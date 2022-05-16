Right-wingers are so mad that Prince William got booed at the FA Cup final

Pretty funny how right-wing figures are all about “mah freedom of speech” until people say something which upsets them. So it is with Prince William’s colonialist ass getting booed at the FA Cup final over the weekend. As soon as William walked out on the pitch, the boos began. When his name was announced, the boos got louder and louder. It was wonderful. Now those right-wingers are suddenly very concerned about how people (people from Liverpool, specifically) should not have the right to… boo a prince in public.
Prince William was booed by sections of the crowd as he appeared on the pitch before the FA Cup final at Wembley. The jeering started when the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, was introduced to fans during the pre-match BBC television coverage. The booing continued as William moved down to the pitch where he met and shook hands with Chelsea and Liverpool players prior to the match starting on Saturday.
Some fans in the stadium also seemed to take umbrage with the national anthem and a rendition of Christian hymn Abide With Me, which were also the targets of booing.
The behaviour of some fans at the stadium prompted condemnation from MPs. Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MailOnline: “I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today. The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans’ totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.”
And Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats said: “We have the most wonderful Monarch and those fans who booed do not represent their clubs or our country.”
The Duke of Cambridge seemed unruffled by the earlier booing and handed the FA Cup trophy to a jubilant Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
I don’t know, maybe just STFU and take it? It’s public jeering, no one actually took a sh-t on the crown. People are entitled to their feelings and their feelings about Baldemort are apparently pretty negative. The Daily Mail isn’t letting this go either – the Mail has a story about how Liverpool’s five Labour MPs have NOT criticized the Liverpool fans who booed William. LMAO. I bet at least one of those Labour MPs was probably at the match, booing William alongside his or her fellow Liverpudlians.
Meanwhile, William was sent to the UAE to pay his respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It feels like Charles sent William out of the country right after that bitch got booed. Hilarious.
I LOVE these headlines for him. A bunch of uptight twats whinging about people not respecting Bulliam is a FANTASTIC look for him!!
Calling maximum attention to the booing, check! Painting Bulliam as a thinned-skin loser, check! Creating a national conversation about the pointlessness and obscenity of the monarchy? Check check check!!
The queen has been booed. Charles has been booed. MPs boo each other all the time. I don’t know what poor widdle willy is not thick skinned enough to take being booed and move on. Inciting hate against other does not mean you will be loved or even liked. I think he’s particularly hurt because the football crowd are supposed to be his ‘boys’. At the end of the day he’s just another entitled prat to them.
Even the venerated Queen Victoria was booed following her awful treatment of Lady Flora Hastings.
It is what it is.
This really could have been swept under the rug and forgotten if he wasn’t such a spoiled brat about everything, but glowing press.
Imagine if the press didn’t protect him. Imagine if 1% of outright truthful and negative reporting happened about him. People would really despise him.
Yes, all that is true but Lord William got booed in this, the year of our Lord Beyonce close the queen’s Jubbly. I can’t believe the BM is still using that “year of the Jubbly” nonsense. What will they use afterward?
I also find it fascinating that, even while they were screaming bloody murder, the BM tries to minimize the Great Booing by saying that William “seemed” to get booed and it was by “a minimum” of fans. Geez, it’s like 40-year-old William is a widdle baby boy who needs his boo-boos kissed for him.
I believe Baldy was SHOCKED and caught off guard by the booing. All that he has done with the media to ensure that the Brits LOVE him, how dare the people boo the FFK!
My hubby has watched the FA Cup final for many years. He said that the royals are normally booed but Willnot’s booing extravaganza was louder than all the previous times. Love to see it 😀
Thin skin Willie doesnt want to get booed. LOL He also can’t take Albert Hall’s crowd being completely silent when he and katie keen came in during the Baftas. He is incandescent. Wants to make sure we understand that he wants to be able to act superior and be venerated without exception. Subjects are not allowed freedom of boo. Applaud or cheer only
In this case, maybe the booing stung William a bit more because he was still healing from their reception (and terrible international headlines) after the Caribbean Disaster Tour. He’s still tender.
Amazing that they cry over Will-di Amin getting booed…when they themselves would organize “Boo-a-thons” against Meghan if they could (aren’t the Heil-folks campaigning to boo Meghan and Harry during the Jubbly?)
Once again, this is the Cambridges explicitly aligned with right wing causes. No wonder Charles shipped him out of town.
I just love seeing karma serve someone what they cooked up for someone else.
