Royalist: Duchess Meghan’s Paris visit indicates a willingness to return to the UK!

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Paris. She attended the Balenciaga show, and then changed into a sexy black dress for a post-runway party or dinner. She looked amazing. She glowed. She looked rich! Obviously, the usual suspects are upset about all of it. The immediate reaction from the British media was “how can Meghan visit France but not England?” Because King Charles has made it perfectly clear that the Sussex family should be put in mortal danger without security if they ever step foot on British soil? Because Meghan’s private security was most likely supplemented by official French police protection? Because the British papers to this day scream about how everyone on Abandonment Issues Isle hates Meghan and they never want her to come back? After the initial shock wore off, British royalists are trying a new tack: pretending that Meghan’s relative proximity to the UK means she secretly wants to come back to them! Bizarrely, they’re also acting as if France is part of the United Kingdom (it is not). From The Royalists’s fevered commentary:
Meghan Markle’s return to the European stage at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday night was nothing less than a statement of intent. This was her first time in Europe since she attended the Düsseldorf Invictus Games in 2023. Her team insisted that she was there simply to support Balenciaga’s new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, but the symbolism was impossible to miss.
In the mirrored hall of Balenciaga, Meghan was once again among the European elite. Her solo trip may well have been planned to support a friend, but it also marked something larger, a controlled return to the continent she once seemed ready to abandon. After years of distance from the old world, she appears to be easing herself back into its orbit. It would be naive not to link her reappearance in Paris with her husband Prince Harry’s visit to London in September, when he met his father King Charles III for tea and cake amid talk of reconciliation. Harry said he wanted to spend more time in Britain. The couple’s much-publicised security concerns seem to have faded. Both now appear willing to cross the Atlantic quietly, without the drama that once surrounded their every move.
Palace officials, though, are uneasy. “If they really plan to spend more time here,” one former courtier told me after seeing the Paris pictures, “it changes everything. It puts them back in the frame, and that’s not what anyone expected.”
Her Paris appearance, unveiled to millions through Instagram reels, carried all the signatures of the Sussex operation: celebrity and glamour softened by a narrative of friendship and creativity. Every image—the tailored white suit, the chauffeured car, the candlelit after-party, and the black evening dress—was part of the same message: that she is relevant again on a continent where her in-laws still dominate the stage.
This return to Europe is undoubtedly more than a fashion moment. It feels like a recalibration, a quiet repositioning after years of distance. Meghan has no desire to return to royal life, but she knows that influence depends on proximity to power. Supporting Balenciaga allowed her to maintain independence while coolly reminding everyone of her connections.
Inside the Palace, this will be read as something much bigger than a night out in Paris. Harry’s September trip to London already signalled a wish to reconnect. With the King’s health an open question, Meghan’s sudden appearance on European soil only deepens the sense that the couple are re-establishing a presence they once swore off. For courtiers trying to keep the monarchy’s focus elsewhere, that prospect is unnerving.
Whether Europe truly welcomes her back is another question. The British press happily plastered her image everywhere on Sunday, showing that this time Meghan has successfully shaped the story on her own terms. By choosing Paris, she staked out a neutral ground. This was continental Europe, not Britain—glamorous, yet disentangled from royal politics. For one evening, she was not the runaway duchess, but the returning one; poised, confident, and no longer afraid of the stage she once fled. Will we see more of the Sussexes in Europe as the royal family prepares for a post-Charles world? Watch this space.
[From The Daily Beast]
“She is relevant again on a continent where her in-laws still dominate the stage” – lmao. Camilla is in the wind, and even when she’s out and about, she doesn’t “dominate” jacksh-t. King Charles gets attention in Europe because everyone thinks he’s going to be gone in the next year. The only thing Kate dominates is buttons and hairpieces, although I would argue that those wiglets are the ones dominating poor Katie Keen. And Work-shy Willy? LMAO. This is all they have though – they’re so mad that Meghan is free, rich and glamorous, they’re trying their best to impose themselves on her and ride her glamorous cape-tails. “Meghan visited Paris, how can we make this all about the WINDSORS, this must mean that Meghan wants to come back to the UK!” These desperate hags.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I believe Meghan goes where she feels safe and welcomed. It’s that simple. The UK does not fall into those categories at the moment. 🤷🏽♀️
The Royal Family want the Sussexes to live their lives overseas. Charles said that in his speech when he became king.
