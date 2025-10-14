So many of the British labels worn by Princess Kate have gone belly-up

You know how the Princess of Wales accused the Duchess of Sussex of wanting her fashion contacts? LMAO. I still think about that all the time, especially because when Kate was making that accusation, she was already starting to copy Meghan’s style. Speaking of, Kate is supposed to be the biggest ambassador for “Brand Britain,” especially when it comes to British fashion. She’s supposed to wear British labels 24-7. Pre-Sussex, Kate rarely ventured out of her comfort zone of “twirly doll dresses,” button-covered coatdresses and Victorian cosplay. After Meghan came around, Kate switched up her style significantly, but she still wore a lot of British labels. The problem? No one really wants to dress like Kate and the “Kate Effect” isn’t actually a thing for the brands she wears. The Daily Mail pointed out just how many British labels have bit the dust, even with Kate wearing those brands on high-profile outings.
It was once the case that a single royal appearance in Windsor-approved attire could propel a little-known label into the global spotlight overnight, flooding it with orders and cementing its place in the style pages. And yet, in recent years, the royal halo effect has lost its power to shield British brands from harsh economic realities.
Time and again, once-celebrated names, blessed with high-profile royal endorsements and in some cases even the prestigious royal warrant, have crumbled under the weight of modern retail pressures. From global inflation to the rise of online shopping, and pandemic-related disruptions to the fickle cycles of fashion itself, these companies discovered the hard way that even royal patronage could not guarantee survival.
Take Cefinn, the sleek workwear brand founded by Samantha Cameron, once hailed as the epitome of understated confidence. With both the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla spotted in her designs, the label looked destined for longevity. But just eight years after its glittering debut, Cefinn announced it would be shutting its doors, unable to withstand mounting costs, dwindling consumer confidence, and a market more ruthless than ever.
Cefinn: Samantha Cameron founded her fashion label Cefinn in 2017, and the brand has been worn by Kate and Camilla. Now, eight years later, the company is preparing to close as a result of industry pressures which made it impossible for the label to stay afloat
Vampire’s Wife: Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice have often been seen wearing The Vampire’s Wife trendy, glittery dresses over the years, however the brand ceased trading in 2024 after a decade amid struggles to recover from the pandemic and repay an outstanding tax debt. In an announcement from founder Susie Cave, she said they were closing its doors due to factors beyond their control
Issa: The fashion brand Issa closed in 2015 after struggling to finance the increased demand for its products following Kate Middleton wearing its famous blue wrap dress for her engagement announcement in 2010. After the publicity, the founder Daniella Helayel quit, and the brand ultimately shuttered
Seraphine: The maternity fashion retailer Seraphine, whose clothes were worn by the Princess of Wales during her three pregnancies, ceased trading and entered administration earlier this year, and the majority of its 95 staff were made redundant. The retailer, founded in London in 2002, was hit hard by rising costs and brittle consumer confidence, with these economic challenges proving too challenging to overcome
Orla Kiely: In 2018 Orla Kiely closed its website and stores after 23 years, entering voluntary liquidation following various challenges after diversifying too much with homeware and accessories. The brand, with its distinctive floral-based fashion, became a favourite of Kate’s and has since returned with just accessories and homewear
Ted Baker: Ted Baker announced store closures in 2024 after collapsing under administration. The brand was worn by the Princess of Wales and Beatrice who boosted their sales. However, after suffering from years of instability they left the High Street and have since relaunched their online business
[From The Daily Mail]
If you were generous, you could argue that “being worn by Kate” can’t save a business from bad management and bad retail strategies. But the comparison is pretty stark when you consider that Meghan still gives a huge boost to pretty much any label she wears at every level. Meghan appeared in a Club Chainstich sweatshirt on social media and it completely changed that small business overnight. Meghan wears a bracelet from a company with zero national profile and suddenly the company has more orders than they can keep up with. Women just want to dress like Meghan and they want to see which companies she’s highlighting. They don’t feel the same way about Kate or any of the left-behinds. Anyway… another Kate-associated label bites the dust! And Sarah Burton left McQueen as well, now she’s at Givenchy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Isn’t that something lol. Guess nobody wants to copy Keen the fashionless.
