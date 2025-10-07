Newsweek: Duchess Meghan & her team are angered by the fake Paris controversy

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. Not only was she photographed by paparazzi going in and out of her hotel and the PFW events, but Meghan also posted some behind-the-scenes photos and videos on her IG Stories. In one clip, Meghan showed Paris at night, with the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalid bridges in the background, and Meghan putting her feet up inside the limousine. This is the big stretch from the Daily Mail: Meghan is “insensitive” for posting a video by/near/within the Pont de l’Alma tunnel where Princess Diana sustained fatal injuries in a car crash. Nevermind that Meghan did not post any footage by or near Pont de l’Alma, nor did she make any kind of specific (or even opaque) reference to Diana in any way.
Interestingly, the Daily Mail’s writers and columnists are really banging on and on about this while most of the other royal reporters are sitting it out. I’ve seen the NY Post also post some stories about it too, but… People Mag isn’t touching it. Us Weekly isn’t touching it. Not even the Sun is touching it. Some Meg-defenders want her to sue or make a bigger deal about this. I would have her back if she did so, but I don’t think she’s going to. I think the Sussex team is just going to push back in friendly outlets. GB News – which has been somewhat fair to the Sussexes this year – reported that Meghan’s camp finds the controversy “unfair and unwarranted.” Her team was also reportedly “angered” by the storyline. Newsweek had a similar story:
Meghan Markle was accused of insensitivity by a British tabloid after filming a video from her car seat less than a mile from the tunnel where Princess Diana died. The Duchess of Sussex posted footage from the back seat of a car showing her passing the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris, seemingly heading in the direction of the Pont de l’Alma. Diana died in a car crash in 1997 in the underpass beneath the Alma bridge, though on the other side of the River Seine. Critics on social media accused Meghan of insensitivity and the story featured on the front page of the Sussexes’ old tabloid nemesis, the Daily Mail.
A Sussex source told Newsweek Meghan did not know the underpass was nearby and pointed to the role the British tabloids played in Diana’s death, as the princess’ car was followed by paparazzi photographers: “The Daily Mail throwing out a line about insensitivity is a bit rich. They have chosen, at a complete stretch I might add, to draw the most tenuous, tenuous link between an Instagram post and the death of Harry’s mother. That for me is the insensitive bit.”
The source pointed out Harry is currently suing the Mail on allegations of historic phone hacking, with the trial due in January. The newspaper denies the allegations.
Afua Hagan, a U.K. based royal commentator, told Newsweek: “Honest, this is just people wanting to find something wrong. It was just a really innocent, nice moment. She just took the video not really thinking about where she was or anticipating people wanting to find something negative with it. I don’t think there was anything mean or malicious about it. People are always going to find something wrong with what she is doing.” At the Balenciaga show, Hagan said Meghan “looked absolutely incredible.”
Richard Fitzwilliams told Dailymail.co.uk: “I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking—well, she can’t have been thinking… to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”
[From Newsweek]
“…To share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief…” WHAT CONNECTIONS? I genuinely don’t understand. Is the connection “Paris at night?” Is the connection “married-in women who called bullsh-t on the whole royal institution?” This is simply the Mail’s way – and the Derangers’ way – of throwing the most negativity possible on what was a lovely visit to Paris. A visit which overshadowed the left-behinds spectacularly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Nothing said about the insensitivity of Peggs calling his late mother “paranoid” and censoring the interview she wanted to do.
And wasn’t Kate pictured naked and giving William BJs in France? Now THAT is insensitive. But where is the outrage?
Lmao I’m not Kate’s fan at all, but her being photographed giving Wliam BJs in France?? If so, you may have the exclusive, and you can sell the pictures to the NYP or any other non British tabloids!!! 😆
The actual pics were of her sunbathing topless in the south of France
Never heard the bj piece either so let’s not add to ridiculous lies with more ridiculous lies. Also, even if she had been, they were a married couple on a private terrace with paparazzi using long lens cameras iirc. She would not have been in the wrong nor insensitive even if that had been the case (which to reiterate, it wasn’t)
I don’t agree with invasive photos being published but how can anyone describe a terrace within full view of the outside as private?
Guys, the J in BJ stands for job, so we all know Kate didn’t do that.
