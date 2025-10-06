Times: There’s ‘a question mark’ over ‘Scooter King’ William’s work ethic

The Times of London’s Roya Nikkhah gets a lot of exclusives from Prince William and Kensington Palace. In the past four or five years, Nikkhah has definitely become one of their favorites – she’s not only interviewed William one-on-one, she’s also been tasked with writing odd profiles of him, like the infamous “The Other Brother” story. Roya, like all of the royal reporters, has written a summary and analysis of William’s appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, an episode which came out on Friday. Roya’s piece is currently called “What the William TV interview tells us about how he’ll reign.” But the original headline was “What the TV interview tells us about how William the Scooter King will reign.” OUCH! I guess she got a call from the Scooter King? Some highlights from her piece:
She brought up Harry right away: In my job, someone asks me almost every day: “What is the royal family really like?” More often than not, before I’ve had the chance to answer, they deliver a verdict: “Harry’s the fun one, isn’t he? The heart-on-his-sleeve guy. William’s the more serious, sensible one.” In a charming, informal, revealing wander around Windsor with the actor and comedian Eugene Levy, of Schitt’s Creek and American Pie fame, the Prince of Wales has sought to gently shift that narrative.
The Scooter King: The future King — who swung into Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, not in the state Bentley as his father often does but on his electric scooter — came very much prepared with what he wanted to say, and the markers he wanted to put down. It was the future Scooter King’s manifesto for monarchy: “Change is on my agenda. Change for good. I don’t fear it.” Timing is everything. For some time now, the next in line has been keen to “socialise” what the future reign of William V will look like, while ever-conscious of not queering his father’s pitch.
Scooter King doesn’t care about history: Last week, while joking with Levy that “if you want to know about history, I’m not the guy”, the next King let us know exactly what he thinks about history when it comes to decision-making. Under the last reign and the current one, decisions have often been made based on traditions established over centuries. William is calling time on that. As he told Levy: “If you’re not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor round you, and you can feel suffocated by it, and restricted by it too much … tradition has a huge part to play in all of this, but there’s also points where you look at tradition and go ‘is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?’ I like to question things.”
The Spare: By his own admission, the idea of the top job no longer overwhelms William, but “worry or stress around the family side of things, that does overwhelm me quite a bit … because it’s more personal, it’s more about feeling, it’s more upsetting the rhythm”. Clearly emotional, the heir did not name the self-proclaimed “spare” at this point. He didn’t need to. Harry is still family, his absence still stings William.
Work-shy: “For me, the most important thing in my life is family,” said William, as he put down another significant marker with Levy, justifying why he chooses not to work a “nine to five” day. He may often top royal popularity polls, but there has historically been a question mark over his work ethic humming under the surface. His father and his aunt, Princess Anne, clock up far more engagements than him, year in, year out.
A work in progress: There are plenty of unanswered questions about what changes William will make to the monarchy. Much of his manifesto is still a work in progress, and he hopes it will be many more years before his time comes.
William’s forever homes: Explaining to a slightly bemused Levy that “we don’t actually live in the castle itself, but we come and use the castle for work and for meetings and see people”, that’s one conundrum William needs to crack on with. However modern and “relevant” a monarch he plans to be, if palaces and castles are no longer to be the home of the sovereign, what — and who — are they for?
Mission accomplished: As one of William’s closest friends told me, it’s mission fulfilled on that front: “Delighted that people get to see PW [Prince William] as he is behind the scenes.”
A few things. It strikes me that only someone as jobless and lazy as William would think “mission accomplished” about that interview. He had no actual plans, he is incurious about history, and he has no ambition to actually DO anything. He doesn’t come across as easy-going or charismatic – he comes across like a sad, middle-aged man desperately trying to come across as a normal bloke. There’s also a buzz about this interview… a buzz that the royal rota is not happy and they’re going to be much more critical about William’s ineptitude and failings in the weeks, months and years to come.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of AppleTV+.