The Fail should check their sources because I bought two Orla Kiley bags earlier this year.
It says right in the article that Orla Kiely is back with just accessories and homewear.
Online?
Fashion icon lazy katie keene 😂
I thought everybody went online to get her boy cap???!!! 😂
The only thing I notice about this woman’s wardrobe is she copies Megan’s style. Unsurprising those design houses are closing, she does not wear clothes well and her choices pre Meghan were abysmal.
There is definitely a “Kate-effect”, but it definitely doesn’t have the same impact as the “Meghan-effect.” Some older royalist/ trad-wives might want to copy the “stepfordy look” with unflatering and ill-fitted clothes. Those sequinned dresses are very cheap looking imho.
Kate effect was just a PR. It never existed. Influencing few people can’t be considered an effect. I have never seen people wants to cosplay kate. Just one or two women tried her fashion but not because of kate effect but a curiosity to know how it will be seen. I once read, a person hiring a tailor to make similar dresses.
The major problem is KP and BP doesn’t know how to hire staffs. With very basic minimum salary, they can’t find good brains. Their superiority attitude is the reason. They thing the staffs should pick up any salary they throw. No value for hard work.
This. Like so many other things about Kate, the Kate Effect was a lie. Most of the time she wore clothes that were several seasons old so they were already out of stock by the time she wore them. And as Dainty Daisy says, who on earth would want to look like green tinsel or a 1970s tablecloth?
Lies lies and more lies with everything the Wailses do and say.
From what I have seen, even women who talk sh*t about Meghan copy her looks. Rebel Wilson got the same red dress with cape Meghan wore. You can’t fake that kind of influence no matter how many times the tabloids try for Kate.
Love that they are putting kates fashion curse in print 🤣 right after Meghan’s domination of fashion media after her PFW appearance.
I can be generous. Making a profit in fashion can be tough. Even if Kate boosted a spike in sales once or twice that doesn’t mean a business will make it in the long run. And it can also be true that a lot of what I see Kate wearing is not something I’m inspired to ever wear myself. For example, seeing Kate in that green VB suit did not have me wanting to wear it.
Victoria Beckham clothing only works for women who are edgy to begin with. VB designs are harder to style than one might think on first glance.
I can believe that. I don’t know too much about the VB fashion line but I gotta imagine there are women out there who can showcase it better than Kate has.
Yeah, there is very very little that Kate has worn over the years that I’ve thought “oh I love that and would wear it.” her engagement dress was actually very good (and accessible, meaning I think a lot of women could wear that to a variety of events) but so much of what she wears is just…..not for modern women.
Even look at the pictures here there are maybe two outfits that I would wear (I like the pieces in that gray outfit but not all together and that one green floral dress seems okay.)
I know I said a few weeks ago about Meghan – part of her appeal fashion wise is that her looks are easy to duplicate. I cannot afford 90% of what she wears, but dupes are easy to find and her looks feel easier to recreate. There’s really nothing that Kate has worn in the last few years that I want to try to recreate.
Same. There ain’t much I wana replicate. I try to be objective and nice when I comment about the clothes and maybe I overcompensate bc I don’t want my bias to sway me. Bc in general a lot of it is fine. It might not be my vibe but it could be someone else’s. But there is really nothing that I’ve said oh I’d like to get that. Maybe a while back there was a pair of boots or a jacket from Barbour that she was wearing that made me think ok that looks functional. Maybe a sweater here or there.
All of the chosen dresses look like they would fit in on Dynasty. I know the Kate copies Diana a lot, but I wonder if her mother’s influence is strong here and what she chooses. Because she dresses like someone who wishes that they had money to buy designer clothes in the 80s with dress, if they had money now. Other than that, I just think that most of the stuff that she picks isn’t that interesting to drive repeat buys for companies which is what they actually need. Also, her hair looks fantastic when she is pregnant in that last photo she really should go back to that length and level of volume.
In my view, a lot of Kate’s clothes are ‘one and done’, i.e. fine to wear on one occasion but not something that could be worn several times. That doesn’t work for anyone who doesn’t have Kate’s income.
The rich who can afford to buy dresses as a one off don’t have Kate’s limitations (buy British! Pretend to be thrifty!) and don’t follow her taste either.
