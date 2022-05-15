Prince William was loudly booed at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium

On Saturday, Prince William went solo at the FA Cup final. The final was Chelsea vs. Liverpool, and the match was at Wembley. William is the Football Association president, an honorary title which means “watching football” counts as work for him. Are you surprised that the Duchess of Cambridge and little Prince George didn’t come? I’m surprised. George is reportedly all about football and he’s come out for football and rugby matches previously. Maybe Will and Kate made the choice not to bring George to the FA Cup final because of all of the sh-t that went down in the Euro final last summer. In the end, it was probably a smart choice because when William went out to the pitch to shake hands with both teams, he was booed:

I had to listen to it a couple of times to actually understand that there was a significant uptick in “boooooooo” just as William was announced. It could be as Scobie says, about Hillsborough disaster which happened at the 1989 FA Cup semifinal, and left 97 people dead. There was a cover-up and people are still trying to get justice. I’m sure that was part of the reason why there were so many boos. But surely some people were simply booing Prince William? I mean, Occam’s Razor!

Meanwhile, don’t let this slip through the cracks: Friday night, William went to an exclusive private club for dinner with “friends.” The Daily Mail studiously avoided naming the friends or even noting the gender of the friends. The club is Oswald’s, and it’s super-exclusive and for men and women. The Mail wrote that William “was photographed leaving Oswald’s in central London at 11pm last night after a three-hour catch up with a friend.” So now he was only dining with one friend? William was also accompanied by three security guards. No Kate, obviously. And no Kate at the FA Cup. This story is hiding in plain sight.