Wait can we nominate ‘Scooter’ as a new nickname?
I’m on board. Peggy Scooter the Bulliam.
All this man does is PR. He briefs constantly about how he hates Harry, how he’ll be a different king (no details on that), and now, it seems, feel-good interviews with celebrities.
He sounds pompous and his changes have been for the bad. He is all talk.
he hasn’t made any changes nor will he ever make any impactful ones lol.
The change for the bad was ousting the sussexes who could have done some work for the royals.
He’ll eliminate many of the traditional functions that require him to dress in royal regalia, along with canceling all the garden and tea parties so frail Catherine can rest.
I think the working less counts as a change.
I believe he is pompous to the extreme and it is irritating to watch him.. what an unaccomplished man Peggy has become with all the wealth and resources in the world he still has achieved zero and riding a scooter around the castle grounds does not make up for the helicopter 🚁 usage that they rack up. Nice try playing there Peg, what a joke he’s turned himself into.
Q E 2 said it” but what does he DO? “
He looks so ridiculous on his scooter why not ride a mountain bike?
It’s not even the “cool” scooter that the younger guys have, but the middle aged version.
Exactly. Who are his p.r. advisors? No doubt the same ones who staffed that ridiculous Caribbean tour. Had he showed up on a bike he might have looked normal as someone out to get exercise coming to the castle from the cottage. Instead he looks so inauthentic trying to show his green credentials.
William: “Hey, fellow students!”
Doesn’t the rota call other European royals “bicycle monarchy” as a derogatory term. I am guessing they didn’t want to give that image in order not to get mocked by them. It isn’t like they will suddenly love bicycles. But, knowing how lazy he is, it can also be seen as he is spending minimum effort for transportation.
Idk, lol. Bicycle monachy v scooter monarchy. I’d go with the bicycle ones. I’m almost surprised he didn’t do an electric motorcycle and show up in some sort of leather jacket.
I know it’s not the same thing, but everytime the palace talks about William going everywhere on his scooter, I can’t help but picture GOB Bluth on his obnoxious Segue.
I knew he reminded me of something on that stupid scooter! Thank you, this is exactly it!
William is an empty vessel. Years were spent indoctrinating him for his future role and this is what they have. An incurious man with no depth with promises to make change. What a sad middle aged man
He remains an adolescent whose only sense of self is derived from being, in his mind, all his father is not. Never what William wants to proactively accomplish.
He could appear in public 11-2 twice a week every other week and the talk about his laziness would mostly cease. He acts like his grandmother and father spent 14 hours a day in the coal mines.
This is what gets me. He could mostly beat the laziness rap with two short visits a week. His kids will be at school and Kate is working out. Yet he can’t even do that.
I guess I watched the Crown too many times, but QE II’s special one-on one teas with Bulliam don’t seem to have had much of a beneficial effect. So sad.
Peggs likes to question things or so he says. Maybe questioning why should he have to work and things like that.
This was not an interview. This was a man wanting to look around Windsor Castle and what he got was a lazy incompetent Prince on a scooter. Peg would never do an “interview” with a competent journalist because they would ask questions that he can’t and won’t answer. He could never handle the pressure of being interviewed properly. So this is what you get. A very nice Canadian COMEDIAN/Actor wanting a tour of Windsor Castle and they send Prince Bone Idle out with his scooter .
It doesn’t even sound like he got a good tour, just an idiot who knows nothing about history, which is the entire point of anyone visiting a castle. William is such a bad joke.
I can answer the question on what his reign will look like: lackluster.
The only change he will make is that he will work less.
If he doesn’t care about the Crown’s and by extension the nation’s history and traditions, why should anyone else?
Roya rose to prominence by infiltrating the princes’ inner friend group in the mid 2000s and stalking them through bars and clubs, as did Katie Nicholl. How ironic she’s now favored.