The drugs are taking a noticeable toll on Sykes. He can’t even remember (or is deliberately choosing to forget to suit his narrative?) how many times duchess Meghan has been in Europe. And no Britain is in Europe but it’s just a small island on the European continent. Meghan has been to Germany and to Netherlands, both of which counties are in Europe, so this France visit is not the first time duchess “Meghan has been back in Europe” since 2020. And a big fat NO, the British royals do not dominate Europe, leave alone ANY royals dominating anything. This man’s crack is definitely laced with large doses of ketamine. The only time ANY royals, other than Harry and Meghan TBH, are mentioned is when they’re in some type of scandal or if there is an illness or death in their families, period. Meghan has no need to be adjacent to anything royal to be Meghan, she was already moving in those powerful people circles before she married prince Harry. I swear the self-importance of these fools, when in actuality they are not anybody in the grand scheme of things, will be their downfall.
The establishment is spiraling. They’ve hit the panic button. Tom and his friends are covering every possible angle to counter the ‘tsunami’ resulting from Meghan’s appearance in Paris.
the article says its her first time since 2023, not 2020.
but that aside…the funny thing to me is that its her first time back to europe THAT WE KNOW OF. Its entirely possible she has traveled to Europe for a variety of reasons and no one knew about it.
@Lawrenceville 💯 Comment of the day!
@MSJ … Agreed about Charles. He very deliberately said “I wish Harry and Meghan well as they continue to build their lives in America.” Not ‘my son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’, but Harry and Meghan. Then he went on to glow over the Prince and Princess of Wales.
And what’s this crud? “For one evening, she was not the runaway duchess, but the returning one; poised, confident, and no longer afraid of the stage she once fled.”
I’m telling y’all, there is something very Dan Wootton-ish about Tom Sykes. The royals’ damage with Meghan was ‘because’ of her poise and confidence. She was never “afraid of the stage”. If anything, her poise and confidence on the ‘stage’ highlighted just how uncomfortable, clumsy, and inadequate Kate is at the job.
@Yvette
Agreed, William and Kate would crumble on an international stage without the Royal rota lies, spins and obfuscation elevating them, covering up for their awkwardness as individuals and as a couple.
Meghan’s regal poise and her independence agitates them because they KNOW that William and Kate, their future King and Queen are mediocre, and Charles, whose life has been overshadowed first by Diana and now the Sussexes is old and edging towards the sunset. The biracial American woman is not supposed to be regal on a global stage. Look out for escalating unhinged behavior and narratives from the entire establishment of royal sycophants.
Seriously, everything you said was spot on. But, to the extent that there was any “running away” or “fleeing” from Meghan, it wasn’t from Paris, France, so this wasn’t some momentous “returning” to France because she never had an issue with that country. Instead, this looks more like England is trying to shoehorn itself into a Sussex event, and to borrow some of her glamour.
@Debbie
They expected and continue to expect the Sussexes to sequester at home in the US instead of making public appearances after they stopped working for the ‘Firm’. Every public appearance the Sussexes have is viewed as a problem for the ‘Firm’. Consequently we are fed the false narratives from the establishment, time and time again, to thwart the Sussex’s progress (sabotage at every turn). The more positive the global coverage is, the more unhinged the false narratives become. It’s the exact playbook they used against Princess Diana. 😔
That dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family/institution is toxic.
Exactly! That deep curtsy she did at QEII’s funeral showed exactly how poised she is in crushingly stressful circumstances.
