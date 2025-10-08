“Dolly Parton’s family wants people to pray for Dolly” links

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton asked people to pray for Dolly, saying that Dolly’s health was struggling. Freida then clarified that Dolly is just a bit under the weather, because people were really panicking at the thought of losing Dolly. [Just Jared]
I know her sister means well. But Dolly is a private person. She’s given so much to the world. People should respect her privacy. She’s been through a lot this year losing her husband.
I don’t know. It’s never a good thing to invade someone’s privacy but sometimes it’s a judgment call. Dolly is nearly 80 and has been through so much losing her husband, that plus health issues…and if someone as strong as Dolly Parton has crossed from “feeling poorly” to “really bad” and isn’t taking good care of herself, maybe her sister felt like she needed to say something publicly? All wild speculation of course, I don’t know anything about the sister but I do know about caring for family members that refuse help…
Also, Alexander Skaarsgard will always be my favorite vampire and a total snack but Celine did him dirty here. What in the neo Fonzi hell is this look?
All true Dolly has been through a lot this year but it’s up to her spokesperson or estate to say something not her sister tweeting something maybe not ok’d by Dolly herself and not realizing the impact it would have.
This is the kind of thing my SIL would do to draw attention to herself, hence, we don’t tell her much. I’m happy to find out that Dolly’s not at death’s door.
Jasmine Crockett is one of the funniest politicians ever. Her Zoom events during the 107 days were fire. I’d love to live in a world where she could be president, but you gotta go to a western democracy for that kind of opportunity. Doesn’t happen here.
I really admire her intelligence, courage, and dedication to standing up for this dwindling democracy.
Dolly’s sister shouldn’t be sharing her business, especially prematurely. Find something else to draw attention to yourself. Love Jasimine Crockett, nothing like razor sharp wit coupled with intelligence.
Dolly put out a cute proof-of-life video explaining she has some medical issues that she let slide while she was mourning her husband’s death but now she’s getting those issues addressed and that’s she’s okay and doing well.
Dolly is a galactic treasure. I’m keeping her in my heart no matter what.