Alec Baldwin plowed into a tree in East Hampton, his brother was a passenger

*Note: The above photo is from more than a month ago.
Technically, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are based in the Hamptons. They own a place in New York City, but they spend most of their time in Amagansett and that’s where they raise their eleventy billion children. The “Balwinitos” have been on the move in recent weeks because Hilaria competed on Dancing with the Stars, only to get eliminated somewhat quickly (she’s currently blaming “bullies” for her elimination). Well, in any case, Alec was in East Hampton on Monday, driving Hilaria’s Range Rover, with his brother Stephen riding shotgun. Alec plowed into a tree and totaled the Range Rover.
Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car accident in which their vehicle crashed into a tree in the Hamptons amid a nor’easter impacting the greater New York City area. Alec, 67, was driving the vehicle, according to Page Six and TMZ. The hood of his white Range Rover SUV appeared significantly damaged by the impact of the tree in East Hampton, N.Y., in video footage obtained by Page Six on Monday, Oct. 13.
Alec wore a gray polo shirt and pants paired with black sneakers, while Stephen, 59, wore a camouflage raincoat paired with denim shorts layered over olive green sweatpants. The brothers were seen speaking with police at the scene and exited the vehicle without major visible injuries.
PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Alec, who had no comment regarding the accident. The brothers were reportedly in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which began on Oct. 5 and concluded on Oct. 13.
In a video shared on Instagram after the accident, Alec said, “I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me.” He also expressed gratitude for the TIFF staff, sharing that there were “too many names” to thank everyone involved in the festival.
Then, Baldwin started sharing more details about the accident. “A guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck the size of a whale,” he said in the video. “It must have been something commercial, taking away material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.”
Baldwin then shared that, in order to “avoid hitting” the truck, he swerved and “hit a big fat tree.” “I crushed my wife’s car,” he added. “I’m fine, my brother’s fine.” Later, he offered gratitude for the East Hampton police officers who rendered aid after the accident, saying that the officers on scene were “as nice as can be and pleasant about the whole thing.” He added that his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s car “is pretty smashed up” because of the “big fat tree.”
“I’m going to LA to see my family, can’t wait. Going to California to gather my family out there for a few days. I’m still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine,” the actor concluded the video.
Yeah, I don’t know? It could be just as he says – he was cut off by a large truck, he swerved and lost control of the SUV. Or it could be weather-related. Or it could be something else entirely. Looking at the NY Post’s video… it’s possible that the road was especially slick, and there was some kind of truck. Who knows? I’m including Alec’s Instagram below.
Alec Baldwin crashes Range Rover into tree in the Hamptons https://t.co/jIdrAUv6Ky pic.twitter.com/JgGCznsUqp
— New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Why is it with him, I feel an automatic- something shady – vibe.
Certainly glad no one was injured.
I used to love his movies, beetlejuice, malice, hunt for red October- so good !
Now I just side eye him, like, something’s not right.
SAME! why make a video like a teen? you could just post thanks im fine. and the comments on his IG are so heavily moderated it’s like one person wrote them all
Because he, and his wife from Espania, take no responsibility for anything that they do.
The weather was very bad on long island with that storm
Yup. Massachusetts was also terrible. Now, did a truck cut him off with poor visibility? Was he driving too fast on wet roads? Who knows. But I can definitely see it being weather-related.
Blaming bullies for being kicked off a reality show? People vote, people don’t like her. Simple. She’s insufferable
People vote for the most talented dancer. She was voted out fair and square
Not really…it’s part of it but a good bit is also popularity contest. She does not come across as particularly likeable or fun.
People aren’t voting for who’s the best dancer, it’s a popularity contest. There are no requirements like that for voting
Bristol Palin (she was not that good as a dancer to say the least) was voted on so she lasted until the finals. But the finalist with the real dance talent won not Bristol. There were some other examples of this.
I am in no way defending her (and dancers’ fates are determined by a mix of judges’ scores AND fan votes), but she’s referring to a campaign that spread like wildfire on TikTok for a few weeks. Folks organized to vote for Andy Richter specifically to ensure she was at the very bottom. Andy himself responded to it with a video that was perhaps more generous than she deserved.
