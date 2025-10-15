“Kirsten Dunst wore Valentino to the ‘Roofman’ premiere in London” links
Kirsten Dunst wore Valentino to the Roofman premiere at the London Film Festival. [RCFA]
The teaser for Bridgerton Season 4! S4 comes out next January. [LaineyGossip]
Kristin Cavallari inks an eight-figure podcasting deal. [Just Jared]
Michael J. Fox has been living with Parkinson’s for 35 years. [Socialite Life]
What’s going on with Peacock? [Pajiba]
Photos from Naomi Watts’ Walk of Fame ceremony. [Go Fug Yourself]
New FKA Twigs music. [OMG Blog]
The Bachelor mansion is finally getting a makeover. [Seriously OMG]
The connections between horror movies & feminism. [Jezebel]
Diane Keaton’s health declined suddenly. [Hollywood Life]
Historic photos – the first-ever photo of a woman was in 1840? [Buzzfeed]

  1. CJW says:
    October 15, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    She looks beautiful.
    On another note her husband Jesse Plemons is one of the greatest actors of our time!

    • InVain says:
      October 15, 2025 at 11:43 pm

      I’m so proud of her. She and Jesse are *chef’s kiss.* So is her blazer here – perfection. I like the pants too but would prefer a shorter length so you can see a pointy or peep-toe black sling-back.

  2. Snaggletooth says:
    October 15, 2025 at 2:58 pm

    She had such an iconic hipster/indie girl look in the 90s I love how she’s translating that into middle age. It’s so recognizably a grown up version of that cool girl. She’s my middle age inspiration lol

  3. M says:
    October 15, 2025 at 2:59 pm

    Kristin Calamari is popular enough to warrant 8 figures? The world has truly fallen into dark times.

    • Anare says:
      October 15, 2025 at 3:32 pm

      I laughed out loud when I saw that. Pretty sure the ROI on that deal will not be whatever they are expecting. 🙄

    • Sassy B says:
      October 15, 2025 at 11:11 pm

      Who the hell is willingly listening to her? I’ve hated her since Laguna, and she married known ahole Jay Cutler. They can both get bent.

  4. Mel says:
    October 15, 2025 at 5:57 pm

    Michael J. Fox has lived with Parkinson’s for 35yrs. My Dad died 5yrs after diagnosis, but he was in his 80’s and pretended that nothing was wrong for years. He didn’t live here and actively lied to us when we would have questions about his health. I have a co-worker who’s had it for 10 and is still working, he’s a VP. As soon as you even have a hint that something is up, PLEASE go get a diagnosis. Your survival odds are better with early diagnosis and meds. Please don’t be like my Dad . lying and hiding until it’s too late to get help.

    I’m TERRIFIED of getting it. Towards the end he didn’t know me and my siblings and he couldn’t even smile.

  5. one of the marys says:
    October 15, 2025 at 6:07 pm

    There’s something off about her makeup here or perhaps she’s jet lagged. I’ve always liked her too, followed her career since Interview with the Vampire. I admire her for, as far as the public knows, prioritizing her goal for a marriage and family and ending a relationship that wasn’t progressing. And now she’s married to that actor with his own great career. They don’t come across as celebrities which is so refreshing

