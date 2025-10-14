Prince William & Kate’s ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge will be ready in a few weeks

The Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly decided to make Forest Lodge into their latest “forever home” months ago, probably at the start of the summer. The announcement of their planned move came in August, and since then, there’s been a steady hum of gossip about the incipient move. William and Kate had people evicted from the cottages close to Forest Lodge, and they also somehow “needed” to grab 150 acres of Windsor Great Park land for their own “private estate.” One of the park’s entrances is now shut down, and park-goers (who pay for access) are really pissed off at the land-grab. We heard that the Wales fam wanted to move into Forest Lodge by Christmas, but now it’s looking like it will be ready in about three weeks. From Becky English’s latest Mail exclusive:
The Prince and Princess of Wales are hoping their fresh start will begin with a bang – moving into their new Windsor home by Bonfire Night [Nov.5]. The couple had initially planned to quit Adelaide Cottage on the royal Windsor estate and be in neighbouring Forest Lodge by Christmas. But builders have been working around the clock to bring their moving date forward, the Daily Mail can reveal. With the work now complete the couple are hopeful their move is ‘imminent’ and they will be in by November 5. A new 150-acre, Home Office-agreed security cordon is in place around the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion, with staff now transferring the family’s belongings into the newly renovated property.
‘It is hoped they will be in the new home in time for Bonfire Night,’ a source told the Daily Mail yesterday. ‘That will make a fun start for the children.’ William and Kate, both 43, have been keen to provide a ‘fresh start’ for their three children: Prince George, 12, who will start senior school next autumn, Princess Charlotte, ten, and seven-year-old Prince Louis. Although the family had planned to live in cosy four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage for many more years, their time there has been beset by unhappy memories.
The couple moved their children from Kensington Palace to Berkshire in August 2022 to provide them with a more protected, rural upbringing and be close to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However she died within weeks of them moving in, the first in a series of family challenges which included the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s vitriolic Netflix series in December that year, followed by Prince Harry’s scathing memoir, Spare, the following January which signalled another series of attacks on the Royal Family, but particularly on William and Kate. Then last year both the princess and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer. Kate underwent a gruelling course of preventative chemotherapy, with William describing the experience of supporting his wife and protecting their children as ‘brutal’.
The princess is now happily in remission but there is no doubt that her experience has left her more determined than ever to put family first as she and William juggle parental duties with their growing royal roles as the future king and queen.
‘Adelaide Cottage really does have some difficult memories associated with it, sadly,’ a source said. ‘They have experienced some of their most challenging times there… The family are really happy about this [move] and excited for a fresh start.’
Another source added: ‘The builders have been working flat out, week-in, week-out, so that the family could move in as soon as possible. Christmas was always the deadline but it’s great that it’s going to happen much earlier.’ Apparently the princess has been thoroughly enjoying renovating Forest Lodge, sourcing much of the furniture and furnishings from UK companies including Marina Mill in Kent, which she recently visited, trying her hand at textile printing.
‘I think it’s been quite a fun process for her,’ the source added. ‘She loves interior design and is a big champion of the British textiles industry. After all, this will be their forever home. They are ready as a family to move forwards.’
Indeed, Kensington Palace has made clear that the prince and princess intend to remain in Forest Lodge even after they accede to the throne, in a break with recent tradition. It is also understood that there will be no live-in staff in Berkshire in order to maintain the privacy they crave. Employees have moved into nearby homes on the Windsor Great Park estate, the Daily Mail can confirm.
The Waleses have funded the move and refurbishment themselves and will be paying market rent to the Crown Estate. The 328-year-old Grade-II property has undergone modest internal and external renovations including new doors and windows, the stripping out of walls, renovated ceilings and new floors. It was last renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5million.
