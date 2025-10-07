Hot photos of Oscar Isaac & Jacob Elordi at last night’s Frankenstein premiere. Oscar is more my type, but Jacob is very handsome. [JustJared]
Charli XCX is back in the studio. I’d love it if she went full Kendrick Lamar on Taylor Swift. The material is there, if she so chooses. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump wants the military to “take care” of Democrats. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway also attended the Balenciaga show. [LaineyGossip]
Charlize Theron ignored Johnny Depp. [Socialite Life]
Emily Blunt is terrible in The Smashing Machine? [Pajiba]
Facts & fiction about Ed Gein. [Hollywood Life]
Beth Broderick wore a bikini. [Seriously OMG]
Greta Lee in Dior at the Tron: Ares premiere. [RCFA]
Why do these women need a merkin? Can’t they just grow it out?? [OMG Blog]
17 Responses to ““Oscar Isaac & Jacob Elordi looked great at the ‘Frankenstein’ premiere” links”
Lawd….to BOTH of them❣️✨️💜✨️😚🤗🤪😜🤩😘
Sometimes if you’ve shaved/waxed for too long, the hair doesn’t grow back or comes back in very patchy.
Oscar is so beautiful, that is all!
This looks good too
While objectively I guess I get Jacob elardi, something about his face is very smugly pu**able. He gives me james spader in pretty in pink vibes times a thousand.
Omg, I hadn’t thought about James Spader in awhile. I remember him from Boston Legal and The Black List. Such a great actor. And I wouldn’t throw him out of bed for eating crackers! Young people won’t know that expression, us older people used it often. Translation: sexy as hell!
Agreed Boston legal spader us great! I’m specifically thinking of Blaine in pretty in pink, who while pretty to look at, was an uber douche canoe.
I think every actor who plays a high school bully channels 1980s James Spader, but honestly I found JS much hotter. It was the 80s and villains weren’t as complex. Elordi’s character on Euphoria is really cruel.
Yeah,Blaine was loathsome, but there was still a sense of shame almost at the end. All elordi seems to play are just cruel, and he always looks so soo smug
Surprisingly, Elordi doesn’t photograph well but on film he can be quite stunning. He needs to figure out his angles to avoid the Zac Efron chin.
Oscar Isaac is perfect. I really want Elordi to get a new stylist or a tailor — all of his jackets and pants are the wrong length.
That outfit looks like pajamas with the suit jacket of a guy twice his size thrown on top.
I’m so glad Pajiba is calling out Emily Blunt’s lack of acting chops. She was transcendent in Devil Wears Prada and I liked her in Edge of Tomorrow (though I thought many many other actresses would have done an even better job — but she was fine). But imo she was a total zero in Oppenheimer and kind of ruined Fall Guy…and after those two performances, I realized since DWP I have never thought she was actually *good* in anything. Oh wait — there was that one television series she produced in starred in, The English, in which she was fantastic. But that’s one film and one TV show where she was awesome. And a whole bunch of parts that honestly should have gone to better or just more suitable actresses. Her agent is amazing, though — that person keeps getting Blunt roles that should have gone to Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, or others.
OMG … I have felt that way post Devil Wears Prada as well. But what bothers me so much is how she is always all over her leading men. It was particularly noticeable with Ryan Gosling and Dwayne Johnson. I keep expecting to hear the marriage to John Krasinski its over.
Totally agree about her bad performance in Fall Guy! I totally lost interest in seeing her in anything else after that.
I hope Charlie does go full Kendrick on TS, who I think is petty, greedy, calculating, and, oh yeah, her music is boring. When’s she giving away her fortune, again?
Ditto! I think TS got stuck at age 16 and has never matured. Now she is doing that thing that is the downfall of so many performers, sucking into her own hype.
