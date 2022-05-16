VF: Duchess Kate is a ‘data-driven royal expert on Early Childhood Education’

I got tagged a few times with this Vanity Fair story and I agree with everyone, it’s kind of bizarre. The VF headline is: “How Kate Middleton Became the Data-Driven Royal Expert on Early Childhood Education.” Written by Erin Vanderhoof, but I believe the piece was probably written in concert with Kensington Palace, especially given that their talking points and keenery are throughout. There’s no new information here, no new work, no new data. There’s not even a new promise to be keen about Early Years. It’s just a rehash and repackaging of old stories with the twist of “Kate loves data!” Loving idiotic pie charts and nonsensical bar graphs doesn’t make someone “data-driven.” Here’s one excerpt from the piece:
Because Kate is a mother herself and so clearly comfortable with children—she and Prince William have a running joke that she gets “broody” at events where she holds infants—it often gets lost that the duchess’s interest in this is very scientific. That statistic about the prevalence of mental illness during and after pregnancy comes from the NHS, but it was discussed extensively in a June 2021 report from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which Kate founded last year.
The report, which is a fascinating read, lays out a credible plan for changing Britain’s approach to early childhood by raising awareness, building a mentally healthier society, and supporting parents and childcare workers. From her new patronage to her appearance on the BBC Children’s show Bedtime Stories in February, Kate is trying to drive home the fact that the first five years of life are decisive for a child’s development and that parental well-being can affect a child’s emotional state. Throughout the reports that the Royal Foundation has released on the subject, the organization has established itself as being “informed by the data” and focused on spreading the scientific consensus that crucial brain development happens in infancy, with major consequences for a child’s—and a society’s—future. Without breaking a sweat, Kate has spent the last few years becoming the world’s most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology.
[From Vanity Fair]
Vanderhoof also mentions that during a March 2018 speech, “A fully formed future queen had arrived, and few noticed.” There are also mentions of Kate “mastering the Diana playbook for charity appearances” and turning her Early Years project into a “socially relevant career.” As I said, it reads like a puff piece organized by Kensington Palace. I would expect this from People Magazine. It’s a bit weird seeing it in VF.
So let me say this, about data and Kate’s Early Years work… there’s not much there. Her Five Big Questions project was unscientific busy work thrown together at the last minute so that Kate could have a “project” like Meghan. The whole idea that Kate even needed a big, signature project didn’t come up until Meghan got engaged to Harry. Vanderhoof mentions that Kate has organized “her spheres of influence into a coherent scientific paradigm with measurable goals” and I have to ask: where and how? Where is this coherent scientific paradigm? Even Kensington Palace has quietly briefed reporters that no one should actually *expect* anything to come of this. There will be no program, no campaign, no book, no lobbying effort, no fundraiser. This is Kate telling and not showing. This is Kate’s team continuously telling people that Kate is “credible” and she’s a serious academic on the subject of child development, all because she wanders around saying “the early years are important.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN, Instar and Kensington Palace.
{Dame Edna voice} Happy Embiggening Monday, Possums!
As a researcher, (developmental, nonetheless) this is offensive.
I’ve never heard such stupid remarks.
It IS offensive to actual experts.
It’s really offensive and insulting to people who actually do the work. She’s becoming the most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology….yikes!
Also offensive? Calling what she does a “socially relevant career.” She has a degree in Art History, she is not qualified to speak on this subject. Argghhh!!! This drives me crazy.
BeanieBean, what drives me crazy is that her grandmother-in-law has a world class collection of art, on top of all that’s in British museums. I get that talking about it might open the door to questions about shady provenance issues, but she could have spent the past decade talking credibly about art, the importance of art in society, and even things like art therapy and arts education.
Sigh. I guess the “Negro” painting on the wall in KP should have tamped down my expectations that Princess Kate choosing art as a focus could actually end well.
As an Early Childhood Specialist with THOUSANDS of hours in classes, seminars, workshops, observation hours, and a goddamn master degree, this IS insulting and ridiculous. Getting people to take ECE seriously as an academic discipline (Hellooo child development anyone? ) is hard enough without this one running around and acting like she has the slightest clue. If she has ever read a full book on child development or human development I’ll eat my hat.
What does “data-driven expert” even mean? Are there experts who ignore data?
Oh, wait…there are. The “royal experts” who make a living writing books and articles without anything to back them up.
It’s insulting because it trivializes what ACTUAL experts have to do to become experts. As if *anyone* (but particularly WOMEN, since William is too busy with important subjects so Kate gets the “female” causes), can instantly become an expert in early childhood development and developmental neurology, simply because they like to be photographed with kids. I wish actual experts would call her out on it, but I know the press would never acknowledge it.
The sad part is that their PR people are actually going to succeed by sheer dint of repetition in convincing people that up is down.
I agree. That’s the unfortunate truth. Unless someone in British Media is really ready to loudly proclaim the truth, this will be it.
Not sure I agree; the fact that the PR people felt the need to get a puff piece published shows that they can see that there is NO ONE talking about Keen Kate’s “initiatives” or her “foundation” or her “expertise.” Typically, PR companies issue releases like this BECAUSE there’s a lack of coverage and conversations about her; this wasn’t released in concert with an event or anything worth noting.
I think this sentence says it all: ““A fully formed future queen had arrived, and few noticed.” No one noticed back in 2018, so now they have to try to stoke interest in her (again). Younger generations are much savvier — they recognize when someone is all talk and no show. Fluff like this is enough to satisfy the older royalists who already support her; they’re just preaching to the choir.
But this kind of weak PR isn’t going to convince people who don’t support her or are indifferent. Especially when you compare what she’s allegedly “done” to the actually measurable accomplishments that Meghan has achieved.
In the past I would have agreed with you. Now, I’m not so sure. The more they proclaim her an expert, the more people see it as a lady doeth protest too much scenario. Kate has one big failing. She is somewhat likeable but has not won the hearts of the people and her laziness is plain for all to see. If she is shoved out tomorrow, it will be a blip and people will accept it and move on.