It’s pretty wild (to me) that high on William and Kate’s list of grievances about Adelaide Cottage is “that’s where they were living when the Sussexes’ Netflix series came out and when Spare came out!” Like… you need a fifth forever home because your brother wrote a memoir and produced a Netflix series? And why are the whole-ass Prince and Princess of Wales being portrayed – by their own people and the sycophantic press – as these pitiful creatures who need to endlessly complain and explain to justify their scandalous Forest Lodge move? And why the hell do they need to carve out this makeshift, 150-acre country estate when they literally could have just moved into an existing castle or palace, or bought an actual estate?
More horse shit about a separation home for Can’t.
I wonder how many of those families who live in mould-infested houses on Willy and Charles’ duchies would sell their souls to house their families in a place like Adelaide Cottage.
More trashing of the sussexes included. If harry and Meghan had not been treated so badly by the keens the Netflix series would not have happened. The keens playing victims is appalling. The Wales children had many fresh starts what with all the property owned by keens. I don’t think scooter will spend much time there
honestly I’m more interested in Billy talking to the lady who had a family member who committed suicide in 2017 & heard her story then, but unlike now did not seem emotional.
as discovered by squaddies and then the video from 2017 was scrubbed from the website.
utterly despicable behaviour
I scanned the internet and the scathing comments about scooters crying are still there.
Sounds like the RF knew that the tears were fake. And they knew they had been caught trying to make William look human.
So much complaining and explaining
They are starting to give off Grey Gardens vibes.
Now keen is an expert on interior design since textiles are important to her. She may even take credit from the real designer. Keen has no clue about interior design and had no career whatsoever.
Didn’t she decorate KP herself because of her keen interest in interior design, only to bring Ben Pentreath in when she ended up making a hash of it?
Is she getting freebies or at least a discount from the textile company after she did a photo op for them?
That top picture is just… terrifying. HE’S a future king? Of what, crumpets?
That smile is scary like someone in a horror movie
The picture doesn’t surprise me. Jacka*ses always bray—HeeHaw!
So he moves homes because things he didn’t like happen to him while he lived there… if that doesn’t sound like the adult version of a toddler throwing all of his toys out of his crib in full tantrum mode I don’t know what does. Maybe if they just stopped briefing on all topics they wouldn’t seem so utterly horrible and pathetic.
How is this supposed to resonate with regular people? It’s shameful.
My sister sold her house shortly after her husband died. She and her children couldn’t stand to live in the house where he died.
BRB, going to tell my husband that we need to upgrade to a townhouse. Oh, our current place is lovely, and we just moved in last year, but I passed a kidney stone here over the weekend. Don’t I deserve a fresh start?
For the life of me I do not understand why they are going with that narrative. Guys, if you live for another 40 years you’re going to go through a lot more ” difficult times”, are you going to move each time? Imagine if every time some sort of political fallout, marriage issue, issue with her kids, issue with her grandkids occurred Queen Elizabeth moved into a new ” forever home”. It’s just such a ridiculous argument, but then you’ll have Royal ” experts” say Meghan is out of touch for a posting a video of six pairs of shoes.
It’s an absolutely ridiculous argument and the fact that it continues to be pushed tells me that the Wales are absolutely aware of the criticism around this move and resent that criticism* so they are going to fall back on their criticism-proof reasons – Harry and Meghan, and Kate’s cancer.
*they don’t resent it enough to change course, but you can tell it bothers them that anyone dares question them.
Going to be interesting whether they stay or move again after the king dies; after all, Charles is his father. Isn’t that rather traumatic? Say, more so than the death of a grandparent or one’s own cancer diagnosis/successful treatment?
I was living in my current home when my dad died, and also when my mom died, and also when my ex-husband died, and also when my brother-in-law died, and also when my partner had a cancer scare, and also when I skinned my knee. WHERE IS MY NEW ESTATE???
Same here I have lived in my “ for ever” home for 56 years
In that time my beloved grandparents, my parents, two of my nieces, and my husband have all died. The whole area has gone rapidly downhill thanks to the local council
I cannot afford to move now so am stuck here till I snuff it myself.And Billy tells he has had “a brutal year”?
