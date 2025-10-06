The Daily Mail is lying about Duchess Meghan going ‘past’ the Pont de l’Alma

The Duchess of Sussex’s sojourn to Paris was a huge success. The information about her journey to France was completely locked down, and the media didn’t know anything until Meghan posted some IG Stories and then stepped out for the Balenciaga show. The photos and videos of Meghan in Paris were everywhere this weekend, all over American and international media. The New York Times used a photo of Meghan – and not Pierpaolo Piccioli or one of the runway shots – as their top image about the new Balenciaga collection. This is how the NYT’s Vanessa Friedman wrote about Meghan:
It takes a lot for the jaded fashion crowd to get excited about a celebrity. Even Kim Kardashian’s appearance at Maison Margiela with cropped hair that made her look like she was cosplaying her mother merely elicited amused grins. Ditto Ina Garten popping up at Hermès, to enjoy the parade of leather. But when Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, swept into the Balenciaga show on Saturday night, sheathed in a floor-length white shawl, every smartphone swiveled in her wake. (Nearby, Lauren Sánchez Bezos caused less of a kerfuffle.)
It was a sign of just how big a deal the show, the first from the house’s new creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, was going to be. After all, the duchess knows something about starting new chapters and dressing the part. Even in a season of major debuts, this was one of the biggest.
[From The NY Times]
The point is that it was a HUGE deal in the fashion world that Meghan came out to support Balenciaga’s new chapter and Piccioli’s new chapter. It was a HUGE deal in the mainstream media that Meghan came to Paris and they had new photos of her looking fabulous.
So… of course the British media and the Deranger community has been trying their hardest to piss all over it. This is what they’ve settled on: in her IG Stories, Meghan posted a glimpse of her feet up inside a limousine as she was driven around Paris. The Daily Mail claims that this is insensitive because Meghan shot the footage “near” the Pont de l’Alma, the tunnel where Princess Diana’s car crashed and Diana sustained fatal injuries. The Mail even claimed that Meghan had her feet up as she was being driven “past” the l’Alma tunnel. This is a blatant lie. In the background of Meghan’s video, you could see the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalid bridges. The Pont de l’Alma is apparently a kilometer away. I have an extremely macabre theory about why THIS is the talking point for the Mail.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025.
Lies and made up stories are all they have. They have absolutely no control over where she goes and what she does and that makes them all the more insane!!
Meghan filmed Pont Alexandre III on the left bank. The Alma ‘tunnel’ is actually just an underpass beneath the right bank end of Pont de l’Alma! And her driver may have crossed the Seine using Pont des Invalides anyway (before reaching Pont de l’Alma).
Her bag sold-out in 60 mins! Vogue clocked her entrance during the fashion show with 13+ million views and climbing! Imagine W&K – C&C waking up to read that during breakfast! *Our Duchess! 😉
🤭
The Sussex brand continues to eclipse the Windsor brand globally.
Meghan looked regal. It’s a new chapter for her, Balenciaga, and Pierpaolo Piccioli and the world noticed. Chef’s 😘.
The British establishment’s desperation is overflowing. The lies will continue to escalate. Panic button!!!
H’s upcoming illegal information gathering suit against the Fail might also account for their desperation.
And that’s three things now in a couple of days. This bridge nonsense, using a doctored Meghan with Pierpaolo video to claim ‘awkward’ moment and also Charlotte Griffiths from MoS saying on GB News that Meghan ‘burst out laughing’ when a model tripped (demonstrably false).
@Beth
They’ve activated the panic button. Charles’ reign is edging towards the sunset and the Sussexes are thriving independently. The Sussex brand has eclipsed the Windsor brand. The establishment (media, courtiers, Royal associates/aristocrats) knows William is not equipped to elevate the House of Windsor brand when he becomes King while the Sussexes are free to appear publicly around the world. He’s lazy, boring and awkward and Kate does not want to travel or do much public work. The establishment is spiraling.
She looks like an angel in that top photo! Love it! 🙂
The lying Daily fail is at it again. Trying to drag Meghan into their nonsense with documented evidence they are lying. What an incredible outing Meghan had in Paris. Even with their lying, they can not soil her incredible apperance.