I will only agree that repetition works with people who don’t think for themselves and are royalists. Very disappointing VF put this out. Something must be going on behind the scenes. Looked back and found this CB post (Kaiser’s & commenters posts were excellent).
https://www.celebitchy.com/719271/duchess_kate_to_launch_ambitious_hugely_significant_early_years_project_this_week/
So many lol moments. Two go to Kalana with one post saying ‘Maybe Kate actually invented Post Its’-love the Romy & Michelle reference and another post saying Kate has spent more time on getting her hair done for Early Years engagements than spending time studying Early Years. I’m paraphrasing.
Comment #44 by Lorelei who shared the actual transcription of Kate’s words during the roundtable with Dr. Jill Biden that Harper took the time to painfully listen to and write down. Those are not the words of an expert. So much so, that People mag and other outlets cleaned it up when they wrote about it.
Love that Kaiser substituted ‘date’ for ‘data’ in the link. Spot on. Kate’s Early Years project announcement in Sept. 2018 was made a few days before Meghan’s first completed solo project cookbook launch which Meghan gave great credit to the Grenfell/Hub Community women. Once again, I’ll mention, Meghan completed a solo project before Kate. A successful one. Kate’s PR seems very date driven with Meghan’s projects.
Kate used to be viewed as generally likeable but she blew that with her coldness toward Meghan. Some royalists may pretend it was nothing but women in particular recognize how little she did to welcome Meghan in the family. Even Diana was nicer to Fergie before they fell out. And the commonwealth service and fake crying story really confirmed that kate isn’t really nice at all.
She won’t ever be able to shake that mean image from a large segment of the population because not everyone hates Meghan. And most have sister in laws of their own and know the decent way to act toward them, even if they aren’t your bestest friend.
I kind of think this is her way of telling regal bill to cut the broody jokes. I might be broody but I’m scientific too! Who knows?
The only thing Kate is date-driven for is laziness, all days are good to do nothing.
Here I said it. I wish these 2 would just go away, the wrong ones left. Although, I guess it all makes sense while looking at the state of the UK at present 😱🤦♀️
The UK have the royals they deserve, so it doesn’t surprise me when the most competent and humane ones were chased out, whilst being left with the two dullards.
Actually no, only a small portion of the population supports their shenanigans, I hope you don’t think that the Daily Fail readers are representative of all the people living in the British Isles. They’re a minority.
Republicanism has more support than you think after the Panama papers and Paedo Andy’s crimes.
ETA: for example, Boris Johnson’s majority was only due to 43% of the electorate. The UK has no proportional representation.
Thank you for sharing that @AlpineWitch. I’ve held the belief that even though the majority of UK media/RR’s is/are?owned by Murdoch, Rothermere and Reach, Plc., that they do not represent the beliefs of the majority. It’s why they work so hard to discredit the decent. The recent booing of William/the monarchy isn’t unique to only Liverpool. It wasn’t an anomaly.imo It was a situation the BRF/BM couldn’t hide just like the recent Caribbean Royal Flop tours.
The more I look at these pictures and the over exaggerated expressions it makes me wonder if she is a big day-drinker🤔🥴.
Not with her weight. Drugs of some sort (probably prescribed) but doubt booze. She reminds me of people hyped on Cxxxx but probably not.
I have to disagree ,i have known heavy drinkers who are incredibly slim. They were more into the spirits than beer ofcourse. But it is possible to drink heavily and have almost zero fat.
Don’t forget, she also exercises like a fiend to burn those calories. It wouldn’t surprise me if she knocks back a few before being dragged to *work* (ha!) and go somewhere, especially with The Egg.
The skinniest people I know are big drinkers, but its mostly vodka and wine, not beer, and they don’t really eat either, and they exercise a lot. They’re not the healthiest people obviously, but they’re skinny.
Adderall can cause a lot of jaw working, tight shoulders, eyes super wide. I think any amphetamine can.
I used to abuse that and Ritalin in my 20s to study and take tests (I’m totally sober now, thank the Goddess). Anyway
I’m emailing VF yet again about their wasting money on this supposedly royal reporter with their daily fail made up type of garbage. Telling them they lose credibility. Yes I’ll be a bit more diplomatic lol. Join me if you feel like it. They need to hear it.
Kate is an idiot.
Also going to tweet and IG my complaints to VF.
Good, I cancelled my VF subscription ages ago. They pestered me for months with mailings and emails. I “returned to sender” every one of them.
VF ran Katie Nicholl’s piece on Harry and Meghan being snubbed by the PRIME MINISTER of South Africa on their tour. They have since edited the piece to correctly mention the office of “President,” but it shows what lazy, low-quality reporting they have, that nobody caught it sooner. Their royal stories are pretty much just gossip rags, like the Enquirer.
This effort is pathetic and a sad reflection on KP and Kate. So much effort put into hiding just how lazy she has always been and how uninterested she is in helping people.
The thing is: she’s not even good with kids. Everyone can smile, grin and play with kids, but children don’t necessarily gravitate towards her. They don’t go and hug her. They don’t caress her face. 9 times out of 10 they look at her like she’s the local lunatic.
This is also an insult to actual academics. Who have spent years actually studying the subject.
And if she really wants to do something about early childhood development she might want to do something about those 1 in the 3 kids that live in poverty in the UK.
@Chloe, you’ve just cut to the heart of it. Even if she were “all that and a bag of chips” as she pretends to be, what is she actually doing to help kids in poverty? So many more children going hungry and suffering due to the economic issues brought on by Brexit. She could easily team with Marcus Rashford and bring attention to food charities feeding families in need – it would require so little of her, she could be with a celebrity footballer and she’d actually do some good. Ugh. It’s painful to see how bad KP are at their one job.
@Chloe: Absolutely. Retired after decades as an Early Childhood educator, I know that there are decades of academic, researched based “data-driven” info available. Educational programs for young children in underserved communities, materials & strategies for classroom teachers, parent support classes, exist. The fact that K’s team has just discovered it, sat her down and showed how to hold a pencil, doesn’t mean she is an expert. Let her use her ‘clout’ to establish early childhood centers, etc., for families that cannot make it to Kensington Place.
Thanks,, Kaiser for the phrase ‘unscientific busy work’ – somewhat comforting.
Thank you! Keen’s only war cry is “Babies in the first 5 yrs need to come from moderately affluent homes with TWO parents to develop well!” I got my degree in Child Development/Psychology, and taught young kids for 30 yrs. All that botox has frozen those few brain cells she has.