You have never lived my son
This house will have to certainly be my forever home
Also deserving of a fresh start is P Anne who went through hell last year, hasn’t said anything but is now hopeful something will be sorted for her. Ditto Duke of Kent.
Is there a timeline somewhere of each “forever home”?
@Meri- I believe it’s three years for a forever home, that’s before KM feels the need to move again.
The continued efforts to create sympathy and a need for a 8 bedroom 3rd forever home (not to be confused with their “family home” Anmer Hall) are grotesque. And “rural upbringing” cracks me up – Yorkshire it ain’t. It’s the equivalent of “backcountry” Greenwich and Darien, CT and Hunterdon and Somerset Counties in NJ.
LMAO my husband is from Hunterdon and his childhood was incredibly rural. But, he’s from small town Hunterdon. no stop lights in his town. But its funny to me when we go there because it does feel like they’re two worlds – the upperclass gentry aspect of the county and then the poorer rural aspects.
LOL fair enough! There’s certainly still parts – although less and less every year unfortunately
I grew up in Hunterdon and can confirm this. Our town had stoplights, though I definitely remember driving through the more rural parts. I love the area and try to go back for a day when I have time.
So they are moving because the queen died in Balmoral, and the Sussesex’s released docs & a book, can we also infer that the Sussexes got kicked out of Frogmore cottage because Wank moved in down the road never mind that the sussexes were there first, meanwhile while they are doing their best to live in the Sussexes skin with copying their projects and wearing clothes. next thing they will be moving to montecito. looks like these kids will never be satisfied has this always been Wllies way or just when Harry married Meghan ?
As someone wrote on X or here, that building looks more like a psychiatric facility than a home from the outside. I pity those two, moving from home to home is not going to cure what ails them. They do not like each other, pretty obvious and their kids are almost teenagers except for the youngest, so all this nonsense about young kids seems a little odd to me. Young kids are what the Sussexes have at 4 and 6. Evicting folks to expand your grounds fits perfectly well with those folks entitlement. They will just bring their misery with this.
They’re going to live there after he becomes king? My foot. They’ll move immediately into the grandest possible rooms and say that it’s a precious sacrifice of their forever home in the name of duty.
This is going to play out like the princess consort thing. No one believes William will live there once king.
Modest renovations? Kind of like the Sussex reno for FC right? Oh wait that was called lavish? They can GTFOH with their modest renovations narrative for their 5th home.
“including new doors and windows, the stripping out of walls, renovated ceilings and new floors.”, these are hardly “modest” renovations.
Yeah, I thought, yeah, windows and doors is pretty “modest” (the price is probably nauseating but that’s what the British taxpayer is for!)… but busting out walls and redoing all the ceilings and floors too isn’t modest at all.
Yeah, it sounds like they took it down to the studs & started over! ‘Modest’ my Aunt Fanny!
Are they moving a tennis court a few feet? Redoing a designer kitchen? Putting in a pool and more trees for Kate?
We don’t know but Becky English said twice that the workers are working flat-out…which if this were Harry and Meghan they’d be accused of overburdening the workers. Hope they’re getting good overtime pay.
Probably. And yes, that’s a lot of OT–which I guess is easy to pay when you inherit a sh*tload of money. I also noted they said they’ll be in by Bonfire Night–which is November 5, when Billy Boy is scheduled to be in Rio for Earthsh*t. He’ll have no part in the move.
If this is their forever home they’re to live in even after William comes King, why should any of us believe they wouldn’t kit it out to the same standards as Anmer or KP? A pool and tennis court are coming I am sure.
The real reason William and Kate are moving to Forest Lodge is because Harry and Meghan’s house is bigger than Adelaide Cottage. Becky English using Spare and the docuseries as reasons for William and Kate to move to a bigger house is ridiculous.
