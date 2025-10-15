Princess Kate wore Barbour, Ralph Lauren & WNU in Northern Ireland

Yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for a “surprise” trip to Northern Ireland. There was some debate about when this visit was scheduled, and whether it came together last-minute because the Duchess of Sussex was scheduled to speak at Fortune’s summit in DC. While I think there are arguments to be made about this visit likely being on the books for weeks, let me also say that I don’t believe William and Kate have earned the benefit of the doubt. Not with how they’ve behaved in the past two months, and not after they’ve made a point of rushing around, trying to look busy whenever the Sussexes are doing anything.
Some fashion notes – for the first part of the Northern Ireland activities, Kate wore a years-old bespoke McQueen coat, one which we’ve seen her in many times. Later in the day, she removed the McQueen coat and donned her favorite Barbour jacket, which she’s also worn many times. She also wore a WNU wool cardigan which is (imo) very ugly. If the skirt looks familiar, it’s because we first saw it one month ago. It’s Ralph Lauren, and she wore it for her Scouts event with Melania Trump. It looked awful on her then and now. I think she’s trying to evoke some 1970s New England WAG vibe but it’s not working.
The Daily Mail and Mail Plus have been churning through so many “remember when” pieces in recent days, for no reason at all – there’s actual new photos and stories about the Waleses and the Sussexes, I have no idea why they’re like “hey, remember when William and Kate were thrilled when Harry and Meghan left the UK?” But that’s an actual top story in the Mail’s royals section. They also did an extremely obvious piece about how KATE is the “magical Disney princess.” Right after the British press had a meltdown over the Sussexes’ visit to Disneyland and their appearance in a pro-Disneyland program on ABC.
Here’s a video (it’s a compilation of videos) from the Waleses’ trip to Northern Ireland. In motion, you can really see that the palace gopher slapped that hairpiece onto the back of Kate’s head. It’s not blended whatsoever.
I think they both look drab in what they are wearing. All the over acted smiles and laughter are a look at us we are so good together lol.
They have been trying to create a “candid” picture of her lovingly gazing at him for ages now and it just doesn’t look good at all.
Her make up is also annoying me. She just slapped that bronzer on
I’m waiting for the story on ‘while we’re not perfect together, we’re here for king and country and service’. Translation: We hate each other but Kate wants the throne.
She’s always trying to use bronzer as contour and it makes me want to scream. I also think she doesn’t know her undertones. Someone please take her to the f–king MAC counter!
Ewww, they don’t wash their hands before touching food. I hope no one ate that! That is truly disgusting. Imagine if they don’t wash their hands when they go to the bathroom? Ewww.
Imagine getting a big gob of Kate’s fake hair covered in greasy hair product.
Except for the 70s schoolmarm skirt, I really like these looks on Kate — she actually seems comfortable in them, as opposed to Mormon-prairie-tradwife and dress-coat Kate. Good colors on her, too, and I appreciate the textiles/texture. Trade the skirt for her jeggings and boots, and that’s a Kate I could almost believe has character.
I don’t even register William in pictures anymore. He is a non-entity and a black hole of personality.
And for god sake’s, the hair. Cut. The. Hair. It’s like god-amned Fox News porn hair.
KKKHate doesn’t need to cut anything that isn’t there, she just needs to buy shorter better looking wigs. Like, how hard is that for a person with this much boatloads of money? Sigh, all these left-overs-on-salty-island people have no sense.
Scooter looks like he’s braying and she gives the festive glances. Her hair looks even worse. When will she get a clue and get a better hairdo and a trim. Scooter is trying to spin look we are so happy
No hairnet so her hair could go into the food
‘Waiter there seems to be a hair extension in my soup’
How about washing their hands before touching food. I did cooking at school and we were never allowed to cook without tying our hair back (or use hair net), no nail polish or jewellery and having to wash our hands.
Kate’s outfits yesterday were terrible. I’m starting to think that in her bid to be taken more seriously by the press she let her stylist go and has decided to dress herself. She has absolutely no fashion sense.
I think they cut her budget so Peggy can pay for Gizelle.
I’m just happy when it’s clearly not a Meghan-inspired day. I prefer this kind of costume than business suit Kate.
@Jais: So true.
Yeah, I guess it’s preferable to copy-keening, but “costume” really says it all. She looks so unnatural and…effortful? What’s the opposite of effortless? Try-hard? Studied?
Whatever. My point is that, much like Kate herself, it just doesn’t work.
