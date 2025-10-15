Young Republicans were extremely racist & offensive in Telegram chats

Do you guys use Telegram? I’ve never used it and I don’t know anyone who uses it regularly or semi-regularly. I associate Telegram with right-wing Europeans and Russians, probably because they are the core user-base for the instant-messaging app. Well, it turns out that an entire generation of racist Republicans is obsessed with Telegram. Gen Z’s Young Republican groups have been using Telegram constantly (sus) and Politico got ahold of a “trove” of their Telegram chats. The chats include: references to sending their political enemies to the gas chamber; racist language including repeated use of the n-word by white people; glorifying rape; referring to Black people as monkeys; and many glowing references to how much they love Nazis. From Politico:
Leaders of Young Republican groups throughout the country worried what would happen if their Telegram chat ever got leaked, but they kept typing anyway. They referred to Black people as monkeys and “the watermelon people” and mused about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide and lauded Republicans who they believed support slavery.
William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans’ vice chair, used the words “n–ga” and “n–guh,” variations of a racial slur, more than a dozen times in the chat. Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans at the time, referred to rape as “epic.” Peter Giunta, who at the time was chair of the same organization, wrote in a message sent in June that “everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber.”
Giunta was referring to an upcoming vote on whether he should become chair of the Young Republican National Federation, the GOP’s 15,000-member political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40 years old.
“Im going to create some of the greatest physiological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers,” he continued. Two members of the chat responded.
“Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic,” Joe Maligno, who previously identified himself as the general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, wrote back.
“I’m ready to watch people burn now,” Annie Kaykaty, New York’s national committee member, said.
The exchange is part of a trove of Telegram chats — obtained by POLITICO and spanning more than seven months of messages among Young Republican leaders in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont. The chat offers an unfiltered look at how a new generation of GOP activists talk when they think no one is listening.
Since POLITICO began making inquiries, one member of the group chat is no longer employed at their job and another’s job offer was rescinded. Prominent New York Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik and state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, have denounced the chat. And festering resentments among Young Republicans have now turned into public recriminations, including allegations of character assassination and extortion.
The second half of Politico’s report was coverage of the internecine war within various “Young Republican” groups, and it’s very likely that “one of their own” turned over this Nazi treasure trove to Politico. The messages weren’t turned over for the good of the GOP or the nation – this was most likely one right-wing extremist group gatekeeping and exposing another right-wing extremist group as a sort of Nazi culling. Incidentally, I think that’s what is behind Charlie Kirk’s murder too, which is why the fascists stopped talking about the alleged assassin and the motive. In any case, these Gen Z Nazis deserve to have their lives destroyed.
POLITICO: “Leaders of Young Republican groups worried if their Telegram chat got leaked, but kept typing… referred to Black people as monkeys, mused about putting political opponents in gas chambers… lauded Republicans they believed support slavery…” https://t.co/tEKPlIwuIh pic.twitter.com/QSEZnWrAQV
William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans’ vice chair, used the words “n–ga” and “n–guh,” variations of a racial slur, more than a dozen times in the chat. pic.twitter.com/FdQNhqcPb5
five words: night of the long knives.
“I’m so shocked!” said no one who has been paying attention. I promise worse is said behind closed doors in GOP offices.
This. In a time when Charlie Kirk is referred to as a ‘conservative activist’ rather than a racist, bigoted provocateur, none of this is surprising.
This moronic nonsense needs to be broadcast across the hills. Every media outlet, every social media account. THIS IS WHAT THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS. Mike Johnson’s dweeb mask is a costume, and at some point the Republicans who just can’t fathom voting for “socialist” Democrats need to be forced into feeling shame.
In other news, water is wet. I’m not shocked by this all. It gives LDE beta males.
…yeah, even after Trump finally (and hopefully painfully) drops, and Vance and the rest of them crash out and the cult collapses, we’re going to need an intensive denazification process for whatever’s left of the country.
Why is anyone surprised? This is not surprising. It is totally on brand for today’s Republicans of any age.
Disappointed that the coverage of this issue doesn’t call out the blatant antisemitism.
MAGA has always been a Nazi movement. The only reason the Christian white nationalists vehemently support Israel is because they believe the Jews’ return to the holy land will lead to the rebuilding of the temple at Temple Mount, and then Jesus will come back.
Ironic that William Hendrix, a man who looks like a soft stud, would not be more sensitive to bigotry.