Mimicking her dance moves is a TikTok trend right now. She has started “collaborating” with some of the most popular creators in a “self-aware”/“in on the joke” way, but she is clearly mucho mad about all of it.
The tree was booliying him.
lol
A++++++ response, thank you
I know this isn’t the point of the story but…Stephen was wearing jean shorts OVER sweatpants?
KS, exactly my first thought, who does that except runway models, pop stars, and well…
Came here to talk about that 😂. I knew something was up when they included clothing descriptions, the only reason to do that is for shade
I rather enjoyed the injection of clothing descriptions. Did People Magazine hire Daily Fail writers?
Am I behind the times? I thought Alec and Stephen were estranged from each other?
I’m not an Alec Baldwin fan or apologist, and his reaction/post was a bit OTT, but I can believe he skid on leaves (though the biggest trash truck ever?). I’m in southern New England and it was miserable out there yesterday, between the winds and torrential rains, and a patch of wet leaves on the road can be as slick as snow. I’ve also driven around the Hamptons and can sort of believe he cut off a truck or vice versa as the roads are not super wide, plus hedges can make visibility at corners/stop signs difficult.
Agreed. It was SO bad yesterday. A couple took a plane out of New Bedford, MA to Kenosha, WI and crashed almost instantly onto the highway below. No survivors. Like others here. I find Alec sus AF but his story here is a believable one.
I live not too far from the Baldwin house (and have both of them numerous times) and the weather was horrible. Pouring rain and fresh slick leaves on the ground.
There was a weather emergency declared in NY (Long Island was the hardest hit–on the coast) and drivers were advised to stay off the roads. Stephen and Alec should have stayed home.
Yeah but it was closing day for HIFF, the film festival, and Alec is heavily involved with it.
staying over one more night might have been a good idea.
He was driving back from Guild Hall (where HIFF is held) in East Hampton to his home in Amagansett.
Glad they are ok.
I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt here. The roads out there aren’t the best in good weather and yesterday was miserable. The OTT praising of Hillary while discussing the crash was weird though. Did anyone even ask about her or he just randomly mentions how much he loves her?
Maybe he feels guilty about totaling her car.
I thought they were based in NYC – don’t the kids go to school in Brooklyn? (when they are actually in school…)
NYC schools were closed yesterday, including the private ones.
Yesterday was Indigenous People’s Day and schools were closed. Accidents happen on bad roads. And also a lot around careless people like Alec Baldwin. I’m glad nobody died this time.
The parade was even canceled in NYC
I thought you were going to say Hilaria found some indigenous connection to promote
I live at the NJ Shore and had to drive up/back to Bergen County for medical appointments Sunday and Monday. Conditions on the road were crap. Rain, wind and poor visibility. So I stayed in the right lane going the speed limit because, obviously, I am trying to live! But there were plenty of people racing by me like they were immortal. I get it, no one wants to leave ample room between you and the car in front of you because then people cut in (especially in the tri-state area where driving is a competitive blood sport), but, if you don’t, your time to react to stupidity is totally removed.
I worked through the covid shutdown, but when things started re-opening a friend said everyone forgot how to drive. So true!
I think someone was plowed but it wasn’t the tree. I was on the East End yesterday. It was still raining lightly but the high winds and heavy rain had stopped.
I’m glad no one was hurt. I’ve driven in Amagansett and it can be tricky. A lot of roads are windy and there are some pretty thickly wooded areas too. It’s not all flat and sandy or anything. Also, the weather was not good. It’s probably as he said; just an accident.
This was on Pantigo Road, aka Montauk Highway, the main drag.
He sounds very Trumpian in his response.
I can believe it was a combination of factors, getting cut off, slamming on the brakes to avoid collision and skidding on wet leaves. I’ve done it and was going under the speed limit. Scary. Ended up in ditch. I’ll give him a pass on tnis.
I’m sure the weather was awful but maybe he was not driving defensively and too fast? The BIGGEST dump truck, the BIGGEST tree. Sounds a bit embellished as an explanation.