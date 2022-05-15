Prince William was loudly booed at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium

On Saturday, Prince William went solo at the FA Cup final. The final was Chelsea vs. Liverpool, and the match was at Wembley. William is the Football Association president, an honorary title which means “watching football” counts as work for him. Are you surprised that the Duchess of Cambridge and little Prince George didn’t come? I’m surprised. George is reportedly all about football and he’s come out for football and rugby matches previously. Maybe Will and Kate made the choice not to bring George to the FA Cup final because of all of the sh-t that went down in the Euro final last summer. In the end, it was probably a smart choice because when William went out to the pitch to shake hands with both teams, he was booed:
I had to listen to it a couple of times to actually understand that there was a significant uptick in “boooooooo” just as William was announced. It could be as Scobie says, about Hillsborough disaster which happened at the 1989 FA Cup semifinal, and left 97 people dead. There was a cover-up and people are still trying to get justice. I’m sure that was part of the reason why there were so many boos. But surely some people were simply booing Prince William? I mean, Occam’s Razor!
Meanwhile, don’t let this slip through the cracks: Friday night, William went to an exclusive private club for dinner with “friends.” The Daily Mail studiously avoided naming the friends or even noting the gender of the friends. The club is Oswald’s, and it’s super-exclusive and for men and women. The Mail wrote that William “was photographed leaving Oswald’s in central London at 11pm last night after a three-hour catch up with a friend.” So now he was only dining with one friend? William was also accompanied by three security guards. No Kate, obviously. And no Kate at the FA Cup. This story is hiding in plain sight.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220512-
Prince William at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220512-
Prince William at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022.,Image: 690620198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland. Picture date: Thursday May 12, 2022.,Image: 690620205, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
The lesson here: you can either step outside your cosetted bubble and face reality or reality will come along when you’re not expecting it and pop that bubble for you. William and co live in an echo chamber that got drowned out by the truth of what people think once again yesterday and there is no spinning it. The royal family – and William especially! – transparently aligning themselves with the Tories in these culture wars is going to be their undoing.
Reality is a lot like death: Everyone has to face it cause it comes for us all, no matter how privileged.
I wish I actually believed this Xantha, but in a rich-get-richer world I think the only reality some face IS death. And they’re probably working on that one right now.
I was thinking the same thing. The BRF are too closely aligned with the right wing in the UK.
Booo-urns. I said Boourns.
Befitting the live-action Mr. Burns, don’tcha think? And later some had photographs showing him supposedly crying. Like always, I’d feel bad for the guy, but.,,
Saves him right. I was laughing the whole of last night. He wanted the spotlight to be on him so bad. Now he has it. And it is scorching him!
I hope it get’s hotter for this jerk…each time I remember what Meghan endured and the lack of support I get angry. Karma is here.
One could even say….He’s incandescent with karma. Lmfaooo
He must be INCONTINENT with rage at this point. That’s what he deserves. When all the royal offices (especially KP) repeatedly encouraged the British media/public to harass Meghan, they opened the door to getting other royals harassed and mistreated as well. When you are digging someone’s grave, take care not to fall in the pit.
😂
Ha! Also good! I just spent a delightful half hour on the twitter hashtag PrinceWilliamBooed. Back to CB now, for more good commentary!
@LunchingGentile: Not to mention, KP leaving hostile messages about Meghan on their websites while they scrupulously monitor and remove negative messages about W & K. That’s a tacit invitation right there for English people to harass Meghan. So, as far as I’m concerned, anything negative that happens to them and their people is a-OK with me because of such things.
That’s right, in addition to being Engorged and Incandescent with rage he must have also been Incontinent. He probably pissed himself hearing the chorus of boos!. Oh it was absolutely glorious watching him walk away clearly embarrassed. It could not happen to a more deserving person.
@sushiroll
Nice one!
After his insipid tut-tutting about the racist abuse of players, this is richly deserved.
Maybe that’s why he was booed?
How fabulous! He’s a bum and he deserves it ALL. I only wish I was there and that everywhere he goes he receives boos and jeering.
Boooooooo 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅
The booing def became more noticeable when his name was announced.
It was definitely aimed at him. Bright future of the monarchy I guess 🤷♀️
Yes! I listened to full recording and after the National Anthem Prince William was announced with his full title and the booing got louder. It continued all the time he was out on the pitch shaking hands.
He’s a poor representation of his mother’s love for humanity.
He is probably incandescent with rage right now over being booed. I’m sure a smear campaign will follow shortly to distract us peasants and make Wills make feel better about himself. I wonder who he’ll throw under the bus this time?
First distraction salvo was Jobson’s query about Meghan’s bullying case.
Oh please follow that story so her lawyers can serve the pain.
The Fail has no sign of the booing story but up top is a story about how Meghan and Harry don’t want to be on the balcony with The Queen at the Jubilee. Lol … what happened to them being banned as punishment? All of a sudden it was their decision because they hate the queen or something? Coincidence or Conspiracy?
I think the Royals are realizing that punishing H&M is backfiring on them. The RF (and this is my stance as an American) believed that the world (and especially the Brits) would be aghast and full of rage at H&M for defecting. Once the racist bullying was made public, the Royals are not seen in a good light. Add to that the coddling of Pedo Andy (and let’s face it, in the U.S, his pal Epstein is despised) is pretty shocking. The fact that the Queen has not banished him completely is amazing to many people.
I don’t know whether you’re looking at the US or UK site for the DM but the booing story was up there pretty boldly earlier in the UK.