It’s fascinating to see how thirsty and desperate they are for Meghan in ANY capacity. Her return to Europe indicates that she boundaries the British royals and the British media tried to put on her are nonexistent. She IS free, wealthy and glamorous — everything the royal family needs but turned their backs on.
But who needs all Meghan when you have scraggly bearded with buttons & wiglets?
If it wasn’t so sick it would be laughable. Yep Meg went to Paris which is in Europe so that means she wants back in the UK? The mental gymnastics on this are truly insane !! I go to Aldi’s every Wednesday which means that I will be going to Germany very soon lol.
How does one going to France translate to wanting to come to the UK? There was this famous thing the brits did Called Brexit, which the rota then adopted for the Sussexes exit. This sounds like a fevered dream to me. besides we don’t know that the sussex family havent queitly snuck in with out any fanfare for private gatherings.
They screamed for years “you’re not welcome, leave!” Now that she pays them dust, they are screaming for her attention? It’s mental illness at this point.
🎯❣️
Meghan went to two Invictus games in Europe after she stepped back from royal work so what is this moron talking about? She’s never coming back to Salty Island you idiots, so all of your fake “concern “ is a waste of time. In fact, I doubt if she comes to Chuckles funeral unless she flies in the morning of and out the next day.
Didn’t the royal rats also claim that Harry & Meghan were hanging out in Portugal with Eugenie and her husband? So she has no problems with Europe.
After Charles had conversation about the colour of Archie’s skin the only reason she would come to the funeral would be to support her Husband.
Well, they didn’t want Meghan back when they could still pretend she’s a failure. But now, her success is inescapable, so “Welcome Home, Meghan!”
She is looking sensational here, the creme de la creme and fêted by Anna Wintour. BM are quivering with indignation that she lives her own life on her own terms. We are stuck with the dullards and no, delulus she ain’t helping out because because RF is short staffed at Christmas!!
The woman declined an invitation to the Con-a-nation. Refused to leave the Heathrow when her husband visited and yet somehow she’s desperate to return to the UK.
Excuse my language but GTFOOH!
Meghan goes to the hottest fashion show of the year and suddenly the UK is in Europe again. I thought the Brits decided they weren’t European? Wasn’t that the whole point of Brexit? These folks are reaching so hard they’re gonna pull a muscle.
Only 52%.
England isn’t even part of the EU anymore so this narrative made me laugh.. they really want her to miss them and she is just glowing since she dumped the dead weight of the British Monarchy, if I was her I would never return.
Exactly!
Nothing says come back more than comparing her travels through Paris to her mother-in-law. Yes remind us all how the BM drove another woman to her death.
Lort. She looks lovely and is living her best life. She left and is never coming back. The rota 🐀s are stuck without any glamorous or interesting copy until Willy turns on his children and starts selling them out to the rota.
She’s been to Europe several times that we know of since they left as working royals. When did she ” abandon” Europe? I thought they bought a house in Portugal? I swear they are just spinning tops for relevance. And to ask why she won’t come to the UK the same weekend reports are published about a stalker getting close to her husband TWICE, a few weeks ago. It kills them that she is so impactful and they are just known for chasing her away.
Right? When did she abandon Europe? “Whether Europe welcomes her back is another question.” Huh. Say what?
Just on behalf of me, she’s very welcome in Ireland 💚
based on her reception, I think she was very welcome in Paris.
Yeah she was. On the other thread, I said that I’m ready for Meghan’s Italian tour. She seems to go to a lot of Italian restaurants, just saying. And yes, assuming she hasn’t already been going there for all we know.
Yes!! That!
Only a few months ago, the red tops were making “loadsamoney” screeching about H & M’s secret visit to Portugal to purchase a second home, so close to the UK they were surely threatening Wittle Willy’s reign… 😲
Tom Skyes sounds mentally ill….. the majority of these royal writers come off deeply delusional.
It is hard to read their delusions.
No Sykes doesn’t sound or is not mentally ill. IMVHO most of them, Sykes included, are abusing drugs and/or alcohol and are writing these columns/articles under the influence.
