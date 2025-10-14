Alec Baldwin plowed into a tree in East Hampton, his brother was a passenger

*Note: The above photo is from more than a month ago.

Technically, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are based in the Hamptons. They own a place in New York City, but they spend most of their time in Amagansett and that’s where they raise their eleventy billion children. The “Balwinitos” have been on the move in recent weeks because Hilaria competed on Dancing with the Stars, only to get eliminated somewhat quickly (she’s currently blaming “bullies” for her elimination). Well, in any case, Alec was in East Hampton on Monday, driving Hilaria’s Range Rover, with his brother Stephen riding shotgun. Alec plowed into a tree and totaled the Range Rover.

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car accident in which their vehicle crashed into a tree in the Hamptons amid a nor’easter impacting the greater New York City area. Alec, 67, was driving the vehicle, according to Page Six and TMZ. The hood of his white Range Rover SUV appeared significantly damaged by the impact of the tree in East Hampton, N.Y., in video footage obtained by Page Six on Monday, Oct. 13. Alec wore a gray polo shirt and pants paired with black sneakers, while Stephen, 59, wore a camouflage raincoat paired with denim shorts layered over olive green sweatpants. The brothers were seen speaking with police at the scene and exited the vehicle without major visible injuries. PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Alec, who had no comment regarding the accident. The brothers were reportedly in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which began on Oct. 5 and concluded on Oct. 13. In a video shared on Instagram after the accident, Alec said, “I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me.” He also expressed gratitude for the TIFF staff, sharing that there were “too many names” to thank everyone involved in the festival. Then, Baldwin started sharing more details about the accident. “A guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck the size of a whale,” he said in the video. “It must have been something commercial, taking away material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.” Baldwin then shared that, in order to “avoid hitting” the truck, he swerved and “hit a big fat tree.” “I crushed my wife’s car,” he added. “I’m fine, my brother’s fine.” Later, he offered gratitude for the East Hampton police officers who rendered aid after the accident, saying that the officers on scene were “as nice as can be and pleasant about the whole thing.” He added that his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s car “is pretty smashed up” because of the “big fat tree.” “I’m going to LA to see my family, can’t wait. Going to California to gather my family out there for a few days. I’m still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine,” the actor concluded the video.

[From People]

Yeah, I don’t know? It could be just as he says – he was cut off by a large truck, he swerved and lost control of the SUV. Or it could be weather-related. Or it could be something else entirely. Looking at the NY Post’s video… it’s possible that the road was especially slick, and there was some kind of truck. Who knows? I’m including Alec’s Instagram below.

Alec Baldwin crashes Range Rover into tree in the Hamptons https://t.co/jIdrAUv6Ky pic.twitter.com/JgGCznsUqp — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025