At the time of the lawsuit in France there were references to other photos taken by the paps that were described as adult marital activities. Those photos were not published but they were part of the camera roll when it was presented to the court. The French media made reference to them but the UK media made sure not to, even though it was evidence provided to the court.
The activities in question were surmised based on the topless photos that were published and the actions that were taken in them.
And we can argue privacy, but the reality is that they were there in France instead of the Paralympics and lied about it.
Also, the terrace itself wasn’t visible by the naked eye from the road, but there were staff nearby as was seen in some of the photos taken.
Meanwhile how many times did Meghan get accused of doing sex scenes ? The double standard was always insane.
Perhaps that was, oh, what is the expression, “a sweet nod” or an “homage”?
@Gabby wins the comments today!!
So Meghan filmed Pont Alexandre III, about 1,5 km away from Pont d’Alma and wasn’t thinking? Yea, you probably should have told her that filming in Paris near any bridge, at night, by a woman in a car is prohibited by law! British law of course…
Yep. Meghan filmed Pont Alexandre III from the left bank on the way back to her hotel. The Alma ‘tunnel’ is actually just an underpass below the right bank road end of Pont de l’Alma! And her driver may have crossed the Seine using Pont des Invalides anyway (never getting as far as Pont de l’Alma).
She probably didn’t even know where she was, it is not as if she spends a lot of time in Paris.
She would know she wasn’t anywhere near where Diana died. Harry talked about all of it openly and her team wouldn’t just drive through there.
Lol! How would Newsweek know what Meghan and her team are thinking? Imagine the pot calling the kettle black. Newsweek is also a tabloid paper, in case they’ve forgotten. Anyway, I love how Meghan isn’t even addressing this stupid, made up controversy. Meghan knows that this is part of the smear campaign against her.
It’s sad, because they used to do real journalism, back in the day.
Even Newsweek knows that this is fake news 🤣🤣🤣
I hope this gets ignored honestly.The BM wants this made into a bigger deal so starve them. M’s appearance was huge and this shouldn’t eclipse it. Big outlets aren’t touching it for a reason. let it die.
Just gutter rats trying their best to undermine her confidence about traveling anywhere especially without Harry with her but it’s not going to work. You just never know where Meg will show up next and good for her!!
Pretty sure she’s showing up in New York soon!
We know that she’s scheduled to be in NY soon but we don’t know if she might appear somewhere else before then or after. The point is that she is free to go as she pleases and the media hate that they don’t have control or complete knowledge of what she’s doing or where she’s going.
I like how the comment about the Princess of Wales assumes we know he’s talking about Diana. No way will Kate eclipse her mother in law as THE princess of wales
They were always going to tie Meghan being in Paris to Diana’s tragic death whether she posted anything on her instagram stories or not. It is giving “almost” straight out of Compton all over again the way DM lies about geography.
Exactly. The very fact she dared go to Paris opened the door for attack. I’m not at all surprised. But I am pleasantly surprised that Team Sussex has started responding to this nonsense. I think the more Harry and Meghan respond back like this, the weaker “unnamed royal sources” will become.
All the gutter rags are doing is making themselves appear smaller and smaller to Meghan’s narrative and the global community. All Meghan has to do is continue to walk with grace and allow those folks to continue to kill whatever legitimacy they once may have had. He team has their orders and Meghan will continue to move forward with her dignity in tact, while they crumble with their vile madness. The more they hate on Meghan the higher she continues to rise, and the smaller they appear.
At this point, Meghan can’t possibly care about the opinions of Daily Mail readers who gobble up every conspiracy theory on earth to justify their misogynoir and bitterness.
What she *does* care about is her husband and his feelings, and this was such a low blow meant to drive a wedge between them (once again miscalculated; I’m sure they’re united in their disgust). The entrance to that overpass/tunnel is marked by a replica of the Statue of Liberty on the ground level (right above it), and the way they’re yammering on, you’d think she posted a video of herself with her feet up as they passed the statue. In reality, the “feet up” thing is a single photo in a montage of different photos and videos, and it’s not just Meghan; two other people also have their feet up.
To me, the most interesting thing about that montage was her 100-day streak on Duolingo. She’s learning French!! I’m shocked there haven’t been endless articles about how she’s clearly leaving Harry and moving the kids to Paris with her so she can start her own fashion house… or something equally preposterous.
I thought she’d learned French in high school. But said she’d forgotten when she hadn’t been using it regularly. Of course, Meghan being Meghan, she would practice before a big trip.