What an odd article about a dull and fairly unrevealing interview. History is boring and there will be some sort of a change ….but no reduction in the money and even less work bc William can’t be a dad and work at the same time. So yes what is the point of giving William so much money bc for what? He doesn’t even live in a castle and he doesn’t care about the history of the monarchy so what are we really doing here?
This all day. What’s even the point if the highly-compensated, lavishly supported family doesn’t do anything?
History is the only reason he is where he is. 🙄
The hardest workers in the RF are the previous generation. nearly all are past retirement age. Only Sophie and Edward are of working age.
Harry s absence still stings William the author claims
Really so how come he drove out his brother and sister in law and goes on about taking titles away. His playing victim is pathetic
What a maroon.
Perfect response. Bugs would salute this.
Credit to Lady Colin Campbell for the insight that “the empty vessel makes the loudest noise.” This man is his own biggest fan girl. LOL.
That’s Plato.
Peggs parents were interested in history
Earl Spencer wrote several historical books about his family and ancestry. Will does not care for this. And he’s heir to the throne. How shallow he is.
I’ve seen Spencer on CBS Sunday morning and he comes across far more charming and jovial and knowledgeable about Althorp.
He wrote one called The White Ship about the loss of Henry I’s son in a didn’t-need-to-happen ship disaster. It’s well written and a very good read for anyone interested in history.
“Delighted that people get to see PW [Prince William] as he is behind the scenes.” An interview on camera (that W prepared for) is not a reliable indication of what he is like behind the scenes. Clearly, behind the scenes, he’s the type who gets his minions to phone up a newspaper to have a headline changed because it offends his fragile ego. Further evidence of what he is like behind the scenes can be gleaned from Spare.
The Royal rota will always swoop in to smooth things over when the royals screw up. William screwed up, causing raised eyebrows with talk of “change” without any specifics. He left the door open for rampant speculation hence the various royal rota ‘analysis’ to clean up his bumbling word salad ‘interview’.
I did chuckle at him struggle to land his talking point about ‘the family side of things….it’s more about feeling…’ 😂
“For me, the most important thing in my life is family.”
“[I] worry or stress around the family side of things, that does overwhelm me quite a bit … because it’s more personal, it’s more about feeling, it’s more upsetting the rhythm.”
He delivered that talking point lacking the depth of emotion to convince the international audience he’s trying to play to, that he spends quality time with his family. He comes across as a lazy slouch who gladly pushes his responsibilities unto others. He sleeps all day and is never on time for his engagements.🤷🏽♀️
Finally, I always walk away thinking how awkward he always looks. 🤦🏽♀️ I think when he becomes King, he’ll struggle with the weight of the role and wither under the burden of what it entails. 😊
I had to look up what it meant to queer someone’s pitch. The context was pretty clear but I wanted to get the fuller version bc it’s a phrase that must be a more common British saying. I hadn’t really heard it before. Anyways, to spoil or interfere with someone’s chances of success .
The only reason the monarchy exists is because of tradition and history. No one believes it’s necessary to the governance of the country. So, if William doesn’t care about that, then what? Will he hunker down in Forest Lodge, surrounded by security, sitting on his wealth like Scrooge McDuck? What a weirdo.
He reminds me of the current Prime Minister of New Zealand who also likes to big note himself and make grandiose claims while achieving very little and avoiding as much work as possible. Someone said he was the FIGJAM PM – which means f*ck I’m good, just ask me – and that description fits William too. He’s constantly announcing all the marvellous things he’s going to do and all the fabulous ideas he has, but it’s never backed up with action.
People who are actually achieving things don’t have to run around making announcements about their leadership and diplomatic skills, they just get on and do the work. Charles does the work, the queen did, Harry does too, but William only has busy work and fancy plans to show for his entire adult life.