What on earth is going on with Kate and her fashions. Other than the State Visit from Trump last month her outfits are just dire.. so drab and dreary. Where have all the bright cheerful colours gone or is this some secret code for how she’s feeling? Whatever it is I wish she’d get back to how she used to dress.. So boring…
Everything she wears is just a way to make people talk about it in order to draw attention on the clothes or the hair instead of her weight…that’s the whole point…everyone notices her bad hair and drab clothes and ignore the real issue of Kate…
OMG. And LOL. That photo of William just grinning from ear to ear is …something. Like, hysteria tingling in the wings, possibly the prelude to breaking into song, possibly the last wobble before he descends into madness. And emerges as an alter ego to Jack Nicholson in The Shining. He’s heeeeeere….. there was a column that Marina Hyde wrote — when I still read her column, before she joined the Sussex-bashing bandwagon — in which she mocked Boris Johnson’s election campaign, opining that he was just cosplaying a series of menial jobs, deemed “essential” to getting out the white working class vote. Like, let’s play a postman! Let’s play a truck driver! Let’s play a baker, or, like Trump, a McDonald’s server! Let’s play a construction worker!!! She said, and I spit my tea when I read this phase, it’s like he’s barebacking groupies and calling it an election campaign, or words to that effect. That’s what the royals do….. when they’re out of ideas. They cosplay normal people. Every ancien regime that went down that road …ended. It’s like Marie Antoinette and her sheep.
Why not wear a nice knitted sweater no need for a cardigan&whatever that black thing underneath is combo
She wears a lot of layers to create the illusion of normal size…
This is all that I’m going to say. I had to take a screenshot of my news aggregator home screen yesterday because it was so preposterous.
One article said ” Meghan Markle speaks at Powerful Women Summit in Washington as new pictures emerge”. The article directly underneath it? “Princess Kate’s hilarious demand as she and Prince William enjoy a fire engine ride”.
Two events by 40 plus professionals yesterday.
I kind of remember taking a class trip to the fire station when I was in preschool. Similar vibes. I’m sure they enjoyed a fire engine ride lol. I don’t even mind these type of events though. They should be out doing something right? It’s the performative part of doing events whenever the sussexes are out and then emoting for the camera more than the actual people they’re meeting that gets me. But yeah, the juxtaposition of this with Meghan’s interview is something.
Is that even 1970s New England WaG style? I have no idea. It looks to me like something from a period piece, like I’d expect to see a character from All Creatures Great and Small wearing this or something. So still costumey. The Barbour jacket looks great and functional.
Or, Oliver Twist?
Lol, like she’s vicar’s wife in an Agatha Christie remake. In the top photo, I didn’t recognize at first that that was a skirt – I thought, “why is she wearing a tweed diaper?”
Kate’s weight loss is alarming in these photos. More skeleton than usual, too many demands on her vacation time? Seriously though, she has no top lip
Yes, I commented in the other thread. She’s fading away to a shadow. It seems no one cares about her enough. She looks like this emaciated woman near my home who used to exercise ferociously, but who recently passed.
I never liked Kate’s girlish skirts, the endless buttons and these drab coatdresses. But this outfit was the ugliest ever. Even without stylist – who would let her leave the house dressed like that??? And doesn’t she get to see the pictures after her engagements? Everyone can see these awful wiglets, how couldn’t she?
this outfit is awful. It’s just horrible. and its not the individual pieces – that jacket is a nice classic jacket but does not work at all with the skirt and sweater. the sweater is actually nice IMO and while classic, also pretty on trend for this fall/winter. But it looks horrible the way it is styled over the turtleneck with that skirt. And that skirt is just beyond saving.
I “know” why she changes outfits mid-day at visits like this – so she looks busier than she is – but its also just so mindboggling to me. No other royal does that. She didn’t just take off the coat (although she was wearing the skirt and turtleneck under it) – she seems to have added the cardigan, then added the barbour coat and then changed her boots.
WHY. Just wear something appropriate for the entire day. A nice pair of slacks, sensible boots, and that cardigan could have worked for the whole day. The costume changes are ridiculous and insulting to the public.
Each outfit change = another “work” event in the court circular. Change clothes to make it look like she’s doing multiple “jobs”. WTF do they think they’re fooling??
Agree with all of this! Individually the pieces are solid, especially the jacket and cardigan, but putting them together ruins it completely. She’s trying to monochrome like Meghan but it isn’t working at all. Yes not everyone has an eye for style but that’s why you HIRE someone. Or at least someone half decent. Why the cardigan over the turtleneck, just why. Honestly even the skirt individually could look nice if styled better, I’m no stylist but imagine it with a long sleeved white shirt, a dark brown belt with a dark gold buckle, some lighter gold jewellery, a cropped tan jacket and some mid-brown leather boots. Not perfect but miles better!
You’re right, I shouldn’t write off the skirt. It’s not its fault Kate can’t style it better lol.