First, as we know, to have a thriving child, start with PRE-NATAL care, where the brain starts to develop. Then pair that with WHOLE CHILD care: work on proper nutrition, housing, care (incl. helping parents who have to work so they can afford these things).
AS A START, all of these things would do more for successful Early Years than all of her fercacktah pie charts and questionnaires.
Kids don’t want to hug Kate cuz she has Evil (FF) Queen vibes
LOLz I wonder if this was planned or a last min hit job to make her look good after Cain’s bad PR weekend.
Hi Carol(e) – we see you!!!!
It does sound like Carole commissioned another desperate puff piece about how Kate is useful to the monarchy/BRF/William. Another don’t-divorce-us bat signal.
How many signals do we think she’ll send out before Baldy/The Monarchy say ‘enough is enough’? Each piece is getting more nauseating than the last.
All this woman does is literally put the research that actual professionals did onto a powerpoint. Like this woman is literally useless I cannot. I did more work and compute data for my statistics uni homework that this woman has done on this venture I’m actually annoyed by this
“ That statistic about the prevalence of mental illness during and after pregnancy comes from the NHS, but it was discussed extensively in a June 2021 report”
Literally what you said. This sentence is so funny to me. Oh wow, they discussed one statistic in a report in 2021? Groundbreaking.
Not only that, Kitty has failed to make even ONE suggestion of how to make positive change, or hell, any change at all. She doesn’t discuss things that actual experts in this field are constantly evaluating, I’ll use flexible classroom seating as an example.
I am not remotely an expert in this field, and only know about the flexible seating because I have a really wiggly 12 year old boy who would be considered a problem student in any setting where the old guard was making the rules. Cannot could champion better early education classrooms, and look like a competent adult who gives a shit about anyone or anything besides herself.
She’s so worthless, and there is a segment of the population who thinks she is…I don’t know, something great and good. That’s all I’ve got, I can’t think of one complementary thing to say about her, as she presents herself today.
Ok, just to clarify. I would bet substantial money that Kate DID NOT put research into a PowerPoint. I don’t believe Kate can even use a computer for much more than surfing and online shopping.
This embiggening is obscene. It’s one thing to massage and ‘enhance’ existing details about a person, but the media here are creating a completely fake persona whole cloth.
Have any of these people ever actually met or spoken to Kate? Or even seen a video of her speaking? This is beyond ridiculous now.
I agree, she’s probably never even heard of PowerPoint, much less that she’d know how to use it … or where to even find it. She is photographed “doing” all this empty shyte … but “it’s not a vanity project!”
Kate is photographed taking notes of a presentation of a survey that she supposedly worked on for ten years. This woman has no clue about anything.
Besides the survey was asking people if they thought early years were important for childhood development. Which is a stupid question.
It’s like asking if oxygen is important for humans.
She should have taken a seat once she looked like a fool in front of Dr. Jill Biden. This VF article only reminds everyone how dumb she actually is and how little she has done on this topic.
I remember when KP tweeted that Kate ‘sent an email’. Like they literally promoted the fact she sent an email all by herself like a big grown girl, lol. She’s literally a child.
Just once I want a competent reporter to ask Kate, on the spot, what exactly is the point of Early years? What initiatives have been undertaken? How many children have tangibly benefited from Early years in the “10 years” she’s supposedly been working on it?
The house of cards would fall apart quickly if someone just asked the right questions outside of the Rota bubble.
+ 1 Honestly, ask her ONE question about ANYTHING she purports to know. She is an expert racist, and that’s about it.
Yup, just ONE question about basic developmental psychology.
There’s a reason why royals don’t ever give interviews on their causes, because they are all stupid and can’t think for themselves without a carefully worded script in front of them. Harry and Meghan are the only ones who are actually comfortable talking about their causes in interviews or podcasts etc.
She likes the early years as a “project” because for HER, it is easy*. She talks about babies and “the importance of the early years” and gets to hang out with children who for the most part don’t ask her difficult questions, she gets to go down slides and she’s praised.
There’s nothing more to it than that for her and we know that because if there was, we wouldn’t need countless articles ensuring us she’s actually very credible and very knowledgeable about this.
Also, this line:
” Without breaking a sweat, Kate has spent the last few years becoming the world’s most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology.”
reader, I laughed. Very loudly.
*I want to clarify that overall I do think more research AND initiatives and funding in this area are all good and important things AND are not easy. I’m just saying for her, its a vanity project.
And to tie and excuse her “broody” comments to SCIENCE? Pleeeease.
Kate couldn’t even explain the words developmental neurology. The woman has barely spoken and when she does it’s always “ early years are important mmkay “.
And she is not known in the world for anything other being the one who married William. And had kids.
It’s offensive to write such lies.
I doubt Kate can even pronounce ‘developmental neurology’. After years being the useless patron for children’s hospice, she still couldn’t pronounce ‘palliative’ properly.
What to say….?!
She is clearly desperation driven as well as data driven. How can the people behind this not see how truly embarrassing it is, to say the very least. I’m quietly cringing, here.
And the experts in the field just being full on sidelined to support someone being merely positioned as an expert. I know it’s not my fault but I actually feel like apologising to them all…! This is just so very bad.
Yup, this is absolutely believable. Everyone knows that developmental neurology is a cake walk. Anyone can master it in 5 minutes without even trying. That’s why there are absolutely zero problems in the child dev area and we’ve solved all the issues. Yup, absolutely.
Whyyyyy? This is complete fiction. Where are all these reports that have purportedly come from the KP walk-in closet? Have we ever seen ONE? My god, she’s a waste of wiglets.
I do believe the parts about “few noticed” and she didn’t “break a sweat”. If she were a serious spokesperson for this, the article would be about how and where to obtain help and not just embiggening someone who is NOT an expert in this field.
Was there shade in not even breaking a sweat even Uncle Andy famously also doesn’t sweat?!
Oh yes, Khate supports “parental well-being”, in the sense that she bullies certain parents to escape before they’re driven to suicide.
YES. And let’s not forget. She only cares about white babies and white mothers. No wonder she wants another baby. George, Charlotte, and Louis are aging and it’s no longer on-brand for her “first five years”. She needs another baby prop to make to look like an expert. *rolls eyes*
“…building a mentally healthier society…”
Huh? What does that even mean?
