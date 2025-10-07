Did Duchess Meghan collect a seven-figure appearance fee from Balenciaga?

Celebrities’ appearance fees are not discussed enough. Celebrities and athletes get paid for showing up to a lot of stuff these days – in tennis and most sports, athletes can get a seven-figure appearance fee for just showing up to a smaller event or exhibition. For models and celebrities, they can often make more money from appearance fees than they make from their day jobs. This happens at fashion shows all the time – while there will always be B-listers and C-listers who show up for free (or free clothes), many major fashion houses will absolutely pay top-tier A-listers to show up for their runway shows. This is part of celebrities’ brand ambassadorships as well – like, maybe Jennifer Lawrence isn’t being paid specifically to go to Dior shows, but I guarantee that those appearances are built into her Dior ambassadorship contract. Well, now Rob Shuter claims that the Duchess of Sussex got a seven-figure check to appear at the Balenciaga show.
Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show. The Duke of Sussex attended the high-profile event to support her fashion designer friend, Pierpaolo Piccioli. She donned a white outfit with matching pants and a long cape covering her shoulders. As per a latest source, Markle was the highest-paid guest at the show.
Meghan Markle was paid a million for Balenciaga appearance, says source
As per Rob Shuter‘s #ShuterScoop, Meghan Markle charged a seven-figure price tag for attending Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show. One fashion insider told the outlet, “It wasn’t an invite — it was a transaction.” The individual further added, “Balenciaga wanted global attention, and Meghan delivered. A source shared that the 44-year-old’s team treated it like a movie premiere.”
The source also mentioned, “Private jet, five-star suite, glam squad — all part of the agreement.” Moreover, Piccioli is reportedly building a polished brand image, and Markle became the ideal muse. A stylist explained that the former actor is “modern royalty, and brands will pay for that aura.” Markle’s representatives had stated that she attended the fashion show “to support a friend.”
However, according to industry whispers, she ended up becoming “one of fashion’s highest-paid guests.” A source hilariously said the royal member is “not walking the runway, but she’s still the most expensive ticket in Paris.”
[From Yahoo]
I think Shuter’s exclusives are mostly BS, but this one just sounds more like educated guesswork. I’ll admit that I wondered about it too, and I think it’s not a question of “if” but “how much.” My guess is the same as Shuter’s – that Balenciaga paid for all of it, the flights to and from Paris, the hotel rooms for Meghan and her team, the glam squad and they paid for Meghan’s presence at the show and the party. Will this turn into a brand ambassadorship with Balenciaga? I wonder.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025.
Well they got their money’s worth. Even my 16 year old boy was talking about it over dinner.
Fr. What a moment for balenciaga. And for Meghan really. Well-done.
You are 100% correct. They got their money’s worth and more. Other than she was greeted by Anna Wintour, I couldn’t tell you who else was at that show. LOL!
They sure did get every penny back and then some more. Duchess Meghan slayed that entire show and then some. And if she got paid, so the F what? I say good for her; everybody else and their dog gets paid, why should duchess Meghan do it for free? And getting paid doesn’t mean she still wasn’t PierPaolo’s guest, it doesn’t mean she was uninvited by The House of Balenciaga. These media people will always do the most to try to make Meghan look tacky. Every “powerful” person that shows up to these fashion shows is by invite, even those that get paid are still invited guests. Balenciaga/Pierpaolo approached Meghan’s team and extended an invite, the transactions or whatever is a result of Meg accepting an invite to support a friend. What are all these hateful people going on “it wasn’t an invite…..it was a transaction” “ended up being the highest paid guest”? I guess the only thing that will ever satisfy these hateful people is to see the Sussexes, Meghan in particular, sitting on the street begging!!!🙄🙄🙄🙄
No different than the British media–“We pay, you pose.”
At least this time Meghan actually gets the money.
Pierpaolo is one of the most talented designers I’ve ever seen. His work with Valentino was exquisite.
I hope she becomes a muse for him.
So fabulous. WERK Duchess.
Good for her. After all she has been put through by the media and how mich money they made from her, she deserves to be payed to be seen in public.
It was definitely worth it if she got that amount. There is no way I would hear about the new creative director if I didn’t see posts everywhere about Meghan. It is expected that the expenses would be paid, but this felt more like Meghan supporting her friend. If that came with a lot of money, good for her. I am sure she was offered a lot of money by other brands too. There is a reason she chose this one, that is supporting her friend like she did with her other friends’ businesses.
I hope she did get paid! With the attention that Balenciaga got this weekend this went way past doing a solid for a friend. There’s already parts of her ensemble that have sold out. Which again shows how far her influence goes, because that stuff isn’t cheap. The everyday person can buy a $9 jar of jam, but if you can influence people to buy $900 pairs of shoes in a few hours because you wore them that’s definitely influential currency.
