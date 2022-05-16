“Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker had another (legal) wedding” links

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker had a real, legal wedding ceremony over the weekend, but it didn’t appear as if any of Kourt’s sisters were there? [Just Jared]
The best signs from the NYC choice rallies. [Buzzfeed]
Yoga Barbie is clearly here to destroy Christianity, I’m sure. Just wait until Mattel releases Tantric Barbie. [Dlisted]
Ewan McGregor really looks great these days. [LaineyGossip]
The Innocents sounds like an interesting film concept. [Pajiba]
The Eurovision semifinals: who made the cut? [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m genuinely mad that iPods are no more! [Gawker]
Ruth Negga in a severe look… I don’t know about her style. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Pro-choice rallies around the US. [Towleroad]
Corinna Kopf was briefly banned by Twitch. [Egotastic]
ABC renewed a bunch of their hit shows. [Seriously OMG]
Millie Bobbie Brown is dramatically blonde right now. [RCFA]
I have to say, Travis Barker just seems to be thriving in this relationship. I’ve never seen him look better, happier or more confident.
I never thought I’d agree with this, but you’re absolutely right! I really like his style. It’s exciting to watch men like him and Harry Styles blowing up conventional fashion “rules” and doing their own thing.
He really is aging well. Twenty years ago, he just looked like an annoying faux-punk who needed his face slapped. Now I’m kind of attracted to him!
Someone should check on Scott Discik.
Ruth Negga never wants to look conventional.
Millie Bobby Brown’s stylist insist on dressing here like a Real Housewife.
MBB is so cute! But she always looks like she’s in her forties. It’s tragic.
I feel bad for MBB. She had a maturity about her as a child, which is part of what made her so amazing as Eleven. She can look very serious and without the bubbly joy of childhood that contrasted with the other cast members of the same age. That doesn’t mean she’s not joyful, it’s just how her face reads (serious). Now that she’s experimenting with fashion, people are saying she looks 40, and I imagine it’s hurtful. I wish her health and happiness.
The thing is she can have that exuberant youth. She was so light, smart and refreshing in Enola Holmes which is getting a second film. She has so much charisma it pains me that she looks so mature before her years. I think she was really robbed of her childhood.
Hasn’t she commented on or was it just speculated that her parents were stage parents and pretty much forced her to be a child star to support the family? That she felt the pressure of having to support her family as a child so she had to keep doing it even if she didn’t want to.
When I was a teen I looked a little older than I was. It was great cos I could by alcohol for my friends lol. One thing you notice when people age is that they lose that teenage puppy fat in their face as their features become more defined. Because I’ve always had high cheekbones and definition, it’s meant my face hasn’t changed much over the course of 20 years, and I now look younger for my age. Even when I see people I haven’t seen for 10 years or more, they always say how I have not changed one bit. I think MBB has the same thing going on. She has quite a lot of definition on her face down to bone structure. She’ll probably stay looking like that for a long time, if she doesn’t get too much work done.
Ruth can look unconventional and not sleep deprived and unrecognizable.
She’s got an amazing look, but this stylist committed a fashion crime on her.
I need Yoga Barbie! And yes, Ewan has been looking good lately.
Ewan McGregor is one of my all time crushes.
From what I read, only her grandmother MJ was there. They are reportedly getting married in Italy very shortly. Perhaps her grandmother can’t make the trip so they invited her to watch them sign their marriage certificate? Does Travis not have any family other than his kids? It seems the Kardashians love men who spend all their time with the Kardashians and no time with their own families.
His mom died when he was young, but he does speak to his dad.
Regarding the center photo, quoting the great Dolly Parton, ” it takes a lot of money to look this cheap”.
I think Travis’ dad was there too. Love these two!
Yes, pro choice supporters! Thank you everyone
We had the same signs at the Boston rallies – keep up the fight!
Lol at Yoga Barbie – I don’t think she’s possessed, but I’m not so sure about her creepy little pet.
Press her floral 666 tattoo and she says gay. Press it again and she performs WAP. She also left Ken for a now-21-year old Bratz doll. YazBie 4 Life! Express pole to The Bad Place sold separately.
Otaku fairy you are one of my favorite commenters!
I AM DEAD from your comment @ Otaku Fairy
I had to google MBB’s age when I read she was dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son. I thought she was younger..
Zendaya has said in the past that she felt the pressure of supporting her whole family.
Godspeed Kourtney. Wishing all the best for you and everyone. Hopefully the relationship with Scott will be great, just like it eventually was with Robert Kardashian after Kris and Caitlyn married, despite their previous difficulties. Apparently Kris and Robert were great friends (minus the bump during the OJ trial) and Robert and Caitlyn had a good relationship too. Robert came to big family events, sometimes you see the footage. I can remember one clip of Robert at a childhood birthday of Kendall’s saying ~ ”Happy Birthday Kendall from Uncle Robert, I hope you love all the presents I got you and have a great year!” So there is a good coparenting model there!