“Without breaking a sweat, Kate has spent the last few years becoming the world’s most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology.”
Really? I’m sure some actual developmental neurologists would like to have a word.
Now they didn’t say the best or the most credible. Just the most visible.
While Kate laid back in her log chair, UK taxpayers paid for the embiggening of Kate on a global stage. In return they have a magnificent FFQ.
Yeah, I DID enjoy parsing that comment. I’m in a field adjacent to developmental neuropsychology — and I’d be hard-pressed to identify a more “visible “ spokesperson, at least on a global stage for a general audience. If her need for a vanity project can attract more funding and other kinds of support for early childhood education and research, mental health assessment and intervention, anti-poverty initiatives, and community-based resources, it’s all to the good.
As long as the funding doesn’t go to to the Royal Foundation. Might as well throw at least half the money out the window.
When I think of people who are visibly advancing the discussion about childhood development, who aren’t actual Ph.D.s in the subject, I think of Temple Grandin. This walking dress form does not make the list.
I’m actually curious as to why KP want to promote Kate as this big expert in this area.
I don’t see other royals promoted this way on their causes eg Prince Charles has been known for campaigning on the environment for over 30 years but I don’t think he’s really positioned as an expert. even William seems more to be promoted as passionate on environment solutions for Earthshot. So why are they acting like Kate is practically doing this peer research herself?
And this so called ‘expertise’ doesn’t come across in her appearances on this topic at all with just plain platitudes about baby brains etc so why push this PR angle so hard?
This is all Carole trying to embiggen Waity to pressure Egghead to keep her in the position of future, future consort.
Basically because she cannot interact on an adult level with actual adults, so they stick her with children. She hasn’t got the education, the worldliness, the brains, the confidence to actually deal with adults. Zero intellectual curiosity. And remember, this was only hyped after they saw how amazing Meghan was at everything, so Tominey had to lie and say, “She’s finally found her voice and will use it for the children.” And “This has been eight years in the making.” Complete BS. In fact laughable BS. I’m glad people are calling VF out on their horseshit.
Yup Charles, Camilla, Anne and Sophie are not exactly billed as experts in their charity “work”. I think Anne is the closest and Sophie looks like she reads her notes. But they’re not billed as the most visible champion and expert. This is a weird plug and reach for Khate. She is really delusional it’s embarrassing.
IMO I think this is part of the “she’s SMART, actually” campaign that they’ve recently started. See also ‘Kate solved a crossword puzzle, how clever!’
As with everything else they do, this is her trying to best Meghan. Meghan’s involvement with the Marshall Plan for Moms was a huge story last week. This is Kate trying to compete, and they know they can’t actually have her *speak* anywhere, so the next best thing is a PR push showing just how intelligent Kate is. Their next move would be to have her papped with a big pile of heavy books (“Did you know? Kate can read!!!”), and then maybe another pie chart or graph release.
…Is it possible that some people at one of the palaces are actually going the reverse psychology route? Put out a PR campaign SO over the top that it naturally inspires mockery and derision towards the subject? I mean, obviously not KP, they’re too stupid for that, but maybe CH or BP as a means of laying groundwork for a Divorce War.
Are any of them smart enough to deliberately mislead La Catrina and the KP staff into putting on a PR campaign that they know is doomed to fail so spectacularly it could give the tabloids and the royal family a proper public excuse to turn on her and “gently” toss her out “for her own good” as she is obviously self-destructing in a role she is ultimately not suited for?
I truly think KP is too dumb to see how bad this campaign of “kate is smart really” is going to fail.
When you say nothing for a decade and what you do say is a bunch of mumbled nothings, no one credible will ever think you are smart.
They can’t polish this turd and pretending she’s an expert in anything but clinging to a prince is pure foolishness.
I wonder if the writer of the VF article got something in exchange for publishing this silliness?
cookies. Dem royal cookies every christmas at the cookies and juice party. And the writer will sit on her haunches and catch the cookie in her mouth like a good girl, get patted on the head, then taken by her leash and led out to the lawn so she can go potty.
Instead of just concentrating on nuclear families and repeating things science has established a long time ago, she could try to become the voice of the most vulnerable children in society who have had a tougher start in life like those living in foster care or adopted children who have had to face deprivation, or special needs children, whose parents have really struggled to answer their children’s needs. But obviously you can’t always get cute photo opportunities with such children, or you could have to have to face the fact that there are lots of parents who can never leave their children with a nanny before getting a facial, hitting the gym and winding down with some online shopping. I’m sorry but I just can’t stop wondering if someone really believes these stories. Out of all the married-in royals in Europe, Kate is the one who knows the least of anything we call a normal life. She’s never had to support herself, she’s never needed to think about money, she’s always been able to concentrate on the exact bits of parenthood she wants because she hasn’t needed to combine it with working and household chores, which are more than just baking a cake when you feel like it. In addition, her children are still so young and she has no scientific background in childhood development that she lacks all the credibility. It’s easy to tell the others how to parent when everything is taken care of for you, and when your own experience actually doesn’t go back that many years. It’s insulting she does not bother to acknowledge the real challenges people meet in life. I’m sorry about my rant, haven’t slept properly for more than a week now thanks to my daughter’s nasty cold and stress at work.
Sorry to hear it. hope you and your daughter feel better soon.
I’m waiting for the outrage when people realize that by locating the Keenwell Center For Buttons inside her home at KP, Keen gets to pay rent to herself under the guise of “expenses” for Keenwell. Those overpriced Sister Wife dresses aren’t going to pay for themselves.
LMAO 😂 “data driven” People, it’s all there in the headline. This is not an active / action driven or results and goal orientated woman. All she’s *good* for is her pie charts. I’d much rather be called hands on, results driven, practical — anything but “data driven” 🫣🤭 that just tells me someone has a lot of meaningless paper with some rambling thoughts (or data prepared for her by her skivvies) It’s a very thinly veiled insult.
It is hilarious. But also the focus on data-driven also misses the point as well because the value of data is to drive insight- what is the data telling us? If she does nothing with the data it is not useful.
I can’t get over how dim she is and this weak media positioning.
The world’s most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology???? Holding babies is scientific??? This sh*t goes down well with dumb people,these lies are beyond gross and cater to her empty-headed crowd of fawning sheep.