It said something about the government condemning those who were booing William and that there would be an investigation into who was doing it. I really would have thought the government had bigger priorities but apparently not.
If William can’t give them more dirt on Meghan and Harry we will hear more about his dinner with his “friend.”
I’m excited for that.
The story is no longer on the DM page.
So sad and true.
Oh dear I hope when Will got home, everyone already had hiding places to escape his wrath. SOMEONE will have to pay for this!
Kate had the kids this weekend so everyone was safe.
FFK racing to shake everyone’s hand to get it over with and the player at the end of the line looking like he’s girding his loins to shake hands w/ FFK, eewww. 😂
Beech: but then he didn’t shake. Loins protected!
The same ones condemning the boos yesterday were in favour of fans booing players taking the knee less than 12 months ago in the name of ‘free speech’ guess it’s only free when they’re supporting the racists
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/priti-patel-taking-knee-boo-england-b1865409.html?amp
Kaiser, it was hard to hear the boos because the commentator was practically yelling about the FAA president 🥚 to drown out the boos! It’s hilarious to hear him get louder and louder until he was literally yelling by the end!😂
Who are the people in the picture with him?
I guess the mail is dropping breadcrumbs to those who have any doubt that Willy and Katie are anything other than coworkers.
I also had to listen a few times to hear the booing. Ahh well, he’ll live.
@overit
That picture with him and the woman in the floral dress. She is called bowelbabe, a S*n reporter who has bowel cancer.
Supposedly she’s in palliative care and she’s raised funds for bowel cancer and was nominated to be a Dame.
Hence the visit by Prince William.
Thanks for the info, I had no idea. First time I am hearing.
Another instance where William could have really shed light on a worthy cause but instead just made it about him by using the event as shady cover for rosebush trimming.
She’s got a an award winning podcast about cancer called You, me and the big C. She has a column in the Sun where she shared her experience with cancer, she is not a Sun reporter!
She was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer at 35, and is now dying, at 40. She has been relentless in these four years in raising awareness. She has two children she’s leaving behind. She’s known as Bowelbabe in social media.
@ Duchess of Ha are
Coming out of lurking to repudiate your comment. Whatever your thoughts on William, this is a dismissive and offensive comment you should think about removing or qualifying. There’s no “supposedly” about it. Deborah James is receiving end of life care. I’ve recently experienced it with my dad who died less than two months ago and it’s awful. She was a deputy-head who starting broadcasting when diagnosed to raise awareness, which she has. GPs are crediting her with young women being checked out.
Don’t let your hostility to the royals involve others as collateral damage.
Her name is Deborah James – William made her a Dame at her home as she’s entering hospice care. She has raised awareness and funds for bowel cancer. It’s actually quite sad, she’s so young.
I deeply dislike this foul man but…apparently Liverpool always boos the national anthem? Idk i can’t quite convince myself this is all for William.
@gruey what you said!!! Liverpool tends to boo the national anthem. They have been treated shabbily by England and their politicians over the years.
They are for their club and that’s it.
This explains it very well
https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool/opinions/why-did-the-liverpool-fans-boo-the-national-anthem-an-insight-to-the-question
That may be the case that Liverpool fans just boo the national anthem(for good reason imo) I like to see this as a message to William in the sense that he’s not immune or above getting booed by this crowd. They did what they always did, no exceptions. It was very nice to see.
They do and it’s a tradition but I don’t think they have ever booed a member of the royal family before. That’s why the press are talking about it and some in the press are condemning what happened. If booing a member of the RF was tradition they wouldn’t be talking about it like this. And you can tell by William’s facial expression after he shook hands that he wasn’t expecting that.
These booing Liverpool fans come with the crown, too.Thin-skinned William needs to suck it up and have a sense of humor about it, but from the pictures of his reaction he will be holding yet another crisis meeting to find some old protocol to blame for this.
Correct. Liverpool has a long anti establishment history. I don’t think Boris Johnson could step in Liverpool. William represents everything that the people of Liverpool hate. The Sun criticised Liverpool and the people banned the newspaper from being sold in shops. It is a long history.
I don’t remember hearing the boos that loudly at the Carabao Cup Final – it seems to have been a lot louder yesterday.
@PRINCESSK The Sun didn’t criticised Liverpool, their reporter, Kelvin McKenzie, in the aftermath of the Hillsborough tragedy wrote a disgusting filthy article, telling outrageous and evil lies about Liverpool fans urinating on the injured and dying, and also robbing the latter. He also made sure the blame was put on them for the disaster. That is why that filthy rag has not been sold there since 1988. Kelvin Mackenzie has never ever apologised.
I’m a scouser from Liverpool. We’re just traditionally a working class, socialist city who don’t like the royals or the Tory party.
Nothing to do with William’s affairs or whatever, sorry! Our dislike for those gang of privileged inbreds runs deeper!
Sarahn, I’ve also read twitter posts by others from Liverpool who say the opposite. I have no idea which is true. What I’ve found the most interesting while reading about all of this is that it’s very clear that the “English” consider you other than English. From my perspective as an American, it appears to me that you collectively are not of the same class as the “English”. If I lived I Liverpool, I would definitely be booing the member of the royal family.
so, the boos definitely got louder when William was announced. (we were watching the game here in the states, I LOLed, I couldn’t help myself.) But I did figure that had more to do with what he represented than his personality or his marriage or whatever.
That said, it’s still funny and you could tell it still ticked him off.