I love the new (to me) FIGJAM term! How perfect it is for a lazy-ass prince who has achieved exactly nothing, but thinks he’s pretty fabulous. He will be king by an accident of birth, not by any worthy actions. Harry created numerous charities and actively supports them. He travels and touches people both physically and through his actions. He is hard working yet approachable, a warm, fun, and caring man, a loving family man. If what Scooter cares about is family, where are the wonderful pictures of a loving engaged father playing football, teaching one of the kids how to ride a bike, or just hugging them spontaneously? He is too lazy for even that, but still impressed with himself. FIGJAM. Perfect!
Wow, how far from Jacinda Ardern they have fallen.
No kidding. Seems there are Trump-lites everywhere these days.
For goodness sake, it is all so airy fairy. He sounded like a politician campaigning on the vague platform for change.
But really what significant change can the King of a constitutional monarchy make when his role is that of a figurehead , a symbol of national unity.
Real change only if it affect the financing of the monarchy . Is he prepared to accept a salary like a president rather than profit from the income derived from Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall?
He sounds like a pointless middle manager using as many buzzwords as he can, understanding that he really only cares about himself.
How can he “hate tradition” and then participate in the sad paean to his grandparents’ Caribbean trip, aping all the same things? He’s useless. Of course there’s room for reform, but this dolt should KNOW the history in order to throw out what is actually no longer important, and what to keep (or modify). But he doesn’t and he’s going to end the monarchy (probably won’t end the monies to the monarchy though, somehow).
Why is there a question mark? To William’s credit (and this really isn’t complimentary) he has been honest about his work ethic. He plans to work “less.” He always has. His geography degree did not include an elective in vocabulary because he plans to work less but more impactful but doesn’t know what impactful actually means. (He sure knows what less means though)
Exactly @ Heather C this is why I was amazed at the Firm’s mishandling of both brothers. Will hasn’t suddenly SHRUNK in the wash, has he? Will ‘s interviews are crystal clear and all his actions and non stepping up at anytime when another senior royal “retired/exiled/died” are proof that he is consistently getting away with doing less.
I’m rather interested in how he could even learn about geography without also learning a bit of history. 🤨🤔
The heir to the monarchy doesn’t care about tradition? tradition is why the British royal family are able to grift the way they do and get the perks they do – because they have convinced a large portion of the british public that if there isn’t an order of the garter ceremony, or Trooping the Color, then British society is in a free fall. If there isn’t a royal at Wimbledon to hand out the trophy, does wimbledon even matter??
A lot of the traditions seem outdated and silly, sure. And we’ve seen in other countries that it is possible to modernize the monarchy and to pare down those traditions. But that also comes with a reduction in funding which william NEVER seems to address. Gee, wonder why?
his work ethic is a problem and I think at this point the press and the courtiers are really panicking about it because they realize he is never going to change. he is never going to work more. he is going to hide away and do 100 engagements a year and call it “modernizing the monarchy.”
Yep. He’s hoping he won’t be king for a while because even he realizes that that means he won’t be able to hide his lack of work anymore, he’s going to be front & center.
And what about all those other poor plebs for whom family also comes first, but who don’t have the luxury of a taxpayer funded life of leisure? Wait, what? Let them ride scooters? Got it.
And, sorry, but at this point there’s no longer a question mark over The Slumlord’s work ethic. It’s a bolded exclamation point. We all know he has no work ethic. No question about it.
He has been mulling over various options:
1. Abdicate loses fortune and power and BM trashed his reputation WORSE than Harry
2. Trim the job to suit him, protect privacy at all costs to UK tax payer, PR narrative in full force BETTER king and dad if he values quality over quantity. Frail wife and young family need protection at all costs.
Clive and Jason between them do the scaffolding around Will. Clive does behind the scenes admin eg red boxes and weekly audience with PM. Jason does the PR narrative bigging of Will.
I wonder how much of the fortune he would lose by abdicating. Does anyone have a good guess? I think if he can abdicate and still take a good chunk of the money with him, he would do so.
