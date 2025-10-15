Duchess Meghan talks As Ever, Netflix, WLM & more at the Fortune summit

The Duchess of Sussex was a speaker at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC on Tuesday. She wore a creamy ensemble from Brochu Walker, lowkey one of her favorite post-Sussexit labels. She also wore some jewelry pieces from Ukrainian brand Guzema! She wore some Guzema pieces in New York as well. I have no idea if she was gifted all of these rings and earrings, or if she received one or two gifts and decided to buy more. I do know that Harry came back from Kyiv absolutely loaded down with gifts, many of which were specifically for Meghan. Anyway, the blouse is beautiful, and Meghan just looked amazing here.
During her Q&A session, Meghan spoke at length about women’s financial independence, what her first year of As Ever taught her, and what was her headspace in 2020, when she and Harry were just starting to build their lives in California. I was really interested in a lot of business talk. She confirmed that With Love, Meghan has an eighty-person crew, which still astounds me. And yet, she says that As Ever has a ten-person team. Hm. She also spoke about the new Netflix deal, which the Sussexes signed a couple of months back. Some quotes:
Meghan’s 10-person As Ever team: “I think you have to work as a team. You’re only as solid as the rest of the people around you. And also, I want the life-work balance, if such a thing exists. I’m still going to go and chaperone the first-grade field trip and run back and try to finish the meetings. I love the creative part, which I think I’ve touched on quite a bit, and the brand is an extension of my aesthetic, but it’s more than that. The operational side is so key.”
The Sussexes’ new first-look deal with Netflix: “My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix then, not dissimilar to Higher Ground and the Obamas’ deal, once that had come to its term, the extension of it — which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership — was now being in a first-look deal. Which is also exciting because it gives us flexibility to go to our partners first, then at the same time, shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix but has a home somewhere else.”
Whether we’ll get a WLM Season 3: “Well, the holiday special is coming out in November. It’s a really good one. So I think looking at that format — again, it’s a year of learns — so we’re able to say, ‘Eight episodes for two seasons — it’s a lot of work. And having done Suits for seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow As ever.”
I’m including the full video of the Q&A session below. Meghan expands even further on the new Netflix deal and mentions that there’s been work behind-the-scenes developing content, and she makes it sound like there are some projects coming up in the next year. That being said, it doesn’t sound (to me) like she’s super-committed to With Love, Meghan. Her priority is clearly As Ever above all else, and she sees WLM as primarily adjacent to As Ever at this point. It will be very curious to see if there’s a Season 3. While her WLM crew is insanely large for such a small, intimate show, I also feel like they’re shooting the episodes pretty quickly. So… I don’t know.
Screencaps courtesy of Fortune’s video.
As long as she and Harry keep staying outside poor Won’t and Kan’t have to pretend to work. They really don’t see how bad they look. Oh well…
I see clearly why Harry’s family was anxious to get rid of Meghan. She is far too intelligent and articulate for that family. Her clarity in speaking and thought is amazing. While I would love unlimited seasons of WLM, I can see her need and wish to prioritize her business. There were so many takeaways from her conversation, financial independence, women empowerment, investing etc. and Meghan looked glowing, clean, and professional. Love her almost natural appearance (make-up) of late, it certainly allows you to see her more clearly and more of her natural beauty.
I agree with you that she looks stunning when wearing less eye makeup.
came to say the same, what a polished accomplished woman she is and they couldn’t stand it. As an anti-monarchy Brit my stance would have been so different had they stayed and really contributed to our country, instead of the pointless left-behinds. H&M could have done so much good, not just turning up and guffawing and arse grabbing but actual work with measurable value. I’m just glad I get to watch her on WLM and she has taught me some cool floristry ideas.
I really, really hope that WLM continues on for many seasons!! Plus, from a business standpoint it’s a great way to generate more interest in As Ever.
That is my selfish wish also, I love her show and admit to rewatching it alot just because it is an anti anxiety show for me, I live alone and not a real avid tv watcher but I do have it on often just for sound and With Love, Meghan is my go to show, especially when I’m cleaning..
Agree. To my mind, I think WLM was quite key to launching As Ever. It would become complementary PR and be a means of boosting sales, would it not?
Aw, that felt like a Suits moment with the skirt. As ever, she glows. I’m exited for the Christmas episode. It would be nice if we get WLM seasonal episodes if not whole seasons.