It’s not just that Kate is not, nor has she ever been, fashionable. It’s that knowing WHAT Kate is (a sly raging racist mean girl), if I see her wearing any brand, and especially if that brand makes a big deal about Kate wearing or carrying their items, it’s a BIG signal to me to avoid that brand like the plague.
I suspect that this is also a reason why those brands flop despite all the tabloids over-hyping them because Kate was seen in/with them. No-one wants to dress like Kate, yes, but few sensible women want to be associated with what Kate stands for. Wearing something *because* Kate wore it is literally outing oneself, so to speak.
The British media have always known this (that Kate wearing something is like the kiss of death for that designer): there have been several articles in the past which have hinted or flat out stated that Kate makes high-level fashion look mundane at best, but usually far worse. THAT’s why her fans online and in the media began talking about the so-called “Kate effect” which never really existed (frequently describing years out of date and therefore no longer available cothing as “completely sold out”) – to compete with the very obvious, genuine and far-reaching Meghan Effect.
one of the shops even said they buckled under the weight of increased traffic form her wearing one of their outfits. to be fair clothing like resutrants close all the time, high street shops close all the time.
They skipped Beulah London, and their prairie dresses. And I am sure there are lot more labels we can’t remember.
But Beulah London still exists and is selling clothing. The article is about brands she’s worn that are no longer making clothing!
The reality is nobody wants to dress like Kate not even she does. That’s why she dresses like Meghan now.
If I were a clothing company, I’d have my employees ensure my product was tailored perfectly to my famous clients, especially those who, like Kate, don’t seem to get clothing tailored themselves. Consider the hems of the sparkly green dress and the long pink dress above. The green dress’s hem is shorter in front than the back, but the contrast is insufficient to be deliberate. The pink dress doesn’t appear to have been hemmed for her height, or was hemmed for a different pair of shoes. The gray trousers are too long, and will probably catch and be torn her spiky heels. Meanwhile, the maternity dress appears to have a misaligned seam in the back (look at back bottom edge.)
Kate is notorious for refusing to attend fittings and only sending (inaccurate) measurements. It may not be the retailers’ fault. She also will tailor a dress to hide her long back regardless of whether doing so is suitable for the dress or not
Completely agree, Margaret!
I was chatting to my husband the other day and he told me that to get a Royal Warrant you have to have supplied the Royal Family for 5 years, for free, and have to keep doing it to keep it. (He used to work in Furniture/Furnishings). He says that for a lot of firms this isn’t sustainable in the long term
Royal Warrants are a total grift, always has been. They stopped being a “hallmark of quality” decades ago. I wonder whether that requirement that items be supplied “for free” has always been the case?
Wait what? They have to have supplied for 5 years for free??? But I thought they couldn’t accept gifts?
The maternity dress is really nice on her. I never understood the allure of The Vampire’s Wife, frumpy AND expensive isn’t a selling point.
I agree @Mel. In that maternity dress is the only time I have admired her look. Shorter healthier looking hair is such a good look on her.
Even with luxury brands, Kate just took the identity out of it. I never understood why she wore Alexander McQueen, it is everything she isn’t. If you ever looked at the original design compared to what she wore, it was like why bother selecting that piece.
She is a beautiful woman but quite tall with a very long torso. Not many women are shaped like that. She also has a peculiar job. Doesn’t make me want to buy except maybe a few of her sweaters and her boots.
Okay, yeah, I just said upthread that maybe there’s a few boots and sweaters I could get into but that was about it.
same — I have really liked some of the hated coat dresses and hat combos — but where would I ever wear something like that? Most of her wardrobe just isn’t something I want or need.
Now I do have a Barbour jacket that I will take to the grave and yes, I explored the brand after one of her scouting things I believe — other than that, just not practical everyday wear for anyone.
I’m the same age as Kate and only very rarely have I ever seen her wear something that I would personally like to wear, and it’s usually her casual stuff that she wears when she’s doing daily life stuff. Wellies, trainers, hoodies, that sort of thing. Her taste in formal clothing really doesn’t appeal, even if I could afford it. Too many prissy items that look either much too young or too old for a woman in her forties. And I think it’s obvious that she’s never worked by the way she attempts to dress for professional engagements. There’s always something off about the outfit that means it doesn’t look classic and smart.