I don’t know. It would only be any private money he has stashed away and I’m not sure how much of that he has at this point. The duchy of lancaster is tied to the monarch and the duchy of cornwall is tied to the heir. QEII obviously had an extensive private fortune but I’m not sure who she left it to, if it was just Charles or split up more.
He could technically keep Sandringham and Balmoral as those are private estates but then he’d have to pay to upkeep them without the duchy of lancaster to support them.
The problem William has with abdicating is that I don’t think he can abdicate for George, (or Charlotte, or Louis, or, god-forbid, Harry…). And the public would never forgive him if he abdicated and foisted the whole thing onto 12-year George. And I don’t believe the country would justify paying a penny for security for a man who would abandon his children so he can go twiddle his thumbs in the countryside. Like Harry said, William is truly trapped. Which is why he hates Harry so much for getting away. Harry was always supposed to be trapped too. Knowing Harry had it so much worse is what made it all tolerable for William. I can only imagine what seeing his brother’s wife as an unbothered goddess at Paris Fashion Week did to this sorry excuse of a man. Charles was an awful father and human being to have allowed this to happen to William.
All I got from this piece is the British press haven’t learned anything new from this interview, they wish William would do more, that he would have spoken to the royal rota rather than a Hollywood actor and that they miss Harry.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The monarchy ends with William. That’s why all the monarchists are crashing out. A forty one year old man who has never accomplished anything in life is not going to start now.
Why the panic now from BM? Will has always “worked” 150 to 190 events per year when golden standard is 500 events for Senior Royals. He was overwhelmed in 2024 and needed significant time off to cope with family stuff. Since then he has lost weight, grown a beard, and returned to work on a much reduced basis. Skipping VJ event and deeming a tweet sufficient indicated his modern approach to royal service. Retreating behind an exclusive zone at great expense and inconvenience to UK taxpayer making it crystal clear he is remaining exclusive and off duty as much as possible without actually abdicating. Okay no one anticipated KC’s cancer diagnosis and the Firm expected a 15 to 20 year reign before King Willy. However, it is predictable what Will would trim the monarchy to suit his minimalist approach to kinging. Too late to have the screaming abdabs now because they indulged and excused his laziness for years.
“The monarchy ends with William.” Totally agree. If a king doesn’t care about history and tradition, then what is he? Just a very expensive placeholder who achieves nothing at great expense to the British public.
I think one of the reasons there is such panic now goes back to what we have always kind of mocked on here – the idea that William is “resting” before the hard work starts. Or the articles about how Kate is preparing to be Queen so that’s why she can’t work more. There has always been this narrative in the press that at some point in the future William and Kate will work more. We heard this when they were first married and were in Wales – that when he was done with his stint there they would work more, Kate needed to ease into the role, etc. Then they moved to Norfolk and put George in nursery school there. Then after Charlotte was born there was talk about them finally being full time royals and moving to KP full time etc and then bam, Kate was pregnant with Louis. Another extended period without either of them working. Then Covid. Then we were told they would work more when they were next in line, when they were Prince/s of Wales. Then qEII died and we saw them refuse to step up. Then cancer. etc.
I think at this point the press realizes that there is NEVER going to come a time when these two “rise to the occasion” or whatever. and the move to Forest Lodge cements that which is why I think the press is so unhappy about it.
Yep, it’s all about the King and Queen of Keen. Being keen to do something means you’re eventually going to do something. But Will and Kate are going to be evergreen forever keen, which is apparently just dawning on some of the BM and the govt.
A person has to know history, to be bogged down by it.
Haven’t seen the interview but am enjoying Eugene’s bemused looks. Wondering if he was comparing Wm to his own son. Dan Levy’s about the same age as Wm and has accomplished so much more with much less money.
Hey Scoot Scoot, family is everything to most us plebes who have to work a 9 to 5 day too. Your excuse isn’t working. You are just lazy.