At this point, these articles are doing more harm than good. Does KP think people are ignorant? What an insult to people with brains. Everyone knows she doesn’t work.
What to say….?!
She is clearly desperation driven as well as data driven. How can the people behind this not see how truly embarrassing it is, to say the very least. I’m quietly cringing, here.
Is that pie chart photo actually real? Not photoshopped? It looks like a spoof.
The entire world is laughing at this Trumpian effort.
Let them keep it up, I really want them to. The boos will be starting for her too.
I myself was wondering if this was CH of BP deliberately misleading KP and the Cambridges into a massive PR mis-step that could give them an excuse to dump Katie Keen. This “I’m totes smart, people!” thing is NOT going to end well.
This is a joke right? I mean I know she’s got to have SOMETHING to do but this right here is ridiculous. It feels like she’s being set up to be the butt of jokes, but by whom? Maybe this is the work of that new, crack (head) PR team?
I knew they were gonna conjure some insane bs about Kate’s early years project, as soon as last week when Meghan joined the Marshall Plan for Moms in announcing a “National Business Coalition for Child Care,” that includes Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, with the aim of expanding child care support for workers.
They’re so damn desperate & predictable, they had to throw some big words around this convoluted mess of a non-project just to compete with M!!
Nailed it!
Ah so this is what it is. Her fear of Meghan, as usual.
If she really cared about early years she wouldn’t have bullied a pregnant woman and she would not have been angry when the pregnant woman’s husband decided to quit his job and leave the UK to protect his wife’s and baby’s mental health. Kate is such a fraud and as Kaiser said the only reason she is doing this is because she felt she needed a big project to compete with Meghan.
And not one word from Kate, even through her legion of sycophantic writers, about Meghan’s mental state during her first pregnancy. But then I guess she would have to admit her part in the whole ugly scheme and we can’t have that. But this type of article will just open Kate up to another well deserved roasting.
I’m a mother. And am clearly as comfortable with other children as she is (which is to say…not at all. ). Therefore I am also an expert on early childhood education and my data driven research is that my son surpassed early childhood education (much like George, Charlotte and their parents he graduated kindergarten).
This whole article reads like someone wrote it buzzed on something and trying to ingratiate themselves into the cool kids circle.
Insulting to real scholars and experts she was too busy waiting for the ring to get a degree in this field
I imagine this piece would have been planned months ago to coincide with what royal insiders obviously predicted would be the cherry on top of a successful FFQ push in 2022 – the This is 40! Portraits, a magnificent Caribbean tour, more solo events, more new clothes and a middle part to boot…if things had gone well, Ma Middleton could reasonably have expected to be edging out the actual and future queens with coverage of Keen. This article isn’t urgent, it contains nothing new – why was it published at all, and why did it need to be published NOW?
What’s notable is that even Vanity Fair couldn’t seem to get more than the standard quotes and stories given to everyone. We’ve seen all of these little bits in the likes of the DM. At least Tatler talked to people.
Was there an interview with Kate to promote her initiatives for maternal mental health? Or to share these “measurable goals” we’ve been asking for since she stated this dang thing? Did she even give a quote directly to this author?
All her pr attempts flop. It’s really obvious that there’s been a huge pr push behind Kate and … nothing.
And even if it HAD gone to plan, that would still mean publishing this vapid piece about the “fully formed queen” right under our noses during QE’s platinum jubilee!
They must not have much of a budget at the palace because they do not hire people who know how to do the job. The PR team flops, her planning team flops, her strategic team flops. The House of Windsor should just fold up and go.
Kate’s ego is hilarious. They could just promote her as passionate but no, she’s such a shameless and narcissistic clout chaser that she has to claim to be an expert. Just like she claimed her five questions were groundbreaking.
We saw her with Jill Biden. This is why I can’t feel sorry for Kate. She puts herself in situations way above her competence, wastes everyone’s time, and then lies about the results.
Remember when Kate was being praised for picking out her own clothes? Was that just last year? Now she’s an expert in child neurological development. She’ll need a vacation.
To be fair I enthusiastically praised my son for choosing his own clothes that were weather and occasion appropriate, plus they didn’t clash and his socks matched.
He was four.
Which is about the age all the infantilizing makes her out to be, even when trying to call her an “expert in x”
Even playing the piano repeatedly with two fingers was “Is there anything she can’t do?” lol
Kate’s first piano recital!
I think the colonialist trip changed things permanently.
It revealed them and that can’t be undone.
She and her mother are too dumb to realize that and they will keep spewing out garbage like the article mentioned above.
People see who they (William and Kate) are now and it makes them feel uncomfortable that these people are near the top of that institution.
Thanks to the internet, the photos won’t go away.
It’s the first time people didn’t feel sorry for them when they screwed up. The royalists tried but everyone else just cringed. It’s hard to feel sorry for two privileged 40 year olds vacationing on someone else’s dime and calling it work.
Yes, it was quite disgusting.
I hope she is publicly contradicted by a real expert and practitioner
I’m a real practitioner. My team and I are currently grappling with 4 and 5 year olds who missed social interactions for a large portion of their early lives. Its so hard and emotional. There is so much they have missed and can’t get back and a lot of them are affected by the fall out – parental relationships having broken down, job losses, grieving for loved ones.
It’s so hard and we live it every day. Kate doesn’t have a damn clue.
If Kate had real experts studying her and how her mother messed her up and where it all started to go so wrong for Willy, her pie chart and data would be complete .
Will and Kate just love to claim they are
“experts” in whatever they are doing. Harry and Meghan are two people that know what they are talking about in mental health, feminism, veterans, womens rights, etc but they NEVER claim to be experts.
Will lectures others on climate change but takes private flights constantly, has multiple homes, etc Kate is an “expert” but did nothing for children during the pandemic and released a survey that went nowhere and has no desire to do more with early childhood. They desperately need validation. It’s pathetic.
Something about H&M is that they are always “showing their work,” i.e. they are always giving credit where it is due. they don’t pretend to be the experts, to be the ones with all the answers. they cite to studies, they quote experts, they partner with experts, etc. With W&K, they put themselves out there as the experts, and any partnering is solely to make themselves look better (i.e. the appearances with Attenborough.)
What credentials do Harry and Meghan possess that makes them experts?