Sykes wrote a book about how drugs and alcohol got him kicked out of Eton and almost derailed his journalism career. He claims he’s sober now, I hope for his sake that he is.
IMVHO, Sykes will say anything for Substack subscriptions and filthy lucre. Even when he clearly knows better. Sykes has also been a bit of a bomb-thrower all his life. So a formula of sensationalist headlines + Meghan = payday seems right up his alley.
And his quip: “concerns about safety seem to have faded”. Are these rats all very low IQ? It’s Britain who doesn’t allow them to have security or bring armed security, not France. Second, the French are not haters who abuse her daily through cheap tabloids.
“Every image… was part of the same message: that she is relevant again on a continent where her in-laws still dominate the stage.”
— It’s not just France they think they own—it’s the whole damned continent! Talk about delusions of grandeur! LMAO
That and this: she has NEVER been “irrelevant”, no matter how much they screech this. If she were, they wouldn’t be pumping out hundreds of articles per day about her, and trying to tie everything she does to the leftovers and vice versa, when it’s clear she does not think about them at all.
#1 – The Sussexes have NEVER been “out of the frame” 😀 . The in-laws and courtiers WISH they were.
#2 “Her in-laws” do NOT “dominate the stage”. They wish they did. So do these briefing courtiers.
Do these reporters not realise how craven and desperate and idiotic they sound?
Megan is so powerful that England has now rejoined the EU.
LOL
If only.
This makes me laugh. “Palace officials are uneasy… after seeing the Paris pictures, “it changes everything.” So Meghan, checks notes, going to PFW changes everything? Umm, overreaction much? Her mere presence has got them twisted, jeez.
She was never afraid of the “stage.” (A public facing role in life, she still has that!) What she was rightfully afraid of was the mob mentality that the BM and BRF whipped up against her and her children.
these idiots supported brexit so they’ve lost the continent. not that they ever had it to begin with. i always found it odd the british royals rarely make friends (at least publicly) with the other european royals. perhaps because they don’t speak other languages or because the class system etc in the UK is so insular.
They are nearly all related to each other, Queen Victoria’s children married into the royal houses of Europe.
Ah, so that’s why the British royals don’t seem too friendly the other European royal families — they’re all related.
But you’d never know it because the Brits rarely even acknowledge or socialize with other European Royals. It’s like they think they’re better than them….and yet, few of the BRF are multi-lingual while most other European Royals speak multiple languages and/or were educated/ worked outside their own countries!
I hate that I know this: every monarch except Willem Alexander of the Netherlands descends from Queen Victoria and/or King Christian IX of Denmark. Sometimes it’s twice and sometimes it’s on the same side of the family. The current closest relations are Sweden and Denmark (Carl Gustav and frmr Queen Margarethe are 1st cousins), and Denmark and Spain (frmr Queen Sofia of Spain is the SIL to Ann Marie, the aunt of the King of Denmark).
Meghan always gives good face, but in these photos she’s absolutely glowing and gorgeous and sensational. I’m not surprised the UK media is beside itself with jealousy. She’s swept all before her in Paris.
I noticed a decided uptick in calling Meghan a “royal” in these various articles. It tells me how much the British press wants to claim her as one of their own, especially when she’s turning up the glamour.
I will never forget how they iced Meghan out at the Queen’s funeral and made her stand all by herself in front of the world’s cameras. And still she managed to keep her dignity and was by far the most beautiful person there. They don’t deserve her.
It was a telling moment caught on film… my heart broke for her when I saw it.
She had security. It is only Britain that refuses to give Meghan security.
What’s little tommysykes the spinning,
stretchng m0r0n going to say when As Ever’s import agreement with the EU goes public and brexitbritain is NOT a part of that? LMFAO
HAHAHAAAAAAA (cough) HAHAHAHHHHAAAAA (cough)
No words. The delusion is through the roof with these fools. They dominate on a continent where their politicians are not even part of the political movers and shakers thanks to Brexit
As I said yesterday, England should be ASHAMED that Meghan feels safe in Paris, but not in London.