I understand that Eugene didn’t know about him much. He got told that he was gonna meet the future King of UK in the most historical places. I am guessing he expected a more impressive man. If I didn’t know anything about BRF, I would expect the future King to amaze me with his knowledge of history, his point of view of the world. But, like people said he is just an ordinary middle age british guy who loves football and alcohol. What a waste of all that money, estates, freedom from stress, adult chores to improve yourself in many ways.
Just for contrast, Charles (as POW) guested on BBC’s The Repair Shop and brought some antiques from Dumfries house. He was clearly knowledgeable and passionate about the craftspeople and techniques involved in making and preserving these for history. It was obvious that he had done his homework and it led in to introducing the young tradespeople his foundation was training. Watching people restoring or fixing things is totally my jam, so I loved it!
Now, was Charles fun and exciting to watch? Not really, he was pretty stilted and serious, but what really came through is that he knows his stuff and he seemed genuinely interested in the subject. He didn’t pretend expertise, but he gave helpful context. Notably, he did not drone on about himself or try to cosplay a regular bloke.
That reminds me. Wasn’t there some hype about William guesting on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show? We haven’t seen that yet have we? What happened with that? But yeah anyways, Charles, as sh-t as he is, has actual interests. Arguably William does too. It just takes the form of FB and…american pie movies. He recently released an event of going to the Dr. Who set which actually is cool even though I couldn’t tell if that was something released in the moment or a week or so after it happened. I think he’s actually pretty into tv and some movies and celebrities. Not enough to watch all the BAFTA nominated movies but enough to have seen all the episodes of Suits, lol.
@Jay, Yeah, I was gonna say that Eugene would love talking to Charles. They seem to have the same vibe, considering Eugene is still doing this kind of shows instead of retiring and enjoying his money at his age. It wouldn’t be an exciting show, I am sure, but Eugene would actually gain some knowledge from this visit.
Charles can be charming in his way – as can Camilla as well. When I see clips of them meeting someone at an event or read a quote of something they said or asked, at the very least its competent/understandable, and a lot of times its actually cutesy or funny etc. For Charles, its clear that he does try to make a connection with the people he meets. Sometimes it falls flat, sometimes his remarks are tone deaf or worst, but at least there is an effort there. and its clear that he has prepared which also makes a difference.
Charles wandering around Windsor Castle with Eugene would have been much more interesting IMO. What’s the point on going a tour with someone who doesn’t know anything about what you’re touring?
The bottom photo of the Scooter King is hilarious … He looks like such a dork.
So the British monarchy supposedly is worth its exorbitant price because of its history, traditions and service … William isn’t interested in any of those things. Yeah, he’s definitely going to be the end of the monarchy.
I’m not surprised that William’s friends and advisors thought this interview was a job well done – this is the presumably the same group that didn’t bat an eyelash at the awful Colonialist cosplay on the Caribbean tour and are still telling Will that his beard looks hot and that riding an electric scooter everywhere makes him seem young, vibrant and hip rather than a lazy, entitled twit. I also want to note that Andrew also initially thought his disaster interview went well, too! These people are really out of touch.
Most importantly, the conversation was dull! Even Eugene, who is usually very affable in conversation, couldn’t save it, especially as it was clear right away that William wasn’t going to be able to provide any interesting details on his “tour” of the palace grounds ( which was the purpose of the show) but was obviously using it as an opportunity to try and improve his image. But he didn’t really have any interesting stories or anecdotes to share there, either! Those little asides about “the children love their trampoline” are fine for events where you are trying to sprinkle in some humanity, but much more is needed for an interview!
“The future King — who swung into Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, not in the state Bentley as his father often does but on his electric scooter — came very much prepared with what he wanted to say, and the markers he wanted to put down”
Came very much prepared with what he wanted to say, did he? So this was a press release wrapped up in Harry cosplay.