@Becks1 😂😂😂
Exactly what I was thinking – the pieces themselves are classics, they just shouldn’t all be worn together this way! The heavy turtleneck with a wool cardigan buttoned up all the way to the top AND a heavy waxed jacket? It’s like she pulled out all of her autumnal “country squire” coded clothes and then was like eff it, I’lm gonna wear all of it!
There is something seriously going on with her. Is she sicker than what we are lead to believe. The weight loss is very alarming. She covers it up by wearing layers and loose and baggy clothes. I can see it am sure the Rota can. It seems like no one is allowed to address the issue in the press.
She has massive layers on and the clothes still look loose on her.
They both look so… unfortunate. All that money and they can’t find a good tailor for proper suiting for that man. No moisturizer for his obviously dry skin, or a proper barber for a proper his hair.
She just looks like her usual self… she’s trying to mix up her style so as not to be so obvious in her copying of Meghan but she just looks kind of drab. Even when she’s copying, she can’t seem to get it right.
I don’t know why she can’t watch a tutorial on how to wear hair pieces. They’re right there on the information superhighway for free. It’s another thing Meghan has over her, no hair pieces!
the hair thing is so weird to me because her hair did not used to look this bad. In the post yesterday about the fashion lines closing. Kaiser posted pictures of Kate through the years in the different fashions, and the difference in her hair was so drastic – and not just when she was pregnant.
in the past few years something has changed and her extensions and wiglets are so obvious now and also just look bad. She went from having hair that people envied (even if there were still extensions and wiglets) to whatever the hell is going on on the top of her head now.
Her hair was shorter, which looks better and it was closer to her original dark brown hair. The blondish colour doesn’t work on her and looks like straw.
(Not my king on twitter poster a clip of her working on some old fashioned machine to make straw and said she was making a new wig… and that is what the hair looks like)
Absolutely no snark, hair loss is a symptom of malnutrition. From the visual evidence, her issues seem far more serious than bad wiglets.
I think they dress just like their personalities… it’s literally a reflection of themselves.. wrinkled, drab, underwhelming and just ugly.
None of the pieces she’s wearing seem to go together — they don’t layer well and it makes the whole outfit seem a bit drab.
All designed to hide her extreme thinness. That being said, I thought they weren’t going to report on Kate’s “fashion” anymore. I wish to God she’d just cut her hair. It doesn’t suit her the way it does Meghan.
I’m fine with all of the individual pieces in this outfit, including the skirt. It’s very classic New England-y Autumn, on brand for Ralph Lauren. The sweater is a nice neutral staple piece. The jacket is serviceable, but with pants or jeans, not a skirt like this. There are too many layers and she’s overdressed. I agree she looks so thin and it’s alarming.
WE’RE! HAVING! SO! MUCH! FUN!
WE! LOVE! EACH! OTHER! SO! MUCH!
The sweater isn’t ugly on its own, but the way she has it styled is all wrong.
If it was worn with jeans, and the sweater was unbuttoned and slouchy with tshirt under it, that would be a much better look.
Don’t wear a chunky knit and pretend it’s sleek shell.
That hair looks just like a horse’s tail.
This outfit is crazy, crazier than probably anything I’ve ever seen her wear. Unless it’s a thin knit, there is nothing I hate more than a sweater tucked in. And a bulky wool cardigan that’s being worn over what looks like another sweater underneath? She looks like someone’s elderly Nan who wears all her clothes at once because she’s always cold. I can’t even imagine the temperature inside all of those clothes.
Dreadful
I think she dresses drab to look unhealthy enough to justify her “I’m still sick” approach to royal work.
Kate’s presentation reminds me of a younger Camilla, often pictured outdoors hanging with her dogs or hunting, layered in sweaters & jackets without a care as to fashion. Maybe this is how women in historic mansions surrounded by hundreds of acres of national park land dress? That will be her in a few weeks.
I feel like with Camilla, that was pretty authentic to who she was/is. She was sporty, she rode horses, she spent a lot of time in the country. With Kate it’s hard to tell why she’s wearing this. It isn’t for reasons of practicality, unless she’s just cold and needs layers? But there are more fashionable ways of layering.
It’s like she doesn’t know how to work her hands or what to do with them.
Lots of baggy layers. Is it really that cold there this time of year? I would be a sweaty mess!
I think in Kate’s case, because she seems to have not much flesh on her bones, she probably needs layers just to keep warm. I watched the clip of Kate and William making apple bread and it was like watching paint dry. Some banter would have helped, or some conversation would have helped. And neither look in the least interested in even tasting the bread.
Same old, same old. Peg attempts to act like a peasant in the kitchen and everyone laughs at his antics. Yawn.