How fragile are you that you can’t take some boo-ing your way? My gawd, grow up! You are nearly 40.
Yup. Same crowd that wants them “thrown over the balcony” if they DARE to stand with family (AS IF! lolololol)
Am I the only one who thinks Charles may have been secretly happy about this? Jealousy among the royals seems to be a real thing.
I do feel sorry for the choir that got booed.
The choir was too busy to boo but was probably happy to hear the boos from #teamharryandmeghan & #teamnotracist and witness uncomfortable-Baldy from closer.
Singer did a great job by the way
The reaction to this has been interesting. From what I’ve seen on Twitter, the response from some has been “You really don’t understand Liverpool if you think they were booing William. They always do this. They weren’t booing him.” But then there are these others losing their minds and getting their knickers in a twist saying, “How dare they boo him!” So which is it??
If this was the norm, there would not be all this hand wringing. I read that some people want the ones who booed found and banned from going to future games. It’s ridiculous that the right wingers feel William can’t take five minutes of heat. Unlike his brother and sister-in-law who have taken six years of abuse and counting.
Liverpool are the main team where this happens, and they haven’t been in the FA cup final since 2011 so it’s been a while, and the right wing have been stirring up “culture wars” recently. It’s happened before, there just hasn’t been a fuss about it. There’s footage of the Welsh rugby crowd booing God Save the Queen at a match vs France from 1968! It’s nothing new.
To me the booing of the national anthem was aimed at the gov, the booing of William was aimed at both him and the RF. The people see how they treated the Sussex’s and how they covered up for Andrew – the chickens are roosting and this just shows how deeply unpopular they RF has become esp William. HIs insincerity and lack of energy to do even the bare minimum has been noticed and is being called out. William is not going to take this well and given that he can’t throw the Sussex’s /TQ or his father under the train, it will be his wife and her family. I really do think he will dump Kate and end up marrying someone like Meghan – the closer he gets to the throne the greater the expectations and pressure.
I’m not sure that it was personal for William, it may have been just about booing the establishment, booing the Crown (which I guess is worse in the eyes of some of the Tories, right?), but it was definitely AIMED at him – the boos got distinctly louder when he walked on the field. Like I don’t think people were booing him for his treatment of Meghan, I think people were booing him bc he’s HRH Prince and he was the one who was there and it was a reaction to the royal family/the monarchy more so than William himself.
But you know regardless of the reason for it, it hurt his ego, big-time. Wonder if he’ll go to the match next year.
He certainly manages to encapsulate many terrible things all in one smarmy little package, he’s certainly easy to boo! Maybe the quick trip out east is an ego boost – wasn’t that where he was accompanied by a handler to get positive crowd noise? He’ll be more comfortable that way.
But it’s a typically terrible move for the papers to pick it up and complain about it. There was some leeway before – “oh, Liverpool always does this, it’s not personal”, but now they’ve not only acknowledged William was the target, they’ve made it noticable. If I didn’t know better, I’d almost think the papers are hoping for more crowds to boo him at upcoming events.
They booed the anthem and they booed William. You could hear the boos clearly as soon as his name was announced and it got louder as he made his way shaking player’s hands. His facial expression even made clear that he knew they were booing him. And they were quite proud that they were booing him. I saw comments from some football lovers who were in the stadium proudly boasting about booing Will specifically. Even in comments when Jobson tried to claim they weren’t, someone who was at the game, countered and rubbished Jobson with a few petty insults for William. They were booing him! They booed the anthem and they booed him! Hopefully, this becomes a teaching moment for William…but I’m not holding my breath!
Did any of the boasters specify why they booed William? It would be good to know.
@TeamMeg, for many reasons, they see William as the ultimate Tory…that was a constant theme in some comments! It was quite eye opening because I don’t know if the queen- who is the ultimate symbol of the establishment- would have been booed that way. William just seems to rub people the wrong way!
There are people on Twitter that were at the game and they definitely booed William because they don’t like him. He just isn’t well liked.
Rightwingers are destroying my nation.
Rightwingers removed the £20 uplift in Universal Credit which means people on benefits have to try to manage on an obscene pittance. Rightwingers minimised the threat of Covid and contributed through inaction to the death of 200,000 innocent people. Rightwingers lie to Parliament and the Police. Rightwingers want to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing. Rightwingers are doing nothing for the poor, who cannot even take potatoes from a foodbank because there is no way for them to cook them. Rightwingers are threatening the peace in Northern Ireland. Rightwingers are crushing the possibility of peaceful protest.