Liverpool is an anti-establishment club in an anti-establishment city, with a strong Irish catholic heritage. The Hillsborough disaster and subsequent cover up and smear operation against the fans mean that the relationship with the government/state is one of distrust at best. They’d have booed anyone, this wasn’t personal other than William was there representing everything they hold in contempt.
The tabloids did not shy away from letting us know he was booed, either. Big fat letters declaring his shame. I’ve read reports that there were some We want Meghan! chants going on as well. KARMA, baby.
I LOL’d so hard at this yesterday as you know Prince Ragealot will be incandescent over this. The Liverpool fans have a rep for booing the national anthem, it’s their way of protesting against the gov/establishment (and yes that includes what happened at Hillsborough – they still hate The Sun newspaper and am not sure its even available up there – I know the entire city boycotted it for years). Plus I think at this point everyone knows how lazy and useless William is and I think this is the fans letting him know what they think of him and his ‘work’ for the sport.
To add, I think there was also booing from the Chelsea fans as well.
As for the private club pics – someone’s chain is being yanked. Cue some leaks about TQ.
An entire city boycotted a tabloid? Damn!
Apparently so. I was just reading on twitter #PrinceWilliamBooed & someone from Liverpool noted how they drove Murdoch’s paper out of their city. Love it!
The Sun said that the Hillsborough disaster was the fault of the people who died. There was a massive coverup and they only just recently acknowledged that gates were closed and that the fault was not with the Liverpool supporters.
The Sun printed so many lies about the disaster – the story that enraged the city the most was the one about how Liverpool fans were robbing the dead/dying. The Sun eventually retracted it but the damage was done and Liverpool has hated the tabloid ever since.
Yep. The Sun has been boycotted in Liverpool since 1989. There have been several documentaries and dramas about Hillsborough & impact back in Liverpool on British TV; maybe there are some clips available internationally on YouTube or BritBox. It took The Sun over 15 years to apologise for its coverage.
I don’t know if this is still in force, but I remember reading Liverpool and Everton Football Clubs banned The Sun from its press conferences in 2017. So, they’re far from forgiven.
As an aside, Piers Morgan was working at the The Sun at that time as their Showbiz editor. After the incident, he tried to wind up some Liverpool bands by tricking them to pose with the Sun’s logo somewhere in the foreground/background. Slippery AF.
Yep! God I don’t think anyone would dare to read it here. I wouldn’t even know where to buy a copy now I think of it
“… Piers Morgan was working at the The Sun at that time as their Showbiz editor.”
For cryin’ out loud—is karma _ever_ coming for this scumbag? He and Rebekah Brooks seem to have twenty lives. 🤮🤮😡😡
Liverpool supporters do not like the trappings of being English (don’t blame ‘em as a fellow English person). They have been let down by successive governments (primarily Tory) from Thatcher to Johnson. Johnson actually lied on the Hillsborough victims as well.
What with the Royals being the symbolic apotheosis of English-ness (especially with the anthem) and quite Tory, William set himself up.
A lot of Liverpudlians don’t even have truck with the England football teams even though their sons have represented England from the jump.
They say that Liverpool might be the only Irish city in the UK (in terms of their marked attitudes towards the English) so I get it.
I have so much love for the city and both of their football teams.
Liverpudlians are a very loyal and friendly people, unless you piss them off. They are down to earth and very direct, telling it how it is. Love them.
Have you been following the Wagatha Christie trial? Its hilarious – I can’t wait to hear what else Coleen has to say – Vardy shot herself in the head showing us all that she is clearly the most stupid person to ever walk the earth (Who is Davy Jones? Looooool).
Love your comment! Just a wee note that Northern Irish cities exist in the UK and we’re a bit sensitive about being left out!
We are Irish, and for better or for worse we are in the UK.
Xx
@Gems
Apologies! I should have said, they seem to be the only Irish city in England, especially when it comes to their skepticism re English governments. The further north one goes the more valid reasons there is to be disgruntled by Westminster.
My profuse apologies (especially since I live in ROI) again
That’s so sweet! Thanks for being understanding xxxxxx from the North to the South and eff all colonialists!
@ Gems….but for how much longer? Have you seen how the wind is blowing?
Uh yeah, I live here!? *insert Star Trek Irish Reunification 2024 gif here*
People are mad and fed up. The system is going to collapse. The crown won’t stay but if the DUP won’t power share with the rightful winners of the election it’s gonna take a while to sort anything out. On topic, many here will take a lead from Liverpool and do more than boo especially over the 12th July.
Prince William may oversee a United Ireland and no trips over here to Hillsborough (the NI Castle) will stem the tide.
In the meantime BOOOO
Glasgow is another very Irish city in the UK. Spilt between Loyalists/Unionists both to the crown & NI and Republicans loyal to the Irish Republic. This brings with it a whole other level of dysfunction to the west of Scotland but that’s another story. Loads of Glaswegians love Liverpool, they feel kinship with the people of Liverpool. Shipbuilding, immigrants, poverty shared between the two. Successive Tory governments f**king both over.
An aside: if you ever visit Glasgow and are asked Rangers or Celtic? Just say Partick Thistle! 😂
A new survey has shown that almost half of Scotland (and a smaller but significant percentage of Wales and England) wants to abolish the monarchy at the death of the queen so republican sentiment is slowly but steadily growing.
Hahahaha, Fifee, very good advice, although everyone knows it is PartickThistleNil! LOL.
I wish I had known that trick when I went to Scotland. I got asked at airport security whether I went to a Celtic or Ranger game in Glasgow. I said Celtic and the security woman was a Ranger fan. oops.
