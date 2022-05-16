Right-wingers are so mad that Prince William got booed at the FA Cup final

Pretty funny how right-wing figures are all about “mah freedom of speech” until people say something which upsets them. So it is with Prince William’s colonialist ass getting booed at the FA Cup final over the weekend. As soon as William walked out on the pitch, the boos began. When his name was announced, the boos got louder and louder. It was wonderful. Now those right-wingers are suddenly very concerned about how people (people from Liverpool, specifically) should not have the right to… boo a prince in public.

Prince William was booed by sections of the crowd as he appeared on the pitch before the FA Cup final at Wembley. The jeering started when the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, was introduced to fans during the pre-match BBC television coverage. The booing continued as William moved down to the pitch where he met and shook hands with Chelsea and Liverpool players prior to the match starting on Saturday. Some fans in the stadium also seemed to take umbrage with the national anthem and a rendition of Christian hymn Abide With Me, which were also the targets of booing. The behaviour of some fans at the stadium prompted condemnation from MPs. Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MailOnline: “I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today. The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans’ totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.” And Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats said: “We have the most wonderful Monarch and those fans who booed do not represent their clubs or our country.” The Duke of Cambridge seemed unruffled by the earlier booing and handed the FA Cup trophy to a jubilant Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

[From The Independent]

I don’t know, maybe just STFU and take it? It’s public jeering, no one actually took a sh-t on the crown. People are entitled to their feelings and their feelings about Baldemort are apparently pretty negative. The Daily Mail isn’t letting this go either – the Mail has a story about how Liverpool’s five Labour MPs have NOT criticized the Liverpool fans who booed William. LMAO. I bet at least one of those Labour MPs was probably at the match, booing William alongside his or her fellow Liverpudlians.

Meanwhile, William was sent to the UAE to pay his respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It feels like Charles sent William out of the country right after that bitch got booed. Hilarious.