Great idea re seasonal episodes of WLM
Yes, seasonal episodes would be good. I understand the time and work that goes into filming multiple episodes and it makes sense she wants to prioritise AsEver and her family.
I’m thinking that is what she will do instead of full seasons. It seems like it is a lot to do 8 episodes that are 30-40 minutes and she can do more with longer specials.
I found her comments about doing maybe smaller bite size portions of the show to be interesting. I don’t think it’s odd that she may not want to do a long series again, she knows how much work that is, and I don’t think she wants to be in a set for 8 hour days again.
Doing two seasons and the holiday special works well to introduce the brand, but she wants the brand to be long-term the show doesn’t need to be. She can pop up and do Halloween specials, summer barbecue season specials occasionally, or 5 minute quick videos to do one recipe when she’s about to do a release.
I’m glad that she verbally linked their deal to the Obama’s, because even though fans have been saying that from the beginning the British media still wanted to pretend that no other deals existed like that. Ask for a while as ever team is so small, I think one she likes small women lead teams to work with, but also it lowers the possibility of leaks. It gives her operational control over a tight team, and they can outsource production.
I loved though her comments about financial Independence and how it gives you autonomy. it’s funny that’s a talking point I haven’t seen mentioned by the British media yet.
Meghan looks great she’s smart and very articulate and is a great success. Congratulations to meghan
Correct me if I am wrong . I think AS Ever is the business . The Netflix series ,With Love Meghan , is the lifestyle show supporting that business and promoting the products. Therefore there will be a season 3 and many more to come.
AsEver is a stand alone brand and although WLM helped introduce it the two complement each but ASEver doesn’t need WLM. We may get similar content as WLM but in a different form. We need to wait and see.
She said specifically that the business As Ever is long-term, but the show doesn’t need to go on forever. And that they’re looking at various ways to continue iterations of the show in smaller portions for a viewing audience. So, she hedged a bit about whether or not there would be a season 3 but there will probably be more specials down the line, and maybe quick five or 10 minute videos to introduce specific recipes or hosting tips.
She didn’t confirm or commit to a season 3, though, so I think there isn’t one. As someone else said, she may have committed to doing a seasonal drop to support As Ever, but probably not whole seasons. And, to be honest, S2 didn’t do as well as S1. She would need really popular/viral/unexpected characters (think Martha Stewart with Snoop Dogg) to make people watch at the level of the first one.
I don’t think any show does as well as it does in the first season, I would imagine the interest will rise and dip as it would for any lifestyle show would and that’s not a slam on WLM. I enjoyed season 2 a lot, you could tell they figured out what worked for them and if they do continue it, I could see it evolving with either local or international chefs and not necessarily more celebrity personalities as guests, but who’s to say.
I think going the seasonal special route woud be great, hosting feels too much work during those times of the year, much better to watch a pro at work and be inspired to implement some of it in the day to day instead
Sounds like they’re looking at doing shorter shows instead of 8 part series. I haven’t watched the interview yet but she looked beautiful and she sounds really positive.
I love her in creamy white(winter white as my grandmother called it).. but I’m biased because half my wardrobe is this color lol.
The fact that she didn’t confirm WLM will continue means in all likelihood it won’t. Netflix is famous for announcing new seasons of popular programs and since they haven’t, I think the holiday special will be it for now. I hope As Ever takes off and Meghan can devote the time needed to make it successful.
I’m not loving these comments about her being articulate. :-/ She is a college graduate and was an actress for decades; did we not expect her to present well? If so, why? That being said, I loved that she debunked a lot of the negative talking points and gave some insight into the thinking process behind some of her projects (Confessions of a female founder and WLM).
@Mumster There are many educated folks with years in an industry who are not articulate. It does not take a college education for you to be articulate. I believe the point being made about Meghan re articulation, is the depth of her knowledge and the way she continuously expresses her self re any question that is imposed on her even if it is not one that she does not have vast knowledge about. Many are aware she graduated from a top tier university and was a scholar before entering university. Sometimes you are stunned to see a total package. Someone who looks amazing and also cares deeply about presenting themselves well.
Uh, Kate Middleton is a college grad too. Does she come across as poised and elegant as Meghan? Hell, I’m a college grad and I couldn’t, not without a lot of training but even then, I think its a gift combined with a lot of hard work. So no shade intended, but I get what you mean as a black person. A lot of times that “well spoken” crap can be a backhanded compliment.
Being an actor and having a college degree doesn’t guarantee that a person will do well in interviews or in public speaking.