They’ve been lying since the dawn of time but this one is especially low.
If they could go back in time and preemptively blame her for Diana’s death, then they would.
It’s really sick that they’re using the death of her husband’s mother to try to score points off Meghan. Just despicable.
This really is truly disgusting. I really don’t know how these people look at themselves in the mirror, this is grotesque.
We know the Fail is bad by default but this is an extra level of disgusting.
Cant believe Briony is still writing for them about ‘my friend Harry’
Nothing unusual about the DM telling porkies, they have a reputation for it, and have done so for a long time.
I’m not even going to put that energy out into the world but we all know what the British media and those unwell fans thought seeing her in Paris. This is a silly criticism though. Beyond the fact that she wasn’t even close to the tunnel, I’ve personally sat and had lunch on a bistro nearby. I watched people cycling and reading books and basically behaving in that area like what it is. Somewhere were something awful happened close by in the past, but is still a functional part of a city. This is the city that was totally occupied in World War II. There’s a lot of places where terrible things happened in the past.
This criticism and the criticism of her support of a brand that made poor decisions under a different creative director though is how you know that they have nothing other than they’re bitterness that she won’t pay attention to them.
Whew, the desperation. Meghan being in Paris for PFW has got them shook. To the point that they’ve entered into ghoulish terror. This story doesn’t make Meghan look bad at all but it sure makes the tabs look like the ghoulish monsters that they are. They’re purposely f-cking with Harry.
I had a suspicion that the rota and Peggy would do something like this.. it makes them look disgusting and truthfully twisted psychologically. Meghan was a show stopper and absolutely gorgeous, I never pay much attention to fashion shows but Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex showing up in Paris I will never forget. Still loving both looks, especially how the white outfit moved when she walked it was a thing of beauty.
She looked fabulous, and I’ll just say it, absolutely regal. Way to slay Meghan!
These people are sick, sick, sick.
Isn’t Harry going to trial early next year against the Fail? Something this obvious is another nail in their coffin, I would think. Should make it easier for Harry to chalk up another multi million pound win against them.
SO interesting. The theme of Pierpaolo Piccioli’S show is female emancipation. Meghan is perfect for this. It’S everything they don’T want her to be. It’s the antithesis of royal women.
I love that.
Aw, I love this too. The Italian designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli really said, Meghan one of us, with his themed female emancipation fashion show. That Italian flag sign at the soccer game always cracks me up. We keep talking about when is Meghan’s Vogue cover. But when is Meghan’s Italian tour coming? Netflix Ciao Meghan.
Kaiser – I think you could have just stopped at: The Daily Mail is lying about Duchess Meghan.
Lie, lie, lie. And stoke rage and hatred. It’s all they do.
As for Meghan, she looked like the queen she is. Glowing and gorgeous, booked and busy. And surrounded by her longterm friends, Markus and Daniel. I wonder if all of this means a new collab with Balenciaga is about to be announced. Can’t wait!
The absolute thrill she gave the French press just by smiling at them says so much.
Yup! The DM is lying about Meghan. Another day over there.
It’s so interesting to watch Meghan’s enemies gnashing and biting as they shrivel into irrelevance. The RF is a shadow of its former self and the tabloids are reduced to making up lies about minutia. And Meghan sails on like a glorious swan.
@Eurydice — thank you. This lying pile of garbage from the Fail actually made me angry, and your lovely comment just made me feel better.
💙💙💙☀️🏵🌿
So the same press that literally chased Diana to her death are calling her insensitive??
One, they are p@ssed that she was able to show up there without them knowing a testament about how tight security was. Two, they are mad they could not do to her what they tried to do in NY.
Three, they can’t stand the fact and can’t admit that they really dropped the bag and she doesn’t GAF about ever returning there.
The Fail and the derangers have no conscience. It’s disgusting.
When I first saw the headlines on Saturday, I did have the thought that it must be nerve-wracking for Harry that his wife is in Paris (of all places) without him, but also that they definitely worked out every little detail ahead of time. She wouldn’t have gone if she didn’t feel safe with the people around her.