If you read the article, the guys pictured all look like they’ve been hitting the Dunkin Donuts a little too hard. Definitely not welcome at the Department of Defense.
The only thing that I’m surprised at is that someone leaked these chats.
Also I’ve never heard of Telegram, so when i saw the headline I scratched my head a bit. Telegrams?
Never forget that the RNC was hacked in the run up to the 2016 election, same as the DNC, but only the DNC internal communications were released, and it was all just a bunch of boring policy wonk and professionalism, and the RNC hack was never released, but after it happened, suddenly everyone in the GOP who was an outspoken critic of Trump and trumpism fell on line and kissed the ring. Suffice it to say, this current leak of how these psychopathic shitstains talk among themselves when they think outsiders can’t hear them doesn’t surprise me at all, and it’s almost a total certainty that this isn’t new. They have always been this way.
This is why I never felt bad when assange was arrested (although it wasn’t originally about the leaks anyway). They had no issue releasing the DNC stuff to disrupt Hillary’s campaign. But they did not release the RNC information and you can bet there were overtures with foreign entities, especially Russia. Cambridge Analytica also got forgotten but it helped the RNC target the voters who could be convinced to not vote for a Dem.
And now everything they accused Hillary of doing has been done a hundred fold and in the faces of everyone.
About Cambridge Analytica . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tsb1I7hqaJ4&pp=ygUZdGhlIGRhaWx5IHNob3cgbWFyaWFyZXNzYQ%3D%3D
Ugh, I’m glad they are being exposed at least. Can I take some comfort in hoping that this will lead to bigger rifts amongst the MAGA cult?
I’m so angry Hillary apologized for calling them “deplorable”. That was soft censure.
Hillary and Kamala said a lot of truths that many still don’t want to hear.
The question is, where does this inhumanity come from? Why do these young men, who presumably all come from decent families, harbour such racism and misanthropy? What feelings and indoctrination lie behind this behaviour? Where do these young men get information that makes them view Hitler in a positive light? Where are they taught this way of thinking? What education do these young men have, where do they spend their free time? What do their families say about this?
This is very much a part of America. America was founded on genocide and white supremacy. Hitler actually modeled a lot of his thinking on attitudes and practices— including Jim Crow laws and racial segregation— that were foundational in the development of the United States. The Constitution and its amendments, the Civil War, the Civil Rights movements haven’t eradicated this deep inhumanity.
@maja, I’m not sure what you mean by seeing these young men as “presumably…from decent families”. There’s a saying: “Racism is as American as apple pie”. While these people might not have come from families where racist, misogynistic, and violent values were openly celebrated, they wouldn’t have had to look deeply — either in their everyday lives or in internet spaces — to find and build like-minded communities. It stands out that these are Young Republicans— openly affiliated with one of our two largest political parties, and the one currently in power. These aren’t random impressionable young people associated with some fringe groups.
They learned this from their parents, their churches, their communities, their friends and their ultra conservative religious colleges. These people have whole communities who think just like they do, they were brought up to believe this and to believe that they are superior to all others. This doesn’t happen in a vacuum, it happens everywhere.
I imagine that their parents are only upset that they were outed.
It isn’t only men. Quite a few women involved also.
Yes, the one who was “ready to watch people burn” is a school counselor at a Catholic high school(!).
Segregation was legal in the U.S. until the mid 1960s. The teens yelling at black kids who were going to school with US Marshalls as protection are still alive and they were raised this way. Their minds haven’t been changed. They just kept quiet. And many of their kids and grandkids are the same.
White resentment will always exist where there is income inequality because it is easier to blame non whites than the real issue, which is rich white men like their orange saviour.
And the permission structure to be hateful has been opened up with their racist in chief.
So besides the general history of the US (including slavery, laws designed to benefit white landowners. etc), specifically I think this is because of the main selling point of the Republican party – that “they” are coming for what is rightfully “yours” – your spot at college, your job, your membership in the country club, your house on the nice street, your table at the fancy restaurant, etc.
in this scenario, “they” are the minorities – most likely Black but not always – and “yours” is what belongs to white people.
And I think that mindset leads directly to a sense of victimhood, and then these people lash out and blame the people who are victimizing them – Black people, Hispanic, etc. they think Black people don’t deserve to have what they have – the Ivy League education, the expensive cars, or even just the “possibility” of that.