That’s the point. Harry and Meghan don’t consider themselves experts. They have causes they deeply care about and hire competent professionals to help them bring attention and money to the issues.
So her saying she is bloody makes her an expert this is a total farce
Spell check messed up.meant to say brood y
She’s a bloody idiot though!
I feel like we’re watching Kate do the worlds slowest graduate diploma, whereby all the “research” is only for her edification, because it’s certainly not contributing to the rich field of research on this topic from the last half a century.
Where are the research grants from her Foundation? Or grants to enact the projects that researchers have developed for communities?
And I’m only on the periphery of working with kids with trauma, not a clinician, but does anyone else find the language quite stigmatising? Your life is not a lost cause, and you can still have health and happiness in adulthood even after significant trauma or neglect in childhood! Argh.
I know I personally was feeling like a mess because my childhood was less than great. Heaven knows my mother tried, but she herself could have used some help. Guess I’m doomed, doggone it.
By the same token, having a two parent household, playing in the garden, reading to the kids, going to tennis etc. is no guarantee of good mental health either. I know lots of privileged people who grew up under those conditions and they are raging narcissists.
The entire Middleton clan demonstrates that growing up privileged with two parents doesn’t mean you will end up as competent adults. Kate and James in particular are very stunted adults. Pippa seems to have moved on from that mess but she was just as bad for many years.
So many persons have said it but I have to add my voice to the chorus: this is incredibly insulting to academics, social workers and many other hard working folk who have put years of research into this field but for want of money and/or a platform, are pretty much shouting in the wind because the answer to most of society’s ills is to put meaningful funding into these types of programmes. The platform and money are what the Royals are to bring and it boggles my mind that they don’t even try to do that. Even in this article, it’s yet again about how Kate is the expert; Kate is developing; Kate is FFQ… It’s nauseating 😐 and as much as I don’t like to compare, it’s hard not to compare to Meghan or even Charles as someone else mentioned further up. They’re never positioned as experts. I don’t believe they want to be. I haven’t really followed Charles much but I know he’s been vocal about the environment for a long time and Meghan about female empowerment but I don’t ever hear of them as experts because they’re not and they acknowledge that. Ugh these ppl
Just to add to your list, Princess Anne has been active with Save the Children for about 50 years. She has been consistent in her support. If Kate genuinely wanted to accomplish something significant, focused on enhancing the well-being of children, she has access to a great role model right within the BRF. Yes, I wonder what they talked about during their recent joint appearance.
As other people have pointed out, if Kate were serious about early childhood development, she’s had ten years to get a Master’s Degree in the subject, even going part-time. Kate couldn’t even come up with coherent answers when she did that engagement last year with Dr. Jill Biden, a woman who managed to earn a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. while raising three children and teaching.
Yes. If she is an expert, put her on a panel with other speakers and let’s see how well she fares. She crashed and burned when she made that appearance with Dr. Biden.
She adores children lol she could not even walk over to see Archie who was only a few steps away
This is the problem with W&K. Instead of letting the projects rise on their own merits, they are branded right out of the gate as the most prestigious, the leading experts, or now world’s most visible spokesperson. I get that most things are all PR fluff, but there is a fine line between PR fluff and arrogance. KP treads a lot towards arrogance. They wonder why W&K are having a problem being seen as relatable?
Yes, normal people and actual academics let their work speak for themselves. But Kate hasn’t actually DONE any work, so she can’t let the work speak for itself. Hence, PR fluff spinning “gold” out of straw
As someone who is actually getting a phd in early childhood studies, this makes me want to launch myself into the sun
God love the people who are actually in the field who threw shade at the article.
I suppose her reported affinity for “crack baby” cocktails is part of her research….
Not one word of the headline is true, unless you count a married in as royal. Okay I’ll give them royal. Data driven, well that is laughable. Expert, extra laughable.
And I just want to say that keen is often praised for being a great, if not ideal, mother. Does anything back that up? I mean I assume she is a good mom but I really have no idea. All we see are staged photo ops with the kids. Is it because she always claims to be broody? I don’t knock her for having nannies and help, that doesn’t take a way from being a good mom in my book. I just think she gets a lot of credit that doesn’t have anything to back it up. I assume Meghan, Eugenie and Bea are good moms but they are not getting praised in the tabloids like Keen.
So true….
It’s been 11 years and in that time Kate could have gotten a bachelor’s, masters and be finishing up/finished on her PhD in the subject but yet nothing. I don’t expect her to do all that of course and she doesn’t need to do that but she could have had academics come into her home and give her some lectures on the subject so she can show “Hey, I’m passionate enough about this that I learnt from academics and here’s what I know”. And make it a constant lifetime thing since she’s oh so passionate about early years.
I just feel sorry for the actual researchers who are doing the research, have spent their working/academic lives to become experts on the subject only for a royal with no training/learning on it being hailed as the expert.
I’m just here to say that while I agree that in general Kate is a garbage person for the things she’s done to other women (not just my girl-crush, Duchess Meg), it really pains me to see people make fun of her facial expressions. I also have a face that makes exaggerated expressions, especially when I’m really excited. I’m not scary to children. That’s just my face. It’s just my laugh.
I’m sure we would be able to tell that yours are genuine, which makes the difference. Hers are completely fake, and part of the Emperor having no clothes in this situation.
It’s not the expressions in themselves that are the issue; its that they are out of context (no one else will even be laughing) and she holds the pose to make sure the photographer gets the shot.
C and Becks1 are correct. It’s not that she naturally makes these expressions, she’s hamming it up for the camera. It’s just poses.
Her open-mouthed, fly-swallowing grins, raised eyebrows, wide open eyes are all for show to let everyone know how keen she is. She mimes rather than having to have an actual in-depth conversation about a subject she supposedly cares for deeply and has a great deal of keen expertise in. That plus too much botox and adderall.
If you are making over the top, inappropriate to the event expressions like Kate? Yes, you are scary to children.
It’s so weird that, amidst all this embiggening, the writer keeps mentioning Kate’s wardrobe and how she’s overlooked and not noticed. Of course, most all of this article is demonstrably untrue – the data on Kate is out there and none of it supports the claims of her expertise, interest, effectiveness and ability as a communicator.
But what I found interesting was at the end – the part about how Kate and William are separating their interests and how Kate is a force on her own. Something smells fishy there – like it’s preparing the public to see an actual separation between W&K.