Well, it’s nice to see the reminder about Harry suing the DM and the conflict that creates in the DM’s negative reporting. But really, Meghan being in Paris at all is their issue. They want to shame her into not going to Paris, enjoying Paris or sharing anything glam about her time in Paris. It’s pretty rich considering the very real role the tabloids had in Diana’s death. Meghan sharing herself riding in a car in Paris is not offensive but joyful. As usual, they want to control and shame her into hiding.
🎯
Nearly a mile away in Paris? That would be every major site… Eiffel Tower, Louvre, etc. everything is within a mile in central Paris. Silly and irrelevant but Newsweek repeated it even while distancing themselves from it at the same time.
Exactly this is so absurd. Like the city centre of most major European cities is about 5 km I diameter so really anywhere you are in Paris center you will be a couple of km from any point in the city like what??
If She was further away would they be like ” she was within 2 miles or within 3 miles”or whatever. ” She was only 10 miles away etc it’s idiotic.
It’s pure nonsense and manufactured Bs.
Honestly, the cynic in me is seeing this as a thinly veiled threat, along the lines of “remember what happened the last time a controversial ex-royal was in Paris? Wouldn’t want you going near such a dangerous place, would we? Can’t have another diana, can we?”
Probably reading too much into it all, trying to find SOME reason for this nonsense…
As always with this manipulative scum. A mixture of everything. Insinuations, half-truths, hints, hidden and open threats, lies, distortions, deliberate misrepresentation – a conglomeration of filth, manipulation and threats.
This whole thing is just silly, and nasty, pity the DM didn’t do some research, they have just made themselves look foolish or dishonest. Same with the story in the NY post, along with some horrible comments, either their readers don’t care if the NYP lies or they have no discernment. Time for both papers to issue an apology for misleading their readers.
Report it to IPSO here. The DM coverage is both inaccurate and constitutes harassment:
https://www.ipso.co.uk/making-a-complaint/
Thank you for the link…
The fact that most of the other British media and the talk shows are avoiding this, goes to show that even they realize that this is beyond the pale. Also, The Daily Mail is just trying to goad Harry. They know how Harry feels about his mother, and they’re trying to make it seem like she doesn’t care about his feelings. But Harry himself rolled through the tunnel to see what it was like as he described in Spare so I think they are barking up the wrong tree there.
They tried to say she gate crashed the event, that didn’t work. They tried to say her outfit was bad, that didn’t work. Now they want to pretend she was being ” disrespectful” by showing ANY levity in Paris, and it’s not working. The people that have seen this all appear to find this gross.
Meghan “gate crashed” wearing two custom designed Balenciaga outfits? Huh? Lord, its giving jealousy, bleeding out of the eyes envy. And Richard Fitzwhiskers of the fake Oprah interview review says what now?
— “She gate-crashed!”
— “How awful of her!”
— “No, no, she was PAID to attend!”
— “How awful of her!”
😂
It defies belief that Fitzwilliams thinks he’s an expert after being outed in the Oprah interview review scandal. If anyone needs to be in a donkey sanctuary, it’s him.
I believe, Harry said during his lawsuit against the Sun, the Sun printed his pic with Diddy (Will was cropped out of course) from years ago at an official event to imply he was implicated in Diddy’s crimes as a revenge against the ongoing lawsuit. This was read the same to me, because it is so stupid and easily refutable if you open up a map. When their lawsuits get closer, the tabloids get a little emotional and print the most deranged pieces. We don’t get that many weird stories from the Sun now, because the lawsuit is over.
I hope Harry and the other plaintiffs take the Fail for every last penny. They shouldn’t even be able to buy ink for their printers after this lawsuit is done.
Richard Fitzwilliam isn’t very good at Geography? A couple of kilometers away isn’t the same as being right next to? Hope he manages to find his office building in the morning?
Cathy, thank you!! This comment cracked me up. 😂😆
LOL!
So she can’t relax in a limo?
The connection? Really? It’s so obvious. She’s in a car, in Paris, and in FRANCE as a matter of fact. Duh! And then her putting her feet up? That’s so blatantly making light of The Prince of Wales’ mother’s tragic death. You really don’t want to see it, do you!?