Rightwingers are vile and PWT deserves every last one of those boos and more. He sits atop the whole, rotten system and actively preserves it. He is the archetype of entitlement, privilege, white supremacy and colonialism.
Couldn’t agree more – these right wingers WANT to see a return to the trouble in N.I. Gotta keep deflecting from their evil sh!tshow!!
Also you missed out how these right wingers want to keep conversion therapy for trans people while banning it for everyone else.
Very well said – and 100% true.
They also want poor children to starve.
I am confused about this “cooking potatoes” is too expensive thing, do the English not have microwaves? It takes 5 minutes of electricity to cook a potato in a microwave.
Have to have a home and a microwave and be able to afford the electricity bill to microwave a potato. Energy costs have skyrocketed, and affordable housing was increasingly shaky BEFORE Brexit and the pandemic.
Also, it takes more like 20 to 30 minutes to cook a raw, roughly fist-sized potato in the microwave. 15 to 20 if you chop it up first.
Do we know why he was being booed?
Liverpool hates the Tories and royals for various reasons.
However, it does seem William got some booing especially intended at him. Don’t know how much of it was related to Meghan or anything like that, but I’m sure it was mostly since he is the future of the royals and doesn’t cut a great figure honestly. Even his performance as FA president has sucked.
@C – thanks for explaining!
According to the Twitter, he’s a tory poster boy and pushes tory beliefs. Tories are right wing racists who support brexit.
They all push Tory beliefs except for Harry and Meghan. As others have said, the royals are getting increasingly visibly aligned with the Conservative party (even if they were always that way internally, it’s never been so public). William is very vocal.
@GR My question, too. I find it kind of shocking that the heir to the throne was booed publicly like that. Is this common? Such action speaks volumes, but what exactly do those volumes say?
They boo him because they see him for what he really is — a useless, entitled, arrogant, Conservative-loving twat who’s living a lavish lifestyle on their dime while there is food/home insecurity for millions of his British citizens.
That’s what I suspected @Jaded. (And lol @Merricat !) I have one good friend who is from the UK and she personally can’t stand anything to do with the Royal Family. She perceives them as leeches—a symbol of empire, excess and let-them-eat-cake entitlement. She doesn’t understand my lifelong *interest* (I won’t say obsession) with the Royals. Although at this point, it’s almost like watching the Titanic go down, albeit in slo-mo. As I’ve said here many times, Meghan was their last best chance at relevancy and they TOTALLY blew it.
These same right wingers had no problem when people were booing the England football team for taking the knee.
And abusing the players of color for “losing” the World Cup.
Bibitty,, Bobbity BOOO, BOOOO HOOOOOO. WIlly, Boooooo, I see you. Lol.
This is so Trumpian of William. I’m surprised he doesn’t get on Twitter and start calling people names and crying fake news.
I was about to make a post saying the same thing. Does Baldimort REALLY want to be connected to Trump? Is he really so thin-skinned that he can’t taken any kind of criticism? God help the UK if this guy becomes King. He’ll be the right-wing King who’s the successor to Edward 8th. How’s that for ironic?
Agreed—William is bad news as a prince. He’d be a dictator’s dream as King. Charles better be making moves to keep him in some kind of check—if he’s not secretly planning to end the monarchy anyway.
If they weren’t necessarily booing him yesterday, this hysterical response from the right wing more or less guarantees that they will be now, and many more are likely to join them in the future, no? Is the Streisand effect not a thing over there?
@Miranda, they ALWAYS do this — amplify every grievance, real or imagined, ensuring that it’s got longevity as well as saturation. It’s wild how bad they are at PR.
You’re right. This is practically begging for booing William to be a national recurring joke.
Can you imagine the response if Wills & Waity got even a 1/10th of what Meghan was dished out!?!?
“Should adult humans, who work their whole lives and pay taxes to the establishments, who fight and die in wars for the establishments, be allowed to have an opinion? Does anyone in the establishment have to take their existence seriously?” ROFL YES
I wouldn’t want this if I were William. The more these right-wing sycophants cry out on his behalf, the more it puts normal, working-class people off. If they didn’t hate him before, they certainly would now. The UK is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis…we saw the reaction online when Charles delivered that speech to parliament while seated on a golden throne! And now, you want to tell people who are already very angry at the establishment that they cannot boo this symbol of that establishment? You want to tell normal folks who are feeling the brunt of the harsh economy that they cannot boo Tory-Prince William? The royals should be very afraid…so far, the queen still has a level of respect that does not transcend to the rest of them within the UK. When she goes, there would be trouble at their gates. When the people cannot eat, they will come for them. Harry was wise to move his family away and cut himself off from the royal purse. The worst is still ahead for the BRF…these boos are nothing compared to what’s coming. When conservatives are losing 500 seats, that should tell them that normal folks are starting to revolt…it will get much worse for them. I hope Will has not squandered all his inheritance on his wife’s family!