Inverness! 😜
I’m now filtering all this through my only source on these cultural tensions, aka North and South by Elizabeth Gaskell (book and tv series lol). And it checks out!
At this point William should just embrace being a heel, he’s perfect for it. Judging by those last pics, he’s already practicing mustache twirling!
He could hire himself out to MI6 or whatever to foment riot and revolution wherever he goes. It’s a rare quality to be so absolutely hateable.
And in the midst of all this, Jobson is tweeting about, “whatever happened to that bullying investigation into Meghan Markle?!” Vile cretin.
Even though it’s maybe not true, the GB News peeps posted (old, I think) pics of William wiping tears and claiming he cried after getting booed at Wembley. The kid gloves are coming off, yeah?
I’m fascinated to see if the broad hints about the state of the Lamebridge’s marriage keep coming and from which quarters.
GB’s Dan Woodenhead would love to break that story but in a sensitive and appropriate way to preserve their Royal dignity! My money is on him for the big reveal. Although Piss Moron needs a scoop as apparently his viewers have dropped to 59thousand last week whilst Dan beat him on 74 thousand cos nobody watches their chipolata channels!!
And THEN Piss Moron’s viewership dropped to 44,000! I agree, he’s going to have to pull out a big gun (probably Meghan 🙄) to get any kind of an audience. Murdoch seriously overpaid for that hack.
The speed with which the tabloids had this story blaring with a negative slant towards incandescent one was interesting (and delightful). Whatever the reason for the booing, there has been a marked shift in coverage. The GB headline about his crying over it was as unbelievable as it was funny. Throw in the private dinner with a “friend” story and normal Bill might be realizing that he has reached the “find out” in he FAFO cycle. Delicious.
I want to know more about the 3-hour “catch up” with a “friend”!
I saw one reaction on Twitter to Billy’s “crying”, thought it was super funny:
“Prince William better not say Prince Harry made him cry ”
https://twitter.com/433Rachel/status/1525789409722998784?s=20&t=kfKN0oLqOrFv3qd1puZQmQ
Guys that GB News thing about William crying is a parody account. It’s not the real GB News.
I can only assume that something hit home, and feelings were hurt, with William’s booing story if the usual suspects are waving their arms frantically saying, “No, pay no attention to current events! Instead think about a 2 year old made-up news about someone who has long left the country. Please.”
It could be that the crowd was booing William because of who he is as a human being, but more likely because of what he represents. The closer you get to the throne, the more you become a symbol rather than a person. He got a rude awakening to that during his Tour of Doom.
I suspect you’re correct, Eurydice: the booing largely reflects sentiments towards the Monarchy and establishment moreso than it reflects sentiments towards william specifically. But either way, this bodes very poorly for the future of the institution.
William’s greatest weakness is his charmless demeanor, devoid of nearly all human connection or warmth. He comes across as snide, clueless, and self-absorbed in most interactions, and it just isn’t endearing. That he strode confidently toward, then subsequently in quick retreat away from a public shaming shows that he had simply not been preparing properly for a role he *knew* he would be taking. Criticism comes with the territory, learn to wear it with grace and humility. And always be prepared for any reactions. Be prepared, it’s so simple.
It’s as if he was under the false impression that his name alone, or as one poster above excellently phrased it, riding his Grandmother’s good will, could carry him forever. With no effort ever required on his part.
What an idiot. This looks like a rude awakening indeed.
Did his handlers suspect there would be a show of displeasure? Is that why Kate and George were kept away?
I don’t pretend to know British sports and or politics but…in 1989 William was what, seven years old?? Sounds like an excuse IMO.
But he’s getting ever closer to being the future king and the press is full of stories about how he’ll rule once he takes over from Charles. Plus, Daddy dragged him like a sulky teenager to the opening of Parliament, where he got to slouch near The Crown – and to top it off, he’s married to The Savior of the Monarchy. Basically now , William = Monarchy. If the countries of the Caribbean can hold William accountable for actions that happened before he was born, I don’t see why this would be different.
William has shown that he stands for nothing else except for monarchy and Tory values.
It’s not because the fallout from Hillsborough is still going on. Liverpudlians are still boycotting the Sun newspaper for writing libelous stories blaming the victims in 1989. The last trial of a police officer who caused the disaster was in 2019. The 97th victim died in 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in the crush. It’s not over by a long shot.
I’m a Liverpool fan in my 30s living in the UK- we watched the game last night with friends and discovered William was universally disliked by everybody in the room. Nobody mentioned hillsborough, but everybody mentioned affairs and laziness!
Fairly small sample size but in a room of football fans who mostly don’t care about celebrities/royals etc interesting to note what people thought.
Edit- general thought was that people would prefer to get rid of the royals entirely. And we are all a bit too young to really remember the Diana stuff first hand.
Interesting! Wasn’t sure how well known his affair was outside of Twitter & celeb gossip sites. Compared to the coverage of his parents’ affairs, it sort of felt like William got away with it.
There was a feeling that the younger educated masses would be more concerned about how Orwellian the society has become.
Thanks for that insight. It’s hard to get a sense from what’s in the press – they’re so caught up in the W&K vs H&M story.
Wow that is interesting.