So, what is going to happen to Adelaide cottage? They way we don’t get an update about that (as far as I know) is a bit weird.
It’s pretty wild (to me) that high on William and Kate’s list of grievances about Adelaide Cottage is “that’s where they were living when the Sussexes’ Netflix series came out and when Spare came out!” Like… you need a fifth forever home because your brother wrote a memoir and produced a Netflix series?
What they are really saying is we saw my spare brother’s sprawling home with 7 acres, pool, playground, tennis court and don’t forget a million bathrooms on that Netflix show and our little 4 bedroom ‘cottage’ pales in comparison…. I am going to be KING (and I am going to be queen) one day I deserve more, better!
So how many houses do they have? They have one in the Isles of Scilly, right? And one in Wales, and one in Balmoral, and Anmer, and KP, and now Forest Lodge? Am I missing any?
As far as we know, that’s it, but I only learned earlier this year that Charles owned a whole village in Transylvania, so….
To me, this move just proves that they never wanted Adelaide and the whole time were resentful of having to live there and have been pushing both charles and the crown estate for a bigger house (as we’ve seen publicly – fighting for Royal Lodge or Ft Belvedere) and finally this one was available. I’ll be interested to see what the “market rate” is for renting it. I’m also sure that a lot of the renovations will be deemed for security or safety and the taxpayer will cover those.
Interesting though that this article does point out that the staff will live nearby. Its more than we’ve heard in the past when they keep emphasizing no live-in staff.
Nanny Maria was also confirmed to still be around and living in the cottages nearby. (Perhaps not this article, but Becky English did mention her at one point).
So I swear I read in one of the initial articles about FL that market rate rent is around 15,000 pounds a month. That was before they added the additional land though. But idk how true that info was.
Oh I’m sure that land is not included in the market rate. Its for “security.”
Zowie! That retired cardiologist who was living there must’ve had some family money. I know they make good money, but still.
1000000% agree. It sounds like they demanded their way into moving to Windsor and the Queen and Charles held firm that after the ostentatious renovations to KP and Anmer – and after years of telling the press KP was their forever home – they only got Adelaide.
Lets be real the Wales “moved” to that little cottage so they could be 0.5 mile a way from Frogmore cottage which was Harry and Meghan’s UK home at the time. They only moved there after the Sussexes stepped down and moved away. The Wales assumed the firm’s sabotage would be successful, the Sussexes would fail and have to return to England. Then Billy and Kitty would be just a 10 minute walk away and able to easily stalk and leak against the Sussexes and make their life a living hell.
They’re only giving it up now because between Chuck snatching frogmore back, that Netflix deal being renewed and the success of As Ever they’ve realized Harry and Meghan are never coming back and if they did it wouldn’t be to Frogmore Cottage so they’ve dumped Adelaide because it can no longer serve its original purpose.
@B Yes! Yes! Yes! I always felt like that was their main goal moving to Adelaide, to spy on the Sussexes. And to limit H&M’s access to the queen as she was more than happy to welcome them back for visits & give them security. WanK couldn’t have that!
Since when is replacing windows and doors and removing walls a “modest” renovation?? That is ridiculous. And yes we all know they won’t live there forever. Buttons might, but Scoot won’t.
And I’ll eat my hat if a brand new kitchen isn’t put in. And other coverage has mentioned doing the floors – I’m sure they are putting in heated floors, as they have for all their homes.
I wonder if Becky is deliberately making Keen and Baldy look absurd with these cooky excuses that absolutely no rational reader would believe. Clever way to out them and have deniability at the same time.
Why? We might as well ask, “Why is there gravity?” They’re royals. W&K are allowed to do whatever they want. Every so often the public will grumble a bit – W&K will toss out a half-assed excuse and go into lockdown. Grumbling about the royals is a national pastime, but at the end of the day, nobody really cares enough to do anything about it.