You all are willfully ignoring the microaggression of repeatedly asserting that a Black woman is articulate, as if she was not expected to be. If you don’t know about the loaded use of the word, educate yourself, instead of trying to whitesplain “she’s so articulate” to a person of color. Choose another term.
Ina Garten talks in her book about the need for an 60-80 person crew and how overwhelmed that was for her the first time she tried to film. She also hated having them in her real kitchen and house, which doesn’t isn’t designed for that. She built a kitchen specifically for the show on a parcel of land next to her house once she was convinced by food network to give it another go. So it seems that the norm.
She looks fabulous!
I think we will get more episodes of WLM but with a stronger As Ever tie-in – her making the crepes for example, or using As Ever products, etc. Maybe she’ll switch up the format a bit, fewer crafts, or something, who knows.
This is a weird comparison but look at the Pioneer Woman. Her show is shot on a set (“the lodge”), the Oklahoma landscape and country aesthetic plays a big role (like California does for WLM) and she uses the show as a showcase for her other businesses – her restaurants, her appliances, her cookware, etc.
I can see WLM going a similar route – not in Oklahoma or Walmart lmao – but using the show to showcase As Ever, especially as it keeps growing.
She mentioned that that she flew from Paris back to Cali to see her kids for a day before going to nyc. I figured maybe she just went from Paris to ny but nope. Is that LA museum gala supposed to be tonight?
As someone who has a lot of experience in tv ad production, an 80 person crew seems just about right to me. That doesn’t mean they have 80 people on set every day. If I compare WLM to a food commercial in a studio kitchen setting, there would be a lot of people involved in pre production for kitchen set-up, fresh produce, recipe checking etc. There has to be a team for celebrity guest bookings and handlings on set. There has to be a team for setting up outdoor scenes as there were many different locations involved. They used multi cameras so in post production editing takes longer with a multi camera footage.
I think on the business side, Netflix experimented with content meeting commerce with their investment in As Ever and it was a success. I do not think they are gauging the success of WLM in terms of ratings and viewership numbers like a standard Netflix show. WLM was created to launch As Ever and it delivered. I have high hopes for the holiday special to become a yearly tradition but not for Season 3. I am also looking forward to 2 minute Meghan cooking content like Gwyneth Paltrow or Jennifer Garner does on their instagrams.
I liked that Meghan mentioned “healing”. That’s how I perceive As Ever’s brand essence.
Seconding Gemini. I’m a stagehand (theater) and in big professional productions the crew is substantial and specialized. For example, the show itself might only have 2-3 people on audio during the actual performance but twice that number for set up and tear down. And that’s in almost every area. So a dozen departments….you do the math.
Season 1 and 2 were filmed pretty much at the same time (at least to me since Guy is featured in season 2) Meghan may have wanted to go a different way with the show and focus on specials and shorter videos that show more of a recipe or craft and release it on her Instagram.
Close enough. Welcome back Rachel Zane!!!
That feels like a lot of crew for a small contained show. Anthony Bourdain had 6-7 people with him traveling all over the world. Director, camera, producers, himself, boom Mike, assistant. But I guess her show is more like an episode of Martha Stewart which would have larger numbers. Maybe she was also including all the production designers, editors, PAs, props etc
I would assume “crew” includes everyone that they employ also.
While the travelling crew with Bourdain was remarkably small for a tv show – usually about 10 people, including Bourdain, a couple camera operators, field producer, sound recordist, fixer, local guide, a director, assistant producer/editor-in-training – his post-production teams (including editors, researchers, etc.) were larger. But they were not on the road. So they didnt “count.”
Source:
A quick AI search
It sounds like they’re trying to push towards having more of the content on social media for sharing etc. Two minutes is a video length that is easily watchable, follow-able and will bring lots of engagement. Honestly they could even start already by lifting the ‘how to do x y z’ that they already parcel into the episodes. They could easily make those into short form content, with guests, just with Meghan learning from whoever, or talking though a thought process or tip.
She looks fantastic here … I love how much thought she puts into everything. Kate’s efforts — and her fashion — are so slapdash.
Meghan is the antithesis of that: She synthesizes her efforts, so they build on each other, and she can explain how all the pieces form a whole. Same goes for her looks. She’s so pulled together.
I thought Meghan looked great, and her skirt and blouse very much hearkens back to Suits where she portrayed a smart, dynamic professional. She may have even want to evoke that image. She looks great in a pencil skirt and blouse- a combo she hasn’t worn a lot since leaving UK.