I believe that This is partially in response to the blatant behaviour recently by the RF. The superior, wealthy, classist, racist attitudes have been there forever, but add in the patronising (we’ve come to give you smiles), colonialists behaviour in the recent Caribbean tours and the continued obvious sanctioning by them of racism in the tabloids towards MM,the allies in the right wing media and the Tory party has created a toxic branding that the RF will find hard to shake off. I was at a drinks party on Friday with colleagues in teaching and other professionals,one of the main topics was about boycotting jubbly street parties and other celebrations with quite a number planning to be out of the country. The jubbly events will take place over schools 1/2 term here in the UK, so expect a mass exodus!
Lots of people on Twitter today, saying they were there at Wembley and booed both Bulliam and the anthem, as they were fed up with everything he/ it stands for.
Wow! Thanks for the update Roseberry. It seems that Bulliam took for granted that the British establishment would cover up his shitty behavior forever but chickens are finally coming home to roost after the Disaster Tour. More please. I say, burn it all down!
Maybe Middleton Mafia heartily joined in the booing after Wandering Willy’s rare night out? Poor love must be limp with all the work he put in last week as apparently he had to rearrange his heavy schedule to fit in the Friday afternoon damehood ceremony with Deborah James at her parents home as she’s too weak to move!
BTW jumping on a dying woman’s coattails to prop up your own sagging popularity is completely disgusting.
All that the people of the UK is going through with not being able to heat homes and have sufficient meals due to soaring prices… the people are understandably angry. The RF shows no compassion towards their plight. They don’t speak up on the peoples behalf and or try to suggest and be apart of solutions (that’s not too political). QE2 and crew just sit there sucking on the teets of the public’s taxes. All they can give is “…a smile and and a wave.”
H&M have shown them the way… the British Monarchy can survive if they all get jobs. They can also take a cut of tourism monies as part of their income. They don’t need to live off the people. The tax monies they collect for themselves can be used to subsidize the people in tuberlent economic times like this.
That’s why the people so graciously Booed Wills and the national anthem.
All this. With everything going on in the uk you would think all this Jubbly over the top celebrations would be scaled back so that they appear more understanding and thoughtful of their citizens, but nope. Opulence as usual.
I’ve always felt the Jubbly should be scaled down. If she wanted to celebrate her long life, donate back to the people who contributed tax money for her long life, healthcare and medical care. How often are donations done? These are not easy times for average citizens.
I saw a post on royals in Reddit showing a new jubilee tira, converts to a necklace necklace, very opulent emerald and diamonds . This is getting to be like ‘let them eat cake’. A commemorative piece of bling is not needed the crown has probably 50 tieras in the royal collection. More boos for that.
@Honeybear You mean the one that Bulgari made? They just made that to capitalize on the Jubilee for marketing purposes, they’re not giving it to the BRF.
Oh Boy, I imagine, they are going to need a buffer of sorts on the balcony come the jubbly time. I just hope Harry and Meghan stand strong and don’t venture on to the balcony and act as shields
I predict the poor Cambridge kids will be dragged out to more events in the future as a boo-buffer.
Well that is a family tradition, remember PC was flanked by his sons at Diana’s funeral to prevent booing or eggs being thrown.
Look for them tomorrow.. will Kate take them for ice cream like she did with Louis a few weeks ago cosplaying MM look.
All the grandkids will be out for the horse show today.
But for sure in the future we are going to see the kids as a buffer.
This report of Baldy being booed has given me everlasting LIFE! 😆😁 Too bad Khate wasn’t along for the dragging.
Well, I believe hate is like some cancers, they fomented it against the Sussexes, and are now surprised that it has metastasized to them. Love and respect for others is definitely the best path in life. Trying to bring others down, has a way of spilling back on you. When will they learn.
Never, thank goodness for that.
Down with every monarchy 😀
Poor Bill, he’s been working hard all week, and this is the thanks he gets? He left jazz hands at home! He is Diana’s son! I think the peasants are going to pay for this!
Wembley stadium is a famous one known for some of the iconic moments of history. A notable one being the 1984 Live Aid attended by Diana, the performance by Queen, and now, the booing of Burger King 🤣🤣
It is excepted but million dollar question will british get rid of the monarchy?? Upto william I can clearly see the monarchy. British love the status quo and getting rid of monarchy is very hard and many lawsuits on both sides . Their role might get reduced but they will remind head of state. British will have nightmare if president boris or Keir stammer. They rather have inbreeding royals than republic. Even the rich Luxembourg have royals as head of state. Even charles and William becomes deeply hated no tory or labor government want the tag that their party bring down monarchy.
I think the monarchy will stay but it will shrink CONSIDERABLY. They will lose most of the Commonwealth. The smaller countries first. Scotland will gain independence. It will take much longer to lose Canada and Australia but those could leave to.
And if Charles has his way, he will cut a lot of the teet-sucking dead weight of cousins living in “grace and favor”. And transform those properties into profitable entities.
By the time William becomes King there won’t be much for him to rule over and far less work for him to do. Which is what he wants, right?
Somehow this is made all the more entertaining by the fact that the Liverpool fans then got to watch their team win the Final and the FA Cup (which thanks Ted Lasso, I now know what that means 😁). Poetic really.
So congratulations to the coaches and players who had to train and work hard everyday, all their lives, to reach the very highest level of their profession, many rising from less than advantageous circumstances….not that I’m drawing a comparison to anyone, no sir, not me.
I thought it was even more telling that one of the players refused to shake his hand.
Yes, I agree. Forget the booing, that player at the end completely ignored him.
I don’t know what I like better, Priyanka’s scarf video or that player making sure neither of his hands were available for a shake.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BournemouthJake/status/1525501604752916480
Apparently that player already shook his hand earlier. Still funny to see his tight expression and clenched jaw after he was done shaking everyone’s hands though. He really didn’t expect such a hostile reaction from the crowd.