And she needs money to survive because this is a capitalistic society. I don’t know why people still act like they are supposed to just flit around and exist for free because they don’t have any bills to pay like everyone else. I hope she’s finally seeing a return on her investment for how much she boosts these companies. And Balenciaga can afford it, I doubt she would charge any of the smaller businesses that she amplifies.
We have seen other non-working royals making ad campaigns literally during royal events they attend. It is only a problem when it is H&M.
“There’s already parts of her ensemble that have sold out. Which again shows how far her influence goes, because that stuff isn’t cheap.”
It’s not only her influence that rankles the (British) media, but also the fact that quite a few Squaddies have serious money to play with.
That things were sold out before the mainstream had even realised what they had seen is proof positive of the economical power of the Squad and Squad-adjacents.
And like you said, the Sussexes need money because of all the hostility. Scooter Bulliam and Mumblina McButtons do these things for “free”, because they’re taxpayer-funded, with free security wherever they go, plus additional “private” income from the Duchies, plus the rents and everything else on top of their lavishly cushy taxpayer-funded lifestyle.
If she did get paid then I imagine it would be way more than $1 million – that sounds very low to me. I’d think $5 million plus all expenses paid would be far more likely. I do admit that when I saw that Jill Smoller(?) was there with the glam squad, it did cross my mind that M had been invited by Balenciaga and that they had also made an agreement for her appearance. But I don’t think she would have agreed if she didn’t already have a genuine relationship with the designer, so them trying to make it into some sort of mercenary plot is just more bitter vibes. She is rich enough to fly across the world to support a friend. It’s not like she has not done that before on many occasions, even before meeting Harry.
Just more pocket-watching of the mixed-race Princess.
Edit: I hope she got at least $20 million. 🙂 This was no ordinary appearance. And she is definitely worth it, as she proved.
Lies. The shoes are not sold out. Also, Balenciaga is the company that featured children with bondage bears.
Yes there are lots of Royals selling out, but none-including Megan- should get a pass
This is the first show from a new creative director – not the one who came up with the horrendous bondage bear campaign. That’s part of the reason it was so well attended. And that new director has worked with M for years.
Correction – one size of the shoe is sold out but my point still stands. And I wish you guys would stop with this talking point. Balenciaga under PierPaolo and Balenciaga under Demna are different companies. By that rationale should we be side eyeing people who wear Chanel because of Coco’s ” leanings”? The need to minimize the success and influence of someone you literally don’t have to pay attention to is so bizarre to me.
A: https://www.balenciaga.com/en-us/knife-pump-black-719907W2ES01000.html
B: hence why she came out for the NEW creative director, not Denma
C: what pass is she getting?
Fashion shows like this can cost millions to produce – a major house relaunching a brand under a new designer. Appearance fees are just another part of the marketing strategy. I can see them paying for all of Meghan’s expenses, but an additional million seems high to me. But, if she can command that kind of fee, it would put her in the stratosphere of A-listers.
Rob always has his mouth in the trough.
I’d say it’s a combo of both. I’m sure there have been other brands offering Meghan appearance fees, but she chose the one that would support a friend and favorite designer. It was a highly organized collaboration and both sides succeeded.
Agree. Other designers have likely asked but Meghan said yes to this one. She clearly likes and respects ppp. Plus the theme of the show. It was a lovely synergy.
My thoughts as well. I’m sure she got all expenses covered, as she should have, and I’m sure there was some type of fee involved. But I’m also sure she gets similar offers all the time and accepted this one because it was an old friend.
I mean, flying a team to Paris is not cheap. It’s not just about her attendance, its about everything that goes into that. And it was worth it for Balenciaga. Her presence made that the most talked about show of PFW.
Industry people aren’t stupid, no matter what the British press insists. The fashion world knows her value in terms of publicity and selling power. There’s a reason Anna Wintour greeted her so warmly. I’m sure she was considered a huge “get” for Balenciaga.
The costs will be recovered from the sale of the clothes. Good for Meghan Would never have heard of this guy if it wasn’t for Meghan.
Apparently the black shoes and handbag are sold out.
Well then they got their money’s worth and more, there are reports popping that the bag sold out ( that bit i’m not sure about). but they got attention
I’ll admit that it never crossed my mind that Meghan would be paid to attend the show. But both things can be true, she was supporting a friend and being paid to attend. Either way, this show was certainly the talk of the town and world!
My thoughts on if she got paid just like everyone else…..and,? Why are we caring? The way she has dominated the news cycle in this fit is better advertising than they can buy! It took William’s guest appearance on Schitts Creek right off the front page! Get your money Meghan! Fuck the haters. Robbie is just mad they don’t pay him!
