I’ve been asked by “pro-life” folks when they find out I did IVF “Why didn’t you just adopt?” To which I reply, “If it’s so important to you, why didn’t YOU adopt?”
I’m actually willing to bet it’s a ton. I work with foster youth, and so many of our adoptions of older kids or kids with special needs comes from two separate Mega churches in our county. The families that adopt usually do more than one child. I suspect they view it as a form of growing their church. It isn’t ideal, but it is preferable to aging out in a group home. They only time I’m against it is if the client is LGBTQ, they shouldn’t have to hide who they are to be adopted.
I will also hit up Catholic charities and Catholic Legal Services for my teen moms and undocumented clients. They provide food, money, clothes, furniture, car seats, strollers, formula, diapers, and even legal services for immigration.
OMG, those wet cat pictures are so funny. I’ve never had a cat that likes water, either.
I have a kitten who loves water. He’s had to have a lot of baths, he was pretty sick for awhile and I guess he just got used to it. He won’t jump in the tub if there’s water, but he will play in the water fountain in the catio. I’m constantly having to add more water to it.
One of mine will come into the shower. He doesn’t seem to even notice the water!
He’s immune!!😂😂🤣
We have a Bengal kitty that loves water, too. When I take a bath he always patiently waits for the tub to drain, and when there’s about an inch of water left he hops in and splashes around.
He came to us very, very young, and made such a mess of himself at every meal he used to have to get a bath every time he ate. I never made the connection, but now I wonder if that’s why he loves the water so much. 🙂
Catio FTW.
My cat is obsessed with the bath and shower. Where the f does the water go?! He took the shower drain apart twice this week. He has a bro walk and just needs a tool belt.
That’s the thing about Scientology Jesus. He is a good actor who makes good movies. Too bad for the evil cult thing.
Someone needs to seperate him from that cult asap. Happy the movie is a success.
Agree, very well-deserved, he always gives 100% and gets people to go to the movies. Hats off to him.
Jan. 6th Committee testimony was INSANE!!
Trump threw his lunch against the wall when Barr told him there was no fraud!
He was told that protestors had AR-15s and other guns, and he said that they weren’t going to harm him, so REMOVE the metal detectors and let them in!
Trump tried to grab the limo’s steering wheel, insisting they take him to the Capital, and then tried to STRANGLE the Secret Service!
@tiffany — And his supporters will say, “hells yeah, that’s how a REAL MAN does it! He isn’t afraid to BE A MAN and TAKE what he WANTS!”
My husband was getting his hair cut during that testimony. There are a few MAGA type guys who hang around his barber shop. One of them said “Trump has passion, that’s good.”
And by “passion” I mean “the impulse control of a psychotic toddler.”
Was his lunch a Big Mac?
Ketchup was mentioned, so yes, it was.
@Tiffany,
It was absolutely even beyond what I imagined. All of those folks who had to risk there lives ( and still do) to protect his.
He didn’t care if those folks killed everyone in the Capital. I can’t comprehend that he could possibly return to office again.
As much as we are dealing with in today’s world, we needed these hearings. I wish criminal charges could occur!
But I also saw somewhere (sorry I don’t remember the source) that secret service guys plan to testify denying trumps actions….what the ever loving F
Chris Evans is kinda good at everything he goes, isn’t he? Except the whole relationship thing, but maybe he prefers it that way?
That and his attempts to create a platform to share “bi-partisan” opinions on current issues. Lies, excuses for lawbreaking and cult-like delusions are not “opinions” Chris.
Disclaimer: I don’t know anything about his platform, so it could’ve been totally wacky.
That said, I truly believe that if there were a platform to share bipartisan opinions on current issues in a civil, respectful way our society would be so much better.
I mean our government, weekly news shows and society used to do better at this. There was hope twitter or other social media could have been platforms for this. We could all try to do it in small ways in our daily life (like sustainability) to set the tone so it catches on in a larger way in society. Variety of opinion and perspective can be a truly healthy thing and lead to progress.
Because I now have to pay $8.48 for a gallon of gas, and because the price of groceries is now astronomical, I am officially suspending the 3-second rule for the foreseeable future. Switching to a goat to cut the grass too. Has to be cheaper than running a power mower.