None of the players refused to shake his hand. Mendy was wearing gloves and gave him a fist bump. Hendo, the captain of the liverpool team was the first of the players to shake his hand and that’s when the booing intensified, so he walked with William the rest of the time introducing the rest of the team. That’s the guy at the end of the video with flag in head nodding at Baldy.
With your explanation I see now that is what happened.
I’m still hollerin, so amused at the anger and frustration Willnot must be feeling to be publicly booed, all the while knowing Harry who KP sought to exile and ruin only faces cheering, hugs, and goodwill wherever he goes.
Willnot could benefit from seeing a therapist for his anger and control issues, not to mention his pitiful jealousy of his brother.
I was scrolling through Twitter with glee last night. Everything this nasty little man deserves. They had a tweet going around saying he was “crying” — I don’t know about all that, but how sad is it that the future future king is SO fragile that he can’t handle booing??? Boy oh boy.
He’s also so fragile that he had some of his Tory friends whining about the crowd’s disrespect in the Fail’s cover story.
Is Boris going to open an investigation into the crowds booing? Can’t have that “disrespect” now can we? 😂😂😂
@BeachDreams – the Tories know that Liverpool can’t stand them either.
Whatever the reason it couldn’t happen to a nicer person. It’s what he deserves.
I’m just surprised that it has taken so long for this to happen.
Agreed. They have been ineptly coasting on THE QUEEN’s goodwill, thinking that would be enough to cover up their utter incompetence and laziness. oops.
Just want to thank Kaiser for providing the link to the Hillsborough disaster. I remember the story when it happened, but didn’t know the aftermath.
Google “Maggie’s in the mud” which Liverpool fans chant regularly. Liverpool have NEVER been a fan of the establishment, the Tories, or the royals.
KP made a big deal after the Caribbean Flop Tour about crisis meetings and doing things the Cambridge way yet theScotland tour was a just like every tour in the past. All the go to photo ops of Keen with kids and the stock like about her being broody. Nothing at all about Scotland.
We used to criticize the Today show they didn’t report on the Olympics but instead on Today at the Olympics. Same with KP, it’s ALL about them.
Hahaha! Serves him right. I hope this happens everywhere he goes from now on.
Bill’s people had their work cut out for them yesterday. I mean…trying to convince FFK that the boos weren’t actually for him. Hope they get hazard pay.
I am glad George did not go. I don’t think his being the center of attention of photographers is a great idea. William needs to face this alone.
Boo-gate was trending on Twitter and the schreudenfraude (sp) was real. Throw in the crying and the Walk of Shame (?) from the posh club and it looks like the media is gunning for Prince Incandescent. Jobbo has a book to promote and protect – William at 40 – so he brought out the bullying mess to distract. Too bad people are hip to the trick by now; it’s not gaining traction. Bulliam better get use to booing. He’s FFK and that comes with the job.
Maybe the crowd should have been singing a LA Janet Jackson “What have you done for me lately?” After Flop Tour maybe we Brits also asking about what RF value is and why should we lord a lazy ass for simply get the best seat at the FA cup for doing FA?
@aquarius64, the crying article by GBnews uk was a fabrication; and to drum up sympathy for William. @ Byetwit proof the photo ran with the article was from the 2016 visit to India. The invisible contract is not working too well on this one.
https://twitter.com/byetwit/status/1526019046470189057/photo/1
Is Oswald’s the same club he attended some ritzy charity dinner (also sans Kate) last fall? I think that was the event where he was photographed looking mighty shifty and uncomfortable in the back seat of his ride with some mystery blonde hiding her face in the front seat. The press never did mention who that was, and no it was NOT Holly Valance or James Blunt’s wife (who were also in attendance). I doubt it was an aide either, or else the press would’ve just said so. Perhaps that’s the same ‘friend’ he’s just had the nice long dinner with.
Yes, I believe it’s the same club. And yes, neither of those women were the mystery blonde in the car of those pics. Have a feeling there are people who know exactly who she is though.
Yup — it was Oswald’s, and there was an obvious attempt to cover up the identity of the mystery blonde in the car but it’s clearly not Holly Valance or James Blunt’s wife. The vultures are circling William…
The mystery blonde was identified elsewhere as the Chief Operating Officer at Fauna & Flora International, the infamous charity that ignored the rights of the Mayans in that Belizean village where the first event for the Cambses was so hastily canceled after protests were announced.
There have been rumors for years that Baldimort had a fling with a Russian lawyer. Well, mystery blonde has a Russian name and a British passport.
Aha! Svetlana Ignatieva! Just looked at her Linkedin profile and does she EVER look like the mystery lady in the car with Baldimort. I think you busted him @Nanea!
Apparently a Norfolk connection too lol
https://www.lynnnews.co.uk/news/amp/west-norfolk-quarry-plans-opposed-over-aviation-safety-concerns-to-raf-marham-9076686/
Prince William is patron of Fauna and Flora so am not surprised that they would have a dinner meeting for business as she is CEO.
@Julia K Normally would not condone a woman being questioned re: men she has to hang out with in the context of her work/role.
But let’s be clear that 98% of the people employed at these fakakta foundations (whether Andrew’s ridiculous Pitch@Palace money making scam, or TOB+Cannot’s various orgs) know exactly what they are signing up for. These are exactly the same class of people who felt personally attacked by Meghan’s work ethic.