I however am not William and I say MORE. Keep this front and centre and we may finally get some change. I can’t wait to see it get so much worse for them.
Burger King already hates his life. He’ll go off the deep-end for sure if booing is a permanent add-on. I think turning 40 is going to accelerate things.
If there’s one thing working class people love, it’s the wealthy and privileged throwing public temper tantrums about not being worshiped enough…
Right!?!? My god optics are completely lost on these insulated people
And now knowing how thin-skinned William is about being booed, the crowds will do it even more.
Haha, this. Please Baldy please, tell me how i can look talk and worship you better while I struggle fulfilling my basic needs, PLEASE!
Yes, it all ends with the queen. She still holds a bit of respect from the masses if nothing else because of her endurance, and I believe much of the respect goes back to her hands-on pitching in in World War 2 as well. That carries a lot of weight with older folks and the WW2 generation’s children.
It’s something people can point to and say “oh she did her bit”. As soon as she passes, that’s all gone.
They brutally threw out the only remaining family remember other than her who actually did his bit too and put his his on the line with his countrymen in war service. (And is not a pedophile.)
I’m surprised more people don’t boo Bill & his mannequin wife. So many people struggle to survive while the Cambridges live in luxury and pretend to work.
Getting booed isn’t great and I’m sure William hates that he was booed but he is a public figure and therefore he’s going to have to deal with criticism and that includes booing sometimes. This goes for all public figures, not just William and the royals.
Notice the Lib Dem leader said “we have the most wonderful MONARCH”. That equals only the Queen.
And Liverpool won the FA cup 🥹
Love that club
The British are constantly being told that the royals are apolitical. Yet, more and more, they are associated with Conservative politics and Conservative politicians. This does not bode well for the future of the monarchy which is supposed to represent everyone but increasingly is seen as representing inherited wealth, the aristocracy, and white privilege. The monarchy finds itself in an ongoing existential crisis which will only get worse after the Queen dies. It’s going to need all the friends it can get in the coming years. This won’t help at all.
Cry more wills
The commentator there has never seen an American baseball game when a President or Governor comes to the mound. They all get boo’d. No one’s really offended. It’s just part of it. People have opinions and they have a right to share them without persecution.
Booing is a right of passage at American baseball games, lol.
this might not get approved, but the “wagatha christie” headline is so clever! British papers really create the funniest nicknames
I think they got that from a commenter on Twitter, right after Coleen Rooney posted what she had done to find out who was leaking things from her Instagram account. It isn’t something that originated from the BM.
This has nothing to do with left wing vs. right wing in any way. This is the UK, that’s not the division in this scenario. Liverpool view themselves as a working class, industrial, northern city, and they have been under the boot of the upper class/aristocracy / Tories / southern (London) establishment for centuries. Tories and aristocrats can have views that are seen in the USA as “left wing” and Labour can have USA “right wing” views as well (many are Catholic). Liverpool view England as a colonizing force, against themselves. Liverpool is called (“jokingly”) the only Irish city in England. The Irish were the first and longest colonization targets of the “British Empire.” This is about the colonizer/colonized relationship and social class, not left/right wing. Is there a chance someone from the UK could write some of the articles on these stories? When they’re covered through an American lens, it distorts what’s actually going on.
Probably because the Tories snuggled up to the Trumpian policies, and birds of a feather, etc.
That has zero to do with Liverpool booing Prince William. Liverpool have been booing the royals since before anyone alive today was born.
The centuries spent brutally exploiting children, adults, and elderly people in factories and mines and the collapses, fires, and mines they frequently died in, from the 1700’s on, are why Liverpool hate the Tories. It has nothing to do with Trump.
Yes, on the surface, it’s nothing to do with Trump. I did say Trumpian policies, however, which have a great deal to do with the oppression of the middle and lower classes. Trumpian policies are anti-labor, as well. There’s a lot of overlap, despite the cultural differences.