I weirdly hadn’t even thought about that angle. Paris is packed with American celebrities right now. But yeah I bet every minute of her trip was carefully planned and her security detail was fully vetted. Even so, she seemed relaxed and having fun.
Not even celebrities want to be here. See how the Bezos have been in Europe since before their wedding. They have the money to escape; the average American can’t.
FancyPants, I had the same thought. I did notice that Meghan seemed well protected though, and the press seemed contained in their designated areas. It’s an irony though, that it’s the French press I assume that got the first pictures.
The DM couldn’t find anything else to criticise Meghan so they resorted to deranger talking points. Embarrassing and unhinged.
The dm must get their ideas from derangers on social media and in their comments sections
You know you that B when people the very same people that stalk you , lie about you , and still want you to come back to them . Meghan Will forever be that girl. Keep crying salty left behinds , keep crying.
That’s exactly what popped into my head, too.
“You know you’re that b**ch when you cause all this conversation. Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper,”
And she is always gracious, kind, and unbothered. I love you that for her!
That US trash rag NewYork Post also repeated the lie. It was stupid anyway, Meghan was in a limousine, the driver is responsible for the route. But to make this a taking point is ridiculous when Meghan was almost a mile away. I’m sure no apology is forthcoming.
@Kaiser, what’s your theory?
I hope she sues their pants off, again.
The palace pr that passes for media wants her to die the way they killed Diana.
I don’t think I can be convinced that’s not true,
I’ll always be nervous for her if they have been given any knowledge of her movements.
It’s horrific, and it must scare harry to death.
We know it terrifies Harry, because he’s said that some people want history to repeat itself … and he’s doing everything in his power to keep that from happening.
This was a disgusting lie. And a menacing one.
Oh yeah, I think they’re purposely f-cking with Harry when they do this kind of thing. And then they’ll call him paranoid later.
Speaking of her IG post Jill Smoller, Serena’s longtime agent who also leads Meghan’s team at WME, is featured in the video so there’s yet another deranger/tabloid media lie debunked. Also the new editor in chief of US Vogue posted videos of people being ‘creepy’ trying to get shots of Meghan and then posted one of her calling herself out for doing the same thing lmao. She was so loved on this weekend; I know it made the derangers sick 😫
Insensitive to whom? I’m going to guess that at several points during her relationship with Harry, she’s talked with him and knows (maybe even better than the Fail!) how he feels about Paris and how it relates to his mom’s death. So that’s stupid.
I think the real sense of alarm is that Meghan, an adult woman, is out in the world on her own and enjoying herself, wearing fancy clothes and seeing her friends. That’s what they find threatening.
What a great collection. Would love to see Meghan in some of these!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEXpyF5Uvss
Such technique to make fabric and leather float like that. I love the call back to Cristobal and the pops of color and that whacky floral intarsia knit dress with the tufted skirt.
Yes, it’s a lovely start to his tenure at Balenciaga and leaves room to grow.
Wow! Thank you for the video link! The way that one diaphanous creation flowed (9:40) reminded me of the way Meghan’s heavenly white outfit moved.
obviously this is beyond the pale and insane. it looks like it came from a tweet from one of the most vile deranges (taz whatever) who then corrected it, but presumably knew that whichever reporters follow them would be able to use it as enough of a jumping off point to lead with it, and since their goal in life is to make her and harry’s lives hell (esp with the ongoing lawsuits), they jumped on it and it let them keep it up.
even if it had been true – what, is she supposed to tell her driver to avoid the part of the city where that happened?
whatever – it’s both insane and evil and won’t work – the pictures of her being great speak for themselves
This particular lie is deeply offensive, even on the scale of ugliness that we expect from the BM (yes I’m using that acronym deliberately) and especially the Fail.
Meghan has honored Diana in so many ways over the years. Their attempts to call her out for insensitivity to a woman she never met, yet clearly loves in absentia is a incredibly low point in their belly-crawling, muckraking campaign for relevancy, which is reflected in the fact that they’re now known as the Fail.
They can’t touch HRH Princess Meghan, and the rest of us see them for the grotesque parodies of humanity they are.