And not going to defend this woman at all given what we now know about Fauna & Flora International and its colonialist agenda as revealed during the Caribbean Fail Tour.
Would be fascinating to know how and when Ms Ignatieva acquired her British nationality 🤔
She’s also a former member of the board of Mayhew.
https://themayhew.org/in-their-shoes-tales-from-a-trustee/
Beaniebean, 😏
I’m actually surprised that the DM had photos of him leaving that club. They must be trying to send him a message that they know what’s going on and he better keep sending them false info on Harry and Megan
Do they serve cheese on toast because that’s his fave comfort food while he is at Ma Midds- or just hard whiskey for hard men who definitely don’t cry when booed? Asking for a tabloid?
So I’m guessing Liverpool won? I googled Liverpool to see it on a map & fireworks exploded all over my screen! That was unexpected! Try it!
Yes! Amazing match. And thank you for giving the Google info – that’s fun!
Interesting how the announcer tried to compensate for the booing by talking louder.
Karma is a beotch and this royal clown’s chickens have come home to roost. Not to get too deep in the schadenfreude, but, ahahaha!
The coverage from People Magazine – A VERY LOUD SILENCE!
How is it that such a handsome and wholesome looking young man at 20 could grow so unattractive at 40? Guess Gramma was right, you end up with the face you deserve.
I’m just here to say LIVERPOOL!!! YNWA!!!
Well whoever William pissed off, they are bread crumbing his mistress now. This is going to get very interesting.. I predict the next 12 months are going to be fun with Will and Kate.
I’m telling ya, when Liz clears off to eternal rest, William had better start sharpening up his job skills!
The BRF and The Firm might be able to let Chuck ride for 4-5 years but, the writing in on the wall. Your time is OVER!
Worthless, inbred, racist, entitled, and not one of them is too bright or clever.
The BRF is good for tourism. That’s it.
Sigh…sadly this will likely not happen in our lifetime but we can still hope. I chuckle at the thought of William actually having to work at a real job to put food on the table. With his lack of meaningful skills, shitty attitude and zero work ethic, who would hire him?
Can you imagine the first time he asks his boss for some time off, probably in the first or second week? That’ll go over well.
Bill has the right connections, is old enough understand how real power is wielded in his country.
All due respect to Kate, an old aristocratic father-in-law, a striver and survivor, would have had all the necessary know how.
Instead, he is reliant on the nouveau riche, in tabloid media and government and allow himself and in extension, the RF to become the face of all actions and incentives that are dependent on disaster capitalism.
He is the indespensibleTory prince, who would endure as long as he is deemed useful….
They would defend him as long as he take the rap, just as he expected and wanted for his brother and was willing to expose how ruthless he can be.
The Queen Speech, better known in some parts as the throne speech did not offer any hope to the devastating economic circumstances to large swathes of the population, it seems intent on relieving them of their dignity. They are planning to furlough 91,000 civil servants.
etc.
That is what he walked into, not the silly articles about Regency.
Why?
Borisov Johnson has paid ‘bungs’ to media owners for favourable press coverage, or simply put propaganda.
These are Will’s colleagues, should they expose his affair, is due to the fact that something got to give.
Remember Johnson won with 29% of the elegible vote but 22% of the population.
25% of eligible voters are pleased with the government, being propped up by media at the expense of the RF, the Queen is not being spared.
He needs a friend, unlike him and a hug.
I think it all boils down to the fact people are sick of royals in general. A lot of these matches are filled with working class football fans, who work hard for not much money and now the cost of living is rising. Meanwhile stupid royals are wasting tax payer funds so the queens hat can be chauffeur driven around with security in tow. I don’t think the queen would have been booed, or harry, but the fact it was William goes to show people can see through the facade.
These Liverpool fans weren’t booing because their ‘team meghan’, I doubt they even care about the royal family drama. They booed because they can sense he’s an insincere, spoilt, lazy prick, who looks down on people, who has never worked a day in his life.
I think their own actions are their downfall. They are living a life of extreme opulence and conspicuous consumption in a country where people are fighting to make ends meet. They are being bank rolled when working families have to deal with benefits cuts.
Instead of lying low and be more conscious of how they are being perceived, they are like modern day Marie Antoinette and the Sun King, acting like their lifestyle is their god given right. The only thing they have not proclaimed is “let them eat cake.”
Yes. This, exactly.
His snobbery and condescension just ooze out of him.
This is my second attempt.
Bill is old enough to understand how real power is wielded in his country, he should since he is slated to be the defacto head of state representing the government of the day.
All due respect to his wife and her lovely family, he needed someone from old money with aristocratic parents. He would have had an extra pair of eyes so to speak.
Instead he is surrounded with the nouveau riche of which several are non- domiciled, do not pay taxes nor live there, not invested in the well being of the population and members of the Tory government (won by 29% of the vote, 22% of the population).
He became the Tory Prince – even if he does not see himself as such.
The booing, maybe attributed to other factors, but being seen as the Tory Prince cannot be denied.
Just recently there was the Queen Speech known in part as the Throne Speech, of which the ceremony of the first day of Parliament for the budgetary year rather than the contents described as Brexit Freedom Bill of Rights.
A contradiction, it is a hopeless mess, no relief for inflation, increasing cost-of-living expenses and furlough of 91,000 government employees indicating less governmental services and benefits.
Regency was the headlines, because Dominic Cummings paid ‘bungs’ to media owners. As reported by Byline Investigation, the media owners will report favorably on BJ’s government, in other words – propaganda.
William being promoted and defended by these people should not be surprised by being subtly rejected and booed.
