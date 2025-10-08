“Dolly Parton’s family wants people to pray for Dolly” links

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton asked people to pray for Dolly, saying that Dolly’s health was struggling. Freida then clarified that Dolly is just a bit under the weather, because people were really panicking at the thought of losing Dolly. [Just Jared]

Jasmine Crockett called Donald Trump an “old white nepo baby.” [Buzzfeed]

Kelly Rowland confirms: she was texting in Excel in the “Dilemma” music video, and no, she doesn’t know why she had to do that. [OMG Blog]

Aaron Phypers’ cousin confirmed that Aaron is a domestic abuser. [Socialite Life]

Timothee Chalamet & Marty Supreme are getting rave reviews. [LaineyGossip]

Has Mark Wahlberg’s Flop Era come to a close? [Pajiba]

Jean Paul Gaultier has completely lost it. [Go Fug Yourself]

Alexander Skarsgard wore Celine to the Pillion premiere. [RCFA]

Matt Dillion cast in a Rocky prequel. [Seriously OMG]

Jennifer Lopez’s son Max looks so much like Marc Anthony. [Hollywood Life]