Jennifer Aniston: ‘I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person’

In recent years, Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about her fertility struggles, and how she absolutely tried to get pregnant for many years, to no avail. She’s never really specified the time frame, but I’ve always assumed that she’s talking about her 30s and 40s especially, like when she was married to Brad Pitt and possibly when she first started up with Justin Theroux. It’s also possible she tried to have a baby as a single woman, in between relationships. At no point has Aniston ever tried to adopt and it doesn’t sound like she’s ever tried or considered surrogacy. Well, in her new Armchair Expert interview, Aniston spoke about why she never wanted to adopt.

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t want to adopt children despite her infertility struggles. During an appearance on a Wondery+ early access episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, The Morning Show star, 56, revealed the relatable reason why she’s never been interested in adoption. Aniston has previously been open about her infertility struggles, including going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and getting to the point where she doesn’t think about pregnancy anymore. The topic of adoption came up after co-host Monica Padman discussed her experience freezing her eggs. After Padman said she was indecisive about whether she wants children, noting that “maybe it’s okay that I don’t,” she asked Aniston if she has found “peace” being on the other side of that. “It’s so peaceful,” Aniston replied. “But I will say there’s a point where it’s like out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it. When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it.” Although Aniston said it’s something she really did not want to talk about, she acknowledged there have been moments where she has met someone and thinks that they “would have made some good kids.” However, it’s a sentiment that will “pass within three seconds.” The actress said it’s something you ultimately romanticize after being “on the other side of it because it’s out of your control. It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was,” she said, adding later that “it’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it,’ because there is a weird moment when that happens.”

[From People]

Several points/beliefs/thoughts. It’s fine to want your own biological child, and it’s fine to be against adoption for yourself, for how you see your own family (as opposed to being against adoption for everyone, which sucks). I think there are a lot of people who feel that way, that they only want biological children. It’s better to know that and NOT adopt than find that out about yourself after you’ve adopted a child. Additionally, there are many people who see a baby or a child and instantly feel a connection, regardless of biology. With some people, you can just hand them a baby and they’re ready to take the baby home. Angelina Jolie is that way, she loves her adopted children with ferocity.