And white society encourages this mindset. It’s DEI, its affirmative action, its not your fault you didn’t get into Harvard with your 2.0GPA and no extracurriculars, its the fault of the Black valedictorian Eagle Scout who played varsity soccer.
and then from there its very easy to radicalize these men (and women.) Anything wrong in your life isn’t your fault its the fault of someone else.
i mean this is what worked for Hitler, right?
this is to reply to @Maja, your questions are clearly prompted by a set of assumptions that I find to be dubious, in light of my own experience. But I wasn’t sure how to put it into perspective until I attended a presentation at my son’s former primary school about bullying. It was based on a framework in use in Finland called KiVa, which is an acronym. And effectively what they found, in a longitudinal, nation-wide study of children’s behaviour, in Finland, where anti-bullying lessons are a basic part of the state curriculum, is that it is exactly those children who have been favoured, and fortunate, who become bullies. Overwhelmingly. The children who have been struggling, suffered, deprived, less fortunate, for any reason, tended to keep themselves to themselves. The bullies — almost 100% — tended to be from stable, affluent, socially smug families, who regarded themselves as the acme of virtue. Which makes *perfect* sense. People who are suffering, are generally just trying to get through the day. People who have been handed everything, tend to treat others like sh*t. BTW this was at the German School of London, where we witnessed awful bullying. But as an American, looking at my own country, it suddenly clicked all the wheels into place. Like a casino slot machine that comes up all cherries.
Part of it is that they are radicalized online through gaming apps. It’s the extreme far right end of trolling culture. They get desensitized to using these words.
Anyone in that chat who is an attorney needs to be reported to their state bar and lose their license.
They are all coming out of the closet now, it was always this way … but if you didn’t know, now you know.
And they are all fat and ugly incels, surprise surprise.
They all look EXACTLY the way I imagined. Fugly as hell and mad at the world about it.
I am not surprised because I always thought the main selling point of that orange idiot was his open racism and sexism. He gives them permission to say the stuff they were always saying but do it more openly.
This is the attraction for most MAGA. They are white and liked it when non whites had explicitly fewer rights. That’s what they want to return to.
And the economic arguments are bs. It was worse under the first term and even worse now.
The best line I’ve read about your last point was from a book called Dog Whistle Politics, and it addressed the economic argument – and the idea that many times, white voters voting for Rs are voting against their economic interests. the conclusion was that they weren’t voting against their interests, they were just prioritizing their RACIAL interests over their economic interests. So they didn’t care if they were poor, as long as their Black neighbor was poorer.
That’s something that has always baffled me, how their votes go against their own quality of life, and this rings true.
The “master race” doing racisty things. How is anyone surprised by this? Y’all I’m tired. All of this is a lot.
Apropos of nothing, a whole lot of the white people saying this stuff are from ethnicities that were not always considered white. Once they’ve gotten rid of the obviously brown people, their whiteness won’t save them.
Good point. “Whiteness” in the US has shifted over the years — as has “white” adjacency. The voracious destructiveness that’s being openly stoked now won’t be easy to keep feeding.
Also apropos of nothing: I’ve wondered what the dinner table conversations at the Vance – Chilukuri households have been like recently.
Vance has been defending these messages. Usha is insane if she stays with him.
that William Hendrix sure looks like a member of the “master race”. (NOT)
They are a handsome collection of future leaders, in body and mind.
I wouldn’t be surprise if the current administrations messages read exactly like that.
Pam Bondi came to a senate hearing, not with answers, but with a prepared list of insults. Which gives the entire game away. Because that is what every member of the administration does, no answers, just obfuscation and insult.
Here is the thing. They all want to be Jasmine Crockett, but they don’t have her excellent DEI brains. If most of those women weren’t blonde and talented liars they wouldn’t be a part of the administration; they don’t have the brain power to be a DEI pick.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/bondi-accidentally-reveals-her-burn-123646113.html
Vance, our Vice President, is defending these filth.
They need to be taken to Dachau for a reality check. Walk them through the ‘showers’. Let them see the human size brick ovens. No one is safe under fascism.
Not surprised by any of this, but still find it galling that these are some of the people who pushed for firings of anyone who was critical of Charlie Kirk — and they got their way.
I’m going to use a great line from Succession: “Maybe the poison does drip through”. These people have been raised in racist and misogynistic Christian Nationalist households their whole lives. They think that they are the “chosen” ones.
What’s the draw of Tr*mp? He’s a racist.
What’s the draw of the GOP right now? They’re racists.
I am not the least bit surprised at these shenanigans — these kids deserve a spanking, and I’m glad Politico outed them.