I wonder what Becky English would grow some dignity. How the heck do you call yourself a journalist and sit there and be the mouth piece for moaning Murtle and nearly scooterless nick. Unless Harry say on their couch in the living room at Adele and wrote his memoir and then Harry and Meghan filmed all the uk scenes in the docu series from Will and Kate Adele kitchen, then I fail to see what the f one has to do with the other , these two are f-ing greedy and lazy and all the excuses in the world will not make them any less so . They are also deeply selfish and self centered. How many people have no homes . How many people wish they could move into a new tax payer funded house everytime they felt like it . Instead of Kate working or Their definition of work to justify the millions they get from the tax payers. She is furniture shopping for her 30 forever home . What I would really like to know is what happens to amner now ? Like if this one has so much land and country side with room for a pony and an aga , . Then they is no need to go to amner every weekend and holidays. I guess kp is used as. Storage space since willy told that actor last week or whenever it was that he has meetings in Windsors / these two really are candidates for the French way about royals . I can’t with them . The sheer Gaul I am so done with this . So done
Catch the built in excuse for why kate won’t travel with William to Brazil. Move in date by November 5…this will be the new talking point as they go on vacation this Friday.
and they need new school run schedules
As though either one would have any part of the actual move process.
I’m sure the people of England will be happy that Kate is having fun renovating her gazillionth home, while they try to figure out how to pay their heating bills this winter.
And of course she’s doing it up herself, just like her wedding makeup (lie), KP (turned out to be using the help of a decorator) and Anmer (used Ben Pentreath)
Trial lawyers risk a case slipping away before a jury when they start believing their own bullshit. The Monarchy and its gutter press minions are neck deep in their manure.
I still quite like the theory that starting with Royal Lodge, they were looking for Kate’s “forever home” after a separation and perhaps divorce. Kate needed a separate house because WandK could no longer live together. They had to settle for Adelaide. Unrevealed and unexplained events intervened, but now they have to tread lightly on the real issue- the Wales’s failed marriage. Kate will become Queen in name only. In fact, there is precedence for consorts not being coronated (is that a word) while still married to the king.
It wouldn’t matter if the consort was never crowned, just as it wouldn’t matter if the King was never crowned. They would still be King and Queen. The coronation is just a ceremony for tradition…Charles became King the instant Elizabeth took her last breath.
So tired of the school run bullshit. I live in a fancy suburban community in New York, and not ONCE, I tell you NOT ONCE, has any woman I’ve ever met here (working or stay-at-home) EVER mentioned getting their kids to and from school. And this is frigging suburbia. Yes, the women will play tennis and golf during the day, exercise in upscale gyms and have lunch together, but they will NEVER worry about getting their kids to and from school. Many don’t do it themselves, of course, but there is PLENTY of time left in the day, after 5 o’clock for the working moms and dads, to spend quality time with the kids.
The rota are still using Harry as a scapegoat. It’s Harry’s fault that W&K have to move because Harry wrote a memoir and H&M did a documentary 🙄 When Charles said bad things about his parents in his authorized biography, did the Queen and Prince Phillip have to move? It’s so ridiculous.
‘They’ are not acceding to the throne, William is. You would think the DF would get this point right, as they as such the royal experts. 🙄
While this is certainly to compete with Harry and Meghan, I still wouldn’t discount Kate’s competition with Pippa, and the need for Carole and Mike to have access to a bedroom suite. Do you really think Kate stayed alone with the children and the nannies while William was on his hunting trip? When he goes to Earthshot? I suspect that bedroom situation meant that Kate spent a great deal of her richest in Bucklebury, possibly with the children and without her husband.
Well, they wanted the title, not the man. He’s as disposable to the Middletons now as yesterday’s Daily Mail headline…once Charles dies and Kate is called Queen. Keen did her hitch…if she divorced peggy now she’d walk away a very rich woman, but she’d never get that crown and title she went through all this for. Even if they stay together, she’ll be living the life of a single woman from the second peggy gets his mitts on the throne anyway.