One is defined, by the company one keep.
Bill needs at least one friend unlike himself.
All the best.
Omg. He’ll divorce KKKate and marry Aristo to clout himself in sympathy for being brave and “the new, more approachable face of the monarchy”.
Will he have more kids though? If he does, I’d pay a limb to see KKKate’s face when she finds out. I’m gonna guess no kids.
Does anyone know what’s Chuck’s take on KKKate? Why is he suddenly not being shielded by the sycophantic press?
Idk if Chuck is the ultimate eats-his-young parent or if he only appears to be until he gets what he wants. Does he even care how ridiculous his oldest looks with everything he does? I don’t think he does :S
Wow – not exactly the super popular young heir that the tabloids fawn over. Guess the royals aren’t as loved as one would think given how people were board by the endless tributes to Prince Philip and, before that, to the supposedly beloved Queen Mother.
The Scousers always boo the anthem or whatever that is in the UK. It doesn’t have to do with William, although I’m sure they don’t care for him either.
Why is Wills the president of the FA? Shouldn’t it be someone who is actually deeply connected to the sport?
North London is Red, William is a symbol of the anthem and the anthem is a symbol of William. They are hand-in-hand. Therefore, they ARE booing William and he frigging deserves it all, more, in fact.
this is my favorite. i love it
He’s sleeping in a different wing of the palace and I can still hear the crying. How am I meant to get my 14 hours sleep now!!! #PrayforKate #PrinceWilliamBooed
its @KateMidParody
oh well, im not good at this even when i have both wrists working. will can’t talk his way out of what he acted his way into
Longtime lurker, first time poster.
I just lost a lengthy post I crafted about the booing. To save myself the heartache of re-constructing it all, only to see it vanish before I hit “submit”, let me quickly cut to the chase.
UK CBers have done a good job of explaining the sentiment behind the Liverpool booing. Clearly, their ire transcends William the Terrible (WTT), who in this context merely represents the “face” of the establishment. But, the fact that the booing grew LOUDER after the anthem and upon the introduction of WTT was interesting to me. Can anyone from the UK tell me if they think the boos would have been every bit as loud for the Queen, Charles, Harry or any other member of the BRF in their presence?
Also, I agree with Kaiser. The real story is William being papped outside of his private club again at 11:00 after having visited a “friend”. Inquiring minds want to know…..
Absolutely the big story here is William out for dinner with… a group? A single person? No gender or name listed if it was just a friend? They would always list who the friends were.
Ooooo I want someone in that club to talk and I want the DM or anyone to print it!
Wiglet Watcher, I’m right there with you! The only interesting thing about William is the potential of an affair or discovering if he and the Mrs are, in fact, leading separate lives.
They lack substance and credibility on the charitable front. And, since both have revealed themselves to be such odious creatures, I can’t help but derive a devilish satisfaction at the prospect of these two shameless bullies wallowing in marital misery.
Moonriver
That’s well said and I’m here for it. Let the unraveling begin now that they can’t throw Meghan and Harry under the bus. I only feel for the kids.
Welcome to the CB commentariat, Moonriver!
The only coherent thought I have is that people actually feel betrayed by William more than any other royal. We’ve watched William and Harry grow up, fiercely loved and protected by their mother, go through the trauma of their parents’ divorce, their mother’s death, education, kerfuffles, military service, public service, marriage, and parenthood. The world has afforded these boys an enormous amount of goodwill, affection, and compassion, albeit invasive. To see William so blatantly betray his brother and freeze out his pregnant wife is just so disrespectful to all he has been given. It’s a fall from grace that makes angry. Nobody really cared as much about any other royal or had delusions of their actually being good people.
It also seems the tabs are putting him on notice with the blurb about the friend.
Call_me_al, Thanks, for the hearty welcome!
I grew up following Diana, so I share your disappointment upon learning what a disloyal creep William turned out to be. Like many others throughout the world, I really hoped for the best for both boys. It is a shameful waste of so much goodwill and as long as his megalomania goes unchecked, things can only get worse from here.
Actually, I felt sorry for William when he married Kate because he didn’t seem happy so much as resigned to his fate. Kate seemed boring and lazy, but harmless, so, as an American, I didn’t see that as my problem. I didn’t have a lot of respect for her and doubted that she would maximize her newfound platform for good, but if William “loved” her and the British public accepted her, who was I to argue with it? Lol
Such a shame that I went from silently rooting for him, to actively and intensely disliking him.
How can a stranger who has done nothing to me run afoul of me so completely? Lol.
On the Fail, the comments on Boo-gate are 14 THOUSAND and climbing. It looks like it’s down the middle: some are upset Bulliam was booed, the other called Karma for the treatment of the Sussexes.
They need to rethink the Jubilee because no telling how people will act now. Get the Cambridge and Wessex kids off the balcony, the great-grandkids carriage ride too. There is no guarantee no one would not go for the kids.
PW best avoid Philadelphia too. They booed Sarah Palin and her children and they booed Santa Claus.
They booed Santa Claus???? OMG, tough crowd, Philly.
So William spent 3 hours at a private club with a “friend”
I wonder what did Rose order to eat and drink.
I would think it’s more likely to be the London lawyer
I have to defend my hometown. The Santa whom Philly booed was a 20-year-old Eagles fan with a terrible beard and lousy costume who appeared during a freezing game when the team was playing a lousy game. It’s not like the fans booed the Santa in the Thanksgiving parade. William might get booed in Philly but it will be for a real reason.