The story really originates from one of the worst Meghan trolls out there and the DM knew what they were doing by making it a story. And now that the DM has put it out there, even if corrected, the damage has been dumb with some segments. Correcting the story never gets the same attention and the original wrong one.
The only time the correction had a strong impact was when Meghan went on Oprah and specifically corrected the fake crying story.
Otherwise the casual reader will think she really did that.
My first thought when this story burbled to the surface of the Fail’s sewer drain, was that this held the hallmarks of Becky Little Britain Who Belongs In Prison For Hacking or that other absolute goblin, Angela L.
The worst thing about this this massive smear campaign/lie?
The Fail cribbed the idea of Meghan being anywhere near the Pont de l’Alma from the notorious Deranger, hater, racist, liar Natasha McC aka taz. She was the first of many to come up with that disgusting lie, and the Fail didn’t even waste 30 seconds on doing a Google Maps search.
And it seems not only haven’t the Fail people ever been anywhere near Pont Alexandre III, they’ve also never watched any Paris Olympics coverage, where PA III played an important role, or looked at Emmanuel Macron’s Twitter header — where PA III is prominently displayed.
And the Derangers are still at it, days after people debunked their lies with facts. Because they have receipts… that prove they have no idea about how Paris is laid out, or the traffic, or anything.
This is the most manufactured drama on the DM’s part. William and Harry as well as Kate have been to Paris since Diana died, most likely multiple times. The press didn’t have this same reaction when Harry revealed in Spare he had gone through the tunnel himself multiple times to see what it was like. Charles and Camilla have also been to Paris as well. Nowhere do I remember seeing the British tabloids going on about how any of them were in Paris, the city where Diana died. And not to be insensitive, but plenty of people have died in Paris, along with Diana, as tragic as her death was.
I don’t think I even thought of Diana at all when I saw Meghan’s nice behind the scenes car videos of Paris. This is just the DM trying to punish Meghan because they had no idea she was going to be there so they couldn’t get any exclusives on her attending Paris Fashion Week.
Well that DM journalist should have perhaps checked a Paris map before printing this idiotic report. These bridges are not close – they’re not even adjacent. And one can’t lead to the other, they both straddle the Seine river and are parallel 🤣 But sure, never let facts get in the way of some good mud slinging.
They’re right to be angry. The DM is spreading misinformation
I read that Charles stayed at the Ritz with his girlfriend 18 months after Diana’s death. Insensitivity, thy name is Windsor.
The bigger Diana link, to me, is that both Diana and Meghan now have been photographed looking absolutely glorious in iconic black dresses.
That’s why the DM is so angry. They know that Meghan’s Paris appearance was amazing and will live on in people’s minds.
As outraged and disgusted as we are by this malicious lie started by trolls, it seems most outlets won’t touch it because it’s so easy to fact check this, its really disgusting and disrespectful and comes across as malicious. I hope this fizzles out and hope Harry’s legal team can put it to use in his ongoing lawsuit. The fact is these people thought Meghan was puttering about her garden in Montecito and had no idea she would show up in Paris in such an amazing, spectacular way, looking absolutely beautiful and regal. They always try to throw cold water on everything she does. The usual suspects are gonna be insufferable when both Harry and Meghan are in NYC.
Even when she’s in Montecito she got Crudités, Le Creuset, flower arrangements and single skillet pasta break the internet all over the world.
Well I’ve been to “the tunnel”, does that get me thrown out of polite society and CB for the rest of my life?
DM is a joke. They themselves are overshadowed by M in Paris. I mentioned earlier over 115k likes and about 2M views and counting just from 1 tweet of M looking absolutely beautiful and radiant.
That’s prob driving DM nuts lol. The power of Numbers.
This trumped up harassment and hate towards Meghan is beyond logic. These people really need to go outside and touch grass for f sake . Enough is enough. Imagine the nerve of the very tabloids who were responsible for D death being outraged. The f nerve
There you go. That’s the way this false story should be presented: “hat the DM, which had headlines blaring ‘Di was a Slut’ on the morning before her death became public, is now acting all butt-hurt because Duchess Meghan put her feet up — in a car she wasn’t driving in Paris.” Yeah! They’re so sensitive.
🤢
Meghan and her team can correct this easily on her instagram-disgusting UK media -no real journalist in the Uk==shitstains of the highest order.
PS_any son who calls his mother paranoid is less than a supportive son=Diana is not here to defend herself Mr. Wales