Even if they separate she should stop these foolish games. I hope if they separate, she owns the leisurely lifestyle and just stop all these nonsense of “working”. It’s really an insult to working mothers and childhood experts.
I agree, but I’m not sure what is to be done about it. There aren’t enough royals left to do the job. And by “job” I mean, keeping the RF in the public eye in a good way and enough so that they can continue existing. With Charles on the way in, William has to step up and that means Kate has to step up, too. The nonsense about “working” has to continue because Kate will be ever more visible as the modern face (not Botox face) of the monarchy. I think this will continue as long as there isn’t a divorce and Kate remains a “working royal.”
Their main job is opening centres, cutting ribbons, carrying babies, shaking hands, going to premieres and hosting banquets and garden parties. Doing hundreds of these is much much better and less insulting instead of praising yourself as an expert.
If they separate (or separate and divorce), she would not continue as a working royal. Neither William nor Charles would want her to continue in the public view, especially if William wants to bring in a new wife in a couple of years. Kate would be sidelined to the countryside (Adelaide Cottage) and removed from the ‘working royal’ pool.
Went over to the Centre page to look at the report mentioned. I then clicked on the news link and saw a Royal Foundation article about Colombia being the first country to sign on to a wildlife conservation issue. It’s illustrated with a picture of two rhinos. You would think they would use a South American animal to illustrate. I wish they hired better staffers.
🤣🤣🤣🤣. I love this! Photos of rhinos for conservation in South America!! I’m going to be chuckling about this all day🤣. Thanks El!
That made me laugh. It’s so indicative of the p*ss-poor work they do. So much for that fancy, expensive education they each got. No doubt their staffers went to the same schools.
While there may not be rhinos, there are actually wild hippos in Colombia due to… Pablo Escobar lol. I am not making that up. He owned a menagerie of animals including 4 hippos. After he died they wandered around his estate and just kept reproducing and now there’s around 100 of them. It’s too difficult to try to manage their population or remove them so the Colombian government has mostly left them alone. I was in hysterics when I discovered this a few years ago and had the most fun time researching them: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hippopotamuses_in_Colombia#:~:text=In%20the%20late%201970s%2C%20Colombian,left%20on%20the%20untended%20estate.
Found out about the zoo animals imported to South America watching Narcos on Netflix. Crazy.
Okay, you gave me a great laugh, which is much appreciated since I had worked myself into a snit after this article.
Okay @El, that’s really funny. Thank you.
This story seems ridiculous, not worth a read, but what has happened to VF that something like this would even pass muster? Have never liked the currant editor and the way she runs it. Just terrible.
She was only “date-driven” in the 10 year Waity Period, when her only goal was to date, then marry a future king. She is no “expert” on anything but her own needs and wants. Please.
No one who saw her joint appearance with Dr. Biden — a real data-driven educator — could ever buy this drivel
Because no one anywhere in the world has studied early childhood. 🙄
I know when I see a Kate header pic with the “I’m so keen!” face the article is going to be hilarious. And omg this line “the most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology.” Not that I can name any real scientists/experts off the top of my head but to stick her in with credentialed early childhood development people is very insulting. Kate is not leading some cutting edge research into early childhood development, no matter how they try to spin it.
AmelieOriginal, Let me fix it for you. Translate “the most visible spokesperson for developmental neurology,” to “broody when sees babies.” Because that’s what they actually mean.
Also, the fakakta pie chart. So 76% of English people don’t understand that the first 5 years of life are the most important developmentally. First of all, I don’t believe that. Was that one of the famous Five Questions of Developmental Neurology she formulated? So, the question is: Do you believe the first 5 years of a baby’s life are the most important developmentally?” WHO would say no to that? Who? It’s a made up number. And this makes her an expert? And a scientist? How do they say it? Oh, yeah: Bollocks.
A data driven expert who can’t explain her work to the people or to FLOTUS, and actual education expert.
Nice try, Vanity Fair.
The choice of photos to accompany the post is hysterical but the slide as the finale is ‘mwah’.
Good Lord. That photo of her looking like the Joker is horrifying.
Lord have mercy, that pie chart! If a student of mine pulled up a pie chart like that in a presentation, I would roll my eyes and realize that the student didn’t do any work, and is up there bullshitting in front of the class.
If she’s such a great Early Years data analyst, then why hasn’t she given any policy speeches at conferences? Where are her published papers? There is ridiculous embiggening, and then there’s just plain old fiction writing. We have seen Kate pursue exactly zero projects of substance in over 10 years as a royal. She’s been out-worked and out-classed by Letiticia in Spain, and Maxima in the Netherlands–women who should be her peers. If they want to lean into “tradwife who walks with her eyes downcast” and cast her as a hyena-face Serena Joy, then for god’s sake, do that. It’s more honest. Apparently, there’s a right-wing audience for exactly that. She can be the Wife of William to her heart’s content.
After Meghan came along, Kate had to have her cake and eat it too. Appealing to the mini van mommies and baby boomers was no longer enough. She will be playing catch up for the rest of her life because Meghan is in a whole different league and the whole RF and British press knows it. I fully expect to see more and more of these types of sycophantic keen pieces that are totally divorced from reality in the years ahead.
Serious question: I know we’ve all assumed that Carole is driving this “Kate the data-driven Great” narrative. And that’s extremely likely.
But IDK, could this be the media poking at lazy Kate? I mean, is this fawning by the press their way of getting her mocked? Or could this be Will working with the press to get Kate criticism to put the heat off him? I wonder if these fawning articles in the press will be one of the reasons given for a breakup of the Cambridges.
It’s so heavy handed I have a hard time believing anyone who liked Kate would do this to her.
Every single derogatory thing you ladies are saying about Kate can also be said about Meghan.
Kate is the wife of the future king. She, through her cronies, is purporting to be this expert in early childhood mental health. She is not. She is not an authority on the topic and can’t hold a discussion on this without prompts. Can you provide examples of what you consider derogatory? Or are you trolling.
I’m sorry, I had to laugh. Has Meghan ever proclaimed herself an expert of a field she’s done little to no research in? There are lots of areas she contributes to, but not once has she ever needed a Vanity Fair piece to pretend like she is the foremost authority in any of them. You know why? She actually works on contributing to them.