But the British high street isn’t doing well. Prices have shot up and quality has plummeted, and I assume that these higher end labels are much the same – one of the reasons suggested for Cefin’s failure recently was that it was just too expensive to justify when you could get similar stuff much cheaper. The super rich will always be able to afford designer prices but the rest of us are cutting back on everything. And some styles, like Meghan’s timeless classic basics, are easier to dupe for a much lower cost and have much more rewear potential.
Kate’s pink sequin dress looked ridiculous walking through the gravel with William and the other guests in day dresses and slacks. Wearing Meghan’s sleek hairstyle with that getup is a disgrace, aswell. That Vampire’s Wife label’s clothing was terrible, frankly. I have only seen one person pull that look off; funnily enough, it was Kat Von D. Neither Kate nor Beatrice has anywhere near the edge to pull off looks like that.
The thing about Meghan specifically, is that she is both classic and modernistic in her way of dressing and carrying herself, which is impossible to replicate. Her appearance at PFW proved it. The white look would’ve easily skewed matronly on anyone else, but Meghan’s posture, expression, and smolder showed through, making the ensemble a showstopper. M has gone viral for her looks multiple times now in the past 2 years at least. I have never seen Kate go viral for a fashion look that wasn’t in a negative light. Even when Kate was missing, Meghan was going viral for her appearance at the Sentebale Polo match, and her dress sold out. The media talk up Kate’s looks, but they aren’t generating engagement from the public in the way that Meghan’s do. Hence the need to compete and replicate Harry and Meghan’s images. I’m not surprised a lot of the brands Kate wears have gone out of business.
It’s the she with her patronages/charities. 1. She never had much influence. 2. The economy is terrible. 3. The money ppl are donating isn’t going as far. 4. Less ppl are in a place to be able to donate.
I would love to blame Kate for this but this seems to be a case of what came first ? The ugly dresses or Kate wearing them and doing nothing to make them look good. Either way, no one will be missing these hideous clothes
Vampires wife always looked like bad goth wear from the 90s with its cheap velour look.
Ha! I’ve got a few velour dresses but yes they probably cost less. I’ve got some really cool velour skater style dresses that look like they could be from the 90s, a little goth. But they’re in a skater style that’s a little shorter, not super short, but a few inches above the knee. I get lots of compliments when I wear them with a pair of boots. The difference is that that they’re not trying to combine being goth and being mumsy. Bc somehow those dresses still looked kind of conservative despite the goth aesthetic. An interesting combo but never quite landed for the price point.
That black floral is HIDEOUS. The fugly pink sparkly dress makes me smile, reminding me of their epic Caribbean flop tour.
It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly is wrong with Kate’s style (or lack thereof). I don’t want to body shame her. She’s tall and slender so clothes should look good on her. I blame her stylist. I think a lot of the time she dresses like an adolescent Victorian girl but then she’ll switch to the sparkly stuff that just doesn’t suit her either. I agree with others that her best look above was the purple maternity dress with the shorter hairstyle. The super long hair isn’t doing her any favors.
It actually took your comment for me to figure it out. Kate is not comfortable in her skin. More than that she is actually *uncomfortable* in her skin. You’re correct. She has a model’s figure so she should be able to wear anything, but models have a comfort in their own skin. They have poise. Confidence. Kate lacks that. That’s why the clothes don’t come alive on her.
Ok, I can’t help myself, this–
‘Take Cefinn, the sleek workwear brand founded by Samantha Cameron, once hailed as the epitome of understated confidence. With both the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla spotted in her designs, the label looked destined for longevity. But just eight years after its glittering debut, Cefinn announced it would be shutting its doors, unable to withstand mounting costs, dwindling consumer confidence, and a market more ruthless than ever.
Cefinn: Samantha Cameron founded her fashion label Cefinn in 2017, and the brand has been worn by Kate and Camilla. Now, eight years later, the company is preparing to close as a result of industry pressures which made it impossible for the label to stay afloat’
Do they not double-check their work????!!!! There is no excuse for this in a professional publication!!!!!!!!🤦♀️🤨. And not even a period after ‘stay afloat’!!!!!