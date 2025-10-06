“Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun stepped out together in NYC” links
  • October 06, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun are really dating. Yikes. [Just Jared]
Mark Sanchez was arrested after he was stabbed. [Socialite Life]
Tom Ford’s latest collection is beautiful. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Good Boy, which I cannot watch. [LaineyGossip]
Review of After the Hunt (critics are raving about Julia Roberts). [Pajiba]
Kim Cattrall collaborates with Debenhams. [OMG Blog]
Jenna Ortega went to the Givenchy show. [RCFA]
Baskin Robbins is offering a brownie “pizza.” [Seriously OMG]
Why did Eric Adams drop out of the NYC mayoral race? [Jezebel]
Travis Kelce through the years. [Hollywood Life]
High-paying jobs which most people don’t want to do. [Buzzfeed]

10 Responses to ““Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun stepped out together in NYC” links”

  1. Amy says:
    October 6, 2025 at 12:41 pm

    I really try to live by if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything but Sydney is just… wow.

    I’ll leave it at that to maintain my principles.

  2. Isabella says:
    October 6, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    « It’s to my eye another stylish, sticky success from the maestro of comfortable discomfort « 

    The Pajaba review of After the Hunt is so over the top that I just can’t with it. I don’t want to think about a sticky success. Makes me think the movie deserves the low Rotten Tomatoes score.

  3. Constance says:
    October 6, 2025 at 1:01 pm

    WTF is she wearing? Never mind, don’t tell me. I gave on clothes being normal with the jeans that have the wrap waist thing going on now…

  4. phlyfiremama says:
    October 6, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    Perfect for each other!! 😂

    • jais says:
      October 6, 2025 at 1:53 pm

      Listen, let them live out their days together in Florida where at least she pays taxes and give them no mind. I don’t wish ill will but I also don’t feel inclined to spend money towards them. There are so many actresses that I’m excited about. Ayo is prob about to be at Chanel and she is so cute.

  5. Normades says:
    October 6, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    Girl is trying to start an Oscar campaign and she steps out with him? Not super smart and the Swifties will also go after them. Now that I know she’s maga she gets no good will from me so par for the course

  6. Jill says:
    October 6, 2025 at 1:55 pm

    Sydney is the epitome of “I really don’t care, do you?” Everything about her screams it.

  7. Sue says:
    October 6, 2025 at 2:24 pm

    The Mark Sanchez story is completely bizarre. I think he was more than just drunk. What the actual f?

    • M says:
      October 6, 2025 at 5:23 pm

      I agree. Who is randomly hanging out by the loading dock of their hotel at midnight and fighting almost 70 year olds?? I suspect when all the charges are logged we’ll get a nice statement about a plea deal that includes rehab.

  8. North of Boston says:
    October 7, 2025 at 8:04 am

    I think I’ve got some variation of object impermanence WRT Sweeney. When I’m not reading something about her nonsense, I completely forget she exists.

    And then if she randomly pops up, unless her stoner half-mast eyelids or boobage are front and center, she just doesn’t ring any bells. Sweeney? Sweeney? Who’s she? So it took me a few to put this link in context.

    Scooter I couldn’t visually pick out of a crowd if it was just him and me in a high-rise elevator, but he’s a grown man who calls himself Scooter, so at least the name sticks out.