This. I get that it’s funny to say that this was specifically directed at William because he’s an a**, but Liverpudlians have been doing this for ages. They’ve booed royals, prime ministers, everybody. It’s about how shabbily they’ve always been treated by the English establishment. These articles in the BM are a distraction from the real reasons why Liverpool does this. If the establishment press makes it about the Queen or William, they can distract people from the horrible policies that have decimated Liverpool industry for decades, and from the ongoing cover-up and failure to take responsibility for the loss of 97 lives in Hillsborough.
In particulars, we find broader issues. These things don’t happen in a vacuum; they are all connected. Scratch the surface of any tragedy and you’ll find it’s built of larger machines.
Honestly, I find the attempts to take a centuries-long protest against the class-based brutalisation and killing of these people’s community members, relatives, and family members, and insistently keep shifting focus to currently newsworthy American politicians and celebs and demand that it must ACTUALLY be all about them, to be…. let’s just say, not in the best taste.
You are certainly entitled to your feelings. From my perspective, the refusal to understand the larger issues at work on a global scale is not about taste.
The view that “larger issues at work on a global scale” centres and focuses on America and is always viewed and discussed through an American lens, particularly focusing on the hot topics on American cable news and American politicians/celebs, very much is. It’s also an extremely colonialist and classist way of setting the terms of a conversation, ironically.
Have it your own way. I maintain that what happens on a micro level is a reflection of what’s happening at a macro level. I see connections in the right-wing movements around the world; Trump is an easy shorthand descriptor for the characteristics of the movements, but there are plenty of world leaders to point to, including Boris and Putin. At no point have I said to ignore the specifics, merely to put them into context of a larger whole.
People can always find something to take offense in, if they are so inclined.
Left and right are not solely the preserve of American politics. And they often encompass issues of colonialism etc.
There is an entire grouping of political parties in the UK named the British Left. There is another group for the right.
Please remember Bill Shankly who was the most prominent manager of the Liverpool team was an outspoken socialist and Jurgen Klopp also has publicly proclaimed his opposition to the right, in those very words. Studies have shown Liverpool does lean left, as a city. Left wing and right wing issues absolutely are encompassed in this discussion.
The UK media are now giving the Liverpool manager sh!t after he defended the fans by saying ‘they wouldn’t boo if there was no reason’ and he is right, they wouldn’t.
This is KP whipping up a press frenzy to cover up the Oscar club photo’s/story that was clearly a passive aggressive stunt from the Fail to rattle someone cage.
And just so that everyone was aware, the “reason” he was referring to, is, without a doubt, the Hillsborough disaster and the response of the establishment. The victim-blaming, replete with class-based slurs, against those who died, a number of whom were chidren. The despicable behavior of the Sun. The cover-ups, the complete lack of justice. He is not referring to Trump or anyone else or anything to do with America, as the “reason.”
I’m not a fan of booing in general. I think rude behavior has become the norm especially from the far right and Trumpets. I hate it.
Well in this case persistent rude behaviors got the government’s attention to right the many wrongs that brought about the Hillsborough disaster and the cover up attempt. Thank goodness for the rude mendacity of the victims’ families to pressure via the courts and the government to reverse the attempts to blame the victims and in the process brought about reforms for more stringent safety standards. Thank goodness for the people of Liverpool who didn’t politely accept the corruption and injustices meekly here.
Much like Trump and his MAGA cult, it’s too bad that the response by the RF and its Tory members is once again is to gaslight and reframe Will as the victim here. Trump and his supporters like to call themselves victims of a stolen election and a leftist coup. These anti- democratic forces want an authoritarian crackdown on the people and if they had their way, they would rewrite and blame the Hillsborough disaster on the dead victims once again. That’s what this is about. That’s why the fans booed. It’s persistent vigilance.
It’s important to note the major role the tabloids like the Sun played in promoting the lies and covering up the corruption in this disaster for many years. After the facts came out, the Sun’s editor, Kelvin MacKenzie, never apologized or took responsibility for the lies his paper printed about the victims and the disaster.
The funny thing is, I’ve heard and seen signs that read “Fuck your feelings” coming from the right; but they are the first ones to cry when the mean words are directed at them.
Yep. They are the biggest snowflakes in the world.
William and His Right Wing Cronies Have Some Nerves They Targeted Meghan with a Global Hate Campaign with some of the most disgusting Antics. Now William feeling are hurt because people Boo him but He had No Problem with the way Meghan was treated I thought the Royals were all never Complain or Explaining. Here William having his lackeys defend him because his precious little feelings were hurt.