Nah. No matter how many lies told, Meghan didn’t bully Kate into suicidal ideation during her pregnancies because she was a jealous hag. That’s all Kate. Own it.
Oh really? Last I checked, pretty much everything Meghan has done has resulted in TANGIBLE results. She and Harry surround themselves with the people who are truly experts in the field they are working with, and she doesn’t blather empty platitudes and then hope that everyone will forget that she claims to be such a “seasoned authority”. Give me a break with this whataboutism.
Lol stay mad troll.
Really @WanderingAbout. Please share a link of Kate speaking intelligently and understandably for more than 30 seconds(that’s being generous) publicly without using notes.
Otherwise, lol.
Like other posters have said, neither Harry or Meghan have proclaimed to be experts. In fact, they’ve deferred to actual experts and others. More importantly, neither Harry or Meghan have had to ask sycophantic media to proclaim them as experts in the topics they speak about.
Poor derangers can’t handle that their girl is a dimwit. And after a decade it’s not going to change. She’s too lazy to learn and instead gets pieces like this pretending she’s an expert. She’s not. And no other royal pretends to be an expert. Not Charles, not anne, not Meghan or Harry. Because they don’t need to be propped up like she does.
@ontarget. Meghan and Harry have shown themselves to be knowledgeable about the issues they speak out on. That’s a far cry from proclaiming themselves to be experts. The problem with Kate especially is that she absolutely has no clue about research and issues having to do with early childhood – I mean watching her attempt to speak on this issue is cringeworthy, yet she and her surrogates want to pretend she is some kind of expert.
Dear god, these people.
Is this a good time to state that the International Year of the Child-1979 was proclaimed by UNESCO under Secretary General Kurt Waldheim.
The Convention of the Rights of Children by UNICEF was the most ratified rights in history in 1989.
Britain as signatory member must be aware of its responsibilities toward the children.
If there is a need for the data collection, surely they were not living up to their obligations as agreed upon in 1989.
Erik Erickson among others pioneered this field, so I am at a loss as to obvious.
Is there any need for data collection ? What is the effect of rising cost-of-living prices on children?
Some young students have a “store” where they collect donated items ranging from school supplies to sanitary napkins because their parents are stressed in trying to make ends, surely this would be a better endeavor whereby Kate can fundraise and help?
Instead of 5 questions??
Data-driven? Okay, keen. Let’s see the statistics. She probably can’t even comprehend the abstract on an actual research study. Give me a one tailed-t test, show me the p value. Kathy doing stats is LOL.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaa
😂🤪😁😂🤪😁😂🤪😁
her trolling post appears to have been removed, but I will reply anyway: @OnTarget In Kaiser’s post, she has quoted an article where Kensington PR stooges have called Kate an expert. Again, I ask, where is your evidence of Harry and Meghan or their PR firm claiming to be experts. Those examples you have mentioned are instances where the Sussexes have a personal interest and lend their voice to support such noble causes. In those causes there is a specific objective and outcome. It’s not a vague nothingburger like what Kate orchestrated with Early Years.
Be careful where you get your information and always read with a discerning eye.
What is wrong with Kate?
dress: If you followed Kate from the early days you would have known that she wore short billowy dresses that flew up in the wind and exposed her bare bottom. This was not a one-time occurrence. Apparently because of that she has given a penance and henceforth shall wear prairie dresses for the rest of her working life.
She is lazy and does not work and does not want to work, but wants to enjoy the benefits of the job.
When she does work she is terrible at it, lackluster and puts no thought into it. She sits down and let’s others come up with the ideas for her, which is why she has no passion. It’s just busy work handed down to her by someone else.
Her family is overly involved and interfere, to the point where she is infantilized. Her uncle and mother regularly run to the tabloids and either smear Meghan, her sister was so jealous she refused to invite her to the wedding, afraid it would be an attention stealer.
She stalked for years, and stays with cheating Williams. Girlfriend needs to get some pride and pick herself up. I suppose she closes her eyes and does it for England.
She mumbles, and it behooves her to acquire a coach and get some elocution lessons.
That horrible colonial tour of the Caribbean showed her true colors.
And this is the worst: She is a mean girl that actively participated in the smear campaign of Meghan. The campaign continues, and she is benefitting from it, because as Meghan is taken off her pedestal, they are raising Kate up instead.
Let me know if you wish for me to continue.
^^^Say. It. Again.^^^
RoyalBlue, I especially loved the part about Kate’s short, billowy dresses that flew up to show her “bare bottom.” That’s how she attracted the fellas, I guess. And the penance of the prairie dresses have apparently been passed down to poor, little Charlotte for the indiscretions of her tacky mother. Please do continue.
OnTarget – so about this report of Katy’s that discusses specific data statistics regarding mental health decline concurrent with pregnancy observed by NHS – is this something I could readily search on Google Scholar?
Seem to be having trouble finding credible, reliable data regarding Katy’s expertise or contributions to science in this area. If you’ve got the goods, give it up.
Grace, Kate will never become the “voice of the most vulnerable children in society.” She is no Princess Diana.
I work with educational data for a living and let me tell you that nothing Kate did was close to actual data. That “survey” was atrocious. The only way that thing went live was if she didn’t have ANYONE WHO ANALYZED DATA ON HER TEAM. So how data driven can she be???
All I can say in Erin Vanderhoof’s defense is, she’s a freelance writer, and she has to eat. Erin was tasked with imbuing her with scientific serious-mindedness with lots of alliteration after another running jokey story about this nesty, broody, Little Red Hen.
Her facial expressions are Allison-Williams-in-Get-Out creepy.
I find her bewildering. She has a degree from a fairly prestigious university but she is not smart enough to realise she is being made to look a fool, either by herself of those who advise her. If she does realise this, she obviously doesn’t care, and I find that equally bewildering, because I would sure as hell care if I was being marketed the way she is.
I think I know why she keeps talking about being broody: once her child-bearing years are over and all her children are at school and getting towards high-school age, what cause is she going to align herself with? Is she going to stay with the early years or is she going to move on to something that is connected with older children? That will be the test of her real interest in the treatment of babies and very young children; will she be able to sustain it when she has no ongoing personal connection to it? Since this interest seems very superficial, I doubt it, and then she’ll look like a hypocrite and these stories about her even more ludicrous.