It is looking more and more like when Levy’s team sought Palace authorization to tour and film there, they were told they had to put William in the show and interview him or no deal.
Imagine having all of the access he has to so many incredible buildings, palaces, castles, estates and the art and the jewels and everything else. And having not even one single ounce of curiosity about any of it. What an utter shame.
See if he was really all about climate change and the environment, he’d probably love to go down in history as the “Scooter King”! He could arrive to meet the prime minister on one. He could make it his “thing”, and eventually people would come around. But since he has no genuine internal drive for anything meaningful, he focusses on daily PR stunts and stopping unflattering articles. What QE2 meant by never complain and never explain, was do your thing and turn the other cheek so to speak. If he really cared he’d let the title lie because he’d be more passionate about accessible and economic transportation options than he cares about flattering stories and smearing Harry. Instead he can be known as “William the Incandescent” because that’s where he pours his energy.
I can’t get over a grown person who can’t work 9 to 5. Imagine saying that in a job interview.
Also I will only turn up for work when it’s a jolly, I’m in the mood oh and My kids have 5 months worth of school holidays and I don’t work then but I expect to be paid for full time. Also I don’t do emergencies and I turn my phone off when I’m not at work. I am a spontaneous, free spirit who kind of matches to the beat of a different drum so rules and protocols will be tuned out. I have sent my brother to the interview instead of moi because I couldn’t be bothered and I expect him to do my shifts anyway.
I haven’t seen the show or read this article. But if speaking of “history” was Will only referencing the pomp and circus?
If he truly isn’t interested in history, I doubt the changes he intends to make to the monarchy will be appreciated by a modern global society, his remaining commonwealth states, and conquered lands.
What I want him to do is apologize for his family’s history. For the Royal’s participation in slavery, for colonization, for not returning the riches and artifacts that belong to foreign lands, and for their family’s racism and entitlement.
Don’t hold your breath. Neither the royals, the government, nor the media have any objections with the historic evils of slavery and colonization. There will never be an acknowledgment of stolen wealth and pilfered assets.
There will never be an apology. Ever.
William admits he doesn’t know history, and that already, it seems George knows more than he does about it. He wants to be the agent of change, it seems he really doesn’t have much knowledge. He is truly a dullard. Since leaving school and the military, it seems William has done nothing to increase his knowledge or to improve himself. If he were a regular bloke, he’d have a nine to five job just doing what is required and spend his week-ends drinking beer and watching football.
Imagine scootering around a CASTLE in that dumb ass sweater talking about how you’ve had the hardest year of your life. What an actual tool.
I guess Scooter couldn’t copy the surfing video/pics of his brother so he had to settle for a scooter. Kinda lame but I guess he couldn’t manage a skateboard.
The scooter is probably safer for him to operate while drunk than a car would be. He would wipe out so hard on a skateboard!
Luckily, he won’t have a real job, all he has to do is sign papers, open parliament, and figure out how to fleece his nation out of more money.
I mean, I think that’s correct.
Jeesuz! William is so boring!
I am cackling to myself imagining the hilariously quizzical “Johnny Rose” faces Eugene Levy was probably making while chatting with scooter boy. First of all, anyone who freely says, “history…don’t know, don’t care” is immediately tagged ignorant and arrogant in my book, always a bad combination. He uses many words to not say anything of substance which makes him sound like an office consultant who isn’t sure of the assignment. If he is so overwhelmed with his family’s drama, why doesn’t he do anything to stop it? He’s one of the main perpetrators from what I can tell. And he was emotional talking about his family? The guy who is known to rage at his staff and bully the hell out of people. Sure, the Prince of Wails. Hard eye-roll! When he says he is not afraid of change, he is likely foreshadowing the fall of the British Royal Family once he becomes King. He’ll get all the money, never have to sleep in a drafty old castle, and can just ride off on his scooter and never have to work again. Obviously, a man who doesn’t know or care about history. QEII must be spinning in her grave.