I hope she did!
I was waiting for this inevitable “she got paid” angle. Frankly this partnership is worth every penny paid by Balanciaga. It is a rare marketing genius that is a huge win for both sides. Meghan’s regal presence completely changed and elevated the image of the brand which became toxic and eurotrash under the previous creative director whose muse was a Kardashian. In turn, Balanciaga reassured Meghan’s legitimacy as A list, not to mention showcasing her proximity to Madame Wintour.
I hope she is paid even more than a million. As we discussed here many times, she has left a lot of money on the table. However she needed to heal, to feel herself again. So this moment is just right and it’s hers.
Make bank, ma’am.
If she was paid to attend, then the house of Balenciaga got more than their money’s worth! Her attendance and gorgeous look captured world-wide attention, and now we hear that some parts of her ensemble are already sold out. I’m not sure if there’s anyone else that could have delivered those results.
Money well spent. Meghan is THAT girl.
Shuter doesn’t have any sources and makes things up. However, I do think she probably got paid to attend, as well as supporting a her friend. Her agent Jill (who also represents Serena) was there. Why would you bring your agent along unless this was a work related event? Anyway, I’m happy for her. The tabloids have made her infamous through no fault of her own so she should use that celebrity to make money!
She has many fans
I LOVE this for Dior!!! They could have got what Balenciaga landed. But they probably were not ready to deal with the trolls. Instead they now can admire their dresses hung on Camilla with nobody being interested in and Balenciaga got global attention. Well done! Maybe think twice who you side with…
I think Dior missed out as well but am happy for Balenciaga. They’ve had it rough for a while under the previous director. This re-brand or reset, back to a more elegant, sophisticated look matches with M perfectly. Slam dunk for both parties imo.
I think she’s way beyond getting paid for an appearance. She is being paid for all her expenses, sure. Could there be a thing in the future? Who knows. Looks like she’s ready to release her as ever home wares
Go Meghan‼️
Yup she got the most attention out of any guest at PFW. Whatever they paid her it was worth every penny.
She also proved once again that she is 💯 the major influencer that she is and in those high powered circles people are star struck around her. Anna Wintour acting like her bff upon her arrival had me in stitches!
I hope so. She’s worth every penny.
Whatever they paid, it was well worth it. I’ve seen M and the designer everywhere!
First of all, people need to keep their cotton picking noses out of Meghan’s business!
Second, if she was paid, why the hell not? She’s gotta live like everyone else. And wouldn’t need to work as hard if it weren’t for these people generating hate against her.
Finally, if Balenciaga had to pay for a marketing campaign to get this kind of publicity coverage, the cost would be astronomical. And it probably wouldn’t be as successful. The SS played a huge part in amplifying the event, that’s how I and many others found out about it. The Squad was sharing before most of the media even knew she was in Paris.
I really really really hope this all true!!! Whatever she got, was well worth it because there was global coverage. She delivered!!
So what! Meghan is a private citizen and needs to earn her living. At least Meghan is not scrounging of tax payers money. Balenciaga got their money’s worth. Meghan’s attendance at their show blew all the others out of the water.
“New names at Dior and Chanel have generated the most noise at this Paris fashion week, but it was Balenciaga’s debut that brought the media storm with a front row coup: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, making her first European appearance in three years.” The Guardian 05/10/2025
Just as no one knew Meghan was coming to this show, no one knows if and what she was paid.
Well, more power to her. I hope it was even more. She was quite elegant and now everyone is paying attention.
I hope she did get paid and well! It definitely looked like she was having a good time, along with her team. I dont know if it means she will be a brand ambassador though. It seems like those are typically people who are out and about at lots of events and parties and Meghan is rarely seen. Go my darling Duchess, continue to fly!
What has always amazed me is how the mundane or routine automatically becomes more scrutinized and criticized once Meghan gets involved. When a designer invites a big name to their show they pay for the flight, hotel room and provide you with clothes if you’re big enough or close enough. Paying for the flight and accommodation of an attendee/guest to attend an event you are hosting is routine in any business environment not just the fashion world. Suddenly when Meghan receives this treatment its considered transactional and her statement about supporting a friend is called into question.
Whether Meghan was paid to attend or is about to have a brand ambassadorship I have no idea. I just find it telling that suddenly a common business practice is being sensationalized. I My office has annual workshop where we invite Ministers of Health from various governments to discuss early warning detection of disease outbreaks for the upcoming year. If they RSVP we pay for the flight, hotel and provide a daily per diem. There is no assumption they are attending just because its a free flight, their support is transactional or we are paying them extra. We know they came because its a collaborative effort to monitor and stop the spread of various diseases.