But the rota and the left-behinds are incapable of feeling shame, so they resort to this nonsensical fantasizing about how powerful and important and dominant the left-behinds are, and how Meghan wishes she was back in their ranks.
What a bunch of merde.
🤣🤣🤣 @merde. I used to work with a French girl that used to say this word on a regular basis and I had no clue what it meant until I got the wisdom to google it. Thanks for the memories. 🙏
Lol, the BRF hasn’t even dominated royal coverage recently let alone an entire continent. It’s likely to only get worse in the next decade until Charlotte and George are old enough to be interesting.
To wildly misquote the always fabulous RuPaul “if you can’t lie to yourself, how the hell are you gonna lie to anybody else?”
Way to flail Dailybeast.
For years Britain tried to distance themselves from mainland Europe, through Brexit and pretending to be special. Meghan turns up in France and all of the sudden the BM pretend that Europe is part of the UK and the Monarchy’s realm of influence. Have they ever heard about the French revolution? The French people got rid of their royal family. No, the Windsor’s do not dominate Europe. People are fascinated by the pomp and ceremony but that’s it. And Meghan does not want to return to the UK. Meghan calmly reclaims her space, does not let BM, royal family or anybody else dictate where she goes and what she does. Good for Meghan.
@Kaiser, “Abandonment Issues Isle” is perfection.
you know, I remember reading an article in the Telegraph — or the Times, can’t remember which — that was so piquant I bought the paper issue, and saved it, that was published just immediately after Harry & Meghan announced they were leaving the Firm but wanted still to work along the same lines, in principle. And the columnist was comparing Sussexit to Brexit quite explicitly, saying, in a mischievous but probing way, they want to be free to strike their own trade deals, without the interference of a top heavy bureaucracy, and I thought, YES!! You get it!! It took a positively Orwellian amount of propaganda to turn that flash insight into “they’ve abandoned us, those feckless mercenaries.” I mean… it says a lot about the UK that even amongst right wing columnists some initial sympathy went out to M&H and their maverick energy to just, you know, leave.
The one job the Windsors have is to be gracious diplomats, yet they behave atrociously toward their own and act like the rest of the world belongs to them and owes them something. I haven’t seen England try to claim France this hard since Agincourt.
Being pale, damp, insular, lazy and racist is all they’re known for now!
Right, being gracious diplomats is the job. Except they can barely keep it together in a church without looking like gigantic assholes.
Abandonment issues isle it is lmaof. Kaiser you kill me. These people really really want to be Meghan.they are beyond obsessed at this point.
As I said yesterday, Meghan going to Paris Fashion Week confirmed again that she’s not interested in returning to royal life. Anything else is a fantasy and delusion.
This is a case where your ex left you, moved to another country, blocked your calls, changed her email, and has moved on. Let it go already.
This is hilarious: “Meghan has no desire to return to royal life, but she knows that influence depends on proximity to power.”
Well, she was at Paris Fashion Week, and she was definitely in proximity of power at that event. They got that part right. It’s unfortunately that they really want people to think it’s the brf that is that power. I can’t help it. It makes me laugh.
This guy really sounds delusional. It’s like a creepy masochist who traps a woman in his basement and tortures her, then when she escapes he keeps trying to get her to come back and even thinks she should want to come back. She’s NOT coming back!
I’m not even going to pretend to understand what they mean by this because it sounds stupid. They hate her, tell her that every which way, but get mad and vindictive when she goes other places and shines? They know her proximity eclipses them in every way. They want her to want back in so badly and she does not care.
Well, for the BRF and the BM isn’t karma a B. They had her in that island, they badly(badly badly) fumbled, and this past weekend M was in every media platform all over the world. One tweet over 90k likes with about 2M views and counting. The mainstream around the 🌎 loves M.
She really is remarkably pretty. The camera loves her.
Wears Dior once…BM: Kate dominates in France!