Willie is the embodiment of everything that working class Liverpudlian football fans hate. He’s the right wing establishments poster boy. Spoilt, rich, lazy and put on a pedestal down to ‘luck’ of being born royal. Liverpool fans can see that Willie is very much apart of the establishment who screwed them over after Hillsborough. Willie doesn’t care about injustice as long as he benefits from it. Harry I don’t think they would have booed because they can see he is someone who actually speaks out and isn’t afraid to fight the establishment against injustice.
If Harry had attended in any sort of royal or “representative” capacity he would have most definitely been booed, without a shadow of a doubt.
Not as much. Rightly or wrongly, he’s always had more appeal that helps smooth over these things.
There were reports of a few cheering “we want Meghan!” I’m sure not so much as anything but an insult to William, but still.
The response to the booing is a major failure, though. Just as when William was made to feel unwelcome in Jamaica, he lashed out with a tweet that basically said “go to hell, everyone who doesn’t like me,” KP reaching out to Tory MPs to defend him now just seems… so petty.
I think William is the only member of the RF who would take offense to this degree. And would demand that those booing be investigated (do I hear the screams of an angry tyrant?). I am stunned.
Who is in place around this man, and why does he so consistently behave like a brat? I hope there is no such investigation, because that is simply absurd.
I think crisis talks are once again underway at Clarence House. Certainly Charles is following his heir a little more closely now? Doing his best to rein in his most boorish tendencies? Trying to correct 20 years of indifferent lethargy that is now manifesting as arrogant arrested development seems a truly daunting task, and I’m not sure who is up for it.
This for me is eye opening, not due to the booing. But the fallout after the booing has darker implications.
Really. Smile and take a bow when they boo.
It’s hard to tell what the response would have been pre exit vs post exit. I actually can’t imagine either getting booed pre Meghan, because back then they both were loved by the public as Diana’s boys. With their mother being killed when they were so young, they were seen as victims of the corrupt royal system, rather than apart of it.
I feel giving the fact harry got screwed over by the establishment and has stood up and fought back would have earned him way more respect with these fans.
William is very much apart of that corrupt establishment that these fans despise, he’s a Windsor through and through. I don’t think they thought too hard before hand as to ‘why’ they wanted to boo him, it was just instinct.
But willies reaction via the right wing media will further Liverpool fans hatred of him.
What is galling are the calls for the people who booed to be “punished”. And what would that be – send them to the Tower? These idiots make the Windsors look like they want to go to Putin’s playbook on how to deal with dissent with a HofS. Strengthen the argument to abolish the monarchy.
I’m booing him from New York right now. And I’ll also give him a Bronx cheer (remembering my late mother, who grew up in that borough).
The sad thing is, so many people came out to criticize the exercise of free speech because it was against their sacred white royal family — which shows WHY the royal family will continue to hang on and be revered as a symbol of all that is great (and white) in the country.
I trust this illustrates that many people from the U.K are not blind followers of royalty and not “salty”. I support Harry and Meghan in all their endeavours ❤️
I’m sorry about the broad brush that have been put on Brits. The BRF and BM have given the British people a black eye. Until recently open pushback on the royals was hardly seen, as if the majority co-signed (agreed) with the bile spewed. Jubilee Week should be intriguing
As an American, I cannot speak knowledgeably in regards to the RF, but I’ve been appalled that Prince Andrew the Pedophile doesn’t receive nearly the vitriol that the Black Duchess continues to get. It does seem to onlookers that the British public are terrible bigots to prefer the Best Friend of Child Traffickers to a mixed race woman whom Harry adores. I mean, how dare she have nice things and take their Prince?!? Many Brits seem BIG MAD that MM still draws breath.
And the hideous comments about H&M’s children are downright chilling. Quite frankly, it’s not a surprise. The surprise was TQ allowing Harry to marry Meghan, and allowing Archie to be born.
Honestly, I’ve been regarding La Isla Los Saladitos as akin to what was Ile de Paris (and now seems to be replaced with Ile de France), a small chunk of land within the larger boundaries of a country which houses the overwhelming majority of the nations’ political/governmental power and socio-economic power, and also tends to be HQ for whichever ‘Society of Rich Idiots Ruining Everything for Everyone’ that particular nation happens to have at any given time.
Do no politicians get it. Better to have them boo you and get it out of their system. Than to force them not to. And then down the line its a bullett.
Interesting how these same people has absolutely no problem with what that racist Edmond Holmes said about Throwing Harry and Meghan off the balcony. Inciting hatred and violence is quite alright but heaven forbid someone boos willy the incandescent.