The sadness is that Diana, her mother-in-law, is dead, I can just see the two of them together, laughing at the press, supporting each other. Harry behind then laughing. And Diana a grandmother. Harry’s children have never been presented as part of the Windsor family.
The DM knowingly posted this lie because they wanted to make Meghan look callous about the mother in law she never met. Putting your feet up on the seat near the site of your mother in law’s fatal accident creates a negative image as compared to simply putting up your feet in a random place of the city after a long day.
For the New York Post to repeat that lie only spreads the misinformation further. Correcting that lie won’t spread as quickly or easily.
Also if they can trace the source of that lie to that one account, she is UK based and the defamation laws are much stricter there.
The post copies what the dm posts within hours. Dm also manufactures nimbers of negative comments through bots.
They’re so afraid of her impact they resort to fear and lying, I think one of those sick deranger started this, then they recanted, but by then these tabloids picked it up.Between this disgusting lie and seeing Samantha Markle operate while lying about her dad, you can see how tabloids work on smearing Meghan and who they have to help them do it. It’s also a way to threaten her. Utterly disgusting. I think whoever started this should face legal consequences for defamation.
This was the smartest decision by Balenciaga. Now everybody knows they changed up their leadership. For some time now, the brand name was damaged by that awful campaign they did with kids. If Meghan wasn’t there, I wouldn’t know about the change and would weird out when I see a famous people still wearing them.
For DM lies, if this happened while Meghan was in UK, this would be a global news and people would believe it without questioning. Now, it doesn’t even make it to popular SM pages, because everybody knows DM and UK are unhinged about Meghan. The best decision they made was to leave that place.
The royals, british media and the firm can’t say “how dare Meghan look so beautiful, glamorous, and rich in France!”, “how dare Meghan not look broken and afraid” or “how dare she come to France and have this huge global moment!!”. They would look ridiculous. So they make up a lie that gives them an excuse to scream “HOW DARE SHE” and call her disrespectful because they are genuinely offended that Meghan shows no remorse and has no regret about ditching them. She’s beyond their reach and that genuinely enrages them.
LOL its also killing them that there are videos of people audibly gasping when Meghan enters a rooms circulating all over SM. It undermines all their false narratives about her brand, how she’s viewed and her relevance.
She looks regal and it’s why a lot of people around the world who saw the videos and photos gasped when they saw her. Global, not just UK.
The Sussex brand (youth/vigor/beauty) has eclipsed the Windsor brand (old) on the global stage.
I don’t say such things lightly or rashly, but these people should be reported for it and face the rigours of the law for defamation. It doesn’t get any more despicable than that.
She looks amazing in the papal frock. The post of the after dark ride through Paris though was awfully cringy. Ick.
Did you come to this conversation before or after the lie about her location? Paris has roads and bridges, cars drive on them every day.
So its cringy to post videos of places you travel to now? I guess all of IG is “cringy” then to you.
?? It was an ahhh, now I can put my feet up & relax video. Geez Louise.
The after dark video was not cringy in any way. She looked elegant the whole time.
The thing I find interesting is DM and a gazillion utubers blah blah are showing the non Meghan Harry rest of the world exactly why they left. The people running these places have no long term strategy beyond tear Sussexes down to build egg up. I checked on some fashion writers and they were surprised by all the vitriol on twitter and there were comments like “no wonder they left” after all the people found and invaded professional chats and threads. Just embarrassing for them.
In a sense, I am glad they printed that article.
They continue to show people who have not been following this story exactly who they are and what Meghan and Harry have to deal with.
@tami – I saw some of the mainstream on twitter calling these derangers losers. When you have way (way) more people calling them losers or crackheads, they somehow get weak 😆.
I am nowhere near this madness and i am hyperventilating ..I have things pop up on my news feeds from all sorts of publications which are nasty , but far worse are the comments and replies . Are these regular human beings , mostly women, with homes and families and children of their own. Now the term deranger makes sense . Who are these insane people who sound like a lynch mob ? How can they do this to a lovely girl who is just trying to live her own life and be happy ? How are these hate speeches even published ..I hope Meghan and Harry never read this ..the level of venom is frightening , are they all planted by attackers hired by the Waleses ?? They are brave but they dont deserve this cruelty ..cant something be done to muzzle those whipping up this hate ? I dont think I would have survived this , especially when a husband and two little children are also targeted. If Kate, William, Camilla are behind these ..I hope it boomerangs and ricochets to hurt them the same way they intended it for Meghan. I cant read these any more , too depressing .
Thankfully people remember what the elite controlled media do not.
No need to burn books when e-ones can be rewritten at the drop of a hat.
And they wonder why Meghan won’t go back there.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the city of Paris triggers Harry the way he says flying into London does. Perhaps good observation from this is that Meghan was in Paris, was well protected, was with her posse, and travelled the tunnels of Paris safely. As far as can be seen, there are no pap pictures from the visit. All the photographers were clicking away in a controlled environment. The Sussexes will be in New York later this week. I expect to there will be top-notch security. It’s very disturbing to hear about the stalker.
Meghan has no more fucks to give! Look at her in this! It doesn’t matter how many layers, she wears the FUCK out of this outfit and she did the FUCK out of Paris. She has no fucks left for the fail’s fuckery!
LMFAO!!!!! this post is hilarious – thank u
So much for the haters’ claims that Megan is disliked and irrelevant. She totally stole the show in Paris this week. People who are disliked don’t get front-row seats at the major shows like Balenciaga, and irrelevant people don’t dominate the coverage like Meghan did at her first Paris Fashion Week appearance…almost nothing else was being talked about, written about or photographed. People want to know what she’s doing, what she’s wearing, who she’s seeing…the hunger for information about her, her life, her children and her marriage seems bottomless. She and Harry give each other space while supporting each other’s projects, and maintaining a safe and private family life where their children can flourish. They were supposed to fail, divorce and fade quietly into obscurity. But the very slander campaign designed to silence and ruin them fuelled the hunger for more information about them. They were interesting and charismatic, unlike the other royals. The Firm lost their greatest asset when they forced the Sussexes out.
Richard Fitzwilliams comments to the Daily Mail are, to say the least, attrocious stating her posting on her Instagram site was “utterly bewildering”, “beyond stupid”, and “insensitive beyond belief”. So Richard would you like to define how close close should be to require your insane comments?
“Meghan, Meghan, always beautiful!!!!!! Meghan, Meghan! Security, security, what are you doing security?!!!!!” That cracked me up so much. And security was sharp enough to get out of the way of the poor photographer’s shot. All she had to do was give them a glance, and they were grateful. That’s why she is in Paris and not GB. I bet those shots are very remunerative. And oh, yes, I like Anna Wintour.
I’m a Parisian and can confirm that they are indeed full of sh*t. But are we surprised ? Maybe Richard Fitzwilly is the one who needs the Parisian topography lessons !
I kind of like people using the stupid twitter AI tool to tell him that he is full of it in the comment though.
The NY Post also did a tweet on this on Twitter. They’re more like aligning to the British tabloids these days. Oh boy the comments on their post, a lot of Burn. One comment mentioned they’re crackheads and had more likes than their original tweet lol.
Scooter was white with rage & demanded the videos/photos be taken down. And poor Harry is once again stuck in the middle.
Just when you think the Daily Mail could not get lower or more disgusting, they drop to a new low.
While the rest of the world were praising M, everyone else ignored the B media- they can Stay mad and continue to be in their isolation circle on this-i would think it’s a bit draining when its continuously losing.
Meghan’s face looks different? I’m truly not trying so insinuate anything here, I’m just wondering if anyone else is seeing what I’m seeing and that something about her face looks different to me? I can’t figure out what it is… Is her face thinner? Does her chin seem more pointy? I don’t know! Just trying to figure it out
Go Check Daniel Martin’s IG page he explains what he did with her Make up
Hope that is not a back door way to throw shade or start a rumor!
“I have an extremely macabre theory about why THIS is the talking point for the Mail.” I totally agree they are warning her. They are telling